Zaviya Grill 1212 W Parmer Ln Unit # A

No reviews yet

1212 W Parmer Ln Unit # A

Austin, TX 78728

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tikka Leg
Beef Nihari
Butter Chicken

Appetizers

Beef Samosa

$2.75

Beef Samosa

Bun Kabab With Fries

$8.49

Burger With Fries

$8.99

Channa Papdi Chaat

$5.99

Chicken Chilli

$8.99

Chicken Corn Soup

$4.99

Chicken Samosa

$2.75

Chicken Wings

$9.99

Fish Pakora

$10.99

Hot N Sour Soup

$4.99

Mixed Vegetable Pakora

$7.49

Samosa Chaat

$7.99

Shami Kabab

$5.99

Spring Rolls (4 Pcs)

$5.49

Vegetable Samosa (1 Pcs)

$2.49

Vegetable Samosa (2 Pcs)

$4.99

Rolls & Wraps

Beef Seekh Kabab Roll (Naan)

$8.99

Beef Seekh Kabab Roll

Beef Bihari Kabab Roll (Naan)

$9.99

Bihari Kabab Roll (Naan)

Chicken Boti Roll (Naan)

$9.49

Chicken Seekh Kabab Roll (Naan)

$8.99

Chicken Malai Boti Roll (Naan)

$9.99

Paneer Tikka Roll (Naan)

$8.99

Grill & Tandoor

Beef Bihari Kabab

$12.99

Beef Bihari Kabab

Beef Seekh Kabab

$9.99

Beef Seekh Kabab

Chapli Kabab (2 Pcs)

$10.49

Chargha With Fries

$19.99

Chicken Boti

$9.99

Chicken Malai Boti

$11.99

Chicken Seekh Kabab

$9.99

Chicken Tikka Breast

$8.99

Chicken Tikka Leg

$7.99
Family Grill Platter

Family Grill Platter

$129.99

Family Grill Platter Is Our Infused Grill Platter Which Can Feed Upto 6-8 People. It comes with Beef Bihari Kabab Chicken Malai Boti Beef Seekh Kabab Chicken Tikka Leg Chicken Boti

Family Grill Platter (Chicken)

$124.99

Family Grill Platter Chicken Is For Chickenterians, It was one of our most demanded item in our Mix Grill Platters, It Can Feed Approximately 6-8 People. Chicken Boti Chicken Malai Boti Chicken Seekh Kabab Chicken Tikka Leg Chicken Tikka Breast

Mix Grill (Beef Bihari Kabab, Chk Malai Boti, Chk Tikka Breast)

$18.99

Mix Grill (Tikka Breast, Chk Malai Boti, Chk Boti)

$17.99

Mix Grill Beef (Beef Bihari Kabab, (1) Chapli Kabab, Beef Seekh Kabab)

$15.99

Mix Grill Chicken (Tikka Leg, Chk Seekh Kabab, Chk Malai Boti)

$17.99

Mix Grill Standard (Tikka Leg, Chk Boti, Beef Seekh Kabab)

$15.99

Mix Grill Standard (TIkka Leg, Chk Boti, Chk Seekh Kabab)

$15.99

Mutton Chops

$26.99

Paneer Tikka

$9.99

Special Grill Platter (Beef Bihari Kabab, Chk Malai Boti, Chk Tikka Breast, 1 Chapli Kabab, 3 Mutton Chops)

$39.99

Whole Tandoori (1 Hour Prep Time)

$19.99

Beef Curries

Beef Haleem

$11.99Out of stock

Beef Haleem

Beef Nihari

$11.99

Beef Nihari

Beef Paya

$9.99

Beef Paya

Beef Qeema

$12.49

Beef Qeema

Beef Seekh Kabab Masala

$12.99

Beef Seekh Kabab Masala

Chicken Curries

Butter Chicken

$15.99

Chicken 65 (Dry)

$10.99

Chicken Jalfrezi

$14.99

Chicken Karahi

$13.99

Chicken Qorma

$13.49

Chicken Tikka Masala

$15.99

Chicken White Karahi

$13.99

Murgh Choley

$12.99

Palak Chicken

$12.99

Tawa Chicken

$14.99

Goat Curries

Achaar Gosht

$16.99

Achaar Gosht

Bhindi Gosht

$15.99

Bhindi Gosht

Daal Gosht

$15.99

Goat Haleem

$11.99

Goat Karahi

$16.99

Goat Qorma

$15.49

Palak Gosht

$15.99

Sea Food

Fish Masala

$14.99

Shrimp Masala

$14.99

Tawa Fish (Sizzler)

$14.99

Vegetables Cravings

Aloo Baingan

$10.99Out of stock

Aloo Baingan

Aloo Gobi

$10.99

Aloo Gobi

Aloo Palak

$10.99

Aloo Palak

Bhindi (Okra)

$10.99

Bhindi (Okra)

Chana Masala

$9.99

Mixed Vegetables

$10.99

Palak Paneer

$11.99

Paneer Karahi

$11.99

Paneer Tikka Masala

$11.99

Tarka Daal

$9.99

Biryani & Rice

Chicken Biryani

$11.99Out of stock

Chicken Fried Rice

$11.99

Mutton Biryani

$14.99

Plain Rice

$3.99

Plain Rice 1/2

$1.99

Shrimp Fried Rice

$12.49

Vegetable Biryani

$10.99

Vegetable Fried Rice

$9.99

Zeera Rice

$5.99

Breads & Naan

Garlic Naan

$3.49

Amritsar Kulcha

Bullet Naan

$3.99

Naan

$1.99

Chappati

$1.99

Onion Kulcha

$4.99

Paneer Kulcha

$4.99

Papa Naan

$2.29

Paratha

$3.79

Peshawari Naan

$4.99

Puri

$1.49

Sesame Naan

$3.49

Tandoori Roti

$1.99

Garlic Bullet Naan

$4.59Out of stock

Amritsari Kulcha

$4.99Out of stock

Sides

1 OZ Raita

$0.39

1 OZ Raita

Achaar 2 OZ

$1.49

Achaar 2 OZ

Cucumber Raita (8OZ)

$3.99

Fries

$3.99

Mango Chutney (8OZ)

$4.49

Mint Raita (12 OZ)

$4.99

Mint Raita (16 OZ)

$5.99

Mint Raita (8 OZ)

$3.49

Garden Salad Large

$5.49

Garden Salad Small

$2.99

Sweet Paan

$2.99

Tamarind Chutney (8 OZ)

$3.49

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets (7 Pcs)

$4.99

Chicken Tenders (3 Pcs)

$5.99

Fries

$3.99

Dessert

Doodh Dulari

$5.99Out of stock

Falooda

$6.99Out of stock

Fruit Custard

$4.99Out of stock

Gajjar Halwa

$5.99

Gulab Jaman (3 Pcs)

$4.99

Kheer

$4.99

Ras Gullah (4 Pcs)

$4.99

Ras Malai (4 Pcs)

$4.99

Sooji Halwa

$3.99

Zarda

$5.99Out of stock

Weekend Special

Halwa Puri (Saturday / Sunday Only) 11Am - 4 PM

$8.99

Omlete With Paratha & Chai

$8.99

Drinks

Chai

$1.79

Soda Can

$1.99

Fountain Drink

$1.79

Mango Lassi

$4.49

Mexican Coke

$3.99

Pina Colada

$6.99Out of stock

Pineapple Juice

$3.49Out of stock

Salt Lassi

$4.29

Rose Lassi

$4.49Out of stock

Strawberry Lassi

$4.49

Strawberry Juice

$3.49

Sweet Lassi

$4.29

Topo Chico

$3.49

Tropical Twist

$6.99Out of stock

Water Bottle

$1.49

Zaviya Special Soda

$5.99Out of stock

Mango Lassi Pitcher ( Dine In Only)

$14.99
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1212 W Parmer Ln Unit # A, Austin, TX 78728

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

