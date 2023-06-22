A map showing the location of Zazzy's Pizza Z Upper East SideView gallery

Zazzy's Pizza Z Upper East Side

1477 2nd Avenue

New York, NY 10075

Food

New York Style Rounds

Cheese Pie

$26.00

Our Signature Pie. Made with imported Neapolitan Tomatoes, Fior di Latte, Whole Milk Mozzarella, and 24-month Pecorino Romano. Finished with Shaved Grana, Basil, and imported EVOO baked on our 48-hour fermented dough using Caputo Flour.

Pepperoni Pie

$30.00

An American Italian classic just got better! Topped with our Cup and Char crispy Pepperoni, imported Neapolitan Tomatoes, Fior di Latte, Whole Milk Mozzarella, and 24-month Pecorino Romano. Finished with Shaved Grana, Basil, and imported EVOO baked on our 48-hour fermented dough using Caputo Flour.

Vodka Pie

$27.00

Imported Tomatoes, Fresh Cream, plenty of Pecorino and a splash of Vodka and some secret ingredients. What's not there to love? Topped with Fior di Latte, Whole Milk Mozzarella, and 24-month Pecorino Romano. Baked on our 48-hour fermented dough using Caputo Flour. Finished with our Homemade Pesto Sauce, Shaved Grana, Basil, and imported EVOO.

White Pie

$29.00

4 Cheeses wasn't enough so we added 2 more. That's right, our white pie has 6 cheeses total. Fior di Latte, Shredded Mozzarella, 24-month Pecorino Romano, Fresh Whipped Ricotta, and last but not least Stracciatella. Finished with Basil, Shaved Grana and EVOO.

Buffalo Chicken Pie

$34.00

Unlike anything you've ever had before! Roasted Chicken Breast marinated in Calabrian Bomba Sauce. Finished with Smoked Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Blue Cheese and a Buffalo Stracciatella.

The Angry Butcher Pie

$34.00

Because we all know and love one. The pie has ALL THE MEATS! Made with imported Neapolitan Tomatoes, Fior di Latte, Whole Milk Mozzarella, and 24-month Pecorino Romano, Soppressata, Pepperoni, Meatballs, and Crumbled Sausage. Finished with Shaved Grana, Basil, Our Own Spicy Honey, and imported EVOO baked on our 48 hour fermented dough using Caputo Flour.

Nonno's Pizza Pie

$34.00

Every Italian Grandfather's favorite pizza with a twist! Fior di Latte, Shredded Mozzarella, 24-month Pecorino Romano, Grana, Butcher quality Sausage, Broccoli Rabe, Hot Cherry Peppers. Finished with Basil, Shaved Grana, Lemon Zest and EVOO.

Tomato Pie

$29.00

One of the first pies every created dating back to 1735 in Napoli. We've maintained that tradition by using Imported Neapolitan Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic, Imported Oregano, Cherry Tomatoes, Basil and EVOO.

Veggie Pie

$34.00

Imported Tomato Sauce, Garden Fresh Peppers, Broccoli Rabe, Mushrooms, and Red Onions topped with Shredded Mozzarella, Fior di Latte, Fresh Basil, and Grated Grana.

19" Vegan Cheese Pie

$29.00

You wont believe it's VEGAN! Made with Full Plant Based Mozzarella and Parmesan, Imported Neapolitan Tomatoes. Finished with Basil and EVOO.

12" GF Vegan Cheese Indivdual Pie

$20.00

You wont believe it's VEGAN and Gluten Free! Made with Full Plant Based Mozzarella and Parmesan, Imported Neapolitan Tomatoes. Finished with Basil and EVOO.

Round Slices

Classic Cheese Slice

$3.50

Made with imported Neapolitan Tomatoes, Fior di Latte, Whole Milk Mozzarella, and 24-month Pecorino Romano. Finished with Shaved Grana, Basil, and imported EVOO baked on our 48-hour fermented dough using Caputo Flour.

Pepperoni Slice

$5.50

An American Italian classic just got better! Topped with our Cup and Char crispy Pepperoni, imported Neapolitan Tomatoes, Fior di Latte, Whole Milk Mozzarella, and 24-month Pecorino Romano. Finished with Shaved Grana, Basil, and imported EVOO baked on our 48-hour fermented dough using Caputo Flour.

Vodka Slice

$4.00

Imported Tomatoes, Fresh Cream, plenty of Pecorino and a splash of Vodka and some secret ingredients. What's not there to love? Topped with Fior di Latte, Whole Milk Mozzarella, and 24-month Pecorino Romano. Baked on our 48-hour fermented dough using Caputo Flour. Finished with our Homemade Pesto Sauce, Shaved Grana, Basil, and imported EVOO.

White Slice

$5.00

4 Cheeses wasn't enough so we added 2 more. That's right, our white pie has 6 cheeses total. Fior di Latte, Shredded Mozzarella, 24-month Pecorino Romano, Fresh Whipped Ricotta, and last but not least Stracciatella. Finished with Basil, Shaved Grana and EVOO.

Buffalo Chicken Slice

$6.00

Unlike anything you've ever had before! Roasted Chicken Breast marinated in Calabrian Bomba Sauce. Finished with Smoked Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Blue Cheese and a Buffalo Stracciatella.

Angry Butcher Slice

$6.00

Because we all know and love one. The pie has ALL THE MEATS! Made with imported Neapolitan Tomatoes, Fior di Latte, Whole Milk Mozzarella, and 24-month Pecorino Romano, Soppressata, Pepperoni, Meatballs, and Crumbled Sausage. Finished with Shaved Grana, Basil, Our Own Spicy Honey, and imported EVOO baked on our 48-hour fermented dough using Caputo Flour.

Vegan Cheese Slice

$5.00

You wont believe it's VEGAN! Made with Full Plant Based Mozzarella and Parmesan, Imported Neapolitan Tomatoes. Finished with Basil and EVOO.

Tomato Slice

$3.00

Personal Pies

12" Cheese Indivdual Pie

$15.00

Our Signature Pie. Made with imported Neapolitan Tomatoes, Fior di Latte, Whole Milk Mozzarella, and 24-month Pecorino Romano. Finished with Shaved Grana, Basil, and imported EVOO baked on our 48-hour fermented dough using Caputo Flour.

12" Pepperoni Indivdual Pie

$18.00

An American Italian classic just got better! Topped with our Cup and Char crispy Pepperoni, imported Neapolitan Tomatoes, Fior di Latte, Whole Milk Mozzarella, and 24-month Pecorino Romano. Finished with Shaved Grana, Basil, and imported EVOO baked on our 48-hour fermented dough using Caputo Flour.

12" GF Cheese Indivdual Pie

$20.00

Our Signature Pie. Made with imported Neapolitan Tomatoes, Fior di Latte, Whole Milk Mozzarella, and 24-month Pecorino Romano. Finished with Shaved Grana, Basil, and imported EVOO baked on our 48-hour fermented dough using Caputo Flour.

Sicilian Square Pies

Cheese Square Pie

$29.00

Pretty much everything you've ever dreamed of a Sicilian to be and more! Our Sicilian dough ferments for 5 days before we serve them to you to give you guys maximum flavor! Topped with Whole Milk Sliced Mozzarella, Fior di Latte, Pecorino Romano, Imported Neapolitan Tomatoes and Our Own Secret Spice Blend. Topped with Fresh Basil, Grana and EVOO.

Pepperoni Square Pie

$31.00

Oh if you loved the Sicilian Cheese, just wait till you try it topped with Cup and Char Pepperoni! Say hello to your new BEST FRIEND! Topped with Whole Milk Sliced Mozzarella, Fior di Latte, Pecorino Romano, Imported Neapolitan Tomatoes, Cup and Char Pepperoni and Our Own Secret Spice Blend. Topped with Fresh Basil, Grana and EVOO.

Vodka & Cheese Square Pie

$30.00

The best part about our Vodka Square? You don't have to be over 21 to try it! Topped with Whole Milk Sliced Mozzarella, Fior di Latte, Pecorino Romano, Our Own Homemade Vodka Sauce using Imported Neapolitan Tomatoes and Our Own Secret Spice Blend. Topped with Fresh Basil, Grana, EVOO and a drizzle of Pesto!

Vodka & Pepperoni Square Pie

$31.00

The best part about our Vodka Square? You don't have to be over 21 to try it! Topped with Whole Milk Sliced Mozzarella, Fior di Latte, Pecorino Romano, Our Own Homemade Vodka Sauce using Imported Neapolitan Tomatoes and Our Own Secret Spice Blend. Topped Cup Charred Pepperoni with Fresh Basil, Grana, EVOO and a drizzle of Pesto!

Grandma Pie

$30.00

Sicilian Square Slices

Cheese Square Slice

$5.00

Pretty much everything you've ever dreamed of a Sicilian to be and more! Our Sicilian dough ferments for 5 days before we serve them to give you guys maximum flavor! Topped with Whole Milk Sliced Mozzarella, Fior di Latte, Pecorino Romano, Imported Neapolitan Tomatoes and Our Own Secret Spice Blend. Topped with Fresh Basil, Grana and EVOO.

Pepperoni Square Slice

$6.00

Oh if you loved the Sicilian Cheese, just wait till you try it topped with Cup and Char Pepperoni! Say hello to your new BEST FRIEND! Topped with Whole Milk Sliced Mozzarella, Fior di Latte, Pecorino Romano, Imported Neapolitan Tomatoes, Cup and Char Pepperoni and Our Own Secret Spice Blend. Topped with Fresh Basil, Grana and EVOO.

Vodka & Cheese Square Slice

$5.00

The best part about our Vodka Square? You don't have to be over 21 to try it! Topped with Whole Milk Sliced Mozzarella, Fior di Latte, Pecorino Romano, Our Own Homemade Vodka Sauce using Imported Neapolitan Tomatoes and Our Own Secret Spice Blend. Topped with Fresh Basil, Grana, EVOO and a drizzle of Pesto!

Vodka & Pepperoni Square Slice

$6.00

The best part about our Vodka Square? You don't have to be over 21 to try it! Topped with Whole Milk Sliced Mozzarella, Fior di Latte, Pecorino Romano, Our Own Homemade Vodka Sauce using Imported Neapolitan Tomatoes and Our Own Secret Spice Blend. Topped Cup Charred Pepperoni with Fresh Basil, Grana, EVOO and a drizzle of Pesto!

Grandma Square Slice

$5.00

Jalapeno Pepperoni Square Slice

$6.00

Speciality Items

Vegan Caesar Salad

$10.00

Word on the streets is Caesar was in fact vegan, so we honor him with this salad. Made with Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Homemade Gluten Free Croutons, Vegan Parm and our Homemade Vegan Caesar Dressing. It truly is a salad fit for an Emperor.

Zazzy's Garlic Knots

$5.00

Next Level Knots with a crispy outer shell and fluffy interior the babies are finished with shaved Pecorino Romano, our own carefully blended Lemon and Rosemary infused EVOO topped with Fresh Bail and Lemon Zest!

Zazzy's Garlic Knots - Individual

$1.50

Next Level Knots with a crispy outer shell and fluffy interior the babies are finished with shaved Pecorino Romano, our own carefully blended Lemon and Rosemary infused EVOO topped with Fresh Bail and Lemon Zest!

Panzerotti

$6.00

Brought to you straight from Italy! This authentic Italian dish will surely have you speaking with your hands in no time! Deep Fried Pizza Dough stuffed with Shredded Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Pecorino Romano, Basil, and Our Imported Tomato Sauce. Topped with Grana, EVOO and Ricotta.

Neopolitan Calzone

$8.00

We make it here the Right Way! Our 48-hour Pizza Dough Stuffed with Fresh Ricotta, Shredded Mozzarella, Fior di Latte, Pecorino Romano and Hot Soppressata. Topped with Our Imported Tomato Sauce, EVOO and Basil.

Polenta Crusted Wings (5)

$10.00

Best French Fries

$6.00

Croissant Sandwich

$8.00

Condiments

Zazzy's Hot Honey (pizza display squeeze bottles)

$10.00

We take Rich & Golden Honey and slowly infuse it with Imported Calabrian Chili Peppers to give you the perfect balance between Heat and Sweet.

Zazzy's Hot Oil

$10.00

We take Imported EVOO infuse with Crushed Red Pepper, Calabrian Chili Pepper, and Hot Cherry Peppers to give whatever dish you are enjoying that extra needed kick!

Zazzy's Rub

$5.00

A perfectly balanced blend of assorted spices and seasoning. Perfect for any marinade or topping for your favorite dish. Especially Pizza!

Desserts

Nutella Pizza Pie

$14.00

This is a Pizza stuffed with Nutella. Need I say more? Topped with Powdered Sugar, Fresh Sweet Ricotta and drizzled with even more Nutella.

Nutella Panzarotti

$6.00

Deep Fried Dough. Check. Stuff it with Nutella. Check. Top it with Sweet Ricotta, Powdered Sugar and More Nutella. Check, Check and Check. Youre Welcome World.

Choolate Chip Cookie

$5.00

Fudge Brownie

$5.00

Donuts

$6.00

Zazzy's Zeppoles

$5.00

Zazzy's Zeppoles - Individual

$1.00

Cupcakes

$5.00

Empenadas

$6.50

Specials

Cheese Slice + Beer

$6.50

Wings + Fries Combo

$12.00

Beverages

Beer & Wine

Babe Rose

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light Seltzer

$4.50

Kona Big Wave

$5.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Red Sangaria

$5.00

Rose Sangaria

$5.00

White Sangaria

$5.00

Beverages

Boylan Diet Root Beer

$4.50

Boylan Root Beer

$4.50

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Coca-Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Gatorade Cool Blue

$3.50

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$3.50

Gatorade Lemon Lime

$3.50

Gatorade Orange

$3.50

Poland Spring Water

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Sugarfree

$4.00

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$4.00

San Pellegrino Limonata

$4.00

Seltzer Water

$3.00

Snapple Lemon

$3.50

Snapple Lemon Diet

$3.50

Snapple Peach

$3.50

Snapple Peach Diet

$3.50

Sprite

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
1477 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10075

