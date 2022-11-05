Zeeks Pizza Mill Creek
No reviews yet
15021 Main Street
#D
Mill Creek, WA 98012
Build Your Own
Meat Combos
Classic Pepperoni
tomato sauce • mozzarella // pepperoni
Cherry Bomb
tomato sauce • mozzarella // mama lil’s sweet-hot peppers • double italian sausage • parmesan • fresh basil
Wood Butcher
tomato sauce • mozzarella // pepperoni • italian sausage • green pepper • mushroom • red onion
Puget Pounder
tomato sauce • mozzarella // pepperoni • canadian bacon • italian sausage • mushroom • black olive
Hawaiian
tomato sauce • mozzarella // canadian bacon • pineapple
Dragon
tomato sauce • mozzarella // pepperoni • double italian sausage • fresh jalapeño • fresh garlic
Legion of Shroom
caramelized onion base • mozzarella // italian sausage • goat cheese • fresh garlic • shiitake, button, and portobello mushrooms
John Candy
tomato sauce • mozzarella // pepperoni • canadian bacon • italian sausage
Thai One On
thai sauce • mozzarella // thai chicken • green pepper • broccoli • red onion • pickled carrot and daikon radish • fresh cilantro // 1-5 stars for spice
Forager
olive oil base // prosciutto • portobello mushroom • fresh arugula • sweet-hot pepper • provolone
Buffalo Soldier
ranch base • mozzarella // buffalo chicken • mama lil's peppers • fresh jalapeño • gorgonzola • fresh cilantro // served with a side of blue cheese dressing
Kitchen Sink
tomato sauce • mozzarella // pepperoni • canadian bacon • italian sausage • chicken • bacon • mushroom • black olive • green pepper • roma tomato • fresh garlic
Texas Leaguer
bbq sauce • mozzarella // bbq chicken • red onion • fresh cilantro
Ultimate Pepperoni
tomato sauce • mozzarella // 1.5x the pepperoni • provolone
Chicken Club
tomato sauce • mozzarella // chicken • bacon • spinach • roma tomato • red onion // comes with a side of ranch
Vegetarian
Plain Cheese
tomato sauce • mozzarella // provolone
Tree Hugger
tomato sauce • mozzarella // sun-dried tomato • spinach • mushroom • artichoke • roma tomato • broccoli • black olive • fresh garlic // remove mozzarella for a killer vegan pie
Veggie Thai
thai sauce • mozarella // green pepper • broccoli • red onion • pickled carrot and daikon radish • fresh cilantro // 1-5 stars for spice
Hurricane
tomato sauce • mozzarella // mushroom • green pepper • red onion • roma tomato • black olive
Greek
olive oil base • mozzarella // roma tomato • red onion • green pepper • kalamata olive • feta
Howser
olive oil base • mozzarella // spinach • red onion • feta • fresh garlic • parmesan • fresh basil
Organic Drift
tomato sauce • mozzarella // spinach • roma tomato • red onion • feta
Quentin Florentino
olive oil base • mozzarella // artichoke • sun-dried tomato • spinach • goat cheese • parmesan
Super Margarita
olive oil base • mozzarella // roma tomato • red onion • feta • fresh basil
SALAD
Chop Salad
romaine // provolone • chopped salami, chicken • garbanzo beans • roma tomatoes • red onions • green peppers • homemade croutons // house-made balsamic vinaigrette
Wild Greens
fresh wild greens // roma tomatoes • gorgonzola • cashews // house-made raspberry vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
romaine // g