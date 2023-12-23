Zavala's Market & Taqueria
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
It all began in our small apartment kitchen, selling our home-made huaraches and tamales on the weekends. We have now grown to be able to serve our community with our authentic Mexican food. Every dish is served with loved and authenticity. Everything is made fresh and prepped in the early mornings. Weekends are served for freshly made Carnitas, Pozole, Menudo and Tamales. Come try us out, you won't be disappointed! Come in and enjoy!
805 S Gammon Rd, Madison, WI 53719
