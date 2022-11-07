Zeeks Pizza Seward Park

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Half & Half Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
Zeek the Greek

Build Your Own

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

Select from our stash and build your own creation.

Half & Half Pizza

Half & Half Pizza

Can't decide?! We'll make you a half-and-half.

Meat Combos

Classic Pepperoni

Classic Pepperoni

tomato sauce • mozzarella // pepperoni

Cherry Bomb

Cherry Bomb

tomato sauce • mozzarella // mama lil’s sweet-hot peppers • double italian sausage • parmesan • fresh basil

Wood Butcher

Wood Butcher

tomato sauce • mozzarella // pepperoni • italian sausage • green pepper • mushroom • red onion

Puget Pounder

Puget Pounder

tomato sauce • mozzarella // pepperoni • canadian bacon • italian sausage • mushroom • black olive

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

tomato sauce • mozzarella // canadian bacon • pineapple

Dragon

Dragon

tomato sauce • mozzarella // pepperoni • double italian sausage • fresh jalapeño • fresh garlic

Legion of Shroom

Legion of Shroom

caramelized onion base • mozzarella // italian sausage • goat cheese • fresh garlic • shiitake, button, and portobello mushrooms

John Candy

John Candy

tomato sauce • mozzarella // pepperoni • canadian bacon • italian sausage

Thai One On

Thai One On

thai sauce • mozzarella // thai chicken • green pepper • broccoli • red onion • pickled carrot and daikon radish • fresh cilantro // 1-5 stars for spice

Forager

Forager

olive oil base // prosciutto • portobello mushroom • fresh arugula • sweet-hot pepper • provolone

Buffalo Soldier

Buffalo Soldier

ranch base • mozzarella // buffalo chicken • mama lil's peppers • fresh jalapeño • gorgonzola • fresh cilantro // served with a side of blue cheese dressing

Kitchen Sink

Kitchen Sink

tomato sauce • mozzarella // pepperoni • canadian bacon • italian sausage • chicken • bacon • mushroom • black olive • green pepper • roma tomato • fresh garlic

Texas Leaguer

Texas Leaguer

bbq sauce • mozzarella // bbq chicken • red onion • fresh cilantro

Ultimate Pepperoni

Ultimate Pepperoni

tomato sauce • mozzarella // 1.5x the pepperoni • provolone

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

tomato sauce • mozzarella // chicken • bacon • spinach • roma tomato • red onion // comes with a side of ranch

Vegetarian

Plain Cheese

Plain Cheese

tomato sauce • mozzarella // provolone

Tree Hugger

Tree Hugger

tomato sauce • mozzarella // sun-dried tomato • spinach • mushroom • artichoke • roma tomato • broccoli • black olive • fresh garlic // remove mozzarella for a killer vegan pie

Veggie Thai

Veggie Thai

thai sauce • mozarella // green pepper • broccoli • red onion • pickled carrot and daikon radish • fresh cilantro // 1-5 stars for spice

Hurricane

Hurricane

tomato sauce • mozzarella // mushroom • green pepper • red onion • roma tomato • black olive

Greek

Greek

olive oil base • mozzarella // roma tomato • red onion • green pepper • kalamata olive • feta

Howser

Howser

olive oil base • mozzarella // spinach • red onion • feta • fresh garlic • parmesan • fresh basil

Organic Drift

Organic Drift

tomato sauce • mozzarella // spinach • roma tomato • red onion • feta

Quentin Florentino

Quentin Florentino

olive oil base • mozzarella // artichoke • sun-dried tomato • spinach • goat cheese • parmesan

Super Margarita

Super Margarita

olive oil base • mozzarella // roma tomato • red onion • feta • fresh basil

SALAD

Chop Salad

Chop Salad

romaine // provolone • chopped salami, chicken • garbanzo beans • roma tomatoes • red onions • green peppers • homemade croutons // house-made balsamic vinaigrette

Wild Greens

Wild Greens

fresh wild greens // roma tomatoes • gorgonzola • cashews // house-made raspberry vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

romaine // grated parmesan • homemade croutons // house-made caesar dressing

Zeek the Greek

Zeek the Greek

romaine // roma tomatoes • green peppers • red onions • feta • kalamata olives • fresh oregano // house-made greek dressing

18th Green

18th Green

romaine // mushrooms • black olives • green peppers • roma tomatoes // with your choice of dressing: balsamic vinaigrette, caesar, ranch, raspberry vinaigrette, blue cheese, greek

Build Your Own Salad

Build Your Own Salad

start with your choice of greens and add from our stash of ingredients

Breadsticks

Classic Breadsticks

Classic Breadsticks

$15.00

parmesan • mozzarella • fresh garlic // served with a side of ranch dressing

Buffalo Sticks

Buffalo Sticks

$16.00

classic with buffalo sauce • gorgonzola • fresh cilantro // served with a side of blue cheese dressing

Jalapeno Feta

Jalapeno Feta

$16.00

classic with jalapeño • feta // served with a side of ranch dressing

Tap List

Reuben's Hop Tropic IPA

Reuben's Hop Tropic IPA

$10.00+

West Coast IPA • Seattle, WA • ABV 6% • Mango, Guava, Citrus • Our award-winning house beer and collaboration with our friends at Rueben's. Exclusively available on tap at Zeeks and Reuben’s tap rooms.

Single Hill Lateral A IPA

Single Hill Lateral A IPA

$10.00+

Bold IPA • Yakima, WA • ABV 7% • Juicy, Earthy, Dreamy • Single Hill + Zeeks collab! Talus and HBC 582 experimental hops from Yakima impart bold flavors of juicy tangerine, grass and white pepper that explode out of the glass. For a fleeting moment in the fall, we pour a special, limited fresh hop version of Lateral A.

Urban Family Zeek N Destroy IIPA

Urban Family Zeek N Destroy IIPA

$10.00+

Hazy DIPA • Seattle, WA • ABV 8% • Urban Family + Zeeks Collab. A mythical creation of a beer that is always bold, bright and proudly features the freshest Yakima hops that rotate by the batch.

Fort George Magnetic Fields IPA

Fort George Magnetic Fields IPA

$10.00+

Hazy IPA • Astoria, OR • ABV 7.2% • Peach, Nectarine, Stone Fruit • Fort George has a legendary mysticism associated with them, and this absolute masterclass in haze shows why. Enjoy the bright aromas and bold flavors exploding from your glass.

Fortside Pilsner

Fortside Pilsner

$10.00+

German Style Pilsner • Vancouver, WA • ABV 5% • Crisp, Dry, Smooth • Fortside aims to recreate an authentic German pilsner experience by using imported European malts and hops and boy to they deliver. The perfect pint to help wash down that pie.

Fremont Head Full of Fresh Hop IPA

Fremont Head Full of Fresh Hop IPA

$0.00+

Head Full of Fresh Hops starts with select fresh hops harvested in Yakima and loaded into the brew kettle within 24 hours of harvest. Fresh hop beers signal the harvest season in the Pacific Northwest and are the height of our brewing year. “Friends bring happiness into your life, best friends bring fresh hop beer.” ABV: 6.8% IBU: ACT (a crap ton)

Ferment Japanese Lager

Ferment Japanese Lager

$7.50+

Japanese Lager • Hood River, OR • ABV 4.8% • Bright, Light, Floral • This rare treat is brought up from Oregon just for Zeeks and features aromas of fresh bread, fresh green tea and wildflowers. Brewed with rice in the Japanese tradition, it’s an effervescent delight built for a session.

Chuckanut Kolsch

Chuckanut Kolsch

$10.00+

Kolsch • Burlington, WA • ABV 4.5% • Light, Bright, Refreshing • Kölsch is an extremely refreshing and drinkable style of beer traditionally brewed in Cologne, Germany. Chuckanut crushes German-style beers, evidenced by the 3 Gold GABF awards and 2 World Beer Cup medals for this Kölsch!

Bayern Oktoberfest

Bayern Oktoberfest

$10.00+

Oktoberfest Lager • Missoula, MT • ABV 6% • Toasty, Dark Bread Crust, Dark & Crushable • Close your eyes, take a sip of this beer and you're sure to be transported to Oktoberfest in Munich. Bayern brews this beer, in limited quantities, according to the standards of the Brewers’ Guild of Munich, which was established in 1815. And Zeeks gets most of it in the PNW. Prost!

pFriem Belgian Blonde

pFriem Belgian Blonde

$10.00+

Belgian Blonde Ale • Hood River, OR • ABV 7.5% • Pear, Clove, Elegant • Bright blonde topped with pillowy white foam. Aromas of light clove, pear, and apricot. Flavors of sweet and spice melding, with a touch of tangerine. Finishes with an assertive bitterness, prickly carbonation, while leaving the mouth dry and clean.

Great Notion Blueberry Muffin Sour Ale

Great Notion Blueberry Muffin Sour Ale

$10.00+

Fruited Sour Ale • Portland, OR • ABV 6% • Fresh Baked Bread, Blueberry, Refreshing • This tart and whimsical blueberry treat will remind you of your family's freshly baked blueberry muffins!

Old Schoolhouse Blue Star Coffee Porter

Old Schoolhouse Blue Star Coffee Porter

$10.00+

Coffee Porter • Winthrop, WA • ABV 6.5% • Coffee, Caramel, Chocolate • This special release is a collaboration between Old Schoolhouse, Blue Star Coffee (Twisp, WA), and Zeeks. It is the perfect malty, chocolotely, roasty treat to warm your body and soul in these cooler months in the PNW.

Fremont Field to Ferment Fresh Hop Pale

Fremont Field to Ferment Fresh Hop Pale

$10.00+

Fresh Hop IPA • Seattle, WA • ABV 6.5% • Tropical, Fresh, Grassy • Fresh hop beers are brewed using fresh, whole cone hops picked literally the morning the beer is made. The result are beers that are uniquely flavorful and seasonal to the PNW. Fremont is a master class of fresh hop beers, and F2F represents a colossal collaboration between the brewery and Yakima’s hop farmers.

Locust Blackberry Cider

Locust Blackberry Cider

$10.00+

Dry Fruited Cider • Woodinville, WA • ABV 6% • Dry, Fresh Blackberry, PNW Fruit • This quintessential northwest elixir features Washington-grown apples and blackberries. It is crisp, refreshing, and full of bold flavor.

Tieton Single Varietal Heirloom Cider

Tieton Single Varietal Heirloom Cider

$10.00+

Heirloom Cider • Yakima, WA • ABV 6.9% • Semi-Dry, Complex, Traditional • Porters Perfection is a rare and special treat. It is a single varietal cider that is made with only Porters Perfection apples grown on Tieton's orchard in Yakima. Enjoy bright fruit balanced with acid and complexity you'd expect from a killer white wine.

Stoup Fresh Hop Fiend IPA

Stoup Fresh Hop Fiend IPA

$10.00+

**LIMITED RELEASE ABV: 7.0% IBU: Lots SRM: 4 The 10th in our 2022 Fresh Hop Fiend series, Chinook/El Dorado Fresh Hop Fiend is the only one that blends two varieties from two different farms. 200 lbs per batch of Roy Farms Chinook and 100 lbs per batch of CLS Farms El Dorado. Chinook brings aromas of pine and citrus while El Dorado adds tropical fruit and pineapple. Drink it fast and fresh!

Stoup NW Red Ale

Stoup NW Red Ale

$10.00+

Cans

Reuben's Hop Tropic IPA

Reuben's Hop Tropic IPA

$5.00+

West Coast IPA • Seattle, WA • ABV 6% • Zeeks award-winning house beer created with our friends at Reuben's back in 2013. Mango, Guava, Citrus flavors provide a perfect backdrop to your favorite pie.

Single Hill Lateral A Bold IPA

Single Hill Lateral A Bold IPA

$5.00+

West Coast IPA • Yakima, WA • ABV 7% • Single Hill + Zeeks Collab. Tangerine and orange creamsicle aroma and flavor explode in this hoppy treat that we loaded with experimental hops from the Yakima Valley.

Urban Family Zeek & Destroy DIPA...

Urban Family Zeek & Destroy DIPA...

$5.00+

Hazy DIPA • Seattle, WA • ABV 8% • Urban Family + Zeeks Collab. A mythical creation of a beer that is always bold, bright and proudly features the freshest Yakima hops that rotate by the batch.

pFriem Pilsner

pFriem Pilsner

$4.00+

German-Style Pilsner • Hood River, OR • ABV 4.9%

Kulshan Red Cap Red

Kulshan Red Cap Red

$4.00+

Amber Ale • Bellingham, WA • ABV 4.8% • 12oz cans comes in a 6-pack • We proudly present your amber / red ale fix from one of our favorite breweries out of Bellingham

Pike XXXXX Stout

Pike XXXXX Stout

$4.00+

Imperial Stout • Seattle, WA • ABV 8.2% • Decadent, Chocolate, Dark-Roast Coffee

Tieton Wild Washington Apple Cider

Tieton Wild Washington Apple Cider

$4.00+

Hard Cider • Yakima, WA • ABV 6.9% • 12 oz cans • Pineapple aroma and a pronounced mineral quality gives this cider a lively mouth feel. There are notes of green apple and preserved lemon.

San Juan Huckleberry Seltzer

San Juan Huckleberry Seltzer

$4.00+

Hard Seltzer • Seattle, WA • ABV 4.2% • 12 oz cans

San Juan Rainier Cherry Seltzer

San Juan Rainier Cherry Seltzer

$4.00+

Hard Seltzer • Seattle, WA • ABV 4.2% • 12 oz cans

Rainier

$5.00+

Miller Lite

$5.00+

Mac and Jack's Serengeti Wheat 12oz

$4.00+

Wine

Columbia Valley, WA • Exclusively available on tap at Zeeks, this ultra refreshing wine from one of the PNW most recognized boutique wineries has notes of strawberry, cherry, watermelon, plum, and fresh rhubarb. It is clean, crisp, and vibrant and will keep you coming back for more with a dry and has a mouthwatering finish.
Kiona Chardonnay

Kiona Chardonnay

$25.00

Red Mountain, WA • fresh fruit, minerality, subtle creaminess

Palencia Sauvignon Blanc

Palencia Sauvignon Blanc

$25.00Out of stock

Columbia Valley, WA • tropical fruit, fresh honeydew melon, flowers

L'Ecole Grenache Rosé...

L'Ecole Grenache Rosé...

$25.00

Walla Walla, WA • rose petal, strawberry, guava, pomegranate

Murray Cabernet Sauvignon

Murray Cabernet Sauvignon

$30.00

Red Mountain, WA • fruity, plum, slight tannins • Small-production, estate cabernet made with passion and love by our friends Tim and Kelly at Hightower Cellars

Palencia Casa Amarilla GSM Red Blend

Palencia Casa Amarilla GSM Red Blend

$25.00

Yakima Valley, WA • leather, cloves, ground pepper, chocolate • Seattle Times #1 wine of the year 2019

Cocktails

Dry Fly Moscow Mule

Dry Fly Moscow Mule

$8.00Out of stock

12oz can • Spokane, WA • No ice required -enjoy straight from the can

Dry Fly Gin & Tonic

Dry Fly Gin & Tonic

$8.00

12oz can • Spokane, WA • No ice required -enjoy straight from the can

Dry Fly Bloody Mary

Dry Fly Bloody Mary

$8.00

12oz can • Spokane, WA • No ice required -enjoy straight from the can

Dry Fly Spicy Lemonade

Dry Fly Spicy Lemonade

$8.00

12oz can • Spokane, WA • No ice required -enjoy straight from the can

Non Alc

Diamond Knot Brewing // Root Beer...

Diamond Knot Brewing // Root Beer...

The best craft root beer in the PNW brewed by our friends at Diamond Knot Brewery in Mukilteo, WA

Jones Sugar Cane Cola (Can)

Jones Sugar Cane Cola (Can)

$3.00
Jones Diet Cola (Can)

Jones Diet Cola (Can)

$3.00
Jones Lemon Lime (Can)

Jones Lemon Lime (Can)

$3.00
Jones Root Beer (Can)

Jones Root Beer (Can)

$3.50
Boxed Water

Boxed Water

$3.00

Water

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Ice Cream

Vanilla Bean

Vanilla Bean

Dark Chocolate

Dark Chocolate

Huckleberry Chip

Huckleberry Chip

Mudhoney

Mudhoney

Salted Caramel

Salted Caramel

Side Cups

Ranch (Side Cup)

Ranch (Side Cup)

$0.25
Tomato Sauce (Side Cup)

Tomato Sauce (Side Cup)

$0.25
Blue Cheese (Side Cup)

Blue Cheese (Side Cup)

$0.75
Buffalo Sauce (Side Cup)

Buffalo Sauce (Side Cup)

$1.50
BBQ Sauce (Side Cup)

BBQ Sauce (Side Cup)

$0.50
Caesar Dressing (Side Cup)

Caesar Dressing (Side Cup)

$1.50
Balsamic Dressing (Side Cup)

Balsamic Dressing (Side Cup)

$1.50

Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing (Side Cup)

$0.50

Greek Dressing (Side Cup)

$0.50

Vegan Ranch

$1.50

Dough Skins

Available rolled out or in ball form.
Mini Dough Skin

Mini Dough Skin

$7.95

Available rolled out or in ball form

Medium Dough Skin

Medium Dough Skin

$9.95

Available rolled out or in ball form

Large Dough Skin

Large Dough Skin

$11.95

Available rolled out or in ball form

Plates, Napkins, Parm & Pepper

Paper Plates

Napkins

Forks

Parmesan Cheese Packets

Crushed Red Pepper Packets

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
