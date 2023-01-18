  • Home
A map showing the location of Zaza Lounge 6920 Farm to Market 1960 Road West Suite AView gallery

Zaza Lounge 6920 Farm to Market 1960 Road West Suite A

6920 Farm to Market 1960 Road West Suite A

Houston, TX 77069

APPETIZERS

WINGS

$13.00

CRAB DIP AND CHIPS

$14.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP AND CHIPS

$12.00

SOUTHWEST CHICHEN EGG ROLLS

$10.00

HOUSEMADE TAQUITOS

$11.00

MINI CRAB BALLS

$15.00

SOUTHWEST SALAD

$13.00

FRUIT SALAD

$8.00

ZA KABOBS

$12.00

TWO SKEWERS W/CHICKEN,ONIONS,PEPPERS

ENTREE

WAGYU STEAK AND RICE

$30.00

SCALLION FRIED RICE, ONIONS, PINEAPPLE TERIYAKI SAUCE, YUM YUM SAUCE

ZAZA BURGERS

$25.00

SINGLE OR DOUBLE PATTY, FRIED EGG, PROVOLONE, BACON, SPECIAL SAUCE

CHICKEN OR SHRIMP HIBACHI BOWL

$22.00

SCALLION FRIED RICE, HIBACHI VEGGIES, BLASIAN SAUCE

LAMB SLIDERS

$25.00

THREE JUICY LAMB PATTIES, HAWAIIN BUN, PROVOLONE, CREAMY PABLANO AIOLI

SALMON SANDWICH

$23.00

(GRILLED OR FRIED) BRIOCHE BUN, RED PEPPERS, AIOLI LETTUCE, TOMATO

CRAB CAKE SANDWICH

$22.00

(GRILLED OR FRIED) BRIOCHE BUN, BANANA PEPPERAIOLI LETTUCE, TOMATO

CRISPY FRIED CHICHEN SANDWICH

$18.00

BRIOCHE BUN, CARAMELLED ONION, SPECIAL SAUCE, LETTUCE,TOMATO

BLACKENED SALMON

$25.00

YELLOW RICE, COM, SAVORY BROCCOLI SLAW, CREAMY CRAB SAUCE

ZAZA PASTA

$24.00

CREAMY RED CAJUN SAUCE, PENNE PASTA, PEPPERS, SPINACH, CHICKEN (+$6 W?SHRIMP)

SIDES

FRIES

HUSH PUPPIES

MASH POTATOES

GREENS

YELLOW RICE

CABBAGE

CEASER OR HOUSE SALAD

DRINKS

WATER

$3.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$5.00

PINEAPPLE

$5.00

ORANGE JUICE

$5.00

REDBULL

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
