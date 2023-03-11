Zen Cafe - Mansfield
2851 Matlock Road Ste 408
Mansfield, TX 76063
POKE BOWL
Pock Your way
1. Choose your base 2. Choose 3 scoops of protein 3. Choose your 5 topping 4. Choose your sauce
Hawaiian Poke
3 Scoops of Ahi Tuna, Scallion, Edamame, Sweet Onion, Cucumber, Seaweed salad, Furikake, Sesame, pineapple, Poke Sauce, and Hawaiian sauce.
Yuzu Salmon
3 Scoops of Salmon, Sweet Onion, Seaweed salad, Edamame, avocado, Macadamia, Sesame sauce and Yuzu Citrus Dressing.
Tuna & Salmon Fan
Ahi Tuna, 2 scoops of Salmon, Sweet Onion, Scallion, Cilantro, Edamame, Cucumber, Hijiki Seaweed, Masago, Crispy onion, Sesame Seeds, Poke Sauce, Spicy Mayo and Sesame Dressing
Sweet Chili Shrimp Poke
3 scoops of Shrimp, Hijiki Seaweed, Scallion, Sweet Onion, Edamame, avocado, shred crab, Poke Sauce and Spice Mayo.
ASIAN KITCHEN
Appetizers - Khai Vị
Eggrolls (3)
Pork, Shrimp with carrots, noodles, onions & mushrooms, wrapped in wonton paper and deep-fried. Served with mixed picked vegetables & fish dipping sauce.
Spring Rolls (2)
Shrimp, Pork, rice noodles, lettuce, carrot wrapped in rice paper, served with peanut dipping sauce
Edamame
Steamed edamame in cajun seasoning
Crab Rangoon (6)
a dish consisting of deep-fried wontons filled with a mixture of crab meat and cream cheese.
Tempura Shrimps (7)
Deep-fried shrimp sered on a bed of lettuce with traditional soy sauce or sweet'n sour sauce
Tempura Shrimps Basket (6) with French Fry
Shrimp Torpedo (6)
Deep fried Large Shrimp, cream cheese wrapped in wonton wrapper, dip with a special sauce.
Dumpling (7)
Chicken Nuggets (6) with choice of French Fried or Onion Ring Basket
Chicken Tenders (3) with choice of French Fried or Onion Ring Basket
Zucchini Sticks
Onion Ring
French Fry
Fried Okra
Fried Calamari
Pho - The Best, Healthy Pho
Phở Tái (M)- Noodle soup with rare eye round Steak
Phở Tái Nạm (M) - Noodle soup w/ rare eye round Steak & Brisket
Phở Bò viên (M) - Noodle soup with beef meatballs
Phở Tái, Bò viên ̣(M) - Noodle soup with rare round Steak & Meat ball
Phở Đặc Biệt ̣(M) - Noodle soup with combo three type of beef
Phở Gà (M) - Noodle soup with chicken
Phở Tôm (M) - Noodle soup with shrimps
Phở Tofu Rau Cải (M) - Noodle soup with Tofu & vegile
Phở Đồ Biển (M) - Noodle soup with Seafood Combination
Special Rice Plates
Korean BBQ Beef Ribs Sườn Bò Đại hàn
White rice with Korean BBQ Rid with fresh salad, tomato, cucumber, sour carrot and daikon, special fish sauce
Shaken Beef - Bò Lúc lắc
Slice chicken, bell pepper, onion, scallion with special sauce. Served with steamed rice or brown rice
Shaken Chicken - Gà Lúc lắc
Curry Chicken - Gà Cari
Shaken Salmon - Cá Salmon Lúc lắc
Cơm đĩa - Rice Plates
Cơm thịt nướng - White Rice w/ Grilled Pork
Plate of white rice served with lettuce, sliced cucumbers & tomatoes. Recommended with traditional mixed fish sauce or soy sauce topped with a pan-fried egg.
Cơm sườn nướng - White Rice w/ Grilled Pork Chop
Plate of white rice served with lettuce, sliced cucumbers & tomatoes. Recommended with traditional mixed fish sauce or soy sauce topped with a pan-fried egg.
Cơm Gà nướng - White Rice w/ Grilled Chicken
Plate of white rice served with lettuce, sliced cucumbers & tomatoes. Recommended with traditional mixed fish sauce or soy sauce topped with a pan-fried egg.
Cơm Tôm nướng - White Rice w/ Grilled Shrimp
Plate of white rice served with lettuce, sliced cucumbers & tomatoes. Recommended with traditional mixed fish sauce or soy sauce topped with a pan-fried egg.
Cơm Bò nướng - White Rice w/ Grilled Beef
Plate of white rice served with lettuce, sliced cucumbers & tomatoes. Recommended with traditional mixed fish sauce or soy sauce topped with a pan-fried egg.
Cơm Đậu hủ, rau cải - White Rice w/ Tofu & Veggies
Stir fry with Tofu, Napa, Carrot & Broccoli with special sauce.
Cơm Cary Gà - White Rice Chicken Curry
Bún - Vermicelli
Vermicelli Grilled Pork Eggroll - Bún thịt nướng Chả giò
Vermicelli Grilled Chicken Eggrolls - Bún Gà nướng chả giò
Vermicelli Grilled Shrimp Eggroll - Bún Tôm nướng chả giò
Vermicelli Grilled Beef Eggroll - Bún Bò nướng chả giò
Vermicelli Egg Roll - Bún Chả giò
Fried Rice - Cơm Chiên
Fried Rice - Cơm Chiên
Choice of Beef / Chicken / Shrimp
Crawfish Spicy Cajun Fried Rice - Cơm Chiên Crawfish Cay
Pineapple Fried Rice Choice of Chicken, Beef or Shrimp - Cơm Chiên Thơm
Combination: Beef, Shrimp & Chicken Fried Rice
Combination Seafood: Shrimp, Squid, Fish Ball & Imitation Crab Fried Rice
Fried Rice Side order - Cơm chiên thêm
Stir Fried - Mì, Hủ Tiếu Xào
Stir Fried w/ White Rice Plate
Spicy Curry
Chicken Curry Noodles - Phở Cary Gà
Beef Curry Noodles - Phở Cary Bò
Shrimp Curry Noodles - Phở Cary Tôm
Seafood Curry Noodles - Phở Cary Đồ biển
Tofu & Vegie Noodles - Phở Cary Đậu hủ, rau cải
Chicken Curry w/ vermicelli - Bún Cary Gà
Beef Curry w/ vermicelli - Bún Cary Bò
shrimp Curry w/ vermicelli - Bún Cary Tôm
Seafood Curry w/ vermicelli - Bún Cary Đồ biển
Tofu & Vegie w/ vermicelli - Bún Cary Đậu hủ, rau cải
Asian Fusion
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Breaded chicken tossed in red tangy sauce with pineapple chunks
Orange Chicken
Breaded chicken stir fried with orange peel spicy brown sauce
Sesame Chicken
Breaded chicken stir fried with sweet sesame Spice brown sauce
Chicken Broccoli
Stir fried with broccolli in brown sauce
Beef Broccoli
Stir fried with broccolli in brown sauce
Shirmp Broccoli
Stir fried with broccolli in brown sauce
Mongolian Beef
Stir fried with white & green onions in spicy brown sauce
Kung Pao Chicken
Stir fried mixed garden vegetables in brown sauce
Kung Pao Beef
Kung Pao Shrimp
Breaded Shrimp tossed in red tangy sauce with pineapple chunks
Kung Pao Totu
Peppered Chicken
Peppered Beef
Stir fried with broccolli, carrot in garlic sauce
Peppered Shrimp
Stir fried mixed garden vegetables in brown sauce
Peppered Tofu
Kids Meal
Drink
Cold Drink
Hot Drink
Coffee
Retail
Key Chain
3 Party Menu
Boba Tea
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2851 Matlock Road Ste 408, Mansfield, TX 76063