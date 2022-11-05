Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zapien's Salsa Grill & Taqueria

review star

No reviews yet

6702 Rosemead Blvd

Pico Rivera, CA 90660

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Dips for Chips

Dips - Guacamole

$9.00

avocado, onion, tomato, cilantro, lime

Dips - Pico De Gallo

$5.00

onion, tomato, cilantro, lime

Dips - Chipotle Bean

$2.00

bean dip, chipotle chile, chorizo

Dips - Chile Verde

$4.00

tomatillo salsa, pork

Dips - Pollo En Mole

$4.00

mole, shredded chicken

Dips - Mole Salsa

$3.00

mole, sesame seeds

Dips - Chicharron Verde

$4.00

tomatillo salsa, pork

Dips - Chile Colorado

$4.00

ca salsa roja, beef

Dips - Queso Fundido

$9.00

Salsa Grill Exclusives

M & M

$20.00

Menudo & Micheladas

La Cruda

$26.00

menudo, pozole, michelada

Menudo

$13.00

beef tripe, hominy, ca chile broth

Pozole

$13.00

beef tripe, hominy, ca chile broth

Pozole Verde

$13.00

chicken, hominy, tomatillo broth

Decisions, Decision

$15.00

menudo, pozole

Enchiladas Del Sol

$16.00

beef enchiladas, eggs, potatoes, beans

Chorizo Picadillo

$15.00

chorizo, eggs, potatoes, beans

Family and Friends Creations

The Marco Z

$16.00

DZ's Special

$16.00

The Eddie Blanco

$16.00

Sal Serrato - Mole Enchiladas w/ Eggs

$16.00

Roseanne Torres - Chile Relleno w/ Eggs

$16.00

The Jack Thomas

$15.00

Jon Martin - Chile Relleno topped w/ Chile Verde & Eggs

$18.00

Adam Torres - Pancakes w/ Carnitas and Eggs

$14.00

Huevos Tradiciónales

Traditional Rancheros

$12.00

Rancheros Con Chicharron Verde

$14.00

Rancheros Con Chile Verde

$14.00

Con Pollo En Mole

$15.00

Con Carnitas

$15.00

Con Nopalitos

$13.00

Con Chorizo

$13.00

Con Machaca

$14.00

Con Chilaquilles

$15.00

Divorciados

$16.00

A La Mexicana

$13.00

Rancheros con Chile Colorado

$14.00

The Basics

Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.00

Bolillo French Toast

$9.00

Two Eggs Any Style

$13.00

Breakfast Burritos

$10.00

You Call It Omelets

$14.00

Sides

SIDE - Chiles Toreados

$2.00

SIDE - Avocado

$4.00

SIDE - Nopales

$3.00

SIDE - French Fries

$3.00

SIDE - Bolillo

$2.00

SIDE - Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

SIDE - Salad

$4.00

SIDE - Sour Cream

$2.00

SIDE - Beans

$3.00

SIDE - Rice

$3.00

SIDE - Shredded Cheese

$3.00

SIDE - Fruit

$3.00

SIDE - Bacon

$3.00

SIDE - Sausage

$3.00

SIDE - Eggs

$3.00

SIDE - Cup Of Soup

$4.00

SIDE - Queso Fresco

$4.00

Hatch Brunch

Brunch Buffet

Adult

$35.00

Child

$15.00

Dips for Chips

Dips - Guacamole

$9.00

avocado, onion, tomato, cilantro, lime

Dips - Pico De Gallo

$5.00

onion, tomato, cilantro, lime

Dips - Chipotle Bean

$2.00

bean dip, chipotle chile, chorizo

Dips - Chile Verde

$4.00

tomatillo salsa, pork

Dips - Pollo En Mole

$4.00

mole, shredded chicken

Dips - Mole Salsa

$3.00

mole, sesame seeds

Dips - Chicharron Verde

$4.00

tomatillo salsa, pork

Dips - Chile Colorado

$4.00

ca salsa roja, beef

Queso Fundido

$9.00

House Made Caldo

Pozole Verde

$13.00

chicken, hominy, tomatillo broth

Pozole

$13.00

beef tripe, hominy, ca chile broth

Menudo

$13.00

beef tripe, hominy, ca chile broth

Albondigas

$14.00

meatballs, veggie broth, vegetables

Caldo De Pollo

$14.00

chicken, veggie brothe, vegetables, rice

Cocido

$14.00

beef, broth, vegetables, rice

Entree Salads

Cilantro Caesar Salad

$13.00

Chicken Taco Salad

$13.00

JT's Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.00

The S.G. Chopped Salad

$13.00

Nopales and Shrimp Salad

$16.00

Traditional Dishes

Chile Verde

$14.00

Enchiladas

$15.00

Tacos Dorados

$15.00

Carne Asada

$19.00

Fajitas

$17.00

Soft Tacos

$15.00

Chile Rellenos

$15.00

TAQUITOS

$15.00

Sopes

$17.00

FLAUTAS

$15.00

Chile Colorado

$14.00

Burritos-Tortas-Nachos-Quesadillas

The Rob-O Burrito

$12.00

BURRITO - Chile Colorado

$12.00

BURRITO - Shredded

$12.00

BURRITO - MEAT

$13.00

Chimichangas

$15.00

Pollo En Mole Burrito Mojado

$13.00

Bean and Cheese

$9.00

Tortas

$12.00

Salsa Grill Nachos

$11.00

Salsa Grill Nachos - FRENCH FRIES

$11.00

Quesadilla - Dinner

$15.00

BURRITO - Chicharron Verde

$12.00

Seafood Specialties

Coctel De Camaron

$18.00

Camaron Mojo De Ajo

$20.00

Camarones A La Diabla

$20.00

Tequila Fried Shrimp

$20.00

Enchiladas De Camaron Verdes

$18.00

Enchiladas De Camaron En Mole

$18.00

Fish Fry Fryday's

Fish or Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Mojarra Frita

$15.00

Pan Seared Salmon Tacos

$16.00

Chef's Specialties

Carnitas J.M.

$18.00

Pollo Con Mole Poblano

$15.00

Enchiladas En Mole

$16.00

Enchiladas Suizas

$17.00

Enchilada Threesome

$18.00

Chicharrones Verdes

$15.00

Chile Divorciados

$18.00

Plato Rojo

$16.00

Salsa Steak Picado

$18.00

Pechuga A La Plancha

$16.00

El Patron

$46.00

Plato Verde

$16.00

Sides

SIDE - Chiles Toreados

$2.00

SIDE - Avocado

$4.00

SIDE - Nopales

$3.00

SIDE - French Fries

$3.00

SIDE - Bolillo

$2.00

SIDE - Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

SIDE - Salad

$4.00

SIDE - Sour Cream

$2.00

SIDE - Beans

$3.00

SIDE - Rice

$3.00

SIDE - Cheese

$3.00

SIDE - Fruit

$3.00

SIDE - Bacon

$3.00

SIDE - Sausage

$3.00

SIDE - Eggs

$3.00

SIDE - Cup Of Soup

$4.00

Breakfast/Lunch/Dinner

Kids - Bean & Cheese

$9.00

Kid's Nachos

$9.00

Kids - Enchilada

$9.00

Kids - Quesadilla

$9.00

Kids - Plain Soft Taco

$9.00

Kids - Mila's Sunrise

$9.00

Kids - Jack Jack's Short Stack

$9.00

Kids - Noah's French Toast

$9.00

Agave Wine Based Margaritas

Margaritas

$13.00

To Go Margaritas 32 oz

$15.00

Beverages

Cinnamon Brewed Café De Olla

$3.50

Decaf

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.50

Pink Lemonade

$3.50

Horchata

$3.75

Jamaica

$3.75

Orange Juice

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Wine

Wine By The Glass

$8.00

Wine By The Bottle

$29.00

Beer

Beer

$5.00

Michelada

$8.00

Bucket of 6 Beers

$21.00

Round of Beers for Kitchen

$12.00

Take a 6 Pack To Go

$18.00

Champagne and Mimosas

Champagne and Mimosas

$8.00

Bottomless Champagne and Mimosas

$16.00

Bottle of Champagne

$18.00

House Made Tortilla Chips & Salsa

Chips (1 lb)

$5.00

Chips (2 lb)

$10.00

Chips (5 lb)

$19.00

Salsa (pint)

$5.00

Salsa (quart)

$9.00

Breakfast Sides

Market Fresh Fruit Platter (per person)

$3.00

Assorted Pan Dulce (per person)

$2.00

Small (1/2 pan)

Scrambled Eggs

$40.00

Chorizo Con Huevos

$49.00

Machaca Con Huevos

$49.00

Nopales Con Huevos

$46.00

Huevos a La Mexicana

$46.00

Chilaquiles Con Huevos

$40.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$25.00

Bacon

$65.00

Sausage

$65.00

Bolillo French Toast

$35.00

Beans

$26.00

Rice

$26.00

MZ Breakfast Enchiladas

$36.00

Medium (2" pan)

Scrambled Eggs

$75.00

Chorizo Con Huevos

$79.00

Machaca Con Huevos

$79.00

Nopales Con Huevos

$76.00

Huevos a La Mexicana

$76.00

Chilaquiles Con Huevos

$70.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$39.00

Bacon

$90.00

Sausage

$90.00

Bolillo French Toast

$50.00

Beans

$37.00

Rice

$37.00

MZ Breakfast Enchiladas

$70.00

Large (4" pan)

Scrambled Eggs

$95.00

Chorizo Con Huevos

$110.00

Machaca Con Huevos

$110.00

Nopales Con Huevos

$105.00

Huevos a La Mexicana

$105.00

Chilaquiles Con Huevos

$95.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$65.00

Bacon

$125.00

Sausage

$125.00

Bolillo French Toast

$50.00

Beans

$52.00

Rice

$52.00

Full Service Catered Event

Catering

Pints (16 oz)

(16 oz ) Chile Verde

$11.00

(16 oz) Guacamole

$10.00

(16 oz) Chile Colorado

$12.00

(16 oz) Chicharron Verde

$11.00

(16 oz) Refried Beans

$5.00

(16 oz) Chipotle Beans

$6.00

(16 oz) Rice

$4.00

Quarts (32 oz)

(32 oz) Chile Verde

$21.00

(32 oz) Chile Colorado

$21.00

(32 oz) Chicharron Verde

$21.00

(32 oz) Guacamole

$19.00

(32 oz) Refried Beans

$9.00

(32 oz) Chipotle Beans

$10.00

(32 oz) Rice

$9.00

Small (1/2 pan)

Small (1/2 Pan) - Chile Verde

$65.00

Small (1/2 Pan) - Chicharron Verde

$65.00

Small (1/2 Pan) - Guacamole

$60.00

Small (1/2 Pan) - Chile Colorado

$68.00

Small (1/2 Pan) - Carnitas

$65.00

Small (1/2 Pan) - Carne Asada

$90.00

Small (1/2 Pan) - Chicken Fajitas

$65.00

Small (1/2 Pan) - Beef Fajitas

$75.00

Small (1/2 Pan) - Enchiladas (Cheese)

$36.00

Small (1/2 Pan) - Enchiladas (Beef)

$36.00

Small (1/2 Pan) - Enchiladas (Chicken)

$36.00

Small (1/2 Pan) - Enchiladas (Pollo en Mole)

$38.00

Small (1/2 Pan) - Rice

$26.00

Small (1/2 Pan) - Refried Beans

$26.00

Small (1/2 Pan) - Chipotle Beans

$31.00

Small (1/2 Pan) - Cilantro Salad

$25.00

Small (1/2 Pan) - Chopped Salad

$27.00

Small (1/2 Pan) - Nopales & Shrimp Salad

$33.00

Medium (2" pan)

Med (2" Pan) - Chile Verde

$105.00

Med (2" Pan) - Chicharron Verde

$105.00

Med (2" Pan) - Guacamole

$85.00

Med (2" Pan) - Chile Colorado

$110.00

Med (2" Pan) - Carnitas

$105.00

Med (2" Pan) - Carne Asada

$175.00

Med (2" Pan) - Chicken Fajitas

$105.00

Med (2" Pan) - Beef Fajitas

$115.00

Med (2" Pan) - Enchiladas (Cheese)

$68.00

Med (2" Pan) - Enchiladas (Beef)

$68.00

Med (2" Pan) - Enchiladas (Chicken)

$68.00

Med (2" Pan) - Enchiladas (Pollo en Mole)

$70.00

Med (2" Pan) - Rice

$37.00

Med (2" Pan) - Refried Beans

$37.00

Med (2" Pan) - Chipotle Beans

$42.00

Med (2" Pan) - Cilantro Salad

$35.00

Med (2" Pan) - Chopped Salad

$42.00

Med (2" Pan) - Nopales & Shrimp Salad

$49.00

Large (4" pan)

LG (4" Pan) - Chile Verde

$175.00

LG (4" Pan) - Chicharron Verde

$175.00

LG (4" Pan) - Guacamole

$125.00

LG (4" Pan) - Chile Colorado

$180.00

LG (4" Pan) - Carnitas

$180.00

LG (4" Pan) - Carne Asada

$250.00

LG (4" Pan) - Chicken Fajitas

$150.00

LG (4" Pan) - Beef Fajitas

$165.00

LG (4" Pan) - Rice

$52.00

LG (4" Pan) - Refried Beans

$52.00

LG (4" Pan) - Chipotle Beans

$62.00

LG (4" Pan) - Cilantro Salad

$50.00

LG (4" Pan) - Chopped Salad

$55.00

LG (4" Pan) - Nopales & Shrimp Salad

$60.00

A La Carte

Tacos Dorados (BEEF)

$2.50

Tacos Dorados (CHICKEN)

$2.50

Tacos Dorados (PAPA)

$2.50

Chimichangas (BEEF)

$8.00

Chimichangas (CHICKEN)

$8.00

Taquitos (BEEF)

$2.50

Taquitos (CHICKEN)

$2.50

Taquitos (PAPA)

$2.50

Flautas (BEEF)

$3.00

Flautas (CHICKEN)

$3.00

Flautas (PAPA)

$3.00

Chiles Rellenos

$9.00

Chips & Salsa

Chips (1 lb)

$5.00

Chips (2 lb)

$10.00

Chips (5 lb)

$19.00

Salsa (Pint)

$5.00

Salsa (Quart)

$9.00

A La Carte

A LA CARTE - Taco Dorado (BEEF - ONE)

$3.00

A LA CARTE - Taco Dorado (Chicken - One)

$3.00

A LA CARTE - Taco Dorado (Papa - One)

$3.00

A LA CARTE - Taquitos (Beef - Two Per Order)

$6.00

A LA CARTE - Taquitos (Chicken - Two Per Order)

$6.00

A LA CARTE - Taquitos (Papa - Two Per Order)

$6.00

A LA CARTE - Flautas (Beef - Two Per Order)

$8.00

A LA CARTE - Flautas (Chicken - Two Per Order)

$8.00

A LA CARTE - Flautas (Papa - Two Per Order)

$8.00

A LA CARTE - Sope (Shredded Beef - One)

$9.00

A LA CARTE - Sope (Shredded Chicken - One)

$9.00

A LA CARTE - Sope (Asada - One)

$9.00

A LA CARTE - Sope (Grilled Chicken - One)

$9.00

A LA CARTE - Sope (Al Pastor - One)

$9.00

A LA CARTE - Sope (Carnitas - One)

$9.00

A LA CARTE - Chile Relleno ( One)

$9.00

A LA CARTE - Enchiladas (Beef - Two Per Order)

$7.00

A LA CARTE - Enchiladas (Chicken - Two Per Order)

$7.00

A LA CARTE - Enchiladas (Cheese - Two Per Order)

$7.00

A LA CARTE - Soft Taco (Asada - One)

$3.00

A LA CARTE - Soft Taco (Al Pastor - One)

$3.00

A LA CARTE - Soft Taco (Carnitas - One)

$3.00

A LA CARTE - Soft Taco (Grilled Chicken - One)

$3.00

A LA CARTE - Bean & Cheese Burrito

$9.00

A LA CARTE - Quesadilla (Cheese)

$10.00

CASE

XHOT

$45.00

HOT

$45.00

MEDIUM

$45.00

MILD

$45.00

HATCH PRODUCTS

Hatch Pepper Cookbook (White)

$15.00

Hatch Chile Cookbook (Green)

$10.00

Hatch Pepper Salsa

$8.00

Hatch Chile (Ground Chile)

$5.00

Hatch Pepper Seasoning

$6.00

Hatch Pepper Pods

$7.00

Bottled Salsa Grill Salsa

$6.00

Hatch Popcorn

$5.00

Hatch BBQ Sauce

$9.00

Hatch Pistachios

$8.00

Hatch Clean Snax

$7.00

Cookies

$6.00

DESSERTS

FLAN

$6.00

BREAD PUDDING

$6.00

COOKIES

$6.00

OLLAS

Olla de Menudo

$13.00

Olla de Pozole

$13.00

Olla de Pozole Verde

$13.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6702 Rosemead Blvd, Pico Rivera, CA 90660

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fatima's Grill #3 - Montebello - 477 Washington Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
477 Washington Boulevard Montebello, CA 90640
View restaurantnext
Alondra's - Pico Rivera
orange star4.8 • 499
8746 Washington Blvd Pico Rivera, CA 90660
View restaurantnext
Buffalo Spot - Pico Rivera
orange starNo Reviews
9332 Washington Blvd Pico Rivera, CA 90638
View restaurantnext
Blue Burro - Pico Rivera
orange starNo Reviews
9332 Washington Blvd Pico Rivera, CA 90660
View restaurantnext
Zarios Fresh Stop - 9325 Whittier Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
9325 Whittier Blvd Pico Rivera, CA 90660
View restaurantnext
Xecora Montebello - Montebello
orange starNo Reviews
1115 Washington Blvd Montebello, CA 90640
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pico Rivera

Alondra's - Pico Rivera
orange star4.8 • 499
8746 Washington Blvd Pico Rivera, CA 90660
View restaurantnext
Waba Grill - WG0260 - Pico Rivera (Slauson)
orange star4.6 • 249
9416 Slauson Ave Pico Rivera, CA 90660
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001381 - Pico Rivera Plaza
orange star4.2 • 143
8884 Whittier Blvd Pico Rivera, CA 90660
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pico Rivera
Montebello
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Whittier
review star
Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)
Downey
review star
Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)
Bell
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
South El Monte
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Rosemead
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Norwalk
review star
Avg 3.7 (7 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Hacienda Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston