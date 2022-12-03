Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese

Zao’s Chinese Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

1540 Cypress Creek Rd.

Cedar Park, TX 78613

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg Rolls
Fried Rice
General Tso's

Appetizers & Soups

Blue Crab Rangoon

$8.95

Real blue crab meat, sallions and cream cheese filled crispy wontons.

Bowl Chicken & Vegetable Soup

$6.95

Tender chicken and mixed vegetables in a savory broth.

Egg Rolls

$3.50

Crispy vegetable filled egg rolls.

Egg Drop Soup

$3.25+

A delightful soup with egg and vegetables.

Fried Dumplings

$6.25

Pork and vegetable filled dumplings served with ginger soy vinaigrette.

Garlic Soy Edamame

$4.50

Edamame tossed in a savory garlic soy sauce.

Hot & Sour Soup

$3.25+

A tangy and spicy soup with bamboo shoots, tofu, mushrooms and egg.

Scallion Pancake

$2.95

A savory and crisp pastry with scallions.

Specialties

Served with steamed rice.

General Tso's

$11.95+

Spicy bold and tangy sauce. Served with broccoli.

Orange Flavored

$11.95+

Hints of orange sweetness in this flavorful sauce. Served with broccoli.

Salt & Pepper

$11.95+

Jalapeno, bell peppers, onions and garlic tossed with salt and pepper.

Sesame

$11.95+

A savory sesame sauce. Served with broccoli.

Vegetarian's Delight

$9.95

Tofu, napa, carrots, mushrooms, green beans, broccoli, bamboo shoots and water chestnuts in our house sauce.

Zao's Egg Fried Rice

$8.55

A simple fried rice with eggs and scallions. Gluten-free.

Crab Fried Rice

$14.95

Fried rice with crab, roasted garlic, ginger, scallions and egg. Gluten-free.

Entrees

Served with steamed rice.

Almond

$10.95+

Celery, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, peas and carrots in our house sauce.

Black Bean

$10.95+

Bell peppers and onions in a jalapeno & black bean sauce.

Broccoli & Mushroom

$10.95+

Broccoli, mushrooms, bamboo shoots and carrots in our house sauce.

Cashew

$10.95+

Celery, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, peas and carrots in our house sauce.

Fried Rice

$10.95+

Egg, peas, carrots, scallions and rice stir-fry.

Hot Garlic

$10.95+

Tangy spicy garlic sauce with scallions, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts and carrots.

Kung Pao

$10.95+

Bell peppers, onions, celery and peanuts in a red chili pepper infused fiery sauce.

Lomein

$10.95+

Thin egg noodles tossed with mixed vegetables.

Mongolian

$10.95+

Carrots, scallions, onions, mushrooms and bamboo shoots in a soy glaze.

Moo Goo

$10.95+

Napa, carrots, mushrooms, bamboo shoots and carrots in our house sauce.

Pan Fried Noodles

$10.95+

Pan crisped egg noodles topped with mixed vegetables in our house sauce.

String Bean

$10.95+

Fresh green beans, carrots and bamboo shoots stir-fry in a savory garlic sauce.

Sweet & Sour

$10.95+

Pineapple, bell peppers, onions and carrots in our house made sweet & sour sauce.

Desserts

Coconut Cream Panna Cotta

$3.50Out of stock

Sweet Sesame Balls (6 pcs)

$3.75

Fortune Cookie (4)

$1.00

Sides

Bowl Steamed Rice

$1.75

Bowl Fried Rice

$2.00

Side of Steamed Vegetables

$3.00

Crispy Noodles

$2.00

8oz Seasame Sauce

$1.50

8oz Sweet & Sour Sauce

$1.50

8oz Hot Garlic Sauce

$1.50

8oz General Tso Sauce

$1.50

8oz Kung Pao Sauce

$1.50

Soy Sauce Packet

Chopsticks

Utensil Packet

Chili Oil

Hot Mustard

Sriracha

Out of stock

Sweet and Sour

Beverages

Mexican Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Mexican Sprite

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

IBC Root Beer

$2.50

Mexican Fanta Orange

$2.50

Vitamin Water - XXX

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Topo Chico

$2.50

Arizona Green Tea (Honey)

$2.50

Gold Peak Tea - Unsweet

$2.95

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.95

Sweet Jasmine Tea (Can)

$1.50

Sweet Soy Milk (Can)

$1.50

Sweet Chrysanthemum Tea (Can)

$1.50

Aha Peach Honey Sparkling Water (can)

$1.75

Hot Tea

$2.50

Topo Chico Lime

$2.50Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Family owned-operated Chinese restaurant serving fresh, delicious, made-to-order food.

