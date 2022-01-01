Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Zeeks Pizza Greenlake

review star

No reviews yet

7900 E Greenlake Drive N

Seattle, WA 98103

Half & Half Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
Classic Pepperoni

Build Your Own

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

Select from our stash and build your own creation.

Half & Half Pizza

Half & Half Pizza

Can't decide?! We'll make you a half-and-half.

Meat Combos

Classic Pepperoni

Classic Pepperoni

tomato sauce • mozzarella // pepperoni

Cherry Bomb

Cherry Bomb

tomato sauce • mozzarella // mama lil’s sweet-hot peppers • double italian sausage • parmesan • fresh basil

Wood Butcher

Wood Butcher

tomato sauce • mozzarella // pepperoni • italian sausage • green pepper • mushroom • red onion

Puget Pounder

Puget Pounder

tomato sauce • mozzarella // pepperoni • canadian bacon • italian sausage • mushroom • black olive

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

tomato sauce • mozzarella // canadian bacon • pineapple

Dragon

Dragon

tomato sauce • mozzarella // pepperoni • double italian sausage • fresh jalapeño • fresh garlic

Legion of Shroom

Legion of Shroom

caramelized onion base • mozzarella // italian sausage • goat cheese • fresh garlic • shiitake, button, and portobello mushrooms

John Candy

John Candy

tomato sauce • mozzarella // pepperoni • canadian bacon • italian sausage

Thai One On

Thai One On

thai sauce • mozzarella // thai chicken • green pepper • broccoli • red onion • pickled carrot and daikon radish • fresh cilantro // 1-5 stars for spice

Forager

Forager

olive oil base // prosciutto • portobello mushroom • fresh arugula • sweet-hot pepper • provolone

Buffalo Soldier

Buffalo Soldier

ranch base • mozzarella // buffalo chicken • mama lil's peppers • fresh jalapeño • gorgonzola • fresh cilantro // served with a side of blue cheese dressing

Kitchen Sink

Kitchen Sink

tomato sauce • mozzarella // pepperoni • canadian bacon • italian sausage • chicken • bacon • mushroom • black olive • green pepper • roma tomato • fresh garlic

Texas Leaguer

Texas Leaguer

bbq sauce • mozzarella // bbq chicken • red onion • fresh cilantro

Ultimate Pepperoni

Ultimate Pepperoni

tomato sauce • mozzarella // 1.5x the pepperoni • provolone

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

tomato sauce • mozzarella // chicken • bacon • spinach • roma tomato • red onion // comes with a side of ranch

Vegetarian

Plain Cheese

Plain Cheese

tomato sauce • mozzarella // provolone

Tree Hugger

Tree Hugger

tomato sauce • mozzarella // sun-dried tomato • spinach • mushroom • artichoke • roma tomato • broccoli • black olive • fresh garlic // remove mozzarella for a killer vegan pie

Veggie Thai

Veggie Thai

thai sauce • mozarella // green pepper • broccoli • red onion • pickled carrot and daikon radish • fresh cilantro // 1-5 stars for spice

Hurricane

Hurricane

tomato sauce • mozzarella // mushroom • green pepper • red onion • roma tomato • black olive

Greek

Greek

olive oil base • mozzarella // roma tomato • red onion • green pepper • kalamata olive • feta

Howser

Howser

olive oil base • mozzarella // spinach • red onion • feta • fresh garlic • parmesan • fresh basil

Organic Drift

Organic Drift

tomato sauce • mozzarella // spinach • roma tomato • red onion • feta

Quentin Florentino

Quentin Florentino

olive oil base • mozzarella // artichoke • sun-dried tomato • spinach • goat cheese • parmesan

Super Margarita

Super Margarita

olive oil base • mozzarella // roma tomato • red onion • feta • fresh basil

SALAD

Chop Salad

Chop Salad

romaine // provolone • chopped salami, chicken • garbanzo beans • roma tomatoes • red onions • green peppers • homemade croutons // house-made balsamic vinaigrette

Wild Greens

Wild Greens

fresh wild greens // roma tomatoes • gorgonzola • cashews // house-made raspberry vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

romaine // grated parmesan • homemade croutons // house-made caesar dressing

Zeek the Greek

Zeek the Greek

romaine // roma tomatoes • green peppers • red onions • feta • kalamata olives • fresh oregano // house-made greek dressing

18th Green

18th Green

romaine // mushrooms • black olives • green peppers • roma tomatoes // with your choice of dressing: balsamic vinaigrette, caesar, ranch, raspberry vinaigrette, blue cheese, greek

Build Your Own Salad

Build Your Own Salad

start with your choice of greens and add from our stash of ingredients

Breadsticks

Classic Breadsticks

Classic Breadsticks

$15.00

parmesan • mozzarella • fresh garlic // served with a side of ranch dressing

Buffalo Sticks

Buffalo Sticks

$16.00

classic with buffalo sauce • gorgonzola • fresh cilantro // served with a side of blue cheese dressing

Jalapeno Feta

Jalapeno Feta

$16.00

classic with jalapeño • feta // served with a side of ranch dressing

Tap List

Hazy IPA • Astoria, OR • ABV 7.2% • Peach, Nectarine, Stone Fruit • Fort George has a legendary mysticism associated with them, and this absolute masterclass in haze shows why. Enjoy the bright aromas and bold flavors exploding from your glass.
Reuben's Hop Tropic

Reuben's Hop Tropic

$12.00+

West Coast IPA • Seattle, WA • ABV 6% • Mango, Guava, Citrus. Our award-winning house beer and collaboration with our friends at Rueben's. Exclusively available on tap at Zeeks and Reuben’s tap rooms.

Single Hill Lateral A Bold IPA

Single Hill Lateral A Bold IPA

$12.00+

Bold IPA • Yakima, WA • ABV 7% • Juicy, Earthy, Dreamy • Single Hill + Zeeks collab! Talus and HBC 582 experimental hops from Yakima impart bold flavors of juicy tangerine, grass and white pepper that explode out of the glass. For a fleeting moment in the fall, we pour a special, limited fresh hop version of Lateral A.

Fremont Field to Ferment Fresh Hop IPA

Fremont Field to Ferment Fresh Hop IPA

$12.00+

Fresh Hop IPA • Seattle, WA • ABV 6.5% • Tropical, Fresh, Grassy • Fresh hop beers are brewed using fresh, whole cone hops picked literally the morning the beer is made. The result are beers that are uniquely flavorful and seasonal to the PNW. Fremont is a master class of fresh hop beers, and F2F represents a colossal collaboration between the brewery and Yakima’s hop farmers.

Fortside Pilsner

Fortside Pilsner

$12.00+

German Style Pilsner • Vancouver, WA • ABV 5% • Crisp, Dry, Smooth • Fortside aims to recreate an authentic German pilsner experience by using imported European malts and hops and boy to they deliver. The perfect pint to help wash down that pie.

Locust Blackberry Cider

Locust Blackberry Cider

$12.00+

Strawberry, Blueberry, Raspberry, Blackberry Cider • Seattle, WA • ABV 7.3% • Semi-Dry, PNW Fruit, Glorious • This quintessential northwest elixir features Greenwood Cider's signature Washington apple blend steeped with local strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries. Limited to only a couple months, this summer seasonal showcases the bounty of berries grown in the Pacific Northwest. Enjoy while you can!

Urban Family Zeek + Destory IIPA

Urban Family Zeek + Destory IIPA

$12.00+

Hazy DIPA • Seattle, WA • ABV 8% • Urban Family + Zeeks Collab. A mythical creation of a beer that is always bold, bright and proudly features the freshest Yakima hops that rotate by the batch.

Cans

Reuben's Hop Tropic IPA

Reuben's Hop Tropic IPA

$6.00+

West Coast IPA • Seattle, WA • ABV 6% • Zeeks award-winning house beer created with our friends at Reuben's back in 2013. Mango, Guava, Citrus flavors provide a perfect backdrop to your favorite pie.

Single Hill Lateral A Bold IPA

Single Hill Lateral A Bold IPA

$6.00+

West Coast IPA • Yakima, WA • ABV 7% • Single Hill + Zeeks Collab. Tangerine and orange creamsicle aroma and flavor explode in this hoppy treat that we loaded with experimental hops from the Yakima Valley.

Urban Family Zeek & Destroy DIPA

Urban Family Zeek & Destroy DIPA

$6.00+

Hazy DIPA • Seattle, WA • ABV 8% • Urban Family + Zeeks Collab. A mythical creation of a beer that is always bold, bright and proudly features the freshest Yakima hops that rotate by the batch.

Ghostfish Grapefruit IPA (Gluten Free)

Ghostfish Grapefruit IPA (Gluten Free)

$5.00+

Gluten Free IPA • Seattle, WA • ABV 5.5% • 12oz cans comes in a 6-pack • Bright, Citrus, Grapefruit Rind

pFriem Pilsner

pFriem Pilsner

$5.00+

German-Style Pilsner • Hood River, OR • ABV 4.9%

Montucky Cold Snack

Montucky Cold Snack

$4.00+

American Light Lager • ABV 4% • 16oz cans comes in a 6-pack • PARTY BEER!!!

Kulshan Red Cap Red

Kulshan Red Cap Red

$5.00+

Amber Ale • Bellingham, WA • ABV 4.8% • 12oz cans comes in a 6-pack • We proudly present your amber / red ale fix from one of our favorite breweries out of Bellingham

Pike XXXXX Stout

Pike XXXXX Stout

$5.00+

Imperial Stout • Seattle, WA • ABV 8.2% • Decadent, Chocolate, Dark-Roast Coffee

San Juan Rainier Cherry Seltzer

San Juan Rainier Cherry Seltzer

$5.00+

Hard Seltzer • Seattle, WA • ABV 4.2% • 12 oz cans

San Juan Huckleberry Seltzer

San Juan Huckleberry Seltzer

$5.00+

Hard Seltzer • Seattle, WA • ABV 4.2% • 12 oz cans

Tieton Wild Washington Apple Cider

Tieton Wild Washington Apple Cider

$5.00+

Hard Cider • Yakima, WA • ABV 6.9% • 12 oz cans • Pineapple aroma and a pronounced mineral quality gives this cider a lively mouth feel. There are notes of green apple and preserved lemon.

Bottles

Orval

Orval

$7.50

Belgian Trappist Ale • Belgium • ABV 6.9% • 12 oz bottle • One of the best beers in the world. Bright and fruity flavors are layered in this Belgian-style pale ale come from the proprietary yeast strain Orval has been using since 1931.

Wine

Columbia Valley, WA • Exclusively available on tap at Zeeks, this ultra refreshing wine from one of the PNW most recognized boutique wineries has notes of strawberry, cherry, watermelon, plum, and fresh rhubarb. It is clean, crisp, and vibrant and will keep you coming back for more with a dry and has a mouthwatering finish.
Kiona Chardonnay

Kiona Chardonnay

$25.00

Red Mountain, WA • fresh fruit, minerality, subtle creaminess

Palencia Sauvignon Blanc

Palencia Sauvignon Blanc

$25.00

Columbia Valley, WA • tropical fruit, fresh honeydew melon, flowers

L'Ecole Grenache Rosé

L'Ecole Grenache Rosé

$25.00

Walla Walla, WA • rose petal, strawberry, guava, pomegranate

Murray Cabernet Sauvignon

Murray Cabernet Sauvignon

$30.00

Red Mountain, WA • fruity, plum, slight tannins • Small-production, estate cabernet made with passion and love by our friends Tim and Kelly at Hightower Cellars

Palencia Casa Amarilla GSM Red Blend

Palencia Casa Amarilla GSM Red Blend

$30.00

Yakima Valley, WA • leather, cloves, ground pepper, chocolate • Seattle Times #1 wine of the year 2019

Non-Alc

Boxed Water

Boxed Water

$3.00
Jones Sugar Cane Cola (Can)

Jones Sugar Cane Cola (Can)

$3.00
Jones Diet Cola (Can)

Jones Diet Cola (Can)

$3.00
Jones Lemon Lime (Can)

Jones Lemon Lime (Can)

$3.00
Jones Root Beer (Can)

Jones Root Beer (Can)

$3.00

Full Tilt Ice Cream

Full Tilt Ice Cream

Full Tilt Ice Cream

$10.00

Side Cups

Ranch (Side Cup)

Ranch (Side Cup)

$0.25
Tomato Sauce (Side Cup)

Tomato Sauce (Side Cup)

$0.25
Blue Cheese (Side Cup)

Blue Cheese (Side Cup)

$0.75
Buffalo Sauce (Side Cup)

Buffalo Sauce (Side Cup)

$1.50
BBQ Sauce (Side Cup)

BBQ Sauce (Side Cup)

$0.50
Caesar Dressing (Side Cup)

Caesar Dressing (Side Cup)

$1.50
Balsamic Dressing (Side Cup)

Balsamic Dressing (Side Cup)

$1.50

Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing (Side Cup)

$0.50

Greek Dressing (Side Cup)

$0.50

Dough Skins

Available rolled out or in ball form.
Mini Dough Skin

Mini Dough Skin

$7.95

Available rolled out or in ball form

Medium Dough Skin

Medium Dough Skin

$9.95

Available rolled out or in ball form

Large Dough Skin

Large Dough Skin

$11.95

Available rolled out or in ball form

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Hand-Crafted Northwest Pizza Experience

