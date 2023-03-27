Zara's Restaurant 540 Lawrence Square Blvd S

Restaurant info

Zara’s Restaurant has been a dream of mine since I moved to the United States in 1983 with my husband. As a Pakistani who married into a Kashmiri family, my passion for cooking has always been rooted in quality, community, and tradition. After working in the restaurant business for over 30 years, I decided to pursue my dream of bringing a taste of home to the U.S. Zara’s Restaurant is an authentic and unique Pakistani cuisine in an elegant setting that offers rich savory flavors, clay oven cooking, and a colorful assortment of spices. Our barbecued chicken, kabobs, and lamb are delicately marinated and cooked over a flame, creating a taste that cannot be found in an ordinary kitchen. I named Zara’s Restaurant after my first granddaughter, and you can trust that we serve our food with love and pride. We invite you to join us for a memorable dining experience!

