Zeke and Lizzy's

404 South 7th Street

Heber Springs, AR 72543

Order Again

APPETIZER

SHRIMP REMOULADE

$11.00

7 Gulf shrimp tossed in red remoulaude, tomatoes, shredded lettuce

PEPPER JELLY SHRIMP

$11.00

7 Gulf shrimp, fried, tossed in house made pepper jelly

CRAB CAKES-2

$14.00

2 jumbo lump crab cakes, pan seared with white remoulaude

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES- 3

$9.00

3 fried green tomatoes with white remoulaude and jumbo lump crabmeat

BOUDIN BALL- 5

$9.00Out of stock

house made pork boudin, panko breading, served with white remolaude sauce

CRAB CLAWS

$12.00

blue crab claws, fried with corn flour, served with cocktail sauce

TRUFFELED OYSTERS -7

$13.00

flash fried Gulf oysters, truffle aioli, parmesan cheese

DEBRIS FRIES

$11.00

roast beef debris over fries, cheddar cheese, green onion

BUFFALO FROG LEGS

$12.00

6 fried frog legs tossed in Crystal beurre blanc sauce

CALAMARI

$11.00Out of stock

fried rings and tentacles served with pepper jelly and marinara

ALLIGATOR BITES

$14.00Out of stock

DESSERT

BREAD PUDDING

$7.00Out of stock

house made with caramel sauce

CHEESE CAKE

$7.00

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$7.00

A LA MODE

$3.00

GF CHOCOLATE CAKE

$7.00

CARROT CAKE

$7.00

SEASONAL COBBLER

$7.00

season fruit

PIE

$6.00Out of stock

TURTLE CHEESECAKE

$7.00

ENTREE

CATFISH PLATTER

$21.00

fried catfish, fries, lemon, cocktail sauce, tarter sauce

SEAFOOD PLATTER

$28.00

fried catfish, oysters, and shrimp, fries, lemon, cocktail sauce, tarter sauce

CRAWFISH ETTOUFFEE

$22.00

Louisiana crawfish, onion, bell pepper, celery, garlic, in a dark roux over rice

CHICKEN PROVENCAL

$16.00

6 oz breaded chicken breast pan fried, served on linguine with roasted tomatoes, capers, red onions, kalamata olives, with a buerre blanc sauce

STEAK FRITES

$24.00

8 oz teres major steak (shoulder steak) with house cut fries and a green onion aioli

SHRIMP PASTA

$20.00Out of stock

Gulf shrimp, shallots, garlic, bell pepper, capers, white wine cream sauce, parmesan cheese over linguine

BLUE PLATE SPECIAL

$13.00

daily specials

SALMON

$25.00Out of stock

pan seared fresh Chilean salmon with blueberry balsamic reduction over mixed vegetables

FISH OF THE DAY

$26.00

SHRIMP AND GRITS

$24.00

7 Lousiana Gulf shrimp, andouille, shallots, onion, spicey butter sauce over creamy grits

SCALLOPS

$32.00

4 diver scallops over crispy brussels with a beurre blanc sauce

SHORT RIBS

$28.00

boneless braised beef short ribs over orzo mac and cheese with demi glace

8 OZ FILET

$38.00

8 oz fillet, mashed potatoes, asparagus

16 OZ RIBEYE

$38.00

16 oz ribeye, mashed potatoes, asparagus

NEW YORK STRIP

$34.00

12 oz New York strip, mashed potatoes, asparagus

Baton Rouge Pasta

$20.00

CATFISH AND SHRIMP PLATTER

$24.00Out of stock

WITH FRIES

Shrimp Platter

$21.00

FRIDAY CATFISH PLATE

$15.00

ENTREE SALAD

CEASAR ENTREE

$9.00

romaine lettuce, cesar dressing, parmesan cheese, croutons

HOUSE SALAD

$7.00

SEAFOOD SALAD

$18.00

iceberg and romaine lettuce, crabmeat, shrimp, crawfish, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onion, croutons, tossed with creole aioli

WEDGE SALAD

$10.00

iceberg lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing, bacon bits, tomatoes, red onion.

KID MENU

KID CHICKEN TENDER

$7.00

2 chicken tenders with fries

KID ALFREDO

$7.00

linguine with parmesan alfredo sauce

KID MARINARA PASTA

$7.00

linguine with marinara sauce

KID SPAGHETTI WITH MEAT SAUCE

$9.00

linguine with meat sauce

KID GRILL CHEESE

$5.00

white bread, American cheese

KID BUTTER NOODLES

$5.00

linguine with butter

SANDWICH

HAMBURGER- BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER

$12.00

SHRIMP POBOY

$15.00

fried shrimp, lettuce, tomatoe, pickle, Crystal mayonnaise on Leidenheimer French bread

CATFISH POBOY

$15.00

fried catfish fillet, lettuce, tomatoe, pickle, Crystal mayonnaise on Leidenheimer French bread

OYSTER POBOY

$15.00

fried oysters, lettuce, tomatoe, pickle, Crystal mayonnaise on Leidenheimer French bread

DEBRIS POBOY

$15.00

slow cooked shredded beef chuck roast soaked in jus, lettuce, tomatoe, pickle, Crystal mayonnaise on Leidenheimer French bread

TACO PEPPER JELLY SHRIMP

$14.00

REGGAE BURGER

$12.00

hamburger with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion

PEACE MAKER

$16.00

SIDE

ASPARAGUS

$6.00

MASHED POTATOES

$5.00

CRISPY BUSSELS

$6.00

VEGETABLE MEDLEY

$6.00

squash, zucchini, pepper, onions

GREEN BEANS

$6.00

sauteed

FRIES

$3.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$3.00

HOUSE FRIES

$3.00

hand cut

CREAMY GRITS

$6.00

slow cooked yellow grits cooked in milk and heavy cream

SIDE SALAD

CEASAR SALAD

$5.00

romaine lettuce, cesar dressing, parmesan cheese, croutons

HOUSE SALAD SMALL

$4.00

mixed greens, heirloom cherry tomatoes, red onion, house vinaigrette

HOUSE SALAD LARGE

$7.00

mixed greens, heirloom cherry tomatoes, red onion, house vinaigrette

SOUP

CHICKEN SAUSAGE GUMBO CUP

$6.00

CHICKEN SAUSAGE GUMBO BOWL

$8.00

SOUP OF THE DAY CUP

$5.00

SOUP OF THE DAY BOWL

$7.00

SEAFOOD GUMBO CUP

$9.00

SEAFOOD GUMBO BOWL

$14.00

CHILI BOWL

$12.00

CHILI CUP

$8.00
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
We are an upscale casual restaurant serving Louisiana flavors.

404 South 7th Street, Heber Springs, AR 72543

