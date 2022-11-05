Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zeeks Pizza Mill Creek

15021 Main Street

Mill Creek, WA 98012

Popular Items

Half & Half Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
Classic Pepperoni

Appetizers

Wings

$14.95

Build Your Own

Build Your Own Pizza

Select from our stash and build your own creation.

Half & Half Pizza

Can't decide?! We'll make you a half-and-half.

Meat Combos

Classic Pepperoni

tomato sauce • mozzarella // pepperoni

Cherry Bomb

tomato sauce • mozzarella // mama lil’s sweet-hot peppers • double italian sausage • parmesan • fresh basil

Wood Butcher

tomato sauce • mozzarella // pepperoni • italian sausage • green pepper • mushroom • red onion

Puget Pounder

tomato sauce • mozzarella // pepperoni • canadian bacon • italian sausage • mushroom • black olive

Hawaiian

tomato sauce • mozzarella // canadian bacon • pineapple

Dragon

tomato sauce • mozzarella // pepperoni • double italian sausage • fresh jalapeño • fresh garlic

Legion of Shroom

caramelized onion base • mozzarella // italian sausage • goat cheese • fresh garlic • shiitake, button, and portobello mushrooms

John Candy

tomato sauce • mozzarella // pepperoni • canadian bacon • italian sausage

Thai One On

thai sauce • mozzarella // thai chicken • green pepper • broccoli • red onion • pickled carrot and daikon radish • fresh cilantro // 1-5 stars for spice

Forager

olive oil base // prosciutto • portobello mushroom • fresh arugula • sweet-hot pepper • provolone

Buffalo Soldier

ranch base • mozzarella // buffalo chicken • mama lil's peppers • fresh jalapeño • gorgonzola • fresh cilantro // served with a side of blue cheese dressing

Kitchen Sink

tomato sauce • mozzarella // pepperoni • canadian bacon • italian sausage • chicken • bacon • mushroom • black olive • green pepper • roma tomato • fresh garlic

Texas Leaguer

bbq sauce • mozzarella // bbq chicken • red onion • fresh cilantro

Ultimate Pepperoni

tomato sauce • mozzarella // 1.5x the pepperoni • provolone

Chicken Club

tomato sauce • mozzarella // chicken • bacon • spinach • roma tomato • red onion // comes with a side of ranch

Vegetarian

Plain Cheese

tomato sauce • mozzarella // provolone

Tree Hugger

tomato sauce • mozzarella // sun-dried tomato • spinach • mushroom • artichoke • roma tomato • broccoli • black olive • fresh garlic // remove mozzarella for a killer vegan pie

Veggie Thai

thai sauce • mozarella // green pepper • broccoli • red onion • pickled carrot and daikon radish • fresh cilantro // 1-5 stars for spice

Hurricane

tomato sauce • mozzarella // mushroom • green pepper • red onion • roma tomato • black olive

Greek

olive oil base • mozzarella // roma tomato • red onion • green pepper • kalamata olive • feta

Howser

olive oil base • mozzarella // spinach • red onion • feta • fresh garlic • parmesan • fresh basil

Organic Drift

tomato sauce • mozzarella // spinach • roma tomato • red onion • feta

Quentin Florentino

olive oil base • mozzarella // artichoke • sun-dried tomato • spinach • goat cheese • parmesan

Super Margarita

olive oil base • mozzarella // roma tomato • red onion • feta • fresh basil

SALAD

Chop Salad

romaine // provolone • chopped salami, chicken • garbanzo beans • roma tomatoes • red onions • green peppers • homemade croutons // house-made balsamic vinaigrette

Wild Greens

fresh wild greens // roma tomatoes • gorgonzola • cashews // house-made raspberry vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

