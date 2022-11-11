Zeffirelli Ristorante Italiano
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! When purchasing E- Giftcards, please make sure emails are correct.
Location
728 Pine St, Herndon, VA 20170
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Guapo's Charcoal Chicken & Taqueria - Herndon
No Reviews
1042 Elden St Herndon, VA 20170
View restaurant
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Reston Town Center
4.3 • 380
11939 Democracy Drive Reston, VA 20190
View restaurant