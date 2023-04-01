  • Home
  Zara's Mediterranean Kitchen 2 - 9001 LOUETTA ROAD STE B
Zara's Mediterranean Kitchen 2 9001 LOUETTA ROAD STE B

9001 LOUETTA ROAD STE B

Spring, TX 77379

BEVERAGES

COFFEE & TEAS

UnSweetened Iced Tea

$2.95

Zara's Special Iced Tea

$3.95

Turkish Coffee

$3.95

Regular Coffee

$2.95

DeCaffeinated Coffee

$2.95

Hot Mint Tea

$5.95+

Hot Apple Tea

$5.95+

THE CLASSICS

Arnold Palmer

$4.95

Horchata

$4.95

Popular drink of the Mediterranean region made of rice & cinnamon

Laziza Apple Malt

$4.95

JUICE BAR

Our Healthy & Delicious juices are made to order and packed with nutrients!

Apple Pucker

$7.50

Romain Lettuce, Baby Spinach, Apples and fresh ginger!

Beet The Kale

$7.50

Cucumber, kale, beetroot and honey!

Coconut Water

$7.50

Irresistibly refreshing and fresh coconut water!

Cool Cucumber

$7.50

Refreshing mix of cucumbers, apples, lemons & ginger!

Crazy Carrot

$7.50

Healthy and week blend of carrots, apples and honey

Forever Young

$7.50

Organic oranges, pineapples, carrots with a hint of squeezed lemons!

Heart Beat

$7.50

Nutrient-packed fusion of beet root and carrots with a citrus flare

Honey Delight

$7.50

Honey Dew melon, cucumber, fresh coconut water with a hint of mint!

Mango Juice

$6.95

Got to try it - fall in love!

Organic Apple Juice

$6.95

Freshly made organic apple juice

Passion Fruit Juice

$7.50

Rich in vitamins, refreshingly sweet and tart in taste!

Pomegranate Juice

$7.50

Loaded with antioxidants, firepower and chalk-full of vitamins!

Real Orange Juice

$6.95

A freshly squeezed organic orange juice

Stay Healthy

$7.50

Fresh blend of beetroots, apples, celery, cucumbers & honey!

The Greekie

$7.50

Brought to you by oranges, apples, beets, celery and carrots!

The Sunshine

$7.50

Tropical twist of pineapple, mango and honey

SIGNATURE MOCKTAILS

A great host remembers to provide non-alcoholic drink options

Appletini Mocktail

$6.95

Apple juice with a fizzy citrus flair!

Bloody Mary Mocktail

$6.95

A classic cool and spicy tomato based drink!

Blue Lagoon

$6.95

Delicious citrus flavor and dazzling blue hue!

Classic Shirley Temple

$6.95

A fizzy pomegranate based drink!

Cranberry Mocktail

$6.95

Cranberries, pomegranate and mint with a touch of lemon!

Juicy Julep

$6.95

Pineapples, oranges and lime juice come together in a this non-alcoholic version of a favorite mocktail

Mai Tai Punch

$6.95

Tropical combination of oranges, pineapple and lemon juice with a hint of grenadine!

Mother Mocktail

$6.95

Refreshing and fizzy apple, cranberry and oranges!

Orange Margarita

$6.95

A sweet and tangy citrus burst to quench your thirst!

Orange Moscow Mule

$6.95

A Combination of oranges and ginger ale!

Peach Margarita

$6.95

Refreshing melody of fresh peaches and tangy line juice!

Sangaria

$6.95

A Sparkly fruit blend of cranberry, grapes and oranges!

Sparkling Peach Punch

$6.95

A vibrant, refreshing combination of leach, mango and ginger ale!

Strawberry Daiquiri

$6.95

A super refreshing strawberry iced drink to sip on a hot summer day!

Strawberry Margarita

$6.95

Brighter moments shared with this fresh strawberry drink!

Sunrise Mocktail

$6.95

A melody of peaches, oranges and refreshing pomegranate!

Virgin Cosmopolitan

$6.95

Cranberry, orange juice and lime with a splash of sparkling water!

Virgin Mimosa

$6.95

A perfect orange and pineapple drink for all seasons!

Zara's Special Mocktail

$6.95

A delicious mix of passion fruit, orange, pineapple and pomegranate!

VIRGIN MOJITOS

Virgin Mojitos are a little fizzy, oh so fruity, island getaway in a glass!

BlackBerry Mint Mojito

$6.95

Blend of blackberries, mint and homemade mojito mix!

Fresh Mint Mojito

$6.95

Lightly sweetened perfect blend of fresh mint and lime juice!

Mango Mania Mojito

$6.95

Classy combination of mangoes and mint in a mojito mix!

Orange Mango Mint Mojito

$6.95

Mango juice, orange juice, lime and mint makes a magical drink!

Passion Fruit Mojito

$6.95

Fizzy blend of passion fruit with mint!

Raspberry Mint Mojito

$6.95

Feel refreshed in every sip you take!

Strawberry Cucumber Mojito

$6.95

Will make you like you are sitting on a Mediterranean island!

Strawberry Mint Mojito

$6.95

Delicious blend of fresh strawberries, mint and lime juice

Watermelon Mint Mojito

$6.95

Fresh Watermelon, mojito mix with mint!

Zara's Special Mojito

$6.95

It's our special thirst quencher!

SIGNATURE SMOOTHIES

All our smoothies are refreshing and made from scratch

Berry Good

$6.95

Blueberries, strawberries, Greek yogurt and bananas!

Chai Smoothie

$6.95

Chai, whole milk, masala mix, honey

Cuddle on the Beach

$6.95

Perfect sweet harmony of pineapples and strawberries.

Mango Lassi

$6.95

Yogurt, mangoes, seasoned milk!

Mediterranean Breeze

$6.95

Thirst quenching explosion of strawberry, pineapple, mango, honey and lemons!

Salty Yogurt Lassi

$6.95

A blend of Greek yogurt and seasoned milk with a pinch of salt!

Strawberry Sunrise

$6.95

Strawberry, banana, Greek Yogurt & honey!

Sweet Lassi

$6.95

A blend of Greek yogurt and seasoned milk!

The Aladdin

$6.95

Strawberries, passion fruit, apples, coconut juice

The Greenie

$6.95

Spinach, banana, pineapple, coconut, honey!

The Sultan

$6.95

Pineapples, coconut, oranges, bananas

Triple Flair

$6.95

Oranges, pineapple, Grapes - Yes! Refreshing and simply enjoyable!

Tropical Paradise

$6.95

Organic Kale, Bananas, pineapples, fresh coconut water and honey!

Turkish 'Doogh' Ayran

$6.95

A blend of yogurt, milk, mint, salt and lime

Virgin Pina Colada

$6.95

It's so good that you won't miss the booze!

SIGNATURE MILKSHAKES

A delicious and creamy treat Vanilla Whey Protein: 1 scoop $2.00 | 2 scoops $3.00 Choice of Milk : Whole Milk or Almond Milk

Chocolate Milkshake

$6.95

Choice of Milk, Hershey's chocolate syrup and ice cream!

Coffee Milkshake

$6.95

Freshly brewed coffee, cream and milk!

Date Night Milkshake

$6.95

Organic Dates, milk and ice cream!

Melon Strawberry Milkshake

$6.95

Fresh Strawberries, Watermelon, mint and honey

The Islander

$6.95

Fresh Pineapples, coconut, ice cream and milk!

The Nutty Gritty

$6.95

Almonds, Pistachios, Ice cream and Milk!

Merry Strawberry

$6.95

LEMONADES

Classic Lemonade

$4.95

Hibiscus Lemonade

$4.95

Cucumber Mint Lemonade

$4.95

Lavender Lemonade

$4.95

Pomegranate Lemonade

$4.95

Peach Lemonade

$4.95

Raspberry Lemonade

$4.95

Watermelon Lemonade

$4.95

Mango Lemonade

$4.95

BlackBerry Lemonade

$4.95

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.95

Orange Lemonade

$4.95

OUR MENU

APPETIZERS

Made from scratch in our kitchen daily with only fresh authentic ingredients. *Our homemade pita bread is not gluten free

Spanakopita (Spinach Pie)

$5.75

Baked Greek savory pastry of sautéed spinach, feta cheese and Mediterranean herbs. Served with Tzatziki sauce

Hallume Fried Cheese

$11.95

Slices of fresh goat and sheep cheese sautéed in olive oil and herbs, garnished with cucumbers , tomatoes, and served with warm pita bread

Mohammarah Dip

$10.95+

Tasty blend of roasted red bell pepper, red chili sauce, walnuts, fresh garlic and chefs spices. Garnished with olives, parsley, and olive oil

Grecian Dip (Tzatziki)

$9.95+

Creamy blend of homemade Greek yogurt and spices with cucumber, mint and olive oil

Labneh

$9.95+

Tangy and creamy Mediterranean yogurt drizzled with silky olive oil and earthy za’atar spice

Falafel (4 PCS)

$11.95

Crispy vegetarian patties crafted from chickpeas, fava beans, herbs and spices. Served with a warm pita bread

Fried Kibbeh

$5.75+

Handcrafted croquette made with cracked wheat stuffed with seasoned ground beef, roasted almonds and house spices. Served with Tzatziki sauce

Maa! Maa! Cheese

$10.95

Addicting fresh goat cheese garnished with toasted walnut crumbles, olives, dry mint, parsley and olive oil

Stuffed Grape leaves (6 PCS)

Six (6 pcs) hand-crafted stuffed grape leaves with rice, parsley, onions, lemon juice and olive oil

Zara’s Sombosa (4 PCS)

Flaky golden brown shell stuffed with beef, vegetables, or minced chicken. Served with creamy yogurt sauce

Baba Ghanoush

$10.95+

Fire-roasted eggplant blended with garlic, sesame seed paste, and Mediterranean spices. Served with a warm pita bread

Vegetarian Maza Platter

$15.95

Choose from any 4 delicious options. Served with Warm Pita Bread

Loaded Greek Fries

$8.95

Crispy seasoned fries topped with extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, black pepper, oregano, cheese, Zaru-Paru sauce and finely chopped parsley

Crispy Gyro Fries

$11.95

A delicious combination of our famous loaded greek fries and thinly sliced crispy gyros drizzled with our signature ‘zaru paru’ sauce

Zara’s Shawarma Fries

$11.95

Choice of thinly sliced Chicken or Beef shawarma mixed with our famous loaded greek fries topped with our signature ‘zaru paru’ sauce

Fried CauliFlower Appetizer

$11.95

Tender bits of cauliflower florets seasoned with homemade batter, fried to perfection then drizzled with our famous ‘Zaru Sauce’ and freshly chopped parsley

SIGNATURE HUMMUS

All our delicious signature hummus are served with freshly baked warm pita bread

Basil Pesto Hummus

$9.95+

Traditional hummus infused with our signature basil pesto mix garnished with feta cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted walnuts, parsley, and olive oil

Mediterranean Hummus

$9.95+

Traditional humus topped with feta cheese, roma and sun dried tomatoes, olives, parsley, paprika, and olive oil

Red Bell Pepper Hummus

$9.95+

Traditional hummus infused with roasted red bell peppers topped with walnuts, parsley, sautéed red bell peppers and olive oil

Smoky Chipotle Hummus

$9.95+

Traditional hummus infused with chipotle peppers topped with feta cheese, paprika, parsley and olive oil making the hummus creamy, smoky, slightly sweet and so addicting!

Spicy Hummus

$9.95+

Traditional Hummus infused with our homemade chili pepper hot sauce topped with roasted walnuts, feta cheese, paprika and parsley then drizzled with olive oil.

Traditional Hummus

$9.95+

Creamy blend of garbanzo beans, garlic, lemon juice and sesame seed paste topped with olives, paprika, parsley, and olive oil

Trio Hummus Sampler

$12.95

A perfect treat for hummus lovers! Generous portions of Traditional Hummus, Basil Pesto and Red Bell Pepper Hummus. A must try!

SOUPS

Lentil Soup

$4.95

Anatolian red lentils cooked with roasted onions and Mediterranean spices. Served with homemade crunchy pita chips

Moroccan Haraira Soup

$5.95

Healthy, tangy soup made of tomato puree, lentils, chickpeas, vermicelli and authentic herbs garnished with fresh cilantro. Served with homemade crunchy pita chips

SALADS

Our crisp Flavorful signature salads are made from fresh produce cut daily tossed in our house dressing(s)

Greek Feta Salad

$10.95

Fresh Romaine lettuce tossed in our signature house dressing topped with tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, red onions, artichokes and feta cheese

Fatoush Salad

$11.95

Delightful age-old recipe of crisp romaine lettuce, cabbage, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, mint, parsley mixed with our house dressing and garnished with toasted pita bites

Tabbouleh Salad

$11.95

Chopped parsley, mint, fresh tomatoes, green onions and bulgur wheat tossed in special house dressing

Yogurt Cucumber Salad

$10.95

Chachu’s Salad

$12.95

A healthy mix of half Greek feta salad & Tabbouleh salad served with stuffed veggie grape leave and our homemade Tzatziki sauce

Falafel Salad

$12.95

Enhance nutrition and taste with our popular Greek feta salad garnished with falafel crumbles, it’s a winner!

Beet Salad

$12.95

Cooked Beets Marinated in our house vinaigrette dressing tossed in fresh spring mix, arugula, baby spinach, roasted walnuts, cranberries and feta cheese crumbles

Zara's Cresent Salad

$12.95

​​​Spring mix, romaine lettuce, baby spinach and sliced apples garnished with walnuts, feta cheese, cranberries, tossed in our homemade vinaigrette dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.95

Zara's Shawarma Salad

$14.95

Gyro Salad

$14.95

ENTREES

Falafel Platter

$15.95

Five crispy vegetarian patties crafted from chickpeas, fava beans, herbs and spices served with your choice of two side items, Tzatziki sauce and a warm pita bread

Gyro Platter

$18.95

Classic Greek style of tender lean blend of ground beef and lamb meats seasoned with zesty Greek spices, roasted on vertical “spit” served with your choice of two side items, Tzatziki sauce and a warm pita bread

Chicken Shawarma Platter

$16.95

Thinly sliced chicken breast marinated in house spices roasted on vertical “spit” served with your choice of two side items, homemade garlic sauce and a warm pita bread

Beef Shawarma Platter

$17.95

Thinly sliced top sirloin beef marinated in authentic house spices slowly roasted on vertical “spit” served with your choice of two side items, homemade garlic sauce and a warm pita bread

Shawarma Lover Platter

$18.95

Generous portions of two delicious meat items (Chicken, Beef shawarma or Gyro) roasted on vertical ‘spit’ served with your choice of two side items, creamy garlic or Tzatziki sauce and a warm pita bread

Roasted Lamb Shank

$19.95

Tender oven roasted lamb shank simmered for at least 24 hours in special house spices for maximum flavors served with your choice of two side items, tzatziki sauce and warm pita bread

Meat Mousaka

$17.95

Tri-layered casserole of eggplant, beef, herbs, tomatoes, fresh potatoes and hearty béchamel sauce pampered with mozzarella & feta cheese baked to perfection served with your choice of two side items

Vegetarian Mousaka

$16.95

Broiled eggplant simmered in a sweet herb roasted tomato sauce, green onions, parsley and fresh garlic served with your choice of two side items and a warm pita bread

Emperor’s Hummus

$15.95

Traditional Hummus topped with your choice of thinly sliced gyro, chicken or beef shawarma meat, feta cheese, paprika and olive oil served with a warm pita bread

Tilapia Athena Platter

$17.95

Wild caught Tilapia filet broiled with chef’s special Greek seasonings topped with our homemade lemon butter mushroom garlic sauce served with your choice of two sides and a warm pita bread

Mediterranean Salmon Platter

$19.95

Fresh salmon filet marinated overnight in Mediterranean herbs and spices grilled to perfection served with basmati rice and our refreshing house feta salad

Roasted Chicken Mandi

$14.95

Loved throughout the Middle East! Chicken Leg Quarter marinated in exotic Mediterranean herbs and spices, cooked on a rotisserie until the meat is tender, moist and smoky served with your choice of two side(s), creamy Garlic sauce and a warm pita bread

Mediterranean Quesadillas

Mediterranean Tacos

GRILLED ENTREES

Our signature kabobs are made using fresh Halal meat marinated for at least 24 hours for maximum flavors

Beef Adana Kabobs

$17.95

Beef koobideh

$17.95

2-skewers of finely minced beef seasoned with special spices served with basmati rice, house feta salad, grilled tomatoes and a warm pita bread

Beef Shish Kabob

$18.95

Cubes of tender juicy top sirloin beef marinated to a flavorful delight grilled over wood fire served with basmati rice, house feta salad, grilled tomatoes, garlic sauce and a warm pita bread

Beef Souvlaki Kabobs

$18.95

Tender and juicy Greek Steak Kabobs (Souvlaki), is one of the most popular street foods in Greece that dates way back to 200BC. Served with basmati Rice, mixed vegetables, tzatziki sauce and a warm pita bread.

Chicken Adana Kabobs

$16.95

Chicken Kefta Kabob

$16.95

2- skewers of ground chicken breast meat seasoned with fresh parsley, onions and Mediterranean herbs grilled to perfection served with basmati rice, house feta salad, grilled tomatoes and a warm pita bread

Chicken Shish Kabob

$16.95

Tender chunks of boneless chicken breast marinated in special yogurt sauce and herbs char-grilled to perfection served with basmati rice, house feta salad, grilled tomatoes, creamy garlic sauce and a warm pita bread

Chicken Souvlaki Kabobs

$17.95

Kabob–e-Sultani

$18.95

A skewer of beef koobideh and chicken shish kabob served with basmati rice, house feta salad, grilled tomatoes and a warm pita bread

Kefta Kabob Platter

$17.95

2- skewers of a blend of fine ground top sirloin beef and lamb meat, fresh parsley, onions and Mediterranean herbs grilled to perfection served with basmati rice, house feta salad, grilled tomatoes and a warm pita bread

Lamb Shish Kabob

$18.95

Finest cut of tender lamb cubes marinated in house spices, grilled to order served with basmati rice, house feta salad, grilled tomatoes, Tzatziki sauce and a warm pita bread

Lamb Souvlaki Kabobs

$19.95

A skewer of juicy Lamb meat cut in cubes, marinated in Greek spices and herb then cooked horizontally on a grill served with seasoned Basmati Rice, fresh mix vegetables, tzatziki sauce and a warm pita bread

Shish Kabob Combo

$21.95

A skewer of chicken shish kabob & beef shish kabob served with basmati rice, house feta salad, grilled tomatoes and a warm pita bread (substitute a skewer of chicken or beef shish kabob with lamb shish kabob for only $4)

Ummah Grill platter (Feeds 5)

$104.95

2- skewers of kefta kabob, chicken kabob, beef koobideh and chicken shish kabobs, a skewer of beef shish kabob and lamb shish kabob served with large Greek feta salad, basmati rice, traditional hummus, baba Ghanoush, homemade garlic and Tzatziki sauce and fresh warm pita breads

Kebabalicious Platter

$19.95

A skewer of chicken shish kabob, beef koobiedeh and kefta kabob served with basmati rice, house feta salad, grilled tomatoes, creamy garlic sauce and a warm pita bread

Zara’s Lamb Chops (4 pieces)

$24.95

Mouthwatering, meaty lamb chops marinated in special blend of house spices sizzled in garlic and olive oil grilled to order served with basmati rice, house feta salad and a warm pita bread

Zara’s Mixed Grill (Feeds 2)

$34.95

A skewer of chicken shish kabob, beef koobiedeh, kefta kabob and juicy chicken and beef Shawarma served with basmati rice, house feta salad, grilled tomatoes, creamy garlic sauce and a warm pita bread

Sauvlaki Kabob Combo

$21.95

WRAPS & TORTAS

Our hot & Flavorful wraps are hand crafted made using fresh produce & authentic aromatic spices.

Beef Koobideh kabob Wrap

$9.95

Finely minced beef skewers seasoned with special spices char grilled over wood Fire wrapped in pita with lettuce, fresh tomatoes, parsley, seasoned onions and hummus spread

Beef Shawarma Wrap

$9.95

Thin slices of seasoned top sirloin beef cooked on slowly revolving vertical broilers wrapped in pita with tomatoes, pickled turnips, hummus spread, seasoned red onions and light creamy garlic sauce

Chicken kefta Wrap

$9.95

Skewers of seasoned ground chicken wrapped in pita with lettuce, tomatoes, parsley and hummus spread served with garlic sauce

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$9.95

Thin slices of juicy chicken breast marinated in authentic spices roasted on vertical “spit” wrapped in fresh pita with tomatoes, pickled cucumber, parsley and light creamy garlic sauce

Chicken Shish Kebab Wrap

$9.95

Succulent, boneless pieces of chicken breast char grilled over wood Fire wrapped in pita with tomatoes, pickled cucumber, parsley and light creamy garlic sauce

Falafel Wrap

$9.95

Crispy vegetarian patties crafted from chickpeas, fava beans, herbs and spices wrapped in pita bread with fresh cabbage, pickled turnip, tomatoes and our house dressing

Gyro Wrap

$9.95

Juicy tender, lean blends of beef and lamb seasoned with zesty Greek spices, roasted on vertical “spit” wrapped in pita with fresh seasoned onions, tomatoes, parsley and topped with our homemade Tzatziki sauce

Lamb kefta Kabob Wrap

$9.95

Our signature Kefta Kabob skewers wrapped in pita with lettuce, fresh tomatoes, parsley, seasoned onions and hummus spread

Mixed Vegetables Wrap

$9.95

A delicious Melody of sauteed Green and Red bell peppers, red onions, squash, zucchini, mushrooms, kalamata olives,finely chopped parsley and feta cheese wrapped in a pita with hummus spread drizzled with creamy garlic sauce

Mediterranean ‘HOT’ Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Tender, crispy and hot fried chicken breast wrapped in a pita with red cabbage, tomatoes and Pickled cucumber topped with our famous & addictive ‘Zaru Paru’ sauce

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Homemade, never frozen flavorful crispy chicken breast meat wrapped in a pita bread with lettuce, tomatoes, pickled Cucumbers, cheddar cheese and our signature ‘Zaru Paru’ Sauce

Gyro Torta

$13.95

Juicy tender, lean blends of beef and lamb seasoned with zesty Greek spices, roasted on vertical “spit” served in a toasted Torta Bread with fresh lettuce, seasoned onions, tomatoes, parsley, tzatziki sauce and a side of crispy waffle fries

Chicken Shawarma Torta

$12.95

Thin slices of juicy chicken breast marinated in authentic spices roasted on vertical “spit” served on a toasted torta bread with Lettuce, tomatoes, pickled cucumber, parsley, light creamy garlic sauce and Waffle Fries

Beef Shawarma Torta

$13.95

Thin slices of seasoned top sirloin beef cooked on slowly revolving vertical broilers served on a toasted torta bread with lettuce tomatoes, pickled turnips, hummus spread, seasoned red onions, light creamy garlic sauce and crispy Waffle Fries

Falafel Torta

$12.95

Crispy vegetarian patties crafted from chickpeas, fava beans, herbs and spices served in a toasted torta bread with fresh red cabbage, pickled turnip, tomatoes, our house dressing and a side of waffle fries

BURGERS & WINGS

Yummy Tummy Burger

$12.95

A half-pound of juicy homemade beef patty topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, pickled cucumbers and red onions served on a toasted bun with waffle fries (add caramelized onions for only $1.00)

Grilled Chicken Burger

$12.95

Lean chicken breast fillet marinated in Mediterranean spices for a flavorful punch, char-grilled over wood fire served on a toasted bun with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickled cucumbers and waffle fries

Falafun Burger

$12.95

Our signature falafel patty with hummus spread, fresh lettuce, tomatoes and tzatziki sauce served on a toasted bun with waffle fries

‘Say Cheese’ Burger

$13.95

Slices of goat & sheep cheese sautéed in olive oil & herbs then drizzled with basil pesto sauce topped with fresh lettuce and tomatoes served on a toasted bun with waffle fries

Mediterranean ‘HOT’ Chicken Burger

$13.95

Tender, crispy and hot fried chicken breast served on a bun with red cabbage, tomatoes and pickled cucumber topped with our famous & addictive ‘Zaru Paru’ sauce served with Waffle Fries

Zara's Crispy Chicken Burger

$13.95

Homemade, never frozen flavorful crispy and tender chicken breast meat with lettuce, tomatoes, pickled cucumbers and our signature ‘Zaru Paru’ Sauce served with Waffle Fries

Bone In Wings

Bone In - All Flappers

Bone In - All Drums

Boneless Wings

PASTA & SPEGHETTI

Mediterranean Salmon Pasta

$24.95

Mediterranean Shrimp Pasta

$21.95

Shawarma Pesto Pasta

Gyro Pesto Pasto

$18.95

Shawarma Alfredo Pasta

Gyro Alfredo Pasta

$18.95

Veggie Lowers Speghetti

$16.95

Shawarma Spaghetti

Kabob 'MeatBalls' Spaghetti

KIDS SPECIALS

Kids Platter

Kids Chicken Shawarma Pita

$10.95

Kids Beef Shawarma Pita

$10.95

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Kids Chicken Tender

$8.95

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$7.95

Kids Quesadillas

Junior Burger

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Burger

$10.95

DESSERTS

Baklava

Zara's Chi Chewy

$8.95

Tiramisu

$7.95

Classic Cheese Cake

$4.95

Strawberry Cheese Cake

$5.75

Gelato

$6.95

Rice Pudding

$6.95

Galaktoboureko

$7.95

Chocolate Temptation Cake

$5.75

EXTRAS

American Cheese

$1.00

Caramelized Onions

$1.00

Extra Black Olives

$1.50

Extra Feta Cheese

$1.25

Extra Garlic Sauce

$0.95

Extra Salad Dressing

$1.25

Extra Sliced Cucumbers

$1.25

Extra Zaru Paru Sauce

$1.00

Grilled Tomatoes

$1.25

Pita Bread

$0.95

Zara's Hot Sauce

$1.00

SIDES

Sauteed Shrimps (6 pcs)

$7.95

Side Chicken Shawarma

$4.95

Side Beef Shawarma

$4.95

Side Gyro Meat

$4.95

Side Feta Salad

$3.75

Side Basmati Rice

$2.95

Side Waffle Fries

$3.25

Side Sweet Potatoes Fries

$3.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

9001 LOUETTA ROAD STE B, Spring, TX 77379

