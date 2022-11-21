Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zapata Tacos & Tequila Bar

review star

No reviews yet

15 Jones St

Norcross, GA 30071

Appetizers

Queso Dip

$6.25

Melted white cheese / side of flour tortillas

Guacamole

$7.00

Mashed avocado, lime, spices

Guacamole Especial

$10.00

Fresh chopped avocados, tomato, onion, cilantro, spices and queso fresco

Papas Bravas

$10.00

Potato wedges covered in hot cheese dip, beef picadillo, and jalapeño peppers

Nachos

Corn tortilla chips topped with melted queso dip, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapeño and guacamole

Salads

Ensalada de Pollo

$12.00

Fresh baby greens spring mix, tomato, grilled chicken strips, queso fresco crumbs, cilatro-lime dressing

Ensalada los Cabos

$12.00

Fresh baby greens spring mix, mango, orange, grapefruit, sesame seeds, cilantro-lime dressing

Side Salad

$7.00

Small side salad with lettuce, avocado, tomato, shredded cheddar

Soups

Cup Consume de Pollo

$6.00

Mexican style chicken broth, shredded chicken, rice, zucchini, carrots, avocado

Bowl Consume de Pollo

$8.00

Mexican style chicken broth, shredded chicken, rice, zucchini, carrots, avocado

Cup Sopa Azteca

$6.00

Tomato, guajillo pepper based chicken broth, tortilla strips, avocado, pasilla pepper flakes, queso fresco crumbs

Bowl Sopa Azteca

$8.00

Tomato, guajillo pepper based chicken broth, tortilla strips, avocado, pasilla pepper flakes, queso fresco crumbs

Cup Crema de Poblano

$6.50

Poblano pepper cream white cheddar cheese, house-made croutons

Bowl Crema de Poblano

$9.00

Poblano pepper cream white cheddar cheese, house-made croutons

Combinations

Maya 1

$12.00

Bowl of sopa azteca, two sopes with layer of refried black beans, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco crumbs

Maya 2

$12.00

Bowl of sopa Azteca served with a Mexican sandwich made with ham, refried black beans, tomato, avocado, white cheddar

Maya 3

$13.50

Choice grade grilled flank steak served with rice, refried black beans, and fresh greens salad topped with queso fresco crumbs, and cilantro lime dressing

Maya 4

$13.50

Grilled butterfly cut chicken breast served with vegetables, rice and tortillas

Maya 5

$13.95

Choice grade grilled flank steak served with 2 eggs, cooked to order, refried black beans, and tortillas

Maya 6

$13.95

Three eggs cooked to order with a side of rice and refried black beans, tortillas, your choice of Huevos a la Mexicana, Huevos Rancheros, Huevos con Chorizo, Huevos con Jamon

Especialidades

Pepito

$12.50

Grilled steak strips with refried beans, avocado, tomato, chile de arbol salsa, served in a hoagie roll, served with a house green salad, queso fresco crumbs, and cilantro-lime dressing

Quesadilla

$13.00

Our flour tortilla filled with your choice of chicken or beef picadillo, melted white cheddar, served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo

Enchiladas Verdes

$13.50

Two corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken covered in tomatillo salsa and white cheddar, sour cream, rice, and refried beans

Enchiladas de Mole

$13.50

Two corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken covered in our mole salsa, sesame seed, queso fresco crumbs, rice and refried beans

Crepas Poblanas

$13.50

Three house made crepes filled with shredded chicken, topped with a poblano cream salsa and white cheddar

Enchiladas de Cochinita

$13.95

Two shredded pork cochinita enchiladas topped with guajillo tomate salsa, fresh onion, queso fresco, and a side of rice and beans

El Burrito

$12.00

Large flour tortilla, refried black beans, white cheddar, rice, tomatillo mayo, tomato, lettuce, guacamole, and your choice of Steak, Grilled Chicken, Pastor, Pescado, Pork Belly, Carnitas, Chorizo, Cochinita

Fajitas

Mushroom Fajita

$11.00

All of our fajitas are grilled then tossed in a stew with onions, bell peppers served with guacamole, rice, refried beans, and tortillas

Steak Fajita

$13.50

All of our fajitas are grilled then tossed in a stew with onions, bell peppers served with guacamole, rice, refried beans, and tortillas

Chicken Fajita

$13.50

All of our fajitas are grilled then tossed in a stew with onions, bell peppers served with guacamole, rice, refried beans, and tortillas

Shrimp Fajita

$14.50

All of our fajitas are grilled then tossed in a stew with onions, bell peppers served with guacamole, rice, refried beans, and tortillas

Azteca Fajita

$17.95

All of our fajitas are grilled then tossed in a stew with onions, bell peppers served with guacamole, rice, refried beans, and tortillas

Tacos

Pollo Taco

$4.50

Chicken

Arrachera Taco

$4.50

Steak

Pescado Taco

$4.50

Breaded Fish

Cochinita Taco

$4.50

Slow Cooked Shredded Pork

Camaron Taco

$4.50

Breaded Shrimp

Pastor Taco

$4.50

Marinated Pork

Rajas Taco

$4.50

Pobabno Onions Cheese

Pork Belly Taco

$4.50

Chorizo Taco

$4.50

Mexican Sausage

Borrego Taco

$5.50

Lamb

Taco Combo

$12.50

Two tacos + charros beans

Desserts

House-Made Flan

$8.00

Crepas de Cajeta

$8.00

Crepes topped with Mexican caramel and ice cream

Mujer Dormida

$9.00

Puff pastry, vanilla lime ice cream, strawberry

Small Plates

Queso Dip

$6.50

Melted white cheese / side of flour tortillas

Queso Fundido

$10.95

Melted stringy white cheddar, tortilla, your choice of Chorizo or Rajas

Queso Morelos

$14.00

Grilled queso fresco on tomatillo crema, topped with rajas, chorizo, grilled mushrooms, served with tortillas.

Guacamole Especial

$11.00

Fresh chopped avocados, tomato, onion, cilantro, spices and queso fresco

Taquitos Dorados

$13.00

Four corn tortillas filled with chicken, rolled and fried, pico de gallo, crema, queso fresco crumbs, served with refried beans.

Ceviche

$13.50

Raw shrimp, cucumber, purple onion, fresh lime juice. *Please allow 10 minute prep.

Calamari

$13.95

Breaded calamari tossed in ajillo oil, fried jalapeño.

Quesadillas Azules

$13.50

Four blue corn tortilla quesadillas, side of pico de gallo, guacamole.

Street Corn

$9.95

Sweet corn, boiled then grilled topped with mayo, lime chili powder and cheese

Papas Bravas

$10.00

Potato wedges covered in hot cheese dip, beef picadillo, and jalapeño peppers

Nachos

Corn tortilla chips topped with melted queso dip, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapeño and guacamole

Soups

Cup Consume de Pollo

$6.00

Mexican style chicken broth, shredded chicken, rice, zucchini, carrots, avocado

Bowl Consume de Pollo

$8.00

Mexican style chicken broth, shredded chicken, rice, zucchini, carrots, avocado

Cup Sopa Azteca

$6.00

Tomato, guajillo pepper based chicken broth, tortilla strips, avocado, pasilla pepper flakes, queso fresco crumbs

Bowl Sopa Azteca

$8.00

Tomato, guajillo pepper based chicken broth, tortilla strips, avocado, pasilla pepper flakes, queso fresco crumbs

Cup Crema de Poblano

$6.50

Poblano pepper cream white cheddar cheese, house-made croutons

Bowl Crema de Poblano

$9.00

Poblano pepper cream white cheddar cheese, house-made croutons

Salads

Ensalada de Pollo

$14.50

Fresh baby greens spring mix, tomato, grilled chicken strips, queso fresco crumbs, cilatro-lime dressing

Ensalada los Cabos

$12.50

Fresh baby greens spring mix, mango, orange, grapefruit, sesame seeds, cilantro-lime dressing

Ensalada De Camaron

$16.50

Fajitas

Steak Fajita

$15.95

All of our fajitas are grilled then tossed in a stew with onions, bell peppers served with guacamole, rice, refried beans, and tortillas

Chicken Fajita

$15.95

All of our fajitas are grilled then tossed in a stew with onions, bell peppers served with guacamole, rice, refried beans, and tortillas

Shrimp Fajita

$17.50

All of our fajitas are grilled then tossed in a stew with onions, bell peppers served with guacamole, rice, refried beans, and tortillas

Azteca Fajita

$18.95

All of our fajitas are grilled then tossed in a stew with onions, bell peppers served with guacamole, rice, refried beans, and tortillas

Chicken

Enchiladas Verdes

$16.95

Two corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken covered in tomatillo salsa and white cheddar, sour cream, rice, and refried beans

Enchiladas de Mole

$16.95

Two corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken covered in our mole salsa, sesame seed, queso fresco crumbs, rice and refried beans

Crepas Poblanas

$16.95

Three house made crepes filled with shredded chicken, topped with a poblano cream salsa and white cheddar

Pollo Tabasqueno

$18.95

Grilled chicken breast marinated in axiote salsa, served with fried plantain, guacamole, rice and tortillas

Pollo Relleno

$16.95

Oven baked chicken breast, stuffed with poblano peppers, onions, mushrooms, and cheese topped with our specialty tomatillo cream, side of rice & vegetables.

Seafood

Snapper Al Ajillo

$18.95

Fresh grilled snapper fillet seasoned with olive oil, garlic, guajillo pepper and white wine, house salad, rice.

Camarones A La Diabla

$18.75

Fresh grilled shrimp, chipotle, dried peppers, onions, white wine, avocado side salad, rice

Camarones Al Ajillo

$18.95

Fresh grilled shrimp seasoned with olive oil. garlic, guajillo pepper and white wine, house salad, rice

Beef

Fantasia Olmeca

$18.95

Grilled flank steak served with fried plantain, rajas, topped with white Cheddar and our cream, served with guacamole and tortillas,

Tampiquena

$18.95

Grilled flank steak served with a mole enchilada, rajas, guacamole, rice, refried black beans, and tortillas

Arrachera

$18.95

Adobada grilled flank steak served with rice, fried black beans, French fries, and tortillas.

Puntas A La Mexicana

$18.95

Beef tips cooked with nopal, tomatoes, onions, in our spicy chile de arbol salsa served with guacamole, rice, refried beans and tortillas.

Especialidades

Don Miguel

$18.95

Cochinita Pibil

$17.75

Alambre

$17.95

Sopes

$13.50

Quesadilla Especial

Our grilled 12" flour tortillas filled with melted white cheddar, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole

Chile Relleno

$14.95

Fresh roasted poblano pepper, breaded, covered in salsa Azteca, sour cream, served with rice, refried beans, tortillas choice of white cheddar or beef picadillo

Enchiladas de Cochinita

$17.95

Two shredded pork cochinita enchiladas topped with guajillo tomate salsa, fresh onion, queso fresco, and a side of rice and beans

El Burrito

$12.95

Large flour tortilla, refried black beans, white cheddar, rice, tomatillo mayo, tomato, lettuce, guacamole, and your choice of Steak, Grilled Chicken, Pastor, Pescado, Pork Belly, Carnitas, Chorizo, Cochinita

Tacos

Pollo Taco

$4.50

Chicken

Arrachera Taco

$4.50

Steak

Pescado Taco

$4.50

Breaded Fish

Cochinita Taco

$4.50

Slow Cooked Shredded Pork

Camaron Taco

$4.50

Breaded Shrimp

Pastor Taco

$4.50

Marinated Pork

Rajas Taco

$4.50

Pobabno Onions Cheese

Pork Belly Taco

$4.50

Chorizo Taco

$4.50

Mexican Sausage

Borrego Taco

$5.50

Lamb

Taco Combo

$14.50

Two tacos + charros beans

Molcajetes

Veggie Molcajete

$22.00

Zapata signature dish, fresh tomatillo salsa, green onions, tomato, nopal, and cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, and tortillas.

Chicken Molcajete

$26.00

Zapata signature dish, fresh tomatillo salsa, green onions, tomato, nopal, and cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, and tortillas.

Steak Molcajete

$26.00

Zapata signature dish, fresh tomatillo salsa, green onions, tomato, nopal, and cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, and tortillas.

Carnitas Molcajete

$23.00

Zapata signature dish, fresh tomatillo salsa, green onions, tomato, nopal, and cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, and tortillas.

Shrimp Molcajete

$30.00

Zapata signature dish, fresh tomatillo salsa, green onions, tomato, nopal, and cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, and tortillas.

Azteca Molcajete

$35.00

Zapata signature dish, fresh tomatillo salsa, green onions, tomato, nopal, and cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, and tortillas.

Desserts

House-Made Flan

$8.00

Crepas de Cajeta

$8.00

Crepes topped with Mexican caramel and ice cream

Kenny Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Churros

$8.00

Mujer Dormida

$9.00

Puff pastry, vanilla lime ice cream, strawberry

Tequila List

Volcan

Tapatio

Siempre

Herradura

Tequila Ocho

Volans

Siete Leguas

Tequila Cazcanes

Siembra Azul

Tequila Arette

El Tesoro

Dulce Vida

Clase Azul

Ghost Shot

$5.00

Tequila Jimador

$7.00

Teq. Centenario

Casa Marques Extra Añejo

$22.00

Maestro Dobel

Tequila 1800

Avion

Cantina

Infusiones

$12.00

Our trademark margaritas, we infuse our 100% agave azul Tequila for minimum of 2 weeks to get these unique house specialty infusions

The El Zapata

$10.00

El Jimador Tequila Blanco, fresh squeezed lime juice, orange liqueur, agave nectar

The Tejano

$12.00

El Jimador Tequila Blanco, fresh squeezed lime juice, orange liqueur, agave nectar. Gran Gala.

El Mejor

$15.00

Tequila Herradura Reposado, fresh squeezed lime juice, orange liqueur, agave nectar, Grand Marnier

El Legendario

$13.00

Tequila Espolon Resposado, fresh squeezed lime juice, orange liqueur, agave nectar. Gran Gala

La Frozen

$11.00

Not like your average frozen margarita, grapefruit soda, lime juice, 100% Agave Tequila. *Ask about adding our house made infusions

Mezcal Infusion

$13.00

The El Oaxaqueno

$13.00

Mezcal, fresh squeezed lime juice, orange liqueur, agave nectar

The El Spicey

$12.00

Mezcal house, serrano / pineapple syrup, fresh squeezed lime juice, cilantro, Tajin salt rim

El Mulo

$13.00

El peloton de la Muerte Mezcal. House ginger syrup, fresh lime juice angostura bitters, soda

Coca Chola

$11.00

Tequila Jimador blanco, fresh lime juice, ancho Reyes, topped with Mexican coke

Paloma Fresca

$12.00

Tequila blanco 110, fresh grapefruit juice, fresh lime juice, squirt, agave

Sides

Charro Beans

$3.50

Refried Black Beans

$2.50

Rice

$2.50

Sour cream

$0.95

Chile Verde

$1.50

Jalapeño

$1.50

Papas

$3.00

Side Salad

$5.00

O/ Tor. Azul

$3.50

O/ Tor. Maiz

$2.50

O/Tor. Harina

$2.50

Side Queso dip

$2.50

Side Guacamole

$3.50

Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Side Lettuce

$1.50

O/ Carne

$5.50

O/ Pollo

$5.00

O/ Camaron

$6.00

Side Molcajete

$5.00

Fries

$2.95

Mushrooms

$1.50

Nopal

$2.75

Plantains

$2.95

Rajas

$1.95

Tomato

$0.75

Onion

$0.75

Cilantro

$0.75

Egg

$1.50

Side Veggies

$2.50

Cucumber

$1.50

Bell pepper

$1.50

Queso Fresco

$1.75

Ranch

$0.50

Salsa Arbol

$0.50

Salsa Verde

$0.50

Salsa Habanero

$0.50

Side Mole

$0.50

Side Beef

$5.00

Side Shrimp

$6.00

Side Chicken

$5.00

Extra Steak

$10.00

Green Onion

$1.50

Beer

Tuesday Tecate

$2.00

Tucker

M.N Pernicous Draft

$7.00

Corona

Gate City

Victoria

Dos XX Amber

Dos XX Lager

Pacifico

Negra Modelo

Modelo Esp.

Scofflaw

$7.00

Blue Moon

Tecate

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Wine

Malbec

$7.00

Cabernet

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Merlot

$7.00

N/A Bev.

Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Orange fanta

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Mex Coke

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Hip Brick-lined mexican joint in Beautiful Historic Dowtown Norcross

Website

Location

15 Jones St, Norcross, GA 30071

Directions

