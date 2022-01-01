  • Home
  • /
  • Phoenix
  • /
  • ZAZU Kitchen + Bakery - 18409 N Cave Creek Rd, suite S-3
Restaurant header imageView gallery

ZAZU Kitchen + Bakery 18409 N Cave Creek Rd, suite S-3

review star

No reviews yet

18409 N Cave Creek Rd, suite S-3

Phoenix, AZ 85032

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Gyro Wrap
Gyro Plate
Greek Fries

Wraps

Gyro Wrap

Gyro Wrap

$8.25

Thinly sliced Gyros with Onions, Tomato and Tzatziki Sauce in Pita bread

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$9.00

Thinly sliced Chicken Shawarma with Turshi (pickles) and Garlic Sauce in Saj bread

Steak Shawarma Wrap

Steak Shawarma Wrap

$10.00

Thinly sliced Steak Shawarma with Turshi (pickles) and Tahini Sauce in Saj bread

Make it a Combo

$4.00

Choice of Side and Drink

Plates

All Plates are Served with Rice, Salad and Pita Bread
Gyro Plate

Gyro Plate

$12.50

Thinly sliced Gyros with Tzatziki Sauce on top. Includes Rice, Salad and Pita Bread

Chicken Shawarma Plate

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$13.00

Thinly sliced Chicken Shawarma with Garlic Sauce on top. Includes Rice, Salad and Pita Bread

Steak Shawarma Plate

$14.00

Thinly sliced Steak Shawarma with Tahini Sauce on top. Includes Rice, Salad and Pita Bread

Gyro and Chicken Plate

$14.00

Gyros and Chicken Shawarma with Tzatziki and Garlic Sauce on top. Includes Rice, Salad and Pita Bread

Chicken and Steak Plate

$15.00

Chicken and Steak Shawarma with Garlic Sauce and Tahini Sauce on top. Includes Rice, Salad and Pita Bread

Gyro and Steak Plate

$14.50

Gyros and Steak Shawarma with Tzatziki and Tahini Sauce on top. Includes Rice, Salad and Pita Bread

ZAZU Combo Plate

$16.00

Gyros, Chicken and Steak Shawarma with Tzatziki, Garlic Sauce and Tahini Sauce on top. Includes Rice, Salad and Pita Bread

Family Plate

$42.00

Chicken Shawarma and Gyros with Rice, Hummus, Salad and Pita Bread. (Serves 3-5 People)

ZAZU Fries

Gyro Fries

Gyro Fries

$10.50

Gyros on top of crispy french fries with Tzatziki sauce on top

Chicken Shawarma Fries

Chicken Shawarma Fries

$11.00

Chicken Shawarma on top of crispy french fries with Garlic Sauce on top

Steak Shawarma Fries

$12.00

Steak Shawarma on top of crispy french fries with Tahini on top

Salads

All Salads include Romaine, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Olives, Feta Cheese and Dressing
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$8.50

Greek Salad includes Romaine, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Olives, Feta Cheese and Greek Dressing

Gyro Salad

Gyro Salad

$12.00

Gyros on top of the Greek Salad, includes side of Tzatziki Sauce

Chicken Shawarma Salad

Chicken Shawarma Salad

$12.50

Chicken Shawarma on top of the Greek Salad, includes side of Garlic Sauce

Sides

Small Hummus

Small Hummus

$5.00

Includes 1 Pita Bread

Large Hummus

Large Hummus

$8.00

Includes 2 Pita Bread

Greek Fries

Greek Fries

$5.00

Crispy french fries seasoned with our house seasoning, vinaigrette, and feta cheese

Fries

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Extra Pita Bread

$1.00

Extra Saj Bread

$1.50

Side of Tzatziki Sauce

$0.50

Side of Garlic Sauce

$0.50

Side of Tahini Sauce

$0.50

Side Of Greek Dressing

$0.50

Side Of Zhoug Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Jalapeño Cilantro Sauce

Desserts

Baklava

$3.00

Sugar Cookies

$2.50

Caramel Spice Cake Slice

$4.00

Pumpkin Cake Cup

$2.00Out of stock

Beverages

Soda Can

$2.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Gold Peak Tea

$2.50

Energy Drinks

Red Bull

$3.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

18409 N Cave Creek Rd, suite S-3, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Buffalo Spot (Union) - Union Hills
orange starNo Reviews
18450 North 32nd Street Phoenix, AZ 85032
View restaurantnext
Lookout Tavern
orange star4.2 • 2,836
830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100 Phoenix, AZ 85022
View restaurantnext
Sunshine Breakfast Bar
orange star4.6 • 556
20811 N Cave Creek Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85024
View restaurantnext
Cafe Balkan - 21043 N Cave Creek Rd Ste A6
orange starNo Reviews
21043 N Cave Creek Rd Ste A6 Phoenix, AZ 85024
View restaurantnext
Knead Luv Bakery & Cafe - 21031 N Cave Creek Rd Suite F2, Phoenix, AZ 85024
orange starNo Reviews
21031 N Cave Creek Rd Suite F2, Phoenix, AZ 85024 phoeniz, AZ 85024
View restaurantnext
Angel Thai Bistro - 4010 East Greenway Road
orange starNo Reviews
4010 East Greenway Road Phoenix, AZ 85032
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Phoenix

Taco Guild - Phoenix
orange star4.1 • 8,519
546 E Osborn Rd Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Barrio Queen - Desert Ridge
orange star4.5 • 7,013
21001 N Tatum Blvd Ste. 98 Phoenix, AZ 85050
View restaurantnext
Do Not Use - Federal Pizza
orange star4.6 • 5,488
5210 North Central Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles - Phoenix (Downtown)
orange star4.6 • 4,766
1220 S Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85003
View restaurantnext
Thai Recipe Bistro - 2234 N 7th street, Suite 105
orange star4.7 • 3,942
2234 N 7th street, Suite 105 Phoenix, AZ 85006
View restaurantnext
Clever Koi - Central
orange star4.5 • 3,906
4236 N Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Phoenix
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Scottsdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Tolleson
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
Goodyear
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Surprise
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston