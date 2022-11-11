Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zardin

3077 HOWARD AVENUE

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

SWEET AND SPICY CHICKEN
POPEYE PESTO
LEAN AND GREEN (ANTI-INFLAMATORY)

ALL DAY BREAKFAST

HERBAL AVOCADO TOAST

HERBAL AVOCADO TOAST

$9.00

TOASTED SOURDOUGH, SMASHED AVOCADO, RED PEPPER FLAKES, CUCUMBER, RADISH AND MICRO GREENS. SERVED WITH LEMON WEDGE.

ALMOND BERRY TOAST

ALMOND BERRY TOAST

$9.00

TOASTED SOURDOUGH WITH ALMOND BUTTER, RASPBERRIES, COCONUT FLAKES AND WILDFLOWER HONEY DRIZZLE.

ALMOND BUTTER CROISSANT

ALMOND BUTTER CROISSANT

$7.00
CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

$7.00
ALMOND JOY CHIA PUDDING

ALMOND JOY CHIA PUDDING

$7.00
CHEESECAKE OVERNIGHT OATS

CHEESECAKE OVERNIGHT OATS

$7.00

BREAKFAST BOWLS

TROPICAL

TROPICAL

$11.95

VANILLA GREEK YOGURT, HONEY ALMOND GRANOLLA, MANGO, PINEAPPLE, BANANA, CHIA SEEDS AND WILDFLOWER HONEY.

BERRYLICIUS

BERRYLICIUS

$10.95

VANILLA GREEK YOGURT, COCOA CHERRY GRANOLA, STRAWBERRIES, BLUEBERRIES, COCONUT FLAKES, GOJI BERRIES AND NUTELLA DRIZZLE.

HARVEST

HARVEST

$10.95

VANILLA GREEK YOGURT, HONEY ALMOND GRANOLLA, APPLES, BANANA, ALMOND BUTTER, CINNAMON AND CARAMEL DRIZZLE.

CHOCO LOCO

CHOCO LOCO

$11.95

VANILLA GREEK YOGURT, COCOA CHERRY GRANOLA, GRAHAM CRACKERS, RASPBERRIES, CHOCOLATE CHIPS, PECANS AND NUTELLA DRIZZLE.

PEACHES AND CREAM

PEACHES AND CREAM

$12.95

VANILLA GREEK YOGURT, HONEY ALMOND GRANOLLA, PEACHES, GRAHAM CRACKERS, SLICED ALMONDS AND CARAMEL DRIZZLE.

CREATE YOUR OWN

$10.95

BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST BOWL.

SALADS

MEDITERRANEAN

MEDITERRANEAN

$12.95

SPRING MIX, CHERRY TOMATOES, CUCUMBERS, RED ONIONS, KALAMATA OLIVES, CRUMBLED FETA CHEESE, ITALIAN HERB PITA CHIPS, FRESH BASIL AND BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE.

CRISPY KALE CAESAR

CRISPY KALE CAESAR

$14.95

CHOPPED ROMAINE, SHREDDED KALE, CHERRY TOMATOES, BLACKENED CHICKEN, AGED PARM CRISPS, FRESH SHAVED PARMESAN, LIME AND CAESAR DRESSING.

ASIAN FUSION

ASIAN FUSION

$16.95Out of stock

ARUGULA, KALE, SALMON, CARROTS, SESAME SEEDS, PURPLE SHREDDED CABBAGE, MANGO, CUCUMBERS, BASIL, EDAMAME AND SPICY CASHEW DRESSING.

BLUE CHEESE COBB

BLUE CHEESE COBB

$14.95

CHOPPED ROMAINE, ONIONS, TOMATOES, BLUE CHEESE, BLACKENED CHICKEN, HARD BOILED EGG, BACON BITS, AVOCADO AND HERBAL RANCH.

TEX MEX

TEX MEX

$13.95

CHOPPED ROMAINE, SPRING MIX, SHREDDED CABBAGE, AVOCADO, TORTLLA STRIPS, FIRE ROASTED CORN, RED ONION, CILANTRO, PICKLED JALAPENO, PEPITAS AND ZARDIN DRESSING.

BERRY SPRING (SEASONAL)

BERRY SPRING (SEASONAL)

$14.95

KALE, SPRING MIX, CUCUMBERS, STRAWBERRIES, BLUEBERRIES, SLICED ALMONDS, LIME SQUEEZE, FETA CHEESE WITH BERRY VINAIGRETTE.

CREATE YOUR OWN

$11.95

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD

POWER BOWLS

SWEET AND SPICY CHICKEN

SWEET AND SPICY CHICKEN

$15.95

KALE, QUINOA, BLACKENED CHICKEN, TRICOLORE SWEET POTATO, KALE SLAW, SLICED ALMONDS AND SWEET-SPICY MUSTARD.

CURRY GOLD

CURRY GOLD

$14.95

KALE, WILD RICE, TOFU, ROASTED CURRY CAULIFLOWER, RAW BEETS, CHICKPEAS, RADISH, SUNFLOWER SEEDS AND SPICY SESAME DRESSING.

SHRIMP CE-VI-CHE

SHRIMP CE-VI-CHE

$16.95

ARUGULA, QUINOA, CITRUS SHRIMP, AVOCADO, TOMATOES, RED ONIONS, SHREDDED CABBAGE, TORTILLA STRIPS, LIME SQUEEZE, FRESH CILANTRO AND CITRUS JALAPENO DRESSING.

POPEYE PESTO

POPEYE PESTO

$16.95

BABY SPINACH, QUINOA, BLACKENED CHICKEN, SPICY BROCCOLI, FRESH SHAVED PARMESAN, BASIL, PITA CHIPS, ROASTED BABY BRUSSELS SROUTS AND PESTO DRESSING.

LIFE IS A PEACH (SEASONAL)

LIFE IS A PEACH (SEASONAL)

$16.95

BABY SPINACH, WILD RICE, BLACKENED CHICKEN, PEACHES, APPLES, BLUE CHEESE, BASIL, PECANS AND BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE.

CREATE YOUR OWN

$13.95

BUILD YOUR OWN POWER BOWL

PROTEIN SHAKES

PROTEIN COFFEE

$9.95

BANANA, DATES, WHOLE MILK, RAW CACAO NIBS, SHOT OF ESPRESSO, ALMOND BUTTER, SEAMOSS AND VANILLA GRASS FED WHEY PROTEIN.

RISE & SHINE

$8.95

MANGO, SEAMOSS, PEACH, WILDFLOWER HONEY, BANANA, TURMERIC SPLASH AND VANILLA PLANT BASED PROTEIN.

DETOX

$10.95

KALE, SPINACH, GRANNY SMITH APPLE, CELERY, CUCUMBER, PINEAPPLE, LEMON, YOUNG GINGER, WILDFLOWER HONEY AND VANILLA PLANT BASED PROTEIN.

BERRY TWIST

$8.95

PINEAPPLE, SEAMOSS, MIXED BERRIES, ORANGE JUICE, AND VANILLA PLANT BASED PROTEIN.

GO GETTER

$8.95

BANANA, ALMOND BUTTER, SEAMOSS, CINNAMON, ALMOND MYLK, WILDFLOWER HONEY AND CHOCOLATE WHEY PROTEIN.

COLD-PRESSED JUICES

LEAN AND GREEN (ANTI-INFLAMATORY)

$8.95

PINEAPPLE, GREEN APPLE, SPINACH, CUCUMBER, CELERY, LEMON AND GINGER.

SUNRISE

$7.95

PINEAPPLE, ORANGE, CARROT, LIME AND GINGER.

HEARTBEET

$7.95Out of stock

BEETS, APPLES, CARROTS AND LEMON.

GLOW UP

$7.95Out of stock

GREEN APPLE, CUCUMBER, GINGER AND LIME.

SUMMER LEMONADE

$7.95Out of stock

FRESH SQUEEZED LEMONS AND CANE SUGAR.

KICK START (SPICY) SHOT

$4.00

LEMON, GINGER, GREEN APPLE, CELERY AND CAYENNE.

MEDICAL TONIC SHOT

$4.00Out of stock

GINGER, TURMERIC, LIME, HONEY AND COCONUT WATER.

DRINKS

SUMMER LEMONADE

$6.95Out of stock

FRESH SQUEEZED LEMONADE AND CANE SUGAR.

BELVOIR ROSE LEMONADE

$4.95

BELVOIR ELDERFLOWER& ROSE LEMONADE 250ML.

VYBES APRICOT LEMON - ADAPTOGEN ( MOOD ENHANCER )

$7.95Out of stock

VYBES SPARKLING ADAPTOGENIC DRINK APRICOT LEMON 310 ML, MOOD ENHANCER.

VYBES WATERMELON LIME - ADAPTOGEN ( MOOD ENHANCER )

$7.95Out of stock

VYBES SPARKLING ADAPTOGENIC DRINK WATERMELON LIME 310 ML, MOOD ENHANCER.

VYBES PINEAPPLE GINGER - ADAPTOGEN ( MOOD ENHANCER )

$7.95Out of stock

221 BC TANGERINE MARIGOLD - KAMBUCHA

$6.95

221 BC LAVENDER MORINGA - KAMBUCHA

$6.95Out of stock

221 BC KOMBUCHA MORINGA LAVENDER 240 ML.

221 BC HIBISCOUS - KAMBUCHA

$6.95

221 BC KOMBUCHA BERRY HIBISCOUS 240 ML.

221 BC PASSION FRUIT RED CLOVER - KAMBUCHA

$6.95

PROUD SOURCE - ALKALINE SPRING WATER

$3.95

PROUD SPRING WATER 473 ML.

PROUD SOURCE - SPARKLING SPRING WATER

$3.95

PROUD SPARKLING WATER 473 ML.

SPINDRIFT - GRAPEFRUIT SPARKLING WATER

$2.95

SPINDRIFT SPARKLING WATER GRAPEFRUIT 355 ML.

SPINDRIFT - RASPBERRY LIME SPARKLING WATER

$2.95

COFFEES

ESPRESSO

$3.00

DOUBLE SHOT OF FRESH GROUNDED ESPRESSO.

CAPPUCCINO

$5.00

THE PERFECT BALANCE OF ESPRESSO, STEAMED MILK AND FOAM. THIS COFFEE IS ALL ABOUT THE STRUCTURE THE EVEN SPLITTING OF ALL ELEMENTS INTO EQUAL THIRDS.

LATTE

$5.00

THE PERFECT COMBINATION OF ESPRESSO, STEAMED MILK AND A THIN LAYER OF FOAM ON TOP.

AMERICANO

$5.00

HOT WATER POURED OVER 2 SHOTS OF FRESH GROUNDED ESPRESSO.

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
ZARDIN was created out of the belief that health is wealth, the main ingredient to happiness. We make it our mission to serve wholesome ingredients, rich in nutrients, that fuel your body and satisfy your cravings. Our ingredients are locally sourced, sustainable organic when possible. At ZARDIN we offer an all-day menu, including breakfast bowls, salads, power bowls, protein shakes and cold pressed juices.

3077 HOWARD AVENUE, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

