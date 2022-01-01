Main picView gallery

Zappia's Deli & Catering

16 Beechwood Road

Summit, NJ 07901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Lrg Traditional
Med Traditional
Lg Pepperoni

Medium Pizza

Med Traditional

$12.99

Med Pepperoni

$14.99

Med Margherita

$18.99

Med Buffalo Chicken

$18.99

Med Chicken Ranch

$18.99

Med BBQ Chicken

$18.99

Med Chicken & Fries

$18.99

Med Penne Vodka

$18.99

Med Baked Ziti

$18.99

Med White

$18.99

Med Roasted Supreme

$18.99

Med Zappia’s Famous

$18.99

Med Garden

$18.99

Med Supreme

$18.99

Med Chicken Pesto

$18.99

Med Sausage, Peppers & Onions

$18.99

Med Hawaiian

$18.99

Med Meat Lovers

$18.99

Gluten Free - 12"

$16.25

Med Half and Half

$18.99

Large Pizza

Lrg Traditional

$15.99

Lg Pepperoni

$17.99

Lrg Margherita

$21.99

Lrg Buffalo Chicken

$21.99

Lrg Chicken Ranch

$21.99

Lrg BBQ Chicken

$21.99

Lrg Chicken & Fries

$21.99

Lrg Penne Vodka

$21.99

Lrg Baked Ziti

$21.99

Lrg White

$21.99

Lrg Roasted Supreme

$21.99

Lrg Zappia’s Famous

$21.99

Lrg Garden

$21.99

Lrg Supreme

$21.99

Lrg Sausage, Peppers & Onions

$21.99

Lrg Hawaiian

$21.99

Lrg Meat Lovers

$21.99

Lrg Chicken Pesto

$21.99

Lrg Chicken Parm

$21.99

Lrg Grandma

$21.99

Sicilian (16x16)

$22.99

Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza

$22.99

Greek Salad Pizza

$22.99

Taco Salad Pizza

$22.99

Bruschetta Salad Pizza

$22.99

Arugula Salad Pizza

$22.99

Arugula Special Pizza

$22.99

Grilled Chicken Bacon Avocado Salad Pizza

$22.99

Lrg Half and Half

$21.99

Lrg Grandpa

$21.99

Personal sized gluten-free or cauliflower crust

$16.25

Appetizers

Meat And Cheese Plate

$15.00

Fresh Mozzarella Tower

$12.00

Quinoa Salad

$12.00

w/ fresh spinach, dried cranberries, walnuts & goat cheese in a balsamic vinaigrette.

Zuppe De Mussels

$14.00

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Chicken Wings (10)

$15.00

Potato Skins (4)

$11.00

Garlic Knots (6)

$5.00

Eggplant Rollatini (3 )

$12.00

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$8.00

Chicken Fingers (6)

$9.00

Rice Balls (2 )

$8.00

Single Garlic knots

$1.00

Calzone & Stromboli

Mozzarella Stromboli

$9.95

Ricotta & Mozzarella Calzone

$9.95

Soup & Salads

Soup Of The Day

$6.00

Endive Salad

$13.00

Strawberry Field Salad

$13.00

Arugula Salad

$13.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Crispy Calamari Salad

$13.00

Tricolor Salad

$13.00

Tossed Salad

$9.00

Greek Salad

$13.00

Chef Salad

$13.00

Antipasto Salad

$13.00

Zappia’s Salad

$13.00

Burgers

Classic Burger

$12.00

Avocado Cheddar Bacon Burger

$14.00

BBQ Burger

$14.00

Beyond Burger

$14.00

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Seafood

Grilled Salmon

$24.00

Over sauteed spinach and roasted peppers with a balsamic drizzle.

Grilled Shrimp

$24.00

Over lemon linguini and broccoli.

Sandwiches

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Grilled or Breaded Chicken Sub

$11.00

Sausage, Peppers & Onions Sub

$12.00

Breaded Eggplant

$11.00

Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$15.00

Cheese Ravioli

$13.00

Spinach Ravioli

$13.00

Meat Ravioli

$13.00

Italian Corner

Meatball Parmigiana

$18.00+

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.00+

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.00+

Shrimp Parmigiana

$22.00+

Chicken Francaise

$22.00

Chicken Milanese

$22.00

Chicken Florentine

$22.00

Pasta

Penne

Spaghetti

Linguini

Cheese Tortellini

Rigatoni

Gluten Free Penne

Farfalle

Kid’s Corner

Mozzarella Sticks (4)

$8.00

Chicken Fingers (4)

$9.00

Spaghetti & Meatball

$9.00

Sliders (3)

$9.00

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Steamed Broccoli

$8.00

Broccoli Rabe

$8.00

Steamed Mixed Vegetables

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

White Rice

$5.00

Sautéed Spinach

$8.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Meatballs & Sauce

$6.00

Drinks

20 oz Bottled Soda

$2.25

2 Liter Pepsi

$3.50

2 Liter Sierra Mist

$3.50

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Snapple

$2.50

Tap Water

$0.47

Gatorade

$2.25

Tropicana OJ

$2.50

1LT bottle water

$2.50

Desserts

Cheesecake

$7.00

Cannoli

$5.00

Paper Goods

Plates

Cups

Napkins

Forks

Knives

Breakfast Packages

* 10 Person Minimum For All Packages * All Orders Must Be Placed At Least 24 Hours In Advance. Please call for any information. 908-273-9600 Phone 908-522-9351 Fax

Coffee Service - Per Person

$3.00

100% colombian coffee ( Regular, Decaf & Flavored ), Assorted teas, condiments, cups and napkins.

Continental Breakfast #1 - Per Person

$10.99

Assorted freshly baked pastries, breakfast breads, cream cheese, butter, jelly, assorted chilled juices, coffee and tea.

Continental Breakfast #2 - Per Person

$12.99

Fresh seasonal fruit salad, assorted freshly baked pastries, breakfast breads, cream cheese butter, jelly, assorted chilled juices, coffee and tea.

Hot Breakfast Buffet - Per Person

$14.99

Fluffy scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, crisp bacon, sausage or ham assorted freshly baked pastries, breakfast breads, cream cheese, butter, jelly, assorted chilled juices, coffee and tea.

Yogurt Platter With Granola & Berries - Per Person

$6.99

Fresh Seasonal Fruit Salad - Per Person

$2.99

Additional Assorted Chilled Juices - Per Person

$2.25

Lunch Packages

* 10 Person Minimum For All Packages * All Orders Must Be Placed At Least 24 Hours In Advance. Please call for any information. 908-273-9600 Phone 908-522-9351 Fax

Corporate Lunch #1 - Per Person

$12.99

Corporate Lunch #2 - Per Person

$13.99

Your choice of a wrap, panini or sloppy joe platter. Choice of 2 salads. Cookie & Brownie platter, assorted 2 Liter beverage, condiments and paper goods.

Hot Lunch #1 - Per Person

$15.99

Hot Lunch #2 - Per Person

$16.99

Your choice of 1 hot Beef or Seafood Dish. 1 Hot pasta dish, choice of 2 salads, bread basket, cookie & brownie platter, 2 Liter soda, & paper goods.

Fresh Seasonal Fruit Salad - Per Person

$2.99

Additional Assorted Beverages - Each

$2.50

Hot Appetizers

Stuffed Mushrooms ( 1/2 Tray )

$45.00

Mushrooms stuffed with your choice of spinach, vegetables or sausage.

Cheeseburger Sliders ( each )

$2.95

Hand-crafted choice beef burgers topped with cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Mozzarella en Corrozza ( 1/2 Tray )

$40.00

Fried mozzarella wedges.

Coconut Shrimp ( 1/2 Tray )

$65.00

With orange marmalade dipping sauce.

Foccacia Pizza Bites with Cheese ( 24 pieces )

$20.00

Pie consist of 24 pieces Foccacia Pizza Bites with Cheese.

Tiny Meatballs ( 1/2 Tray )

$45.00

Served with marinara or brown sauce.

Chicken Wings ( 1/2 Tray )

$50.00

Choice of buffalo, honey barbeque or plain.

Chicken Fingers ( 1/2 Tray )

$50.00

Fresh homemade chicken tenderloins with a side of honey mustard, barbeque or ketchup.

Hot Mussels Marinara ( 1/2 Tray )

$50.00

Hot Mussels Marinara ( 1/2 Tray )

Hot Mussels Marinara ( 1/2 Tray )

$55.00

Floured, seasoned and fried to golden perfection with a side of marinara.

Cold Appetizers

Bruschetta

$45.00+

Tomatoes, red onion, capers, lemon, olive oil and fresh basil with garlic crostinis.

Fresh Vegetable Crudite

$45.00+

Fresh Vegetable Crudite

Mozzarella Caprese Platter

$50.00+

Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, roasted peppers and fresh basil.

Antipasto Platter

$55.00+

Served with your choice of meats and cheeses, prosciutto, sopressata, fresh mozzarella, provolone, tomatoes and roasted red peppers.

Assorted Cheese Platter

$50.00+

Cubed assorted cheeses and crackers.

Bruschetta Chicken

$50.00+

Breaded chicken topped with fresh mozzarella, bruschetta, pesto.

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$55.00+

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail Platter.

Fresh Cut Fruit Platter

$50.00+

Fresh cut fruit platter.

Grilled Vegetable Platter

$50.00+

Grilled Vegetable platter.

Filet Mignon on Garlic Crostini

$0.00+

Filet Mignon on Garlic Crostini with a side of horseradish dressing.

Salads

House Salad

$30.00+

Mixed greens, black and green olives, roasted red peppers, tomatoes and cucumbers.

Caesar Salad

$30.00+

Romaine lettuce, grated parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing.

Zappia's Salad

$45.00+

Prosciutto and fresh mozzarella rillettes, roasted red peppers over mixed greens.

Endive Salad

$40.00+

Pears, gorgonzola and candied walnuts in a white balsamic vinaigrette.

Tricolor Salad

$40.00+

Arugula, radicchio and endive with parmesan, olive oil and lemon.

Greek Salad

$35.00+

Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, Kalamata olives and feta crumbles.

Antipasto Salad

$45.00+

Capicola salami and provolone rillettes over our house salad.

Strawberry Field Salad

$45.00+

Mixed greens with strawberries, almonds and goat cheese in a raspberry vinaigrette.

Arugula Salad

$40.00+

Grapes, avocado, red onion, and pears in a lemon vinaigrette.

Waldorf Salad

$45.00+

Mixed greens, gala apples, dried cranberries, walnuts and goat cheese with a side of raspberry vinaigrette.

Chicken

Chicken Francaise

$65.00+

Medallions of chicken over sautéed spinach, topped with imported prosciutto and mozzarella.

Chicken Marsala

$65.00+

Chicken medallions dipped in egg and parmesan batter, then sautéed in a white wine and lemon sauce.

Chicken with Mushrooms and Tomatoes

$65.00+

Chicken medallions topped with red and green peppers, mushrooms, plum tomatoes, garlic and parsley.

Chicken with Sausage and Potatoes

$65.00+

Chicken medallions, baked sausage and roasted potatoes in a white wine garlic sauce.

Chicken Murphy

$65.00+

Chicken medallions with sweet bell peppers, onions, garlic, roasted potatoes and sausage in a red wine sauce of hot or sweet.

Chicken Artichoke

$65.00+

Chicken medallions with sautéed artichoke hearts, sliced roasted peppers, parsley and lemon.

Chicken Parmigiana

$65.00+

Breaded chicken cutlet topped with fresh marinara, parmesan and mozzarella.

Chicken Maria

$65.00+

Chicken medallions with melted mozzarella, roasted peppers and mushrooms in a sherry wine sauce.

Chicken Florentine

$65.00+

Sautéed chicken medallions in a spinach and wine sauce.

Grilled Chicken

$65.00+

Marinated in Italian herbs and grilled.

Chicken Picatta

$65.00+

Chicken medallions sautéed in a lemon sauce containing capers, parsley and a hint of garlic.

Chicken and Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto

$65.00+

Sautéed chicken medallions in a sun-dried tomato pesto sauce.

Chicken Scampi

$65.00+

Chicken medallions sautéed in a lemon butter and garlic sauce.

Pasta

Vegetable Lasagne

$45.00+

Variety of chopped vegetables mixed ricotta and mozzarella layered and baked ( white or red sauce )

Cheese Lasagne

$45.00+

Three cheese filling layered and baked.

Meat Lasagne

$45.00+

Choice of beef or sausage mixed with ricotta, layered and baked.

Manicotti

$40.00+

Crepe filled with three cheeses, rolled and baked.

Stuffed Shells Marinara

$40.00+

Large pasta shells with ricotta cheese.

Baked Ziti

$40.00+

Ziti mixed with sauce, ricotta and mozzarella.

Cavatelli and Broccoli

$40.00+

Pasta in a fresh broccoli sauce with garlic, parsley and parmesan.

Gnocchi with Pesto and Sun Dried Tomatoes

$50.00+

Fresh gnocchi with fresh basil, sun dried tomatoes, garlic and parmesan cheese.

Penne all Vodka

$40.00+

A pink cream sauce with parmesan, fresh basil and a splash of vodka.

Tortellini Golognese

$45.00+

Tortellini Golognese

Cheese Ravioli Marinara

$40.00+

Cheese Ravioli Marinara

Linguini Clam Sauce

$50.00+

Linguini Clam Sauce

Penne Primavera

$40.00+

Penne Primavera

Farfalle in Light Tomato and Basil sauce

$40.00+

Farfalle in Light Tomato and Basil sauce

Italian Specialties

Cheese Rice Ball Parmesan

$40.00+

10 pieces per 1/2 tray.

Meatballs and Sauce

$45.00+

Ground beef house recipe in red or brown rice.

Sausage and Peppers

$40.00+

Baked sausage mixed with bell peppers and onions.

Eggplant Parmesan

$45.00+

The Best Anywhere! Sliced breaded eggplant with marinara and mozzarella.

Eggplant Rolatini

$45.00+

Breaded eggplant stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella, then topped with marinara.

Stuffed Peppers

$45.00+

Your choice of vegetables or meat.

Sausage and Broccoli Rabe

$45.00+

Baked sausage mixed with sautéed broccoli rabe in garlic and oil.

Seafood

Spinach Stuffed Flounder

$75.00+

Served with oven-roasted potatoes.

Sole Francaise

$75.00+

Tender filets dipped in an egg and parmesan batter then sautéed in a white wine and lemon sauce.

Cold Poached Salmon with Sauce

$90.00+

Fresh salmon filet carefully poached and served with a dill sauce.

Shrimp Scampi

$90.00+

Extra large fresh shrimp in a butter, white wine and garlic sauce.

Herb-Crusted Salmon with Sautéed Spinach

$90.00+

Served with oven roasted vegetables and lemon wedges.

Shrimp Parmigiana

$90.00+

Extra large fresh shrimp, breaded, fried, and topped with marinara, parmesan and mozzarella.

Seafood Fra D'Avolo

$90.00+

A combination of shell fish in a hot spicy red sauce.

Pork

Baked Smoked Ham

$65.00+

Glazed with honey and brown sugar.

Roast Pork Loin

$65.00+

Roasted lean loin of pork in its own natural juices.

Spiral Ham

$65.00+

Honey glazed and sliced.

BBQ Pork Ribs

$65.00+

Classic style baked BBQ ribs.

BBQ Pulled Pork

$65.00+

With a side of homemade coleslaw.

Beef

Pot Roast

$70.00+

Top round seasoned, braised and combined with carrots, onions and potatoes, then slow cooked until tender, creating its own delicious sauce.

Sliced Beef Tenderloin

$0.00+

CALL FOR PRICING Tender cuts of beef roasted rare, then sliced and served hot or cold in a red wine sauce.

Beef Stew

$70.00+

Tender chunks of beef combined with potatoes, carrots, celery, mushrooms, onions and peas with a touch of tomato.

Beef Burgundy

$75.00+

Chunks of tender beef with burgundy wine and garlic, braised and combined with mushrooms.

Pepper Steak

$70.00+

Chunks of tender beef sauteed then combined with peppers and onions in a teriyaki brown sauce and a touch of ginger.

Marinated Flank Steak

$75.00+

Sliced marinated flank steak in our homemade rich brown gravy.

Meat loaf

$65.00+

Ground beef combined with our special seasoning, vegetables, and a touch of tomato sauce, bread crumbs and eggs.

Swedish meatballs over egg noodles

$50.00+

Tiny meatballs in a brown sauce seasoned with sherry, sour cream and brown gravy.

Vegetables and Sides

Steamed Mixed Vegetables

$35.00+

Steamed Mixed Vegetables

Sautéed Broccoli

$35.00+

Sautéed Broccoli

Sautéed Green Beans

$35.00+

Sautéed Green Beans

Oven Roasted Potatoes

$35.00+

Oven Roasted Potatoes

Sautéed Broccoli Rabe

$45.00+

Sautéed Broccoli Rabe

Sautéed Spinach

$40.00+

Sautéed Spinach

Mashed Potatoes

$40.00+

Mashed Potatoes

Jasmine Rice

$35.00+

Sandwich Platters & Party Subs

Sandwich Platter- Small serves 6-10 people

$40.00

An assortment of sandwiches on our crispy Italian bread.

Sandwich Platter- Medium serves 12-15 people

$65.00

An assortment of sandwiches on our crispy Italian bread.

Sandwich Platter- Large serves 16-20 people

$85.00

An assortment of sandwiches on our crispy Italian bread.

Sandwich Platter- Extra Large serves 20-25 people

$100.00

An assortment of sandwiches on our crispy Italian bread.

Wrap Platter

$50.00+

An assortment of wraps on Plain, Whole wheat, tomato and spinach wraps.

Sloppy Joe Platter

$50.00+

Assorted meats with swiss cheese, coleslaw and Russian dressing on rye.

Party Subs

$50.00+

Have your favorite sandwich on a 2 to 6 foot party sub.

Deluxe Party Subs

$50.00+

Your choice of grilled chicken, breaded chicken or grilled vegetables.

Zappias Homemade Sauces

Marinara sauce - Pint

$6.95

Marinara sauce - Quart

$13.50

Bolognaise sauce - Pint

$9.95

Bolognaise sauce - Quart

$18.95

Meat sauce -Pint

$8.95

Meat sauce -Quart

$17.50

Alfredo sauce - Pint

$9.95

Alfredo sauce - Quart

$18.95

Vodka sauce - Pint

$8.95

Vodka sauce - Quart

$17.50

Red clam sauce - Pint

$9.95

Red clam sauce - Quart

$18.95

White clam sauce - Pint

$9.95

White clam sauce - Quart

$18.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

16 Beechwood Road, Summit, NJ 07901

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

