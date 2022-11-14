Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Zazil Cocina Mexicana

No reviews yet

377 Santana Row

Ste 1120

San Jose, CA 95128

Order Again

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Nestled in the heart of San Jose’s Santana Row, we are focused on traditional dishes from various culinary regions of México.

377 Santana Row, Ste 1120, San Jose, CA 95128

