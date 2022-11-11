Zazie
586 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info
Zazie is a small Legacy Business in the heart of Cole Valley, serving French Provencal Bistro fare.
Location
941 Cole St, San Francisco, CA 94117
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Magnolia Brewing Company - Haight
No Reviews
1398 Haight Street San Francisco, CA 94117
View restaurant