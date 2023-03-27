Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zara's Restaurant 540 Lawrence Square Blvd S

review star

No reviews yet

540 Lawrence Square Blvd S

Lawrenceville, NJ 08648

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Basmati Rice
Goat Biryani
Butter Chicken


Appetizers

Gol Gappay (6pcs)

$6.99

Round crisps with the filling of chick peas. Comes with tamarind chutney.

Pakora

$6.99

Fritters made with gram flour and deep fried with potatoes and onions

Vegetable Samosas

Vegetable Samosas

$5.99+

Veggies deep fried south asian pastry with savory filling, including potatoes onion and peas

Chicken Samosas

$6.99+

Chicken deep fried south asian pastry with savory filling, including potatoes onion and peas.

Corn Fritters

$6.99+

Deep fried filled with corn and cheese

Crazy Wings

$9.99+

Deep fried unbreaded chicken wings or drumsticks coated with vinegar and cayyene pepper hot sauce mixed with butter.

Samosa Chaat

$6.99

A base of channa masal and samosa mixed with yogurt, tamarind chutney and mint/cilantro chutney as well.

Dahee Bhalay

$6.99

Soft deep fried dumplings dunked in yogurt and chutneys.

Lahori Fish

$14.99

Battered fish deep fried and served with tamarind chutney and fries

Masala Fries

$6.99

French fries tossed with flavourfull garlic, onion and tomatoe masala sauce

Zara’s Buffet

$24.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$6.99

Diced Cucumber, onion, tomatoes, cilantro tossed with a blend of Vinegar, olive oil and lemon

Channa Salad

$6.99

Romaine lettuce tossed with special dressing and chick peas

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Grilled Chicken FIllets with a blend of fresh romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes and croutons.

Bread/Naan

Tandoori Roti

$1.99
Plain Naan

Plain Naan

$1.99

Garlic Naan

$2.99

Onion Naan

$2.99

Sesame Kulcha

$2.99

Keema Naan (Chicken

$5.99

Beef Keema Naan

$9.99

Paratha

Keema Paratha

$6.99

Aloo Paratha

$4.99

Gobi Paratha

$4.99

Lachha paratha

$3.99

Tawa Roti

$2.99

BBQ/Grill

Chicken Cheese Kababs ( 4 Psc )

Chicken Cheese Kababs ( 4 Psc )

$22.99

Melt in your mouth minced chicken kababs mildly spiced roasted on skewers and oozing with layer of cheese

Chicken Seekh Kababs ( 4 Psc )

Chicken Seekh Kababs ( 4 Psc )

$19.99

Minced Chicken Spiced with a traditional blend of aromatic sub continental herbs and spices roasted on skewers

Chicken Bihari Kababs

$19.99

Flavorful chicken thigh strips marinated in yogurt and special spices grilled to perfection.

Chicken Chapali ( 2 Psc )

$19.99

Minced chicken patties infused with special herbs and spices grilled on charcoal fire.

Chickekn Tikka

$19.99

Chicken Malai Kabab

$19.99

Chicken Haryali

$19.99
Lahori Charga

Lahori Charga

$29.99

Whole chicken marinated in flavorful spices with lemon juice. Chicken is slow cooked in a clay oven.

Beef Seekh Kababs ( 4 Psc )

$24.99

Flavoufull spices infused minced beef on skerwers/ patty grilled on a charcoal fire

Beef Bihari

$24.99

Soft melt in your mouth grilled beef strips marinated with spices, served with yogurt.

Beef Chapali Kababs Tawa Grill (2 Psc )

$24.99

Lamb Seekh Kababs ( 4 Psc )

$24.99

Lamb Chops ( 4 Psc )

$24.99

Lamb Sirlion Chops (3 Psc )

$29.99

Lamb Boti Tikka

$24.99

Lamb Chapali Kababs (2 Psc )

$24.99

Chicken

Chicken Shinwari Karahi

$39.99

Peshawri style karahi basically chicken fried in desi ghee with only salt and black pepper and tomatoes

Chicken Karahi

Chicken Karahi

$39.99

Lahore style chicken cooked with flavorful herbs and spices and a base of onion, tomatoes , ginger and garlic.

Chicken Charsi Karahi

$39.99

A special and delcious chicken karahi with mostly dry masala.

Butter Chicken

$19.99

Marinated tikka masala chicken cooked to perfection in a rich buttery and creamy tomatoe sauce.

Chicken Tikka Masala

$19.99

Fish

Grilled Fish

$16.99

Marinated in aromatic herbs and spices and then grilled to perfection

Fish Fry

$16.99

Delicious creamy lemon butterd sauce with grilled/pan seared Salmon

Handi

Chicken Haleem

$17.99

Slow cooked stew of chicken/beef with abase of seven lentils and traditional spices

Chicken Korma

$19.99

Traditional mughlai bone-in chicken curry made with aflavoufull blend of spices

Aloo Gosht

$19.99

Traditional punjabi gravy cooked with mild spices and softened mutton and potatoes

Palak Gosht

$23.99

Punjabi style mutton cooked with spinach and a blend of aromatic spices

Chicken Achari

$17.99

Chicken breast cubes marinate in pickled spices

Goat Achari

$23.99

Goat marinated in pickled spice and covered in curry

Beef Haleem

$19.99

Beef Nihari

$19.99

Chicken Nihari

$17.99

Mutton

Mutton Chops ( 4Psc )

$24.99

Tender and succulent chops marinated with a special blend of spices and then grilled or pan roasted

Mutton Karahi

$39.99

Lahori style mutton karahi cooked with flavoufull herbs and spices with abse of onion. tomatoe, ginger and garlic

Goat Paya

$14.99

Rice

Goat Biryani

Goat Biryani

$24.99

Traditional Punjabi mutton pulao mildly spiced with special aromatic spices and garam masala

Chicken Biryani

Chicken Biryani

$19.99

Traditional karachi's layered special biryani with marinated spicy chicken burried ubder delicately spiced basmati rice

Basmati Rice

$7.99

Traditionaly cooked white basmati aromatic rice

Muttor Rice

$8.99

Basmati rice cooked with green peas

Vegetable Biryani

$12.99

Basmati rice cooked with stir fried vegetables in a tomato sauce curry

Vegetarian

Lahori Chana

$12.99

Chickpeas cooked in special blend of spices in Lahori style

Bhindi Masala

$14.99

Okra cooked in special mix of aromatic and delicious masala

Palak Paneer

$12.99

Cheese cubes cooked with spinach and special tikka masala

Daal Makhani

Daal Makhani

$13.99

Lentil curry cooked with rich flavours of butter and creamy sauce

Aloo Gobi

Aloo Gobi

$12.99

Potatoes and Cauliflower cooked in a special blend of aromatic spices

Yellow Daal

Yellow Daal

$11.99

Daal with a flavorful kick of cumin seeds and peppers

Paneer Masala

$12.99

Rich chunks of roasted paneer in spicy curry

Mutter Paneer

$12.99

Cubed paneer cooked with green peas and spices in a creamy curry

Kardi Pakora

$12.99

Made with gram flour, smoked in a spiced batter with onions. Served with yogurt.

Chole Bhature

$12.99

Halwa Puree

$14.99

Weekend Special

Halwa Puree

$14.99

Traditional Sub Continental delicious breakfast consisted of puris, chanay masala, aloo bhujia and sooji halwa.

Cholay bhature

$12.99

Mouth watering flavourful dish from Punjabi cuisine

Pancakes

$7.99

Favorite american breakfast with choice of maple , chocolate or strawberry syrup.

Chicken Nihari

$17.99

Traditional pakistani tasty and flavourful dish

Beef Nihari

Beef Nihari

$19.99

Goat Paya

$20.99

Puree

$1.99

Zara's Specials

Zara Special Chicken Small (Chi Kab + Chapli Kab + Chi Botti + Chi Leg)

$29.99

Melt- in- the mouth meat delicasy aunthentically cooked with special masals for hours to bring out the flavour

Zara Special Chicken Medium (1 Chicken Kab +2 Chapli Kab +4 Chi Botti +1 Chi leg)

$39.99

Zara Special Chicken Large (2 Chicken Kab +2 chicken Legs +Chicken Tikka 8 pices +2 Chapli Kababs

$79.99

Zara Special Beef Small (Beef Kab +Chapali Kab = Beef Behari

$29.99

An exqusite, special dish made in matkaa (clay pot) with a blend of aromatic spioces and seasonings

Zara Special Beef Medium ( 2 Beef Kabab +2 Beef Chapli Kab +4 Beef Behari

$44.99

Zara Special Beef Large ( 4 Beef Kabab +4 Beef Chapli Kab + 8 Beef Behari

$89.99

Zara Special Lamb Small ( Lamb Kab + Lamb Chapali + Lamb Botti + Lamb Chops

$34.99

Hearty slow cooked tenders meat with special and strong aromatic spices

Zara Special Lamb Medium (2 Lamb Kabab +2 Lamb Chapli + 6 Lamb Botti +1 Lamb Chops +1 Sirlon Chops

$59.99

Zara Special Lamb Large (3 Lamb Kabab +3 Lamb Chapli + 8 Lamb Botti + 3 Lamb Chops

$99.99

Zara Special Mix Grill (2 Beef Kabab +2 Chi Cheese Seekh Kab +2 Lamb Chops +4 pieces Tandoori Shrimp +1 Fish Fry

$99.99

A special delicious recipe of minced meat/chicken made with dry masala , tomatoes and onions.

Shrimp Tandoori

$19.99

Traditional stew from Pakistan thats rich and runny curry cooked with goat trotters in a special blend of spices.

Shrimp Fry

$19.99

Kids Menu

Hamburger

$9.99

Cheeseburger

$6.99

Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

Chicken Fingers

$8.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

French Fries

$4.99

Drinks

Plain Lassi

$4.99

Mango Lassi

$5.99

Mint Margarita

$4.99

Masala Tea

$3.99

Fiji Water 500 ML

$2.99

Doodh Patti/Karak Chai/Coffee

$2.99

Kashmiri Chai

$3.99

Pina Colada

$5.99

Pepsi

$1.99

Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Sierra Mist

$1.99

Mountain Dew

$1.99

Ice Tea Unsweetened

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Pink Lemondade

$1.99

Root Beer

$1.99

Murree Brewery 6X10 FL oz Bottle

$3.49

Water Bottle (Acqua Panna 38.8 fl

$3.99

Dessert

Kheer

$5.99

Ras Malai

$5.99

Gajar Halwa

$6.99

Sooji Halwa

$4.99

Gulab Jaman

$4.99

Kulfi (chocolate ,Mango,Malai, Coconut ,Almond Pistachio ,Cashew ,Saffron

$3.99

Falooda

$9.99

Oreo Cookies Chocolate Cake

$5.99

Lemon Cake

$5.99

Paan

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Zara’s Restaurant has been a dream of mine since I moved to the United States in 1983 with my husband. As a Pakistani who married into a Kashmiri family, my passion for cooking has always been rooted in quality, community, and tradition. After working in the restaurant business for over 30 years, I decided to pursue my dream of bringing a taste of home to the U.S. Zara’s Restaurant is an authentic and unique Pakistani cuisine in an elegant setting that offers rich savory flavors, clay oven cooking, and a colorful assortment of spices. Our barbecued chicken, kabobs, and lamb are delicately marinated and cooked over a flame, creating a taste that cannot be found in an ordinary kitchen. I named Zara’s Restaurant after my first granddaughter, and you can trust that we serve our food with love and pride. We invite you to join us for a memorable dining experience!

Website

Location

540 Lawrence Square Blvd S, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

KC Prime- Lawrenceville
orange starNo Reviews
4160 Quakerbridge Road Lawrenceville, NJ 08648
View restaurantnext
The Brookwood Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
3133 QUAKERBRIDGE RD Mercerville, NJ 08619
View restaurantnext
The Nottingham Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
9 Mercer St Hamilton, NJ 08690
View restaurantnext
Slice of Brooklyn
orange starNo Reviews
1295A RT- 33 Hamilton Township, NJ 08690
View restaurantnext
Rossi's Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2110 Whitehorse-Mercerville Rd Mercerville, NJ 08619
View restaurantnext
CRAVE Nature's Eatery - 1891 Brunswick Pike
orange starNo Reviews
1891 Brunswick Pike Lawrenceville, NJ 08648
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Lawrenceville
Trenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Trenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Trenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Bordentown
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Pennington
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Langhorne
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Newtown
review star
Avg 4 (15 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston