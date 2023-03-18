Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zeller's Bar and Grill

1643 NW Hwy 101

Lincoln City, OR 97367

Food Menu

Kids Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Apple Sauce 4-Oz Ramakin Mac & Fries

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.00

Comes with Fries

Kids Fish & Chips

$8.00

Comes with Fries

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Add Cheese Add Bacon 1 Slice

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Cheese Only No Side

Kids Ham & Cheese

$8.00

Fries

Kids Clam Strips & Fries

$8.00

Appetizers

Tots Cheddar Jalapeno

$8.95

Red Chili Jalapeno Poppers

$10.95

Clam Strips

$10.95

Nachos

$13.95

Tomatoes, Green Onions, Olives, Nacho Cheese, Salsa

Kickin Calamari

$13.95

Tots

$5.50

Fries

$5.50

Cheese Curds

$12.95

Onion Rings

$10.95

Oyster Shooters Single

$3.00

Appetizer Fried Oysters

$13.95

Appetizer Pop Corn Shrimp

$9.95

Bone In Wings

$14.95

Sauces : Buffalo , BBQ, Honey Stinger, Garlic Parm

Boneless Wings

$15.95

Sauces : Buffalo , BBQ, Honey Stinger, Garlic Parm

Panko Shrimp:

$14.95

Appetizer Coconut Shrimp:

$14.95

Big Shrimp Cocktail:

$12.95

Fried Pickles

$10.95

Steamer Clams

$17.95

Tossed in Butter, Garlic , and White Wine

Grilled Ahi

$14.95

Garlic Toast

$3.00

Grilled Shrimp Skewers

$16.95

Appetizer Grilled Shrimp Skewers

$16.95

Two Grilled Shrimp Skewers

Soups

Housemade Clam Chowder Cup

$6.00

Housemade Clam Chowder Bowl

$8.00

Housemade Clam Chowder in Bread Bowl

$15.95

Chowder & Salad

$15.95

Bowl of Chowder, Garlic Bread, Salad

Salads

Caesar Salad

$11.95

Add : Chicken Grilled +$5.00 , Crispy Chicken +$5.00 , Bay shrimp 5, Large skewer shrimp 7.

Ground Beef Taco Salad

$17.95

Fresh Romaine, Taco Seasoned Beef or Shredded Chicken, Tomatoes, Green Onions, Olives, Cheese , Salsa

Shredded Chicken Taco Salad

$17.95

Fresh Romaine, Taco Seasoned Beef or Shredded Chicken, Tomatoes, Green Onions, Olives, Cheese , Salsa

Shrimp Louie

$19.95

Fresh Romaine, Carrots, Onions, Bay Shrimp, Croutons, Boiled Egg

Crab Louie

$26.95

Fresh Romaine, Carrots, Onions, Dungeness Crab, Croutons, Boiled

Salmon Caesar

$20.95

Blackened , or Grilled

Chef Salad

$17.95

Fresh Romaine, Carrots, Onions, Turkey, Ham, Croutons, Boiled Egg, and Choice of Dressing

Small House Salad

$6.00

Fresh Romaine, Carrots, Onions, Tomatoes

Fryer

Comes with Fries,. Upgrade to Tots + $1.00 Upgrade to Onion Rings , Cup of Chowder, Salad $3.00

Chicken Strips (3pc)

$12.95

Halibut & Fries (2pc)

$19.95

Halibut & Fries(4pc)

$23.95

Fried Oysters & Fries

$15.95

Razor Clams & Fries

$25.95

Coconut Shrimp & Fries

$17.95

Panko Shrimp & Fries

$17.95

Clam Strips & Chips

$12.95

Captain's Platter

$25.95

2 Halibut, 3 Fried Oysters, 3 Large Panko Shrimp, Clam Strips

Cod & Fries

$16.95

Sandwiches

Comes with Fries, Tots+$1.00. Upgrade to Onion Rings , Cup of Chowder, Salad $3.00 Gluten Free Bread $3.00 extra

BLT

$12.95

Peppered Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Texas Toast.

Cod Sandwich

$15.95

5 Brioche Bun, Fried Cod, Lettuce , Tomato, Onion, House Tartar Sauce

Zeller Club

$14.95

Turkey/Ham/Bacon/American Cheese/Mayo/Lettuce/Tomato

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$9.95

Applewood smoked ham and American cheese on Texas toast

French Dip

$14.95

Thin Sliced Ribeye/Melted Swiss/ Au Jus

Philly

$15.95

Thin Sliced ribeye, Onions, Green peppers, Melted Swiss. Au Jus

Reuben

$14.95

House-made Corn Beef, Dark Rye Bread, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing, Swiss Cheese

Patty Melt

$14.95

Caramelized Onions, Swiss Cheese, Texas Toast.

Crab Melt

$23.95

Texas toast , Cheese, Dungeness Crab

Shrimp Melt

$18.95

Texas toast, Cheddar Cheese, Bay Shrimp

Cold Pubroll Sandwich Combo

$14.95

Meat Choice Turkey, Roast Beef, Ham Lettuce , Tomato , Onion , Mayo , Mustard Extra Meat : 1.00

Wraps

Fries , upgrade to Tots + $1.00, Upgrade to Onion Rings , Cup of Chowder, Salad $3.00

Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$13.95

Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato,Cheese, Bacon, Onion, Ranch, Flour Tortilla

Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$13.95

Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato,Cheese, Bacon, Onion, Ranch, Flour Tortilla

Crispy Caesar Bacon Wrap

$13.95

Chicken, Lettuce, Parmesan , Tomato, Onion, Bacon

Grilled Caesar Bacon Wrap

$13.95

Chicken, Lettuce, Parmesan , Tomato, Onion, Bacon

Crispy Shrimp Sweet Chili Wrap

$13.95

Crispy Popcorn Shrimp, Lettuce , Tomato, Onion , Sweet Chili Sauce....

Burgers

Zellers BarnYard

$16.95

Egg, Ham , Pepper Bacon, American Cheese

Zellers Western Burger

$14.95

House Made BBQ/Pepper Jack/Onion Rings/Peppered Bacon.

Mushroom Burger

$14.95

Pepper Bacon, American Swiss, Mushrooms

Blue Cheese

$16.95

Blue Cheese Crumbles, Pepper Bacon

Jalapeno

$15.95

Jalapenos /Pepper Jack/ Pepper Bacon.

Hamburger

$10.95

Basic Burger, Mayo and Fixings.

Cheese Burger

$11.95

American Cheese, Mayo, and Fixings.

Crispy Chicken Burger

$13.95

Hawaiian Burger

$17.95

Entrees

Comes with Side Salad , Baked Potato, and Seasonal Veggies. Upgrade Salad for Chowder Cup +$3.00

11 oz Chicken Fried Steak

$18.95

Grilled Lemon Butter King Salmon

$26.95

Shrimp Scampi

$26.95

Grilled Skewer Shrimp

$21.95

Steaks

12 Oz Hand Cut Ribeye

$24.95

Cowboy Cut 22oz T-bone Steak

$56.95

Sirloin Steak 8oz

$21.95

Surf & Turf -8 oz Sirloin Steak

$33.95

Pasta

Alfredo

$14.95

Lunch Sauces / Sides

Au Ju

$1.75

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$1.00

1000 Island

$0.75

Italian

$0.75

French

$0.75

Caesar

$0.75

Sausage Gravy

$3.00

Bbq sauce

$0.75

Side of Bay Shrimp

$4.00

Thousand Island

$0.75

Tarter

$1.50

Burger Patty

$5.00

Tartar Sauce

$1.50

Dessert

Newyork Cheesecake

$8.00

Three Layer Carrot Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Pie

$6.00

Coconut Creme Pie

$6.00

Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Cherry Pie

$6.00

Apple Pie

$6.00

To Go Charges

To Go Charge

$1.00

Specials

Corn Beef and Cabage

$18.95

Beverage Menu

Soda/ Tea / NA Alcoholic Beverages

Soda / Tea/ Lemonade

$2.75

Fountian Soda / Tea

Juices

$2.50+

Orange, Cranberry, Pineapple, Grapefruit

Coffee/ Hot Tea/ Hot Coco

$2.75

Coffee/ Hot Tea/ Hot Coco

Water

$0.00+

Redbull

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Zellers Bar and Grill Country Style.

Location

1643 NW Hwy 101, Lincoln City, OR 97367

Directions

