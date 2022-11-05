- Home
Zapien's Salsa Grill & Taqueria
No reviews yet
6702 Rosemead Blvd
Pico Rivera, CA 90660
Dips for Chips
Dips - Guacamole
avocado, onion, tomato, cilantro, lime
Dips - Pico De Gallo
onion, tomato, cilantro, lime
Dips - Chipotle Bean
bean dip, chipotle chile, chorizo
Dips - Chile Verde
tomatillo salsa, pork
Dips - Pollo En Mole
mole, shredded chicken
Dips - Mole Salsa
mole, sesame seeds
Dips - Chicharron Verde
tomatillo salsa, pork
Dips - Chile Colorado
ca salsa roja, beef
Dips - Queso Fundido
Salsa Grill Exclusives
M & M
Menudo & Micheladas
La Cruda
menudo, pozole, michelada
Menudo
beef tripe, hominy, ca chile broth
Pozole
beef tripe, hominy, ca chile broth
Pozole Verde
chicken, hominy, tomatillo broth
Decisions, Decision
menudo, pozole
Enchiladas Del Sol
beef enchiladas, eggs, potatoes, beans
Chorizo Picadillo
chorizo, eggs, potatoes, beans
Family and Friends Creations
Huevos Tradiciónales
The Basics
Sides
SIDE - Chiles Toreados
SIDE - Avocado
SIDE - Nopales
SIDE - French Fries
SIDE - Bolillo
SIDE - Breakfast Potatoes
SIDE - Salad
SIDE - Sour Cream
SIDE - Beans
SIDE - Rice
SIDE - Shredded Cheese
SIDE - Fruit
SIDE - Bacon
SIDE - Sausage
SIDE - Eggs
SIDE - Cup Of Soup
SIDE - Queso Fresco
Hatch Brunch
House Made Caldo
Entree Salads
Traditional Dishes
Burritos-Tortas-Nachos-Quesadillas
The Rob-O Burrito
BURRITO - Chile Colorado
BURRITO - Shredded
BURRITO - MEAT
Chimichangas
Pollo En Mole Burrito Mojado
Bean and Cheese
Tortas
Salsa Grill Nachos
Salsa Grill Nachos - FRENCH FRIES
Quesadilla - Dinner
BURRITO - Chicharron Verde
Seafood Specialties
Chef's Specialties
Agave Wine Based Margaritas
Beverages
Beer
Champagne and Mimosas
House Made Tortilla Chips & Salsa
Small (1/2 pan)
Medium (2" pan)
Large (4" pan)
Full Service Catered Event
Pints (16 oz)
Quarts (32 oz)
Small (1/2 pan)
Small (1/2 Pan) - Chile Verde
Small (1/2 Pan) - Chicharron Verde
Small (1/2 Pan) - Guacamole
Small (1/2 Pan) - Chile Colorado
Small (1/2 Pan) - Carnitas
Small (1/2 Pan) - Carne Asada
Small (1/2 Pan) - Chicken Fajitas
Small (1/2 Pan) - Beef Fajitas
Small (1/2 Pan) - Enchiladas (Cheese)
Small (1/2 Pan) - Enchiladas (Beef)
Small (1/2 Pan) - Enchiladas (Chicken)
Small (1/2 Pan) - Enchiladas (Pollo en Mole)
Small (1/2 Pan) - Rice
Small (1/2 Pan) - Refried Beans
Small (1/2 Pan) - Chipotle Beans
Small (1/2 Pan) - Cilantro Salad
Small (1/2 Pan) - Chopped Salad
Small (1/2 Pan) - Nopales & Shrimp Salad
Medium (2" pan)
Med (2" Pan) - Chile Verde
Med (2" Pan) - Chicharron Verde
Med (2" Pan) - Guacamole
Med (2" Pan) - Chile Colorado
Med (2" Pan) - Carnitas
Med (2" Pan) - Carne Asada
Med (2" Pan) - Chicken Fajitas
Med (2" Pan) - Beef Fajitas
Med (2" Pan) - Enchiladas (Cheese)
Med (2" Pan) - Enchiladas (Beef)
Med (2" Pan) - Enchiladas (Chicken)
Med (2" Pan) - Enchiladas (Pollo en Mole)
Med (2" Pan) - Rice
Med (2" Pan) - Refried Beans
Med (2" Pan) - Chipotle Beans
Med (2" Pan) - Cilantro Salad
Med (2" Pan) - Chopped Salad
Med (2" Pan) - Nopales & Shrimp Salad
Large (4" pan)
LG (4" Pan) - Chile Verde
LG (4" Pan) - Chicharron Verde
LG (4" Pan) - Guacamole
LG (4" Pan) - Chile Colorado
LG (4" Pan) - Carnitas
LG (4" Pan) - Carne Asada
LG (4" Pan) - Chicken Fajitas
LG (4" Pan) - Beef Fajitas
LG (4" Pan) - Rice
LG (4" Pan) - Refried Beans
LG (4" Pan) - Chipotle Beans
LG (4" Pan) - Cilantro Salad
LG (4" Pan) - Chopped Salad
LG (4" Pan) - Nopales & Shrimp Salad
A La Carte
Chips & Salsa
A La Carte
A LA CARTE - Taco Dorado (BEEF - ONE)
A LA CARTE - Taco Dorado (Chicken - One)
A LA CARTE - Taco Dorado (Papa - One)
A LA CARTE - Taquitos (Beef - Two Per Order)
A LA CARTE - Taquitos (Chicken - Two Per Order)
A LA CARTE - Taquitos (Papa - Two Per Order)
A LA CARTE - Flautas (Beef - Two Per Order)
A LA CARTE - Flautas (Chicken - Two Per Order)
A LA CARTE - Flautas (Papa - Two Per Order)
A LA CARTE - Sope (Shredded Beef - One)
A LA CARTE - Sope (Shredded Chicken - One)
A LA CARTE - Sope (Asada - One)
A LA CARTE - Sope (Grilled Chicken - One)
A LA CARTE - Sope (Al Pastor - One)
A LA CARTE - Sope (Carnitas - One)
A LA CARTE - Chile Relleno ( One)
A LA CARTE - Enchiladas (Beef - Two Per Order)
A LA CARTE - Enchiladas (Chicken - Two Per Order)
A LA CARTE - Enchiladas (Cheese - Two Per Order)
A LA CARTE - Soft Taco (Asada - One)
A LA CARTE - Soft Taco (Al Pastor - One)
A LA CARTE - Soft Taco (Carnitas - One)
A LA CARTE - Soft Taco (Grilled Chicken - One)
A LA CARTE - Bean & Cheese Burrito
A LA CARTE - Quesadilla (Cheese)
HATCH PRODUCTS
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
6702 Rosemead Blvd, Pico Rivera, CA 90660