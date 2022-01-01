Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zeitoon

21 Central Way

Kirkland, WA 98033

Order Again

Popular Items

Ground Mix Plater
Tahdig

Appetizer

Kashke Bademjan

$14.00

Sauteed eggplant, fresh garlic, whey & natural spices.

mirza Ghasemi

$14.00

Grilled eggplant, homemade tomato sauce, fresh garlic, soft boiled egg add-on (Optional).

Baba Ganoush

$12.00

Smoked eggplant, homemade tahini, fresh garlic..

Masto Khiar

$10.00

Homemade yogurt , local cucumber, mint.

Masto Mossir

$10.00

Homemade yogurt, farm fresh shallots.

Hummus

$10.00

Mashed chickpeas, tahini, olive oil, fresh squeezed lemon juice.

Salad Shirazi

$9.00

Chopped cucumber, local tomato, red onion, fresh squeezed lemon juice, olive oil, mint.

Tahdig

$6.00

Speciality consisting of crispy rice taken from the bottom of the pot where the rice is cooked. Served with stew (Gheymeh, ghormehsabzi)

Bread Basket

$4.00

Salad

$5.00

Plain Yogurt

$8.00

Extra Basil& Onion

$4.00

Entrees

Top Sirloin ( Barg)

$29.00

Tender prime top sirloin beef marinated and chargrilled.

Spicy Barg

$29.00

Tender prime top sirloin beef marinated with fresh garlic, cayenne, oregano, rosemary and chargrilled.

Ground Beef ( Koobideh)

$24.00

Two juicy skewers of ground beef marinated and chargrilled.

Lamb Shishlik

$36.00

Lamb rib eye marinated and chargrilled.

Chicken Fillet Kebab

$25.00

Tender chicken breast marinated and chargrilled.

Cornish Hen

$29.00

Whole cornish game hen marinated and chargrilled.

Ground Chicken Kebab( chicken Koobideh)

$24.00

Two skewers of ground chicken marinated and chargrilled.

Family Style

To Goo

Mix Entrees

Zeitoon Palace plate

$49.00

Combination of chargrilled top sirloin, chicken breast, and ground beef

Soltani Shishlik

$42.00

Tender chunks of lamb rib eye and ground beef marinated and chargrilled.

Soltani Barg

$34.00

Premium grass fed top sirloin and ground beef skewers marinated and chargrilled.

Soltani Cornish

$34.00

Chargrilled marinated Cornish hen and ground beef.

Ground Mix Plater

$24.00

Juicy ground beef kebab & ground chicken kebab marinated to perfection & chargrilled.

Soltani Chicken

$30.00

Chargrilled marinated chicken breast and ground beef.

Chicken& Barg

$44.00

Combination of chicken and top sirloin

Cornish Palace

$52.00

Cornish Hen, Top Sirloin and Grill Tomato

To Goo

Stews

Ghormeh Sabzi

$23.00

Fresh green herbs sautéed and cooked with kidney beans, sun dried tomato, tender chunks of beef.

Gheymeh Bademjan

$22.00

Sauteed diced beef prepared with onion & yellow peas in a saffron tomato sauce, topped with fried eggplant & rice.

Fesenjan

$23.00

Seasoned chicken meat and deliciously pureed walnuts in a onion and pomegranate sauce.

Lamb Shank

$30.00

Lamb shank served with dried dill & lima beans.

Sides

Side Koobideh

$10.00

Ground Beef

Side Chicken

$17.00

Sk of chicken

Side Barg

$22.00

Top Sirloin

Side Cornish Hen

$24.00

Side Ground Chicken

$10.00

Side Shishlik

$28.00

Side Zereshk

$6.00

Grill Tomato

$1.50

White Rice

$6.00

Doogh Togo

$10.00

Mixed Rice

Dill Rice

$12.00

Steamed basmati rice mixed with lima beans and fresh dill.

Sour Cherry Rice

$13.00

Steamed basmati rice mixed with sour cherries.

Barberry Rice

$13.00

Steamed basmati rice mixed with barberries.

Lentil Raisin Rice

$13.00

Steamed basmati riced mixed with lentils, raisins

Desert

Ice Cream

$10.00

Rosewater, pistachio nuts and saffron ice cream.

Baklava

$12.50

Crispy home made pastry with layers of film dough filled with chopped walnuts & almonds or pistachio 12.5sugared and held together with sweetly scented syrup, local honey and lots of love.

Mixed Baklava& Bamieh

$14.00

Three Baklava and fried Persian pastries and doughnuts made with saffron, rose water sweetly scented syrup.

Faloodeh

$11.00

Vermicelli corn noodles mixed in a semi frozen sweetly scented slush made sugared rose water topped with fresh cold squeeze lime juice.

Bamieh

$10.00

Fried Persian pastries and doughnuts made with saffron, rose water sweetly scented syrup.

Cake fee

$15.00

Drink

Soda

$4.00

Tea

$4.50

Black Tea

Juice

$5.00

Ice Tea

$5.00

Dough

$5.00

Perrior

$6.00

Cork Fee

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ever since the 17th century, when ground meat was slapped on skewers and called, “Kabob,” the only way to really enjoy authentic Persian food, fresh from the grill, was in a sit-down setting – such as a home or restaurant. That was until now…Welcome to Zeitoon Grill!

Website

Location

21 Central Way, Kirkland, WA 98033

Directions

