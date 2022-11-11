Zappone's Italian Bistro imageView gallery
Italian

Zappone's Italian Bistro

297 Reviews

$$

1652 N Higley Rd Suite 103

Gilbert, AZ 85234

Order Again

Popular Items

Spaghetti & Meatballs
Large Pizza
Fettuccini Alfredo

Appetizers

Meat & Cheese Board

$16.00

Assorted Italian meats, Cheeses, marinated vegetables, and olives

Bruschetta

$12.00

Caprese, Fig Jam and Prosciutto, wild Mushroom and Ricotta

Garlic Bread

$6.00Out of stock

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Lightly coated Calamari served with Lemon, Red pepper aioli and marinara GF

Mussels

$15.00

Rose sauce with Calabrian chili’s

Fried Artichokes

$9.00

Lightly coated Artichoke Hearts served with Lemon, Red pepper aioli and marinara GF

Frito Misto

$15.00

Lightly coated Seafood Medley served with Lemon, Red pepper aioli and marinara GF

Warm Olives

$7.00

Truffle Chips

$7.00Out of stock

Fried Mozz Balls

$9.00

Calabrian Wings

$13.00

10 Italian wings in a Calabrian Chili Sauce

Salad

Side Caesar

$4.00

Romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons, and caesar dressing

Side House

$4.00

Spring mix with roasted red peppers, tomatoes, and green olives

Casa Salad

$14.00

Spring mix and arugula with fennel, apple, gorgonzola, candied walnuts, balsamic vinigatette and balsamic glaze

Large Caesar

$10.00

Romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons, and caesar dressing

Fried Calamari Salad

$16.00

Arugula with lightly fried calamari, coutons, red onions, roasted red peppers, and red wine vinaigrette

Italian Chopped

$14.00

Romain with Italian salami, fresh mozzarella, artichoke, green olives, roasted red peppers, and red wine vinaigrette

Traditional Caprese

$9.00

Sliced fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil drizzled with balsamic glaze

Citrus Chicken Salad

$15.00

Arugula with sautéed chicken, goat cheese, orange slices, almonds, onions, apple slices, and balsamic vinaigrette

Large House

$10.00

Spring mix with roasted red peppers, tomatoes, and green olives

Side of Dressing

Pasta & Risotto

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$16.00

Butternut Squash filled ravioli with a brown butter and sage sauce, drizzled with balsamic glaze.

Chianti Braised Beef Rigatoni

$19.00

Tender beef slowly cooked in house and braised with chianti wine and spices

Signature Mac-n-Cheese

$15.00

Penne past, pancetta, caramelized onions in a creamy mozzarella cheese sauce

Rigatoni Al Forno

$16.00

Beef, pork, ricotta, and mozzarella baked in a meat sauce

Lasagna

$14.00

House-made pasta, beef, pork, ricotta, mozzarella and marinara baked to perfection

Pasta Primavera

$16.00

Penne, broccoli, zucchini, yellow squash, roasted red peppers, artichokes, onion, and garlic tossed in a light red sauce

Carbonara

$17.00

Spaghetti pasta, pancetta, and onion in a creamy egg sauce

Vegan Spicy Eggplant

$16.00

Penne pasta, basil, and a spicy red sauce

Gnocchi Bolognese

$16.00

Cheese Tortelloni

$15.00

In a creamy pesto sauce

Amatriciana

$16.00

Spaghetti pasta, Pancetta, onions, in a spicy red sauce

Eggplant Parmesan

$14.00

Wild Mushroom Fettucini

$16.00

House-made fettuccini with mushrooms in a truffle cream sauce

Wild Mushroom Risotto

$16.00

Risotto and wild mushrooms in a creamy truffle sauce

Penne Ala Vodka

$14.00

House-made rose-vodka sauce and caramelized onion

Fettuccini Alfredo

$14.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.00

Spaghetti and homemade marinara with 2 large meatballs.

Spaghetti & Marinara

$11.50

Side of

Side of Sauce

Chicken & Veal

Chicken Picatta

$18.00

Lemon, capers, sautéed vegetables, cream sauce

Veal Picatta

$24.00

Lemon, capers, sautéed vegetables, cream sauce

Chicken Parmesan

$18.00

Breaded cutlet lightly fried topped with mozzarella served with a side of pasta

Veal Parmesan

$24.00

Breaded cutlet lightly fried topped with mozzarella served with a side of pasta

Chicken Marsala

$18.00

Creamy mushroom marsala sauce, sautéed vegetables, with side pasta

Veal Marsala

$24.00

Creamy mushroom marsala sauce, sautéed vegetables, with side pasta

Chicken Saltimboca

$18.00

Prosciutto, sage, mozzarella, sautéed vegetables, marsala wine cream sauce

Veal Saltimboca

$24.00

Prosciutto, sage, mozzarella, sautéed vegetables, marsala wine cream sauce

Chicken Milanese

$18.00

Breaded cutlet on red pepper aioli topped with arugula shaved parmesan, capers and artichoke served with summer veggie mix

Veal Milanese

$24.00

Breaded cutlet on red pepper aioli topped with arugula shaved parmesan, capers and artichoke served with summer veggie mix

Seafood

Shrimp Scampi Rose

$18.00

House-made fettuccini, garlic, onion and our house-made rose wine sauce

Seafood Fettuccine

$26.00

Muscles, clams, shrimp, and calamari with our house made fettuccine and red sauce.

Spaghetti & Clams

$18.00

Tossed in your choice of sauce. White wine garlic sauce, creamy white sauce, red sauce.

Lobster Mac-n-Cheese

$28.00

Cheesy rose sauce baked to perfection

Seafood Risotto

$26.00

Mussels, clams, calamari, and shrimp in a creamy red risotto.

Lobster Fra Diavolo

$28.00

Tender lobster in a spicy red sauce over a bed of house-made fettuccini

Pizza

Personal Pizza

$10.00

Medium Pizza

$15.00

Large Pizza

$19.00

Gluten Free Pizza

$10.00Out of stock

Dessert

Cheesecake

$10.00

3 Mini Cannolis

$7.00

Spumoni

$8.00

Gelato

$7.00

Sfogliatelle

$9.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Caramel Apple Flatbread

$12.00

Kids

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$5.50

Kids Mac-n-Cheese

$5.50

Kids Mini Pizza

$5.50

Kids Penne Butter

$5.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.50
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1652 N Higley Rd Suite 103, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Directions

Gallery
Zappone's Italian Bistro image

