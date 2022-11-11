A map showing the location of ZazieView gallery

Zazie

586 Reviews

$$

941 Cole St

San Francisco, CA 94117

Order Again

White & Rose Wines

Tues White Bordeaux

$8.00+Out of stock

Atmosphère Sancerre

$17.00+

Saracina Sauvignon Blanc

$16.00+

Macon Chard

$15.00+

Luli Rosé

$15.00+

Chateau de Lascaux Rosé

$14.00+

Grayson Chardonnay

$17.00+

1/2 Bottle White CDR

$28.00

Lieu Dit Chenin Blanc

$15.00+

White Bordeaux

$14.00+

La Chablisienne Petit Chablis Chardonnay

$56.00

Caillottes Sancerre

$67.00

Nicot Marsanne Grenache

$55.00

Red Wines

Cotes du Rhone

$14.00+

Balletto Pinot Noir

$15.00+

Monette Pinot Noir

$17.00+

Haut Bana Bordeaux

$17.00+

Korbin Kameron Cabernet Sauvignon

$17.00+

Tablas Creek GSM

$49.00

Unti Zinfadel

$55.00

Les Cadrans Saint Émilion Grand Cru

$95.00Out of stock

1/2 bottle Bordeaux

$30.00

1/2 bottle Vacqueyras

$30.00

Copain Trousseau 2019

$67.00

Ken Wright Pinot

$68.00

Domaine Maby Lirac GSM

$54.00

Clefs de Murailles Vacqueyras

$59.00

Châteauneuf-du-Pape

$75.00

Champagne/Mimosas/Cocktails

JP Chenet Brut

$16.00+

Planet Oregon Rosé Sparkling

$17.00+

Monthuys Pere et Fils Brut Champagne

$75.00

Zazie Mimosa

$14.00

champagne with fresh orange juice

Corsica Mimosa

$14.00

champagne with fresh grapefruit juice

Sunshine Mimosa

$15.00

champagne with fresh mango juice

Poinsettia Mimosa

$13.00

champagne with cranberry juice

Cole Valley Mimosa

$14.00

champagne with cranberry & orange juice

Austriche Mimosa

$15.00

champagne with elderflower syrup

La Groseille Mimosa

$15.00

champagne with black currant syrup

Bourgogne Mimosa

$16.00

champagne with white peach sorbet and black currant syrup

La Fleur Mimosa

$15.00Out of stock

champagne with hibiscus flower soaked in rose syrup

Magic Mimosa

$16.00

changes weekly

Maya Mimosa

$15.00

champagne with mango juice, chamoy, and spicy tajin chili rim

Build Your Own Mimosa- JP Chenet Brut Champagne

$56.00

Build Your Own Mimosas- Rosé Champagne

$58.00

Bloody Mary

$15.00

pint of housemade bloody mary with soju, tabasco, horseradish, citrus, celery

Coffee Drinks

Coffee

$4.95

Espresso

$3.75

Cappuccino

$5.75

Café au Lait

$6.50

Caté Latte

$7.00

Mocha

$7.50

Mayan Mocha

$8.00

Americano

$4.25

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Pumpkin Latte

$9.00

Cortado

$4.25

Macchiato

$4.25

Side Oat Milk

$1.75

Side Steam Milk

Teas & Hot Chocolate

Chai

$6.50

Iced Tea

$4.50

Chocolate Chaud

$5.25

Kid's Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Juices

Odwalla Orange Juice

$4.50+

Odwalla Mango Juice

$5.50+Out of stock

Odwalla Grapefruit Juice

$3.75+

Cranberry Juice

$3.95+

Zazie Spritzer

$5.95

cranberry, oj, and perrier

French Sparkling Lemonade

$4.95+

La Petite Fleur

$8.00

sparkling lemonade with an hibiscus flower in rose syrup

Le Muni

$9.00

our signature non-alcoholic refresher; sparkling french lemonade, lavendar syrup, perrier, lemon

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.50

Milk

$3.95+

Organic Oat Milk

$4.95+

Sodas & Waters

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Perrier

$3.95+

Evian

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 11:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 11:30 pm
Zazie is a small Legacy Business in the heart of Cole Valley, serving French Provencal Bistro fare.

941 Cole St, San Francisco, CA 94117

