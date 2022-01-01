A map showing the location of Zauq Halal KitchenView gallery
Chicken
American

Zauq Halal Kitchen



No reviews yet

6669 SECURITY BLVD

WOODLAWN, MD 21207

Order Again

Zauq Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$8.99

Zauq Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$6.49

Zauq Gyro Platter

Regular Rice Platter

$8.49

Regular Salad Platter

$8.49

Zauq Gyro Wrap

Gyro Wrap

$6.49

Gyro Wrap Combo

$9.49

Zauq Party Wings

6 Party Wings

$6.99

12 Party Wings

$11.99

18 Party Wings

$15.99

24 Party wings

$22.99

Zauq Beef Burger

Single Patty Burger

$6.49

Single Patty Burger Combo

$8.99

Double Patty Burger

$7.99

Double Patty Burger Combo

$10.29

Zauq Chicken Sandwich

Zinger Chicken Sandwich

Zinger Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Freshly battered and fried chicken fillet, served on a brioches bun.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Freshly battered and fried chicken fillet, with our homemade spicy and tangy sauce served on a brioches bun.

Zauq Cheesesteak

Chicken Cheesesteak

$6.99

Beef Cheesesteak

$6.99

Chicken Cheesesteak Combo

$9.99

Beef Cheesesteak Combo

$9.99

Zauq Hot Beverage

Karak Saffron Tea

$1.99

Karak Cardamom Tea

$1.99

Karak Plan Tea

$1.99

Coffee Late

$1.99

Zauq Cold Beverage

Coke

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Dr Pepper

$1.00

Ice Tea

$1.00

Water Bottle

$1.00

Gingle Ale

$1.00

Lemonade

$1.00

Orange

$1.00

Zauq Snacks

Takis Chips

$1.99

Lays Chips

$1.00

Pirate Booty

$1.00

Fresh Orange

$0.75

Fresh Banana

$0.75

Zauq Signature Sacues

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Extra Hot Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Mango Habanero

$0.50

Sweet & Chili Sauce

$0.50

Sweet Sauce

$0.50

White Sauce

$0.50

Zauq Big Box Deal

Big Box Zinger

$11.99

Comes w/ Sandwich, Fries and Drink

Big Box Single Patty Burger

$11.99

Comes w/ Single patty Burger, Fries and Drink

Big Box Gyro Wrap

$11.99

Comes w/ Wrap, Fries and Drink

Big Box Quesadilla

$11.99

Zauq Family Meal Box

Family 5 Pc.

$17.99

Family 10 Pc.

$22.99

Family 15 Pc

$32.99

Family 20 Pc

$41.99

Zauq Fried Chicken

2 Pc Dinner

$6.49

3 Pc Dinner

$7.99

4 pc Chicken Only

$7.49

5 Wings Dinner

$7.99

6 pc Chicken Only

$9.49

3 Pc Combo

$8.99

4 Pc Chicken Combo

$9.99

5 Wings Combo

$8.99

4 Pc Tender Only

$6.99

6 Pc Tender Only

$8.99

4 Pc Tender Combo

$8.99

6 Pc Tender Combo

$11.99

Zauq Freshly Squeezed Juice

Carrot Juice 16oz

$4.99

Fresh Lemonade Juice 16oz

$4.99

Orange Juice 16oz

$4.99

Orange, Carrot & Ginger Juice 16oz

$4.99

Orange & Carrot Juice 16oz

$4.99

Zauq Signature Sides

Coleslaw - Small

$2.29Out of stock

Fries small

$2.79

Small 6 Onion Rings

$2.79

Small Mixed Vegetable

$2.79

Small 7- Stuffed Mushroom

$2.79Out of stock

Small 4- Mozarella

$2.49

Full Pita

$1.00

Small Rice

$2.79

Small Corn

$2.79

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Sandwich- Spicy

Nashville Sandwich- Spicy

$7.49

Freshly Battered, Hot Fried Chicken Served on Soft Brioche Bun w/Pickle, Coleslaw, & House Sauce

Nashville Sandwich

Nashville Sandwich

$7.49

Freshly Battered, Hot Fried Chicken Served on Soft Brioche Bun w/Pickle, Coleslaw, & House Sauce

Nashville Sandwich- Spicy Combo

Nashville Sandwich- Spicy Combo

$10.49

Freshly Battered, Hot Fried Chicken Served on Soft Brioche Bun w/Pickle, Coleslaw, & House Sauce

Nashville Sandwich Combo

Nashville Sandwich Combo

$10.49

Freshly Battered, Hot Fried Chicken Served on Soft Brioche Bun w/Pickle, Coleslaw, & House Sauce

Specialty Beverage

Freez Apple

$2.49

Freez Lemon Ginger

$2.49

Freez lemon Mint

$2.49

Freez Lychee

$2.49

Freez Mango Peach

$2.49

Freez Pineapple Coconut

$2.49

Freez Pomegranate

$2.49

Freez Strawberry

$2.49

BAKLAVA

2 PC BAKLAVA

$3.29

ASSORTED BAKLAVA

$4.99

Cake

Cheesecake

$3.29

Chocolate Cake

$3.29

Red Velvet Cake

$3.29

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

6669 SECURITY BLVD, WOODLAWN, MD 21207

Directions

