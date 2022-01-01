Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Zarape Restaurant

1,216 Reviews

$$

33 Maple St

Marlborough, MA 01752

Popular Items

Burrito Ala Carta
Burrito Dinner
Taco Dinner

2L Sodas

2L Coke

$4.50Out of stock

2L Diet Coke

$4.50

2L Sprite

$4.50Out of stock

Kids Drinks

Kids Apple Juice

$1.75

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.75

Kids Coke

$1.75

Kids Diet Coke

$1.75

Kids Ginger Ale

$1.75

Kids Horchata

$2.00

Kids Lemonade

$2.00

Kids Milk

$1.75

Kids Orange Juice

$1.75

Kids Fanta

$1.75

Kids RootBeer

$1.75

Kids Shirley Temple

$1.75

Kids Sprite

$1.75

Kids Tamarindo

$2.00

Mexican Beverages

Horchata

$3.00

Jarrito

$2.99

Jamaica

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Tamarindo

$3.00

Soft Drinks

Barqs Root Beer

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Fanta

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Seltzer

High Noon

$7.99

Long Drink

$6.99

Appetizers

Appetizer House Guacamole

$9.99

Birria Tacos

$12.99

Appetizer Queso Fundido

$10.99

Appetizer Nachos

$10.99

Appetizer Buffalo Wings

$9.99

Appetizer Zarape Platter

$15.99

Appetizer Quesadilla

$10.99

Appetizer Jalapeno Poppers

$9.99

Appetizer Coctel de Camarón

$22.99

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.99

Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Barbacoa Beef Sandwich

$12.99

Burritos/Pupusas

Burrito Ala Carta

$10.99

Pupusas

$3.00

Tostada de Ceviche

$6.00

Chicken

Chicken Zarape Combo Dinner

$24.99

Chori-Pollo Dinner

$22.99

Pollo Oaxaca

$21.99

Fajitas

House Fajitas

$18.99

Fajitas Combo

$19.99

Fajitas Triples

$22.99

Zarape Fajitas

$23.99

Seafood Fajitas

$24.99

Seafood

Camarones AL Ajo Dinner

$18.99

Camarones Rancheros Dinner

$18.99

Fish Tacos Dinner

$21.99

Shrimp Taco Dinner

$21.99

Shrimp Tostada

$6.00

Sides

Beans

$2.99

Cheese

$1.00

Chipotle

$2.00

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Side Of Chorizo

$4.99

French Fries

$3.99

Jalapeños

$2.00

Rice

$2.99

Rice and beans

$5.50

Salsa Grande

$7.00

Side Carnitas

$9.99

Sour Cream

$2.00

Side Of Tortillas

$2.00

Tostones

$6.50

Yuca

$6.99

Tostada

$4.00

Soup and Salad

Caldo De Res

$14.99

Chipotle Salad

$13.99

Fajita Salad

$13.99

Buffalo chicken Salad

$13.99

Sopa de Mariscos

$15.99

Steak

Carne Asada Dinner

$21.99

Zarape Combo Dinner

$23.99

Los 3 Mariachis Dinner

$24.99

La Gran Bandeja Zarape Dinner

$34.99

Tacos

Taco Asada

$3.00

Taco Beef

$3.00

Taco Carnitas

$3.00

Taco Chicken

$3.00

Taco Chorizo

$3.00

Taco Fish Fried

$4.50

Taco Fish Grilled

$4.50

Taco Grilled Chicken

$3.00

Taco Lengua

$3.00

Taco Pastor

$3.00

Taco Pork

$3.00

Taco Salmon

$4.50

Taco Shrimp

$4.50

Taco Tripa

$3.00

Taco Veggies

$3.00

Taco Barbacoa

$3.00

Traditionals

Taco Dinner

$15.99

Triple Enchilada Dinner

$17.99

Burrito Dinner

$15.99

Flautas Dinner

$15.99

Chimichanga Dinner

$15.99

Quesadilla Dinner

$16.99

Tostada Dinner

$15.99

Chiles Rellenos Dinner

$18.99

Fundraiser

Fundraiser

Kids

Kids Arroz Con Pollo

$8.99

Kids Chicken Finger

$8.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Kids Quesadilla

$8.99

Dessert

Apple Chimichanga w/Ice Cream

$8.99

Churros

$8.99

Flan

$6.50

Fried Ice Cream

$7.99

Zarape Sundae

$16.99

Breakfast

Chilaquiles

$12.99

Chorizo and Eggs Burrito

$11.99

Huevos A La Mexicana

$12.99

Huevos Con Chorizo

$12.99

Huevos Divorciados

$12.99

Huevos Rancheros

$12.99

Machaca and Eggs Burrito

$11.99

Machaca Con Huevos

$12.99
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markCatering
check markTV
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving authentic Mexican food.

Website

Location

33 Maple St, Marlborough, MA 01752

Directions

Zarape Restaurant image
Zarape Restaurant image

