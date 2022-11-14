Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
Zazil Cocina Mexicana
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Nestled in the heart of San Jose’s Santana Row, we are focused on traditional dishes from various culinary regions of México.
377 Santana Row, Ste 1120, San Jose, CA 95128
