Zasu

467 Reviews

$$$$

127 N. Carrollton Ave

New Orleans, LA 70119

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Come dine with Executive Chef Sue Zemanick and her dynamic team in a beautifully renovated shotgun house, located in the heart of Mid-City New Orleans.

127 N. Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119

