Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Breakfast & Brunch
Zelda's on The Beach
1,853 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
203 Esplanade, Capitola, CA 95010
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Point Kitchen & Bar - 3326 Portola Dr.
No Reviews
3326 Portola Dr. Santa Cruz, CA 95062
View restaurant