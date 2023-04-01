Zara's Mediterranean Kitchen 2 9001 LOUETTA ROAD STE B
9001 LOUETTA ROAD STE B
Spring, TX 77379
BEVERAGES
COFFEE & TEAS
THE CLASSICS
JUICE BAR
Apple Pucker
Romain Lettuce, Baby Spinach, Apples and fresh ginger!
Beet The Kale
Cucumber, kale, beetroot and honey!
Coconut Water
Irresistibly refreshing and fresh coconut water!
Cool Cucumber
Refreshing mix of cucumbers, apples, lemons & ginger!
Crazy Carrot
Healthy and week blend of carrots, apples and honey
Forever Young
Organic oranges, pineapples, carrots with a hint of squeezed lemons!
Heart Beat
Nutrient-packed fusion of beet root and carrots with a citrus flare
Honey Delight
Honey Dew melon, cucumber, fresh coconut water with a hint of mint!
Mango Juice
Got to try it - fall in love!
Organic Apple Juice
Freshly made organic apple juice
Passion Fruit Juice
Rich in vitamins, refreshingly sweet and tart in taste!
Pomegranate Juice
Loaded with antioxidants, firepower and chalk-full of vitamins!
Real Orange Juice
A freshly squeezed organic orange juice
Stay Healthy
Fresh blend of beetroots, apples, celery, cucumbers & honey!
The Greekie
Brought to you by oranges, apples, beets, celery and carrots!
The Sunshine
Tropical twist of pineapple, mango and honey
SIGNATURE MOCKTAILS
Appletini Mocktail
Apple juice with a fizzy citrus flair!
Bloody Mary Mocktail
A classic cool and spicy tomato based drink!
Blue Lagoon
Delicious citrus flavor and dazzling blue hue!
Classic Shirley Temple
A fizzy pomegranate based drink!
Cranberry Mocktail
Cranberries, pomegranate and mint with a touch of lemon!
Juicy Julep
Pineapples, oranges and lime juice come together in a this non-alcoholic version of a favorite mocktail
Mai Tai Punch
Tropical combination of oranges, pineapple and lemon juice with a hint of grenadine!
Mother Mocktail
Refreshing and fizzy apple, cranberry and oranges!
Orange Margarita
A sweet and tangy citrus burst to quench your thirst!
Orange Moscow Mule
A Combination of oranges and ginger ale!
Peach Margarita
Refreshing melody of fresh peaches and tangy line juice!
Sangaria
A Sparkly fruit blend of cranberry, grapes and oranges!
Sparkling Peach Punch
A vibrant, refreshing combination of leach, mango and ginger ale!
Strawberry Daiquiri
A super refreshing strawberry iced drink to sip on a hot summer day!
Strawberry Margarita
Brighter moments shared with this fresh strawberry drink!
Sunrise Mocktail
A melody of peaches, oranges and refreshing pomegranate!
Virgin Cosmopolitan
Cranberry, orange juice and lime with a splash of sparkling water!
Virgin Mimosa
A perfect orange and pineapple drink for all seasons!
Zara's Special Mocktail
A delicious mix of passion fruit, orange, pineapple and pomegranate!
VIRGIN MOJITOS
BlackBerry Mint Mojito
Blend of blackberries, mint and homemade mojito mix!
Fresh Mint Mojito
Lightly sweetened perfect blend of fresh mint and lime juice!
Mango Mania Mojito
Classy combination of mangoes and mint in a mojito mix!
Orange Mango Mint Mojito
Mango juice, orange juice, lime and mint makes a magical drink!
Passion Fruit Mojito
Fizzy blend of passion fruit with mint!
Raspberry Mint Mojito
Feel refreshed in every sip you take!
Strawberry Cucumber Mojito
Will make you like you are sitting on a Mediterranean island!
Strawberry Mint Mojito
Delicious blend of fresh strawberries, mint and lime juice
Watermelon Mint Mojito
Fresh Watermelon, mojito mix with mint!
Zara's Special Mojito
It's our special thirst quencher!
SIGNATURE SMOOTHIES
Berry Good
Blueberries, strawberries, Greek yogurt and bananas!
Chai Smoothie
Chai, whole milk, masala mix, honey
Cuddle on the Beach
Perfect sweet harmony of pineapples and strawberries.
Mango Lassi
Yogurt, mangoes, seasoned milk!
Mediterranean Breeze
Thirst quenching explosion of strawberry, pineapple, mango, honey and lemons!
Salty Yogurt Lassi
A blend of Greek yogurt and seasoned milk with a pinch of salt!
Strawberry Sunrise
Strawberry, banana, Greek Yogurt & honey!
Sweet Lassi
A blend of Greek yogurt and seasoned milk!
The Aladdin
Strawberries, passion fruit, apples, coconut juice
The Greenie
Spinach, banana, pineapple, coconut, honey!
The Sultan
Pineapples, coconut, oranges, bananas
Triple Flair
Oranges, pineapple, Grapes - Yes! Refreshing and simply enjoyable!
Tropical Paradise
Organic Kale, Bananas, pineapples, fresh coconut water and honey!
Turkish 'Doogh' Ayran
A blend of yogurt, milk, mint, salt and lime
Virgin Pina Colada
It's so good that you won't miss the booze!
SIGNATURE MILKSHAKES
Chocolate Milkshake
Choice of Milk, Hershey's chocolate syrup and ice cream!
Coffee Milkshake
Freshly brewed coffee, cream and milk!
Date Night Milkshake
Organic Dates, milk and ice cream!
Melon Strawberry Milkshake
Fresh Strawberries, Watermelon, mint and honey
The Islander
Fresh Pineapples, coconut, ice cream and milk!
The Nutty Gritty
Almonds, Pistachios, Ice cream and Milk!
Merry Strawberry
LEMONADES
OUR MENU
APPETIZERS
Spanakopita (Spinach Pie)
Baked Greek savory pastry of sautéed spinach, feta cheese and Mediterranean herbs. Served with Tzatziki sauce
Hallume Fried Cheese
Slices of fresh goat and sheep cheese sautéed in olive oil and herbs, garnished with cucumbers , tomatoes, and served with warm pita bread
Mohammarah Dip
Tasty blend of roasted red bell pepper, red chili sauce, walnuts, fresh garlic and chefs spices. Garnished with olives, parsley, and olive oil
Grecian Dip (Tzatziki)
Creamy blend of homemade Greek yogurt and spices with cucumber, mint and olive oil
Labneh
Tangy and creamy Mediterranean yogurt drizzled with silky olive oil and earthy za’atar spice
Falafel (4 PCS)
Crispy vegetarian patties crafted from chickpeas, fava beans, herbs and spices. Served with a warm pita bread
Fried Kibbeh
Handcrafted croquette made with cracked wheat stuffed with seasoned ground beef, roasted almonds and house spices. Served with Tzatziki sauce
Maa! Maa! Cheese
Addicting fresh goat cheese garnished with toasted walnut crumbles, olives, dry mint, parsley and olive oil
Stuffed Grape leaves (6 PCS)
Six (6 pcs) hand-crafted stuffed grape leaves with rice, parsley, onions, lemon juice and olive oil
Zara’s Sombosa (4 PCS)
Flaky golden brown shell stuffed with beef, vegetables, or minced chicken. Served with creamy yogurt sauce
Baba Ghanoush
Fire-roasted eggplant blended with garlic, sesame seed paste, and Mediterranean spices. Served with a warm pita bread
Vegetarian Maza Platter
Choose from any 4 delicious options. Served with Warm Pita Bread
Loaded Greek Fries
Crispy seasoned fries topped with extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, black pepper, oregano, cheese, Zaru-Paru sauce and finely chopped parsley
Crispy Gyro Fries
A delicious combination of our famous loaded greek fries and thinly sliced crispy gyros drizzled with our signature ‘zaru paru’ sauce
Zara’s Shawarma Fries
Choice of thinly sliced Chicken or Beef shawarma mixed with our famous loaded greek fries topped with our signature ‘zaru paru’ sauce
Fried CauliFlower Appetizer
Tender bits of cauliflower florets seasoned with homemade batter, fried to perfection then drizzled with our famous ‘Zaru Sauce’ and freshly chopped parsley
SIGNATURE HUMMUS
Basil Pesto Hummus
Traditional hummus infused with our signature basil pesto mix garnished with feta cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted walnuts, parsley, and olive oil
Mediterranean Hummus
Traditional humus topped with feta cheese, roma and sun dried tomatoes, olives, parsley, paprika, and olive oil
Red Bell Pepper Hummus
Traditional hummus infused with roasted red bell peppers topped with walnuts, parsley, sautéed red bell peppers and olive oil
Smoky Chipotle Hummus
Traditional hummus infused with chipotle peppers topped with feta cheese, paprika, parsley and olive oil making the hummus creamy, smoky, slightly sweet and so addicting!
Spicy Hummus
Traditional Hummus infused with our homemade chili pepper hot sauce topped with roasted walnuts, feta cheese, paprika and parsley then drizzled with olive oil.
Traditional Hummus
Creamy blend of garbanzo beans, garlic, lemon juice and sesame seed paste topped with olives, paprika, parsley, and olive oil
Trio Hummus Sampler
A perfect treat for hummus lovers! Generous portions of Traditional Hummus, Basil Pesto and Red Bell Pepper Hummus. A must try!
SOUPS
Lentil Soup
Anatolian red lentils cooked with roasted onions and Mediterranean spices. Served with homemade crunchy pita chips
Moroccan Haraira Soup
Healthy, tangy soup made of tomato puree, lentils, chickpeas, vermicelli and authentic herbs garnished with fresh cilantro. Served with homemade crunchy pita chips
SALADS
Greek Feta Salad
Fresh Romaine lettuce tossed in our signature house dressing topped with tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, red onions, artichokes and feta cheese
Fatoush Salad
Delightful age-old recipe of crisp romaine lettuce, cabbage, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, mint, parsley mixed with our house dressing and garnished with toasted pita bites
Tabbouleh Salad
Chopped parsley, mint, fresh tomatoes, green onions and bulgur wheat tossed in special house dressing
Yogurt Cucumber Salad
Chachu’s Salad
A healthy mix of half Greek feta salad & Tabbouleh salad served with stuffed veggie grape leave and our homemade Tzatziki sauce
Falafel Salad
Enhance nutrition and taste with our popular Greek feta salad garnished with falafel crumbles, it’s a winner!
Beet Salad
Cooked Beets Marinated in our house vinaigrette dressing tossed in fresh spring mix, arugula, baby spinach, roasted walnuts, cranberries and feta cheese crumbles
Zara's Cresent Salad
Spring mix, romaine lettuce, baby spinach and sliced apples garnished with walnuts, feta cheese, cranberries, tossed in our homemade vinaigrette dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad
Zara's Shawarma Salad
Gyro Salad
ENTREES
Falafel Platter
Five crispy vegetarian patties crafted from chickpeas, fava beans, herbs and spices served with your choice of two side items, Tzatziki sauce and a warm pita bread
Gyro Platter
Classic Greek style of tender lean blend of ground beef and lamb meats seasoned with zesty Greek spices, roasted on vertical “spit” served with your choice of two side items, Tzatziki sauce and a warm pita bread
Chicken Shawarma Platter
Thinly sliced chicken breast marinated in house spices roasted on vertical “spit” served with your choice of two side items, homemade garlic sauce and a warm pita bread
Beef Shawarma Platter
Thinly sliced top sirloin beef marinated in authentic house spices slowly roasted on vertical “spit” served with your choice of two side items, homemade garlic sauce and a warm pita bread
Shawarma Lover Platter
Generous portions of two delicious meat items (Chicken, Beef shawarma or Gyro) roasted on vertical ‘spit’ served with your choice of two side items, creamy garlic or Tzatziki sauce and a warm pita bread
Roasted Lamb Shank
Tender oven roasted lamb shank simmered for at least 24 hours in special house spices for maximum flavors served with your choice of two side items, tzatziki sauce and warm pita bread
Meat Mousaka
Tri-layered casserole of eggplant, beef, herbs, tomatoes, fresh potatoes and hearty béchamel sauce pampered with mozzarella & feta cheese baked to perfection served with your choice of two side items
Vegetarian Mousaka
Broiled eggplant simmered in a sweet herb roasted tomato sauce, green onions, parsley and fresh garlic served with your choice of two side items and a warm pita bread
Emperor’s Hummus
Traditional Hummus topped with your choice of thinly sliced gyro, chicken or beef shawarma meat, feta cheese, paprika and olive oil served with a warm pita bread
Tilapia Athena Platter
Wild caught Tilapia filet broiled with chef’s special Greek seasonings topped with our homemade lemon butter mushroom garlic sauce served with your choice of two sides and a warm pita bread
Mediterranean Salmon Platter
Fresh salmon filet marinated overnight in Mediterranean herbs and spices grilled to perfection served with basmati rice and our refreshing house feta salad
Roasted Chicken Mandi
Loved throughout the Middle East! Chicken Leg Quarter marinated in exotic Mediterranean herbs and spices, cooked on a rotisserie until the meat is tender, moist and smoky served with your choice of two side(s), creamy Garlic sauce and a warm pita bread
Mediterranean Quesadillas
Mediterranean Tacos
GRILLED ENTREES
Beef Adana Kabobs
Beef koobideh
2-skewers of finely minced beef seasoned with special spices served with basmati rice, house feta salad, grilled tomatoes and a warm pita bread
Beef Shish Kabob
Cubes of tender juicy top sirloin beef marinated to a flavorful delight grilled over wood fire served with basmati rice, house feta salad, grilled tomatoes, garlic sauce and a warm pita bread
Beef Souvlaki Kabobs
Tender and juicy Greek Steak Kabobs (Souvlaki), is one of the most popular street foods in Greece that dates way back to 200BC. Served with basmati Rice, mixed vegetables, tzatziki sauce and a warm pita bread.
Chicken Adana Kabobs
Chicken Kefta Kabob
2- skewers of ground chicken breast meat seasoned with fresh parsley, onions and Mediterranean herbs grilled to perfection served with basmati rice, house feta salad, grilled tomatoes and a warm pita bread
Chicken Shish Kabob
Tender chunks of boneless chicken breast marinated in special yogurt sauce and herbs char-grilled to perfection served with basmati rice, house feta salad, grilled tomatoes, creamy garlic sauce and a warm pita bread
Chicken Souvlaki Kabobs
Kabob–e-Sultani
A skewer of beef koobideh and chicken shish kabob served with basmati rice, house feta salad, grilled tomatoes and a warm pita bread
Kefta Kabob Platter
2- skewers of a blend of fine ground top sirloin beef and lamb meat, fresh parsley, onions and Mediterranean herbs grilled to perfection served with basmati rice, house feta salad, grilled tomatoes and a warm pita bread
Lamb Shish Kabob
Finest cut of tender lamb cubes marinated in house spices, grilled to order served with basmati rice, house feta salad, grilled tomatoes, Tzatziki sauce and a warm pita bread
Lamb Souvlaki Kabobs
A skewer of juicy Lamb meat cut in cubes, marinated in Greek spices and herb then cooked horizontally on a grill served with seasoned Basmati Rice, fresh mix vegetables, tzatziki sauce and a warm pita bread
Shish Kabob Combo
A skewer of chicken shish kabob & beef shish kabob served with basmati rice, house feta salad, grilled tomatoes and a warm pita bread (substitute a skewer of chicken or beef shish kabob with lamb shish kabob for only $4)
Ummah Grill platter (Feeds 5)
2- skewers of kefta kabob, chicken kabob, beef koobideh and chicken shish kabobs, a skewer of beef shish kabob and lamb shish kabob served with large Greek feta salad, basmati rice, traditional hummus, baba Ghanoush, homemade garlic and Tzatziki sauce and fresh warm pita breads
Kebabalicious Platter
A skewer of chicken shish kabob, beef koobiedeh and kefta kabob served with basmati rice, house feta salad, grilled tomatoes, creamy garlic sauce and a warm pita bread
Zara’s Lamb Chops (4 pieces)
Mouthwatering, meaty lamb chops marinated in special blend of house spices sizzled in garlic and olive oil grilled to order served with basmati rice, house feta salad and a warm pita bread
Zara’s Mixed Grill (Feeds 2)
A skewer of chicken shish kabob, beef koobiedeh, kefta kabob and juicy chicken and beef Shawarma served with basmati rice, house feta salad, grilled tomatoes, creamy garlic sauce and a warm pita bread
Sauvlaki Kabob Combo
WRAPS & TORTAS
Beef Koobideh kabob Wrap
Finely minced beef skewers seasoned with special spices char grilled over wood Fire wrapped in pita with lettuce, fresh tomatoes, parsley, seasoned onions and hummus spread
Beef Shawarma Wrap
Thin slices of seasoned top sirloin beef cooked on slowly revolving vertical broilers wrapped in pita with tomatoes, pickled turnips, hummus spread, seasoned red onions and light creamy garlic sauce
Chicken kefta Wrap
Skewers of seasoned ground chicken wrapped in pita with lettuce, tomatoes, parsley and hummus spread served with garlic sauce
Chicken Shawarma Wrap
Thin slices of juicy chicken breast marinated in authentic spices roasted on vertical “spit” wrapped in fresh pita with tomatoes, pickled cucumber, parsley and light creamy garlic sauce
Chicken Shish Kebab Wrap
Succulent, boneless pieces of chicken breast char grilled over wood Fire wrapped in pita with tomatoes, pickled cucumber, parsley and light creamy garlic sauce
Falafel Wrap
Crispy vegetarian patties crafted from chickpeas, fava beans, herbs and spices wrapped in pita bread with fresh cabbage, pickled turnip, tomatoes and our house dressing
Gyro Wrap
Juicy tender, lean blends of beef and lamb seasoned with zesty Greek spices, roasted on vertical “spit” wrapped in pita with fresh seasoned onions, tomatoes, parsley and topped with our homemade Tzatziki sauce
Lamb kefta Kabob Wrap
Our signature Kefta Kabob skewers wrapped in pita with lettuce, fresh tomatoes, parsley, seasoned onions and hummus spread
Mixed Vegetables Wrap
A delicious Melody of sauteed Green and Red bell peppers, red onions, squash, zucchini, mushrooms, kalamata olives,finely chopped parsley and feta cheese wrapped in a pita with hummus spread drizzled with creamy garlic sauce
Mediterranean ‘HOT’ Chicken Wrap
Tender, crispy and hot fried chicken breast wrapped in a pita with red cabbage, tomatoes and Pickled cucumber topped with our famous & addictive ‘Zaru Paru’ sauce
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Homemade, never frozen flavorful crispy chicken breast meat wrapped in a pita bread with lettuce, tomatoes, pickled Cucumbers, cheddar cheese and our signature ‘Zaru Paru’ Sauce
Gyro Torta
Juicy tender, lean blends of beef and lamb seasoned with zesty Greek spices, roasted on vertical “spit” served in a toasted Torta Bread with fresh lettuce, seasoned onions, tomatoes, parsley, tzatziki sauce and a side of crispy waffle fries
Chicken Shawarma Torta
Thin slices of juicy chicken breast marinated in authentic spices roasted on vertical “spit” served on a toasted torta bread with Lettuce, tomatoes, pickled cucumber, parsley, light creamy garlic sauce and Waffle Fries
Beef Shawarma Torta
Thin slices of seasoned top sirloin beef cooked on slowly revolving vertical broilers served on a toasted torta bread with lettuce tomatoes, pickled turnips, hummus spread, seasoned red onions, light creamy garlic sauce and crispy Waffle Fries
Falafel Torta
Crispy vegetarian patties crafted from chickpeas, fava beans, herbs and spices served in a toasted torta bread with fresh red cabbage, pickled turnip, tomatoes, our house dressing and a side of waffle fries
BURGERS & WINGS
Yummy Tummy Burger
A half-pound of juicy homemade beef patty topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, pickled cucumbers and red onions served on a toasted bun with waffle fries (add caramelized onions for only $1.00)
Grilled Chicken Burger
Lean chicken breast fillet marinated in Mediterranean spices for a flavorful punch, char-grilled over wood fire served on a toasted bun with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickled cucumbers and waffle fries
Falafun Burger
Our signature falafel patty with hummus spread, fresh lettuce, tomatoes and tzatziki sauce served on a toasted bun with waffle fries
‘Say Cheese’ Burger
Slices of goat & sheep cheese sautéed in olive oil & herbs then drizzled with basil pesto sauce topped with fresh lettuce and tomatoes served on a toasted bun with waffle fries
Mediterranean ‘HOT’ Chicken Burger
Tender, crispy and hot fried chicken breast served on a bun with red cabbage, tomatoes and pickled cucumber topped with our famous & addictive ‘Zaru Paru’ sauce served with Waffle Fries
Zara's Crispy Chicken Burger
Homemade, never frozen flavorful crispy and tender chicken breast meat with lettuce, tomatoes, pickled cucumbers and our signature ‘Zaru Paru’ Sauce served with Waffle Fries
Bone In Wings
Bone In - All Flappers
Bone In - All Drums
Boneless Wings
PASTA & SPEGHETTI
KIDS SPECIALS
DESSERTS
EXTRAS
