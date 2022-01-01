Zeitoon
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Ever since the 17th century, when ground meat was slapped on skewers and called, “Kabob,” the only way to really enjoy authentic Persian food, fresh from the grill, was in a sit-down setting – such as a home or restaurant. That was until now…Welcome to Zeitoon Grill!
Location
21 Central Way, Kirkland, WA 98033
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ristorante Paradiso - 120 Park Ln Ste A
No Reviews
120 Park Ln Ste A Kirkland, WA 98033
View restaurant
Kiwami Sushi Bar & Sake House - 104 Kirkland Ave
No Reviews
104 Kirkland Ave Kirkland, WA 98033
View restaurant