Pepperoni Square Slice

$6.00

Oh if you loved the Sicilian Cheese, just wait till you try it topped with Cup and Char Pepperoni! Say hello to your new BEST FRIEND! Topped with Whole Milk Sliced Mozzarella, Fior di Latte, Pecorino Romano, Imported Neapolitan Tomatoes, Cup and Char Pepperoni and Our Own Secret Spice Blend. Topped with Fresh Basil, Grana and EVOO.