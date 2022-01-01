Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Italian

Za's Brick Oven Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

2930 Devine St

Columbia, SC 29205

Popular Items

14" Build Your Own Pizza
Breadsticks
Carolina Carbonara

Apps

Breadsticks

$7.00

served with house-made marinara & basil pesto sauces

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$9.00

tomato-basil relish topped with balsamic glaze & parmesan, served over crispy baguette slices

Toasted Brussels Sprouts

Toasted Brussels Sprouts

$6.00

toasted Brussels sprouts served with savory bacon and a sweet balsamic glaze

Caprese

$10.50

heirloom tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella, Crescent Olive extra-virgin olive oil, sea salt & balsamic glaze

Wood-Fired Cajun Green Beans

$6.00

crisp, fresh green beans, Cajun-seasoned and charred in our wood-fired brick oven

Meatball Sliders

Meatball Sliders

$9.00

3 house-made meatball sliders doused with marinara & melted mozzarella on toasted brioche buns.

Mediterranean Hummus Dip

$7.00

served with toasted pita, carrots & celery

Charred Okra

Charred Okra

$5.00

zesty, grilled okra lightly seasoned with sea salt and red chili flakes

Napoleon Pasta Salad

$3.00

artichokes, tomatoes, black olives, parmesan and parsley tossed with tomato garlic pesto and balsamic vinaigrette

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.00

served warm with toasted pita bread

Veggies & Ranch

$3.00

crisp carrots & celery sticks with house-made ranch

Wood-Fired Wings

Wood-Fired Wings

$15.00

wood-fired chicken wings tossed in choice of sauce (sweet bourbon glaze, classic buffalo, or teriyaki), with choice of dressing on the side (house-made ranch or gorgonzola). Served with fresh celery and carrot sticks

Salads & Soups

Cup Chef's Soup

$4.00

Bowl Chef's Soup

$6.50

Cup Tomato Basil

$4.00

Bowl Tomato Basil

$6.50
Chicken B.L.T Salad

Chicken B.L.T Salad

$15.00

pan-roasted free-range, organic chicken breast and crispy, Southern-style bacon over chopped romaine, carrots, red cabbage, tomatoes, avocado, gorgonzola cheese crumbles & house-made ranch dressing

Roasted Pear & Chicken Salad

$16.00

fire-roasted pears, pan-seared free-range, organic chicken breast, savory gorgonzola cheese crumbles, and spiced pecans over spinach & arugula with house-made champagne vinaigrette

Salmon Orzo Salad

Salmon Orzo Salad

$16.00

seared Atlantic salmon filet over spinach, arugula and chilled orzo, with capers, olives, tomatoes, fresh parsley & lemon oil with house-made champagne vinaigrette

Small Beet Salad

Small Beet Salad

$6.00

oven roasted beets served on a bed of arugula with gorgonzola cheese crumbles, spiced pecans and balsamic vinaigrette

Large Beet Salad

$10.00

oven roasted beets served on a bed of arugula with gorgonzola cheese crumbles, spiced pecans and balsamic vinaigrette

Small Caesar Salad

$6.00

crisp, chopped romaine, parmesan, croutons & fresh, house-made Caesar dressing

Large Caesar Salad

$10.00

crisp, chopped romaine, parmesan, croutons & fresh, house-made Caesar dressing

Small Greek Salad

$6.00

chopped romaine lettuce, carrots & red cabbage tossed in our Greek dressing, with crumbled feta, cucumber, tomato, onion, pepperoncini & kalamata olives

Large Greek Salad

$10.00

chopped romaine lettuce, carrots & red cabbage tossed in our Greek dressing, with crumbled feta, cucumber, tomato, onion, pepperoncini & kalamata olives

Small House Salad

Small House Salad

$6.00

chopped romaine lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, cheddar, bacon, hard-boiled egg, cucumber, tomato, croutons & choice of dressing

Large House Salad

$10.00

chopped romaine lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, cheddar, bacon, hard-boiled egg, cucumber, tomato, croutons & choice of dressing

Pizza

8" Traditional

$12.00

traditional Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, house-made sausage, mushroom, onions and peppers

8" Napa

$12.00

fresh mozzarella, diced tomatoes, prosciutto, fresh basil, and crisp arugula tossed with lemon juice and Crescent Olive extra virgin olive oil

8" Devine

$12.00

Za’s white sauce, grilled chicken, pepperoni, prosciutto, Gruyère, feta, spinach and bruschetta

8" Veggie

$12.00

classic Italian tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, mushroom, onions, peppers, black olives, tomatoes and artichokes

8" Spicy Hawaiian

$12.00

traditional Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella, capicola, feta, diced pineapple and Sriracha drizzle

8" White Cheese

$12.00

Za’s white sauce, smoked gouda, Gruyère and mozzarella cheeses

8" Four Cheese

$12.00

garlic butter-brushed crust topped with ricotta, mozzarella, Gruyère & smoked gouda, topped with bruschetta

8" Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

Za’s white sauce base with a buffalo swirl, smoked, pulled chicken, mozzarella, pickled jalapeños and gorgonzola crumbles

8" BBQ Chicken

$12.00

Sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cheddar, smoked gouda, smoked, pulled chicken, onion, pickled jalapeños and fresh cilantro

8" Pick Four Pizza

$12.00

14" Traditional

$21.00

traditional Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, house-made sausage, mushroom, onions and peppers

14" Napa

14" Napa

$21.00

fresh mozzarella, diced tomatoes, prosciutto, fresh basil, and crisp arugula tossed with lemon juice and Crescent Olive extra virgin olive oil

14" Devine

14" Devine

$21.00

Za’s white sauce, grilled chicken, pepperoni, prosciutto, Gruyère, feta, spinach and bruschetta

14" Veggie

$21.00

classic Italian tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, mushroom, onions, peppers, black olives, tomatoes and artichokes

14" Spicy Hawaiian

$21.00

traditional Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella, capicola, feta, diced pineapple and Sriracha drizzle

14" White Cheese

$21.00

Za’s white sauce, smoked gouda, Gruyère and mozzarella cheeses

14" Four Cheese

$21.00

garlic butter-brushed crust topped with ricotta, mozzarella, Gruyère & smoked gouda, topped with bruschetta

14" Buffalo Chicken

14" Buffalo Chicken

$21.00

Za’s white sauce base with a buffalo swirl, smoked, pulled chicken, mozzarella, pickled jalapeños and gorgonzola crumbles

14" BBQ Chicken

14" BBQ Chicken

$21.00

Sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cheddar, smoked gouda, smoked, pulled chicken, onion, pickled jalapeños and fresh cilantro

14" Pick Four Pizza

$21.00

8" Build Your Own Pizza

$9.00

14" Build Your Own Pizza

$14.00

Cali Crust Traditional

$15.00

Cali Crust Devine

$15.00

Cali Crust 4 Cheese

$15.00

Cali Crust Plain Cheese

$15.00

Cali Crust Pepperoni and Cheese

$15.00

Cali Crust Hawaiin

$15.00

Cali Crust BBQ Chix

$15.00

Cali Crust Buffalo Chix

$15.00

Cali Crust Veggie

$15.00

Cali Crust White Chz

$15.00

Cali Crust Pick Four

$15.00

Cali Crust BYO

$13.00

Cali Crust Napa

$15.00

Cali Crust Brussels Sprouts Pizza

$15.00

Cali Breakfast Pizza

$15.00

Pastas

Angie's Lasagna

Angie's Lasagna

$18.00

Za’s classic with ricotta cheese, house-made marinara, salami, and ground beef

Zucchini Pasta

Zucchini Pasta

$13.00

spiraled zucchini pasta with caramelized onions and house-made sausage marinara garnished with feta cheese, fresh parsley and red chili flakes

Carolina Carbonara

Carolina Carbonara

$13.00

angel hair pasta with blackened chicken in a savory bacon reduction cream sauce

Blackened Cajun Pasta with Chicken

$13.00

served over angel hair pasta with a garlic parmesan cream sauce, fresh parsley & diced tomatoes

Blackened Cajun Pasta with Shrimp

$14.00

served over angel hair pasta with a garlic parmesan cream sauce, fresh parsley & diced tomatoes

Blackened Cajun Pasta with Salmon

$15.00

served over angel hair pasta with a garlic parmesan cream sauce, fresh parsley & diced tomatoes

Classic Chicken Parmesan

$16.00

breaded, pan-seared chicken breast and marinara served over angel hair pasta

Meatballs Marinara

$15.00

house-made meatballs & marinara served over angel hair pasta

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Calzones

Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone

$11.00

pulled chicken, bacon, Za’s white sauce, onions, tomato, cheddar & mozzarella served with a side of house-made ranch

Classic Calzone

$11.00

pepperoni, house-made sausage, mushrooms, onions & peppers served with a side of our marinara

Five Cheese Calzone

$11.00

ricotta, mozzarella, cheddar, Gruyère & gouda cheeses with a garlic and butter brushed crust served with a side of house-made ranch or marinara

Veggie Calzone

$10.50

traditional Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomatoes, artichokes & black olives served with a side of house-made ranch or marinara

Sandwiches

Greek Chicken Pita

$11.50

Greek-marinated chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, cucumber, our Greek dressing, pickled onions, tomatoes, feta & tzatziki

Italian Sub

$11.50

capicola ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone, romaine, tomatoes, onions, Crescent Olive herbed oil & vinegar served on a toasted Amoroso hoagie roll

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$12.00

breaded, pan-seared chicken breast served on a toasted Amoroso hoagie roll topped with mozzarella, pickle slices & pepperoncin

Meatball Sub

$11.00

house-made meatballs, served on a toasted Amoroso hoagie roll and topped with mozzarella, pickles slice & pepperoncini

Desserts

French Silk Pie

French Silk Pie

$7.00

Peanut Butter Silk Pie

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Brownie

$7.00

Icecreaam

$3.50

Kids

Kids Mac and Cheese

$3.00

Kids Pizza

$5.00

Kids Spaghetti

$5.00

Sides

Marinara

$0.50

Chips

$2.00

2oz House-Made Ranch

$0.75

4 oz House-Made Ranch

$1.25

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Greek Dressing

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Pasta Salad

$3.00

artichokes, tomatoes, black olives, parmesan and parsley tossed with tomato garlic pesto and balsamic vinaigrette

Gorgonzola Dressing

$0.50

Champagne Vinaigrette

$0.50

Gorgonzola Cheese

$0.50

Oil & Vinegar

$0.50

Olive Oil

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Teryaki Sauce

$0.50

Bourbon Sauce

$0.50

Parsmesan Cheese

$0.50

Mozzerella

$0.50

Cheddar

$0.50

Ricotta

$0.50

Feta

$0.50

Gruyere

$0.50

Smoked Gouda

$0.50

Alfredo Sauce

$2.50

Side Shrimp

$5.00

Side Chicken

$3.00

Side Salmon

$6.00

Organic Chicken

$6.00

Add Avocado

$2.00

Pita

$2.00

Veggies and Ranch

$3.00

Meatball

$1.00

2 oz Caesar

$0.50

4 oz Caesar

$1.00

TGP

$0.50

Food Specials November

Turkey Calzone

$12.00

Italian Salad

$14.50

Tuscan Pasta

$11.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
