Zeeks Pizza Seward Park
4920 South Genesee Street
Seattle, WA 98118
Popular Items
Build Your Own
Meat Combos
Classic Pepperoni
tomato sauce • mozzarella // pepperoni
Cherry Bomb
tomato sauce • mozzarella // mama lil’s sweet-hot peppers • double italian sausage • parmesan • fresh basil
Wood Butcher
tomato sauce • mozzarella // pepperoni • italian sausage • green pepper • mushroom • red onion
Puget Pounder
tomato sauce • mozzarella // pepperoni • canadian bacon • italian sausage • mushroom • black olive
Hawaiian
tomato sauce • mozzarella // canadian bacon • pineapple
Dragon
tomato sauce • mozzarella // pepperoni • double italian sausage • fresh jalapeño • fresh garlic
Legion of Shroom
caramelized onion base • mozzarella // italian sausage • goat cheese • fresh garlic • shiitake, button, and portobello mushrooms
John Candy
tomato sauce • mozzarella // pepperoni • canadian bacon • italian sausage
Thai One On
thai sauce • mozzarella // thai chicken • green pepper • broccoli • red onion • pickled carrot and daikon radish • fresh cilantro // 1-5 stars for spice
Forager
olive oil base // prosciutto • portobello mushroom • fresh arugula • sweet-hot pepper • provolone
Buffalo Soldier
ranch base • mozzarella // buffalo chicken • mama lil's peppers • fresh jalapeño • gorgonzola • fresh cilantro // served with a side of blue cheese dressing
Kitchen Sink
tomato sauce • mozzarella // pepperoni • canadian bacon • italian sausage • chicken • bacon • mushroom • black olive • green pepper • roma tomato • fresh garlic
Texas Leaguer
bbq sauce • mozzarella // bbq chicken • red onion • fresh cilantro
Ultimate Pepperoni
tomato sauce • mozzarella // 1.5x the pepperoni • provolone
Chicken Club
tomato sauce • mozzarella // chicken • bacon • spinach • roma tomato • red onion // comes with a side of ranch
Vegetarian
Plain Cheese
tomato sauce • mozzarella // provolone
Tree Hugger
tomato sauce • mozzarella // sun-dried tomato • spinach • mushroom • artichoke • roma tomato • broccoli • black olive • fresh garlic // remove mozzarella for a killer vegan pie
Veggie Thai
thai sauce • mozarella // green pepper • broccoli • red onion • pickled carrot and daikon radish • fresh cilantro // 1-5 stars for spice
Hurricane
tomato sauce • mozzarella // mushroom • green pepper • red onion • roma tomato • black olive
Greek
olive oil base • mozzarella // roma tomato • red onion • green pepper • kalamata olive • feta
Howser
olive oil base • mozzarella // spinach • red onion • feta • fresh garlic • parmesan • fresh basil
Organic Drift
tomato sauce • mozzarella // spinach • roma tomato • red onion • feta
Quentin Florentino
olive oil base • mozzarella // artichoke • sun-dried tomato • spinach • goat cheese • parmesan
Super Margarita
olive oil base • mozzarella // roma tomato • red onion • feta • fresh basil
SALAD
Chop Salad
romaine // provolone • chopped salami, chicken • garbanzo beans • roma tomatoes • red onions • green peppers • homemade croutons // house-made balsamic vinaigrette
Wild Greens
fresh wild greens // roma tomatoes • gorgonzola • cashews // house-made raspberry vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
romaine // grated parmesan • homemade croutons // house-made caesar dressing
Zeek the Greek
romaine // roma tomatoes • green peppers • red onions • feta • kalamata olives • fresh oregano // house-made greek dressing
18th Green
romaine // mushrooms • black olives • green peppers • roma tomatoes // with your choice of dressing: balsamic vinaigrette, caesar, ranch, raspberry vinaigrette, blue cheese, greek
Build Your Own Salad
start with your choice of greens and add from our stash of ingredients
Breadsticks
Classic Breadsticks
parmesan • mozzarella • fresh garlic // served with a side of ranch dressing
Buffalo Sticks
classic with buffalo sauce • gorgonzola • fresh cilantro // served with a side of blue cheese dressing
Jalapeno Feta
classic with jalapeño • feta // served with a side of ranch dressing
Tap List
Reuben's Hop Tropic IPA
West Coast IPA • Seattle, WA • ABV 6% • Mango, Guava, Citrus • Our award-winning house beer and collaboration with our friends at Rueben's. Exclusively available on tap at Zeeks and Reuben’s tap rooms.
Single Hill Lateral A IPA
Bold IPA • Yakima, WA • ABV 7% • Juicy, Earthy, Dreamy • Single Hill + Zeeks collab! Talus and HBC 582 experimental hops from Yakima impart bold flavors of juicy tangerine, grass and white pepper that explode out of the glass. For a fleeting moment in the fall, we pour a special, limited fresh hop version of Lateral A.
Urban Family Zeek N Destroy IIPA
Hazy DIPA • Seattle, WA • ABV 8% • Urban Family + Zeeks Collab. A mythical creation of a beer that is always bold, bright and proudly features the freshest Yakima hops that rotate by the batch.
Fort George Magnetic Fields IPA
Hazy IPA • Astoria, OR • ABV 7.2% • Peach, Nectarine, Stone Fruit • Fort George has a legendary mysticism associated with them, and this absolute masterclass in haze shows why. Enjoy the bright aromas and bold flavors exploding from your glass.
Fortside Pilsner
German Style Pilsner • Vancouver, WA • ABV 5% • Crisp, Dry, Smooth • Fortside aims to recreate an authentic German pilsner experience by using imported European malts and hops and boy to they deliver. The perfect pint to help wash down that pie.
Fremont Head Full of Fresh Hop IPA
Head Full of Fresh Hops starts with select fresh hops harvested in Yakima and loaded into the brew kettle within 24 hours of harvest. Fresh hop beers signal the harvest season in the Pacific Northwest and are the height of our brewing year. “Friends bring happiness into your life, best friends bring fresh hop beer.” ABV: 6.8% IBU: ACT (a crap ton)
Ferment Japanese Lager
Japanese Lager • Hood River, OR • ABV 4.8% • Bright, Light, Floral • This rare treat is brought up from Oregon just for Zeeks and features aromas of fresh bread, fresh green tea and wildflowers. Brewed with rice in the Japanese tradition, it’s an effervescent delight built for a session.
Chuckanut Kolsch
Kolsch • Burlington, WA • ABV 4.5% • Light, Bright, Refreshing • Kölsch is an extremely refreshing and drinkable style of beer traditionally brewed in Cologne, Germany. Chuckanut crushes German-style beers, evidenced by the 3 Gold GABF awards and 2 World Beer Cup medals for this Kölsch!
Bayern Oktoberfest
Oktoberfest Lager • Missoula, MT • ABV 6% • Toasty, Dark Bread Crust, Dark & Crushable • Close your eyes, take a sip of this beer and you're sure to be transported to Oktoberfest in Munich. Bayern brews this beer, in limited quantities, according to the standards of the Brewers’ Guild of Munich, which was established in 1815. And Zeeks gets most of it in the PNW. Prost!
pFriem Belgian Blonde
Belgian Blonde Ale • Hood River, OR • ABV 7.5% • Pear, Clove, Elegant • Bright blonde topped with pillowy white foam. Aromas of light clove, pear, and apricot. Flavors of sweet and spice melding, with a touch of tangerine. Finishes with an assertive bitterness, prickly carbonation, while leaving the mouth dry and clean.
Great Notion Blueberry Muffin Sour Ale
Fruited Sour Ale • Portland, OR • ABV 6% • Fresh Baked Bread, Blueberry, Refreshing • This tart and whimsical blueberry treat will remind you of your family's freshly baked blueberry muffins!
Old Schoolhouse Blue Star Coffee Porter
Coffee Porter • Winthrop, WA • ABV 6.5% • Coffee, Caramel, Chocolate • This special release is a collaboration between Old Schoolhouse, Blue Star Coffee (Twisp, WA), and Zeeks. It is the perfect malty, chocolotely, roasty treat to warm your body and soul in these cooler months in the PNW.
Fremont Field to Ferment Fresh Hop Pale
Fresh Hop IPA • Seattle, WA • ABV 6.5% • Tropical, Fresh, Grassy • Fresh hop beers are brewed using fresh, whole cone hops picked literally the morning the beer is made. The result are beers that are uniquely flavorful and seasonal to the PNW. Fremont is a master class of fresh hop beers, and F2F represents a colossal collaboration between the brewery and Yakima’s hop farmers.
Locust Blackberry Cider
Dry Fruited Cider • Woodinville, WA • ABV 6% • Dry, Fresh Blackberry, PNW Fruit • This quintessential northwest elixir features Washington-grown apples and blackberries. It is crisp, refreshing, and full of bold flavor.
Tieton Single Varietal Heirloom Cider
Heirloom Cider • Yakima, WA • ABV 6.9% • Semi-Dry, Complex, Traditional • Porters Perfection is a rare and special treat. It is a single varietal cider that is made with only Porters Perfection apples grown on Tieton's orchard in Yakima. Enjoy bright fruit balanced with acid and complexity you'd expect from a killer white wine.
Stoup Fresh Hop Fiend IPA
**LIMITED RELEASE ABV: 7.0% IBU: Lots SRM: 4 The 10th in our 2022 Fresh Hop Fiend series, Chinook/El Dorado Fresh Hop Fiend is the only one that blends two varieties from two different farms. 200 lbs per batch of Roy Farms Chinook and 100 lbs per batch of CLS Farms El Dorado. Chinook brings aromas of pine and citrus while El Dorado adds tropical fruit and pineapple. Drink it fast and fresh!
Stoup NW Red Ale
Cans
Reuben's Hop Tropic IPA
West Coast IPA • Seattle, WA • ABV 6% • Zeeks award-winning house beer created with our friends at Reuben's back in 2013. Mango, Guava, Citrus flavors provide a perfect backdrop to your favorite pie.
Single Hill Lateral A Bold IPA
West Coast IPA • Yakima, WA • ABV 7% • Single Hill + Zeeks Collab. Tangerine and orange creamsicle aroma and flavor explode in this hoppy treat that we loaded with experimental hops from the Yakima Valley.
Urban Family Zeek & Destroy DIPA...
Hazy DIPA • Seattle, WA • ABV 8% • Urban Family + Zeeks Collab. A mythical creation of a beer that is always bold, bright and proudly features the freshest Yakima hops that rotate by the batch.
pFriem Pilsner
German-Style Pilsner • Hood River, OR • ABV 4.9%
Kulshan Red Cap Red
Amber Ale • Bellingham, WA • ABV 4.8% • 12oz cans comes in a 6-pack • We proudly present your amber / red ale fix from one of our favorite breweries out of Bellingham
Pike XXXXX Stout
Imperial Stout • Seattle, WA • ABV 8.2% • Decadent, Chocolate, Dark-Roast Coffee
Tieton Wild Washington Apple Cider
Hard Cider • Yakima, WA • ABV 6.9% • 12 oz cans • Pineapple aroma and a pronounced mineral quality gives this cider a lively mouth feel. There are notes of green apple and preserved lemon.
San Juan Huckleberry Seltzer
Hard Seltzer • Seattle, WA • ABV 4.2% • 12 oz cans
San Juan Rainier Cherry Seltzer
Hard Seltzer • Seattle, WA • ABV 4.2% • 12 oz cans
Rainier
Miller Lite
Mac and Jack's Serengeti Wheat 12oz
Wine
Kiona Chardonnay
Red Mountain, WA • fresh fruit, minerality, subtle creaminess
Palencia Sauvignon Blanc
Columbia Valley, WA • tropical fruit, fresh honeydew melon, flowers
L'Ecole Grenache Rosé...
Walla Walla, WA • rose petal, strawberry, guava, pomegranate
Murray Cabernet Sauvignon
Red Mountain, WA • fruity, plum, slight tannins • Small-production, estate cabernet made with passion and love by our friends Tim and Kelly at Hightower Cellars
Palencia Casa Amarilla GSM Red Blend
Yakima Valley, WA • leather, cloves, ground pepper, chocolate • Seattle Times #1 wine of the year 2019
Cocktails
Dry Fly Moscow Mule
12oz can • Spokane, WA • No ice required -enjoy straight from the can
Dry Fly Gin & Tonic
12oz can • Spokane, WA • No ice required -enjoy straight from the can
Dry Fly Bloody Mary
12oz can • Spokane, WA • No ice required -enjoy straight from the can
Dry Fly Spicy Lemonade
12oz can • Spokane, WA • No ice required -enjoy straight from the can
Dough Skins
Plates, Napkins, Parm & Pepper
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Fuel your Stoke!
4920 South Genesee Street, Seattle, WA 98118