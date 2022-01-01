Zeeks Pizza Phinney

Bayern Octoberfest Lager

$12.00 +

Oktoberfest Lager • Missoula, MT • ABV 6% • Toasty, Dark Bread Crust, Dark & Crushable • Close your eyes, take a sip of this beer and you're sure to be transported to Oktoberfest in Munich. Bayern brews this beer, in limited quantities, according to the standards of the Brewers’ Guild of Munich, which was established in 1815. And Zeeks gets most of it in the PNW. Prost!