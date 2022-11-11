Zella's Pizzeria & Italian 9360 US-441

  • Home
Popular Items

Large Pizza
Chicken Wings
Stromboli

Appetizers

Arancini

$8.99

Sicilian. Traditional. No one pronounces this correctly. Served with Marinara

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Hand battered chicken tenders tossed in one of our signature sauces.

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Always fresh and battered with our house-made beer batter with our signature Cayenne Ranch.

Half Order Garlic Bread

$2.99

Classic. Simple. Served with a side of our signature marinara.

Full Order Garlic Bread

$4.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Mozzarella - battered and deep fried to perfection. Served with Marinara.

Onion Rings

$5.99

Fresh cut and battered with our house-made beer batter with our signature Cayenne Ranch.

Zella's Signature Pizzas

12” Gluten Free Pizza

$13.99

Large BBQ Pizza

$20.99

Sauced with BBQ sauce and topped with your choice of Smoked Pork or Smoked Chicken topped with Red Onion and Tomatoes.

Large Bianca Pizza

$18.99

White sauce, with our blend of Ricotta, Parmesan, Feta and Mozzarella.

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.99

Sauced with your choice of Mild, Medium or Hot and topped with Grilled Chicken and drizzled with our signature Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing.

Large Chicken, Bacon & Ranch Pizza

$20.99

No sauce topped with Grilled Chicken, Bacon and drizzled with our signature Ranch Dressing.

Large Deluxe Pizza

$23.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Ground Beef, Sausage, Onion, Green Peppers, Black Olives and Mushrooms.

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$18.99

Our blend of Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheeses, topped with Ham, Bacon and Pineapple.

Large Margherita Pizza

$18.99

Marinara base, Fresh Mozzarella and Fresh Basil.

Large Meat Lovers' Pizza

$23.99

Pepperoni, Salami, Ground Beef, Ham, Sausage and Bacon.

Large Taco Pizza

$20.99

A base of Refried Beans, our blend of Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheeses topped with Seasoned Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onions.

Large Vegetarian Pizza

$20.99

Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms and Tomatoes.

Medium BBQ Pizza

$18.99

Sauced with BBQ sauce and topped with your choice of Smoked Pork or Smoked Chicken topped with Red Onion and Tomatoes.

Medium Bianca Pizza

$16.99

White sauce, with our blend of Ricotta, Parmesan, Feta and Mozzarella.

Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.99

Sauced with your choice of Mild, Medium or Hot and topped with Grilled Chicken and drizzled with our signature Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing.

Medium Chicken, Bacon & Ranch Pizza

$18.99

No sauce topped with Grilled Chicken, Bacon and drizzled with our signature Ranch Dressing.

Medium Deluxe Pizza

$21.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Ground Beef, Sausage, Onion, Green Peppers, Black Olives and Mushrooms.

Medium Hawaiian Pizza

$18.99

Our blend of Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheeses, topped with Ham, Bacon and Pineapple.

Medium Margherita Pizza

$16.99

Marinara base, Fresh Mozzarella and Fresh Basil.

Medium Meat Lovers' Pizza

$21.99

Pepperoni, Salami, Ground Beef, Ham, Sausage and Bacon.

Medium Taco Pizza

$18.99

A base of Refried Beans, our blend of Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheeses topped with Seasoned Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onions.

Medium Vegetarian Pizza

$18.99

Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms and Tomatoes.

Garlic Herb Crust

Build Your Own Pizza

Medium Pizza

$13.99

16" New York Style Pizza with our signature Garlic, Butter & Herb Crust.

Large Pizza

$15.99

18" New York Style Pizza with our signature Garlic, Butter & Herb Crust.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$12.99+

Juicy, crispy, delicious.

Calzones, Strombolis & Pepperoni Rolls

Calzone

$11.99

Handmade calzone with our blend of ricotta, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses.

Stromboli

$9.99

Handmade stromboli with our blend of parmesan and mozzarella cheeses.

Pepperoni Rolls

$7.99

Handmade pepperoni rolls with our signature marinara dipping sauce.

Sides

French Fries

$4.99

Golden fried with our signature seasoning blend.

French Fries (Family Order)

$7.99

Ranch

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Cayenne Ranch

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Wing Sauce

$0.75

Desserts

New York Cheesecake

$5.99

Delicious New York style cheesecake! Ask us about our flavored toppings!

Tiramisu

$5.99

Cannolis

$8.99

Slices

Slice & Drink

$5.99

Slice

$4.99

Lunch Specials

Chicken Tender & French Fries

$9.99

1/2 Meatball Sub & Chips

$8.99

1/2 Chicken Parmesan Sub & Chips

$8.99

1/2 Eggplant Parmesan Sub & Chips

$7.99

Subs & Sandwiches

Meatball Sub

$11.99

Eggplant Parmesan Sub

$10.99

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$11.99

Game Day Specials (Saturdays ONLY)

100 Wings

$89.99

1 Large 1 Topping Pizza

$34.99

20 Wings

Large Pizza #1

$30.99

Large Pizza #2

50 Wings

$49.99

French Fries (Family Order)

NA Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.00

Fountain Soda

$2.59
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9360 US Hwy-441 suites 5&6, Ocala, FL 34480

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

