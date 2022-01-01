Zappia's Deli & Catering
16 Beechwood Road
Summit, NJ 07901
Popular Items
Medium Pizza
Med Traditional
Med Pepperoni
Med Margherita
Med Buffalo Chicken
Med Chicken Ranch
Med BBQ Chicken
Med Chicken & Fries
Med Penne Vodka
Med Baked Ziti
Med White
Med Roasted Supreme
Med Zappia’s Famous
Med Garden
Med Supreme
Med Chicken Pesto
Med Sausage, Peppers & Onions
Med Hawaiian
Med Meat Lovers
Gluten Free - 12"
Med Half and Half
Large Pizza
Lrg Traditional
Lg Pepperoni
Lrg Margherita
Lrg Buffalo Chicken
Lrg Chicken Ranch
Lrg BBQ Chicken
Lrg Chicken & Fries
Lrg Penne Vodka
Lrg Baked Ziti
Lrg White
Lrg Roasted Supreme
Lrg Zappia’s Famous
Lrg Garden
Lrg Supreme
Lrg Sausage, Peppers & Onions
Lrg Hawaiian
Lrg Meat Lovers
Lrg Chicken Pesto
Lrg Chicken Parm
Lrg Grandma
Sicilian (16x16)
Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza
Greek Salad Pizza
Taco Salad Pizza
Bruschetta Salad Pizza
Arugula Salad Pizza
Arugula Special Pizza
Grilled Chicken Bacon Avocado Salad Pizza
Lrg Half and Half
Lrg Grandpa
Personal sized gluten-free or cauliflower crust
Appetizers
Meat And Cheese Plate
Fresh Mozzarella Tower
Quinoa Salad
w/ fresh spinach, dried cranberries, walnuts & goat cheese in a balsamic vinaigrette.
Zuppe De Mussels
Fried Calamari
Chicken Wings (10)
Potato Skins (4)
Garlic Knots (6)
Eggplant Rollatini (3 )
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
Chicken Fingers (6)
Rice Balls (2 )
Single Garlic knots
Calzone & Stromboli
Soup & Salads
Burgers
Seafood
Sandwiches
Italian Corner
Kid’s Corner
Sides
Drinks
Desserts
Breakfast Packages
Coffee Service - Per Person
100% colombian coffee ( Regular, Decaf & Flavored ), Assorted teas, condiments, cups and napkins.
Continental Breakfast #1 - Per Person
Assorted freshly baked pastries, breakfast breads, cream cheese, butter, jelly, assorted chilled juices, coffee and tea.
Continental Breakfast #2 - Per Person
Fresh seasonal fruit salad, assorted freshly baked pastries, breakfast breads, cream cheese butter, jelly, assorted chilled juices, coffee and tea.
Hot Breakfast Buffet - Per Person
Fluffy scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, crisp bacon, sausage or ham assorted freshly baked pastries, breakfast breads, cream cheese, butter, jelly, assorted chilled juices, coffee and tea.
Yogurt Platter With Granola & Berries - Per Person
Fresh Seasonal Fruit Salad - Per Person
Additional Assorted Chilled Juices - Per Person
Lunch Packages
Corporate Lunch #1 - Per Person
Corporate Lunch #2 - Per Person
Your choice of a wrap, panini or sloppy joe platter. Choice of 2 salads. Cookie & Brownie platter, assorted 2 Liter beverage, condiments and paper goods.
Hot Lunch #1 - Per Person
Hot Lunch #2 - Per Person
Your choice of 1 hot Beef or Seafood Dish. 1 Hot pasta dish, choice of 2 salads, bread basket, cookie & brownie platter, 2 Liter soda, & paper goods.
Fresh Seasonal Fruit Salad - Per Person
Additional Assorted Beverages - Each
Hot Appetizers
Stuffed Mushrooms ( 1/2 Tray )
Mushrooms stuffed with your choice of spinach, vegetables or sausage.
Cheeseburger Sliders ( each )
Hand-crafted choice beef burgers topped with cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Mozzarella en Corrozza ( 1/2 Tray )
Fried mozzarella wedges.
Coconut Shrimp ( 1/2 Tray )
With orange marmalade dipping sauce.
Foccacia Pizza Bites with Cheese ( 24 pieces )
Pie consist of 24 pieces Foccacia Pizza Bites with Cheese.
Tiny Meatballs ( 1/2 Tray )
Served with marinara or brown sauce.
Chicken Wings ( 1/2 Tray )
Choice of buffalo, honey barbeque or plain.
Chicken Fingers ( 1/2 Tray )
Fresh homemade chicken tenderloins with a side of honey mustard, barbeque or ketchup.
Hot Mussels Marinara ( 1/2 Tray )
Hot Mussels Marinara ( 1/2 Tray )
Hot Mussels Marinara ( 1/2 Tray )
Floured, seasoned and fried to golden perfection with a side of marinara.
Cold Appetizers
Bruschetta
Tomatoes, red onion, capers, lemon, olive oil and fresh basil with garlic crostinis.
Fresh Vegetable Crudite
Fresh Vegetable Crudite
Mozzarella Caprese Platter
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, roasted peppers and fresh basil.
Antipasto Platter
Served with your choice of meats and cheeses, prosciutto, sopressata, fresh mozzarella, provolone, tomatoes and roasted red peppers.
Assorted Cheese Platter
Cubed assorted cheeses and crackers.
Bruschetta Chicken
Breaded chicken topped with fresh mozzarella, bruschetta, pesto.
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail Platter.
Fresh Cut Fruit Platter
Fresh cut fruit platter.
Grilled Vegetable Platter
Grilled Vegetable platter.
Filet Mignon on Garlic Crostini
Filet Mignon on Garlic Crostini with a side of horseradish dressing.
Salads
House Salad
Mixed greens, black and green olives, roasted red peppers, tomatoes and cucumbers.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, grated parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing.
Zappia's Salad
Prosciutto and fresh mozzarella rillettes, roasted red peppers over mixed greens.
Endive Salad
Pears, gorgonzola and candied walnuts in a white balsamic vinaigrette.
Tricolor Salad
Arugula, radicchio and endive with parmesan, olive oil and lemon.
Greek Salad
Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, Kalamata olives and feta crumbles.
Antipasto Salad
Capicola salami and provolone rillettes over our house salad.
Strawberry Field Salad
Mixed greens with strawberries, almonds and goat cheese in a raspberry vinaigrette.
Arugula Salad
Grapes, avocado, red onion, and pears in a lemon vinaigrette.
Waldorf Salad
Mixed greens, gala apples, dried cranberries, walnuts and goat cheese with a side of raspberry vinaigrette.
Chicken
Chicken Francaise
Medallions of chicken over sautéed spinach, topped with imported prosciutto and mozzarella.
Chicken Marsala
Chicken medallions dipped in egg and parmesan batter, then sautéed in a white wine and lemon sauce.
Chicken with Mushrooms and Tomatoes
Chicken medallions topped with red and green peppers, mushrooms, plum tomatoes, garlic and parsley.
Chicken with Sausage and Potatoes
Chicken medallions, baked sausage and roasted potatoes in a white wine garlic sauce.
Chicken Murphy
Chicken medallions with sweet bell peppers, onions, garlic, roasted potatoes and sausage in a red wine sauce of hot or sweet.
Chicken Artichoke
Chicken medallions with sautéed artichoke hearts, sliced roasted peppers, parsley and lemon.
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded chicken cutlet topped with fresh marinara, parmesan and mozzarella.
Chicken Maria
Chicken medallions with melted mozzarella, roasted peppers and mushrooms in a sherry wine sauce.
Chicken Florentine
Sautéed chicken medallions in a spinach and wine sauce.
Grilled Chicken
Marinated in Italian herbs and grilled.
Chicken Picatta
Chicken medallions sautéed in a lemon sauce containing capers, parsley and a hint of garlic.
Chicken and Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto
Sautéed chicken medallions in a sun-dried tomato pesto sauce.
Chicken Scampi
Chicken medallions sautéed in a lemon butter and garlic sauce.
Pasta
Vegetable Lasagne
Variety of chopped vegetables mixed ricotta and mozzarella layered and baked ( white or red sauce )
Cheese Lasagne
Three cheese filling layered and baked.
Meat Lasagne
Choice of beef or sausage mixed with ricotta, layered and baked.
Manicotti
Crepe filled with three cheeses, rolled and baked.
Stuffed Shells Marinara
Large pasta shells with ricotta cheese.
Baked Ziti
Ziti mixed with sauce, ricotta and mozzarella.
Cavatelli and Broccoli
Pasta in a fresh broccoli sauce with garlic, parsley and parmesan.
Gnocchi with Pesto and Sun Dried Tomatoes
Fresh gnocchi with fresh basil, sun dried tomatoes, garlic and parmesan cheese.
Penne all Vodka
A pink cream sauce with parmesan, fresh basil and a splash of vodka.
Tortellini Golognese
Tortellini Golognese
Cheese Ravioli Marinara
Cheese Ravioli Marinara
Linguini Clam Sauce
Linguini Clam Sauce
Penne Primavera
Penne Primavera
Farfalle in Light Tomato and Basil sauce
Farfalle in Light Tomato and Basil sauce
Italian Specialties
Cheese Rice Ball Parmesan
10 pieces per 1/2 tray.
Meatballs and Sauce
Ground beef house recipe in red or brown rice.
Sausage and Peppers
Baked sausage mixed with bell peppers and onions.
Eggplant Parmesan
The Best Anywhere! Sliced breaded eggplant with marinara and mozzarella.
Eggplant Rolatini
Breaded eggplant stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella, then topped with marinara.
Stuffed Peppers
Your choice of vegetables or meat.
Sausage and Broccoli Rabe
Baked sausage mixed with sautéed broccoli rabe in garlic and oil.
Seafood
Spinach Stuffed Flounder
Served with oven-roasted potatoes.
Sole Francaise
Tender filets dipped in an egg and parmesan batter then sautéed in a white wine and lemon sauce.
Cold Poached Salmon with Sauce
Fresh salmon filet carefully poached and served with a dill sauce.
Shrimp Scampi
Extra large fresh shrimp in a butter, white wine and garlic sauce.
Herb-Crusted Salmon with Sautéed Spinach
Served with oven roasted vegetables and lemon wedges.
Shrimp Parmigiana
Extra large fresh shrimp, breaded, fried, and topped with marinara, parmesan and mozzarella.
Seafood Fra D'Avolo
A combination of shell fish in a hot spicy red sauce.
Pork
Beef
Pot Roast
Top round seasoned, braised and combined with carrots, onions and potatoes, then slow cooked until tender, creating its own delicious sauce.
Sliced Beef Tenderloin
CALL FOR PRICING Tender cuts of beef roasted rare, then sliced and served hot or cold in a red wine sauce.
Beef Stew
Tender chunks of beef combined with potatoes, carrots, celery, mushrooms, onions and peas with a touch of tomato.
Beef Burgundy
Chunks of tender beef with burgundy wine and garlic, braised and combined with mushrooms.
Pepper Steak
Chunks of tender beef sauteed then combined with peppers and onions in a teriyaki brown sauce and a touch of ginger.
Marinated Flank Steak
Sliced marinated flank steak in our homemade rich brown gravy.
Meat loaf
Ground beef combined with our special seasoning, vegetables, and a touch of tomato sauce, bread crumbs and eggs.
Swedish meatballs over egg noodles
Tiny meatballs in a brown sauce seasoned with sherry, sour cream and brown gravy.
Vegetables and Sides
Steamed Mixed Vegetables
Steamed Mixed Vegetables
Sautéed Broccoli
Sautéed Broccoli
Sautéed Green Beans
Sautéed Green Beans
Oven Roasted Potatoes
Oven Roasted Potatoes
Sautéed Broccoli Rabe
Sautéed Broccoli Rabe
Sautéed Spinach
Sautéed Spinach
Mashed Potatoes
Mashed Potatoes
Jasmine Rice
Sandwich Platters & Party Subs
Sandwich Platter- Small serves 6-10 people
An assortment of sandwiches on our crispy Italian bread.
Sandwich Platter- Medium serves 12-15 people
An assortment of sandwiches on our crispy Italian bread.
Sandwich Platter- Large serves 16-20 people
An assortment of sandwiches on our crispy Italian bread.
Sandwich Platter- Extra Large serves 20-25 people
An assortment of sandwiches on our crispy Italian bread.
Wrap Platter
An assortment of wraps on Plain, Whole wheat, tomato and spinach wraps.
Sloppy Joe Platter
Assorted meats with swiss cheese, coleslaw and Russian dressing on rye.
Party Subs
Have your favorite sandwich on a 2 to 6 foot party sub.
Deluxe Party Subs
Your choice of grilled chicken, breaded chicken or grilled vegetables.
Zappias Homemade Sauces
Marinara sauce - Pint
Marinara sauce - Quart
Bolognaise sauce - Pint
Bolognaise sauce - Quart
Meat sauce -Pint
Meat sauce -Quart
Alfredo sauce - Pint
Alfredo sauce - Quart
Vodka sauce - Pint
Vodka sauce - Quart
Red clam sauce - Pint
Red clam sauce - Quart
White clam sauce - Pint
White clam sauce - Quart
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
16 Beechwood Road, Summit, NJ 07901