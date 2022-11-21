Zapata Tacos & Tequila Bar
15 Jones St
Norcross, GA 30071
Appetizers
Queso Dip
Melted white cheese / side of flour tortillas
Guacamole
Mashed avocado, lime, spices
Guacamole Especial
Fresh chopped avocados, tomato, onion, cilantro, spices and queso fresco
Papas Bravas
Potato wedges covered in hot cheese dip, beef picadillo, and jalapeño peppers
Nachos
Corn tortilla chips topped with melted queso dip, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapeño and guacamole
Salads
Ensalada de Pollo
Fresh baby greens spring mix, tomato, grilled chicken strips, queso fresco crumbs, cilatro-lime dressing
Ensalada los Cabos
Fresh baby greens spring mix, mango, orange, grapefruit, sesame seeds, cilantro-lime dressing
Side Salad
Small side salad with lettuce, avocado, tomato, shredded cheddar
Soups
Cup Consume de Pollo
Mexican style chicken broth, shredded chicken, rice, zucchini, carrots, avocado
Bowl Consume de Pollo
Mexican style chicken broth, shredded chicken, rice, zucchini, carrots, avocado
Cup Sopa Azteca
Tomato, guajillo pepper based chicken broth, tortilla strips, avocado, pasilla pepper flakes, queso fresco crumbs
Bowl Sopa Azteca
Tomato, guajillo pepper based chicken broth, tortilla strips, avocado, pasilla pepper flakes, queso fresco crumbs
Cup Crema de Poblano
Poblano pepper cream white cheddar cheese, house-made croutons
Bowl Crema de Poblano
Poblano pepper cream white cheddar cheese, house-made croutons
Combinations
Maya 1
Bowl of sopa azteca, two sopes with layer of refried black beans, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco crumbs
Maya 2
Bowl of sopa Azteca served with a Mexican sandwich made with ham, refried black beans, tomato, avocado, white cheddar
Maya 3
Choice grade grilled flank steak served with rice, refried black beans, and fresh greens salad topped with queso fresco crumbs, and cilantro lime dressing
Maya 4
Grilled butterfly cut chicken breast served with vegetables, rice and tortillas
Maya 5
Choice grade grilled flank steak served with 2 eggs, cooked to order, refried black beans, and tortillas
Maya 6
Three eggs cooked to order with a side of rice and refried black beans, tortillas, your choice of Huevos a la Mexicana, Huevos Rancheros, Huevos con Chorizo, Huevos con Jamon
Especialidades
Pepito
Grilled steak strips with refried beans, avocado, tomato, chile de arbol salsa, served in a hoagie roll, served with a house green salad, queso fresco crumbs, and cilantro-lime dressing
Quesadilla
Our flour tortilla filled with your choice of chicken or beef picadillo, melted white cheddar, served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
Enchiladas Verdes
Two corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken covered in tomatillo salsa and white cheddar, sour cream, rice, and refried beans
Enchiladas de Mole
Two corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken covered in our mole salsa, sesame seed, queso fresco crumbs, rice and refried beans
Crepas Poblanas
Three house made crepes filled with shredded chicken, topped with a poblano cream salsa and white cheddar
Enchiladas de Cochinita
Two shredded pork cochinita enchiladas topped with guajillo tomate salsa, fresh onion, queso fresco, and a side of rice and beans
El Burrito
Large flour tortilla, refried black beans, white cheddar, rice, tomatillo mayo, tomato, lettuce, guacamole, and your choice of Steak, Grilled Chicken, Pastor, Pescado, Pork Belly, Carnitas, Chorizo, Cochinita
Fajitas
Mushroom Fajita
All of our fajitas are grilled then tossed in a stew with onions, bell peppers served with guacamole, rice, refried beans, and tortillas
Steak Fajita
All of our fajitas are grilled then tossed in a stew with onions, bell peppers served with guacamole, rice, refried beans, and tortillas
Chicken Fajita
All of our fajitas are grilled then tossed in a stew with onions, bell peppers served with guacamole, rice, refried beans, and tortillas
Shrimp Fajita
All of our fajitas are grilled then tossed in a stew with onions, bell peppers served with guacamole, rice, refried beans, and tortillas
Azteca Fajita
All of our fajitas are grilled then tossed in a stew with onions, bell peppers served with guacamole, rice, refried beans, and tortillas
Tacos
Pollo Taco
Chicken
Arrachera Taco
Steak
Pescado Taco
Breaded Fish
Cochinita Taco
Slow Cooked Shredded Pork
Camaron Taco
Breaded Shrimp
Pastor Taco
Marinated Pork
Rajas Taco
Pobabno Onions Cheese
Pork Belly Taco
Chorizo Taco
Mexican Sausage
Borrego Taco
Lamb
Taco Combo
Two tacos + charros beans
Desserts
Small Plates
Queso Dip
Melted white cheese / side of flour tortillas
Queso Fundido
Melted stringy white cheddar, tortilla, your choice of Chorizo or Rajas
Queso Morelos
Grilled queso fresco on tomatillo crema, topped with rajas, chorizo, grilled mushrooms, served with tortillas.
Guacamole Especial
Fresh chopped avocados, tomato, onion, cilantro, spices and queso fresco
Taquitos Dorados
Four corn tortillas filled with chicken, rolled and fried, pico de gallo, crema, queso fresco crumbs, served with refried beans.
Ceviche
Raw shrimp, cucumber, purple onion, fresh lime juice. *Please allow 10 minute prep.
Calamari
Breaded calamari tossed in ajillo oil, fried jalapeño.
Quesadillas Azules
Four blue corn tortilla quesadillas, side of pico de gallo, guacamole.
Street Corn
Sweet corn, boiled then grilled topped with mayo, lime chili powder and cheese
Papas Bravas
Potato wedges covered in hot cheese dip, beef picadillo, and jalapeño peppers
Nachos
Corn tortilla chips topped with melted queso dip, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapeño and guacamole
Chicken
Enchiladas Verdes
Two corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken covered in tomatillo salsa and white cheddar, sour cream, rice, and refried beans
Enchiladas de Mole
Two corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken covered in our mole salsa, sesame seed, queso fresco crumbs, rice and refried beans
Crepas Poblanas
Three house made crepes filled with shredded chicken, topped with a poblano cream salsa and white cheddar
Pollo Tabasqueno
Grilled chicken breast marinated in axiote salsa, served with fried plantain, guacamole, rice and tortillas
Pollo Relleno
Oven baked chicken breast, stuffed with poblano peppers, onions, mushrooms, and cheese topped with our specialty tomatillo cream, side of rice & vegetables.
Seafood
Snapper Al Ajillo
Fresh grilled snapper fillet seasoned with olive oil, garlic, guajillo pepper and white wine, house salad, rice.
Camarones A La Diabla
Fresh grilled shrimp, chipotle, dried peppers, onions, white wine, avocado side salad, rice
Camarones Al Ajillo
Fresh grilled shrimp seasoned with olive oil. garlic, guajillo pepper and white wine, house salad, rice
Beef
Fantasia Olmeca
Grilled flank steak served with fried plantain, rajas, topped with white Cheddar and our cream, served with guacamole and tortillas,
Tampiquena
Grilled flank steak served with a mole enchilada, rajas, guacamole, rice, refried black beans, and tortillas
Arrachera
Adobada grilled flank steak served with rice, fried black beans, French fries, and tortillas.
Puntas A La Mexicana
Beef tips cooked with nopal, tomatoes, onions, in our spicy chile de arbol salsa served with guacamole, rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Especialidades
Don Miguel
Cochinita Pibil
Alambre
Sopes
Quesadilla Especial
Our grilled 12" flour tortillas filled with melted white cheddar, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole
Chile Relleno
Fresh roasted poblano pepper, breaded, covered in salsa Azteca, sour cream, served with rice, refried beans, tortillas choice of white cheddar or beef picadillo
Enchiladas de Cochinita
Two shredded pork cochinita enchiladas topped with guajillo tomate salsa, fresh onion, queso fresco, and a side of rice and beans
El Burrito
Large flour tortilla, refried black beans, white cheddar, rice, tomatillo mayo, tomato, lettuce, guacamole, and your choice of Steak, Grilled Chicken, Pastor, Pescado, Pork Belly, Carnitas, Chorizo, Cochinita
Molcajetes
Veggie Molcajete
Zapata signature dish, fresh tomatillo salsa, green onions, tomato, nopal, and cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, and tortillas.
Chicken Molcajete
Zapata signature dish, fresh tomatillo salsa, green onions, tomato, nopal, and cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, and tortillas.
Steak Molcajete
Zapata signature dish, fresh tomatillo salsa, green onions, tomato, nopal, and cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, and tortillas.
Carnitas Molcajete
Zapata signature dish, fresh tomatillo salsa, green onions, tomato, nopal, and cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, and tortillas.
Shrimp Molcajete
Zapata signature dish, fresh tomatillo salsa, green onions, tomato, nopal, and cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, and tortillas.
Azteca Molcajete
Zapata signature dish, fresh tomatillo salsa, green onions, tomato, nopal, and cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, and tortillas.
Cantina
Infusiones
Our trademark margaritas, we infuse our 100% agave azul Tequila for minimum of 2 weeks to get these unique house specialty infusions
The El Zapata
El Jimador Tequila Blanco, fresh squeezed lime juice, orange liqueur, agave nectar
The Tejano
El Jimador Tequila Blanco, fresh squeezed lime juice, orange liqueur, agave nectar. Gran Gala.
El Mejor
Tequila Herradura Reposado, fresh squeezed lime juice, orange liqueur, agave nectar, Grand Marnier
El Legendario
Tequila Espolon Resposado, fresh squeezed lime juice, orange liqueur, agave nectar. Gran Gala
La Frozen
Not like your average frozen margarita, grapefruit soda, lime juice, 100% Agave Tequila. *Ask about adding our house made infusions
Mezcal Infusion
The El Oaxaqueno
Mezcal, fresh squeezed lime juice, orange liqueur, agave nectar
The El Spicey
Mezcal house, serrano / pineapple syrup, fresh squeezed lime juice, cilantro, Tajin salt rim
El Mulo
El peloton de la Muerte Mezcal. House ginger syrup, fresh lime juice angostura bitters, soda
Coca Chola
Tequila Jimador blanco, fresh lime juice, ancho Reyes, topped with Mexican coke
Paloma Fresca
Tequila blanco 110, fresh grapefruit juice, fresh lime juice, squirt, agave
Sides
Charro Beans
Refried Black Beans
Rice
Sour cream
Chile Verde
Jalapeño
Papas
Side Salad
O/ Tor. Azul
O/ Tor. Maiz
O/Tor. Harina
Side Queso dip
Side Guacamole
Pico de Gallo
Side Lettuce
O/ Carne
O/ Pollo
O/ Camaron
Side Molcajete
Fries
Mushrooms
Nopal
Plantains
Rajas
Tomato
Onion
Cilantro
Egg
Side Veggies
Cucumber
Bell pepper
Queso Fresco
Ranch
Salsa Arbol
Salsa Verde
Salsa Habanero
Side Mole
Side Beef
Side Shrimp
Side Chicken
Extra Steak
Green Onion
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Hip Brick-lined mexican joint in Beautiful Historic Dowtown Norcross
15 Jones St, Norcross, GA 30071