Zen Cafe - Mansfield

Pho - The Best, Healthy Pho

Pho is a delicate broth infused with herbs, onions & beef bones, it is usually served with rice noodles with bean sprouts, basil leaves, limes and jalapenos on the side. In our culture, Pho is our "anytime meal" in Viet Nam, served day or night. Through a 16 hour cooking process. Relax with this comfort food and enjoy a soothing meal.