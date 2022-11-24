Restaurant header imageView gallery
Zelda's on The Beach

1,853 Reviews

$$

203 Esplanade

Capitola, CA 95010

Breakfast

Huevos Rancheros

$15.00

French Toast

$15.00

Classic Eggs Benedict

$18.00

Turkey & Avocado Scramble

$16.00

Spinach & Mushroom Scramble

$15.00

Burrito Chorizo

$14.00

Basic Breakfast

$14.00

Pancakes

$12.00

Fruit Cup

$7.00

Chilaquiles

$14.00

Lobster Benedict

$22.00

Appetizers & Chowder

Fried Calamari

$17.00

French Fries

$7.00

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Ceviche

$15.00

Chowder Cup

$7.00

Chowder Bowl

$9.00

Chowder Bread Bowl

$13.00

Ahi Poke

$16.00

Chowder Bowl & House Salad

$16.00

Chowder Bowl & Half Caesar

$16.00
Nachos

Nachos

$15.00

chips, black beans, cheese, diced tomatoes, green onions, jalapeños, salsa & sour cream on the side add grilled chicken + $5

Focaccia And Olives

$10.00Out of stock

Salads

Seared Ahi Salad

$22.00

Full Garden Salad

$14.00

Half Garden Salad

$7.00

Kale Caesar

$15.00

Beet And Arugula Salad

$15.00

Seafood

Fish & Chips

$23.00

Calamari & Fries

$21.00

Sandwiches

Zeldas Cheeseburger

$16.00

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$18.00

Seafood Melt

$18.00

Caprese Sandwich

$16.00

Sides

$1 Food Upcharge

$1.00

$3 Food Upcharge

$3.00

Chicken Breast Dog

$5.00

Dog Patty

$5.00

Side Avocado

$2.50

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Beans

$3.00

Side Corn Tortillas

$3.00

Side English Muffin

$3.00

Side Homefries

$3.00

Side One Egg

$2.00

Side Pork Sausage

$6.00

Side Tomatoes

$3.00

Side Tortilla chips

$2.00

Side Two Eggs

$4.00

Side Wonton Crisps

$2.00

Fresh Fruit Cup

$7.00

Sliced Baguette

$1.50

Side Flour Tortilla

$2.00

Blackened Ahi

$9.00

Salsa Ramekin

Salmon Fillet

$11.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSports
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 2:30 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday7:30 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

203 Esplanade, Capitola, CA 95010

Directions

