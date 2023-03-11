Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zen Cafe - Mansfield

2851 Matlock Road Ste 408

Mansfield, TX 76063

BOBA TEA

Milk Tea

Milk Tea

$4.99

(1) Choose Milk Tea Flavor (2) Choose Your Topping

Fruit Tea

$4.99

(1) Choose Fruit Tea Flavor (2) Choose Your Topping

Tea w/Cheese Foam

$5.50

Fresh Fruit Tea

$5.50
Smoothies

Smoothies

$5.50

(1) Choose Smoothie Flavor (2) Choose Your Topping

Signatures

$6.00

Frappes

$5.50

Lemonade

$4.99

POKE BOWL

Pock Your way

Pock Your way

$13.99

1. Choose your base 2. Choose 3 scoops of protein 3. Choose your 5 topping 4. Choose your sauce

Hawaiian Poke

Hawaiian Poke

$13.99

3 Scoops of Ahi Tuna, Scallion, Edamame, Sweet Onion, Cucumber, Seaweed salad, Furikake, Sesame, pineapple, Poke Sauce, and Hawaiian sauce.

Yuzu Salmon

Yuzu Salmon

$13.99

3 Scoops of Salmon, Sweet Onion, Seaweed salad, Edamame, avocado, Macadamia, Sesame sauce and Yuzu Citrus Dressing.

Tuna & Salmon Fan

Tuna & Salmon Fan

$13.99

Ahi Tuna, 2 scoops of Salmon, Sweet Onion, Scallion, Cilantro, Edamame, Cucumber, Hijiki Seaweed, Masago, Crispy onion, Sesame Seeds, Poke Sauce, Spicy Mayo and Sesame Dressing

Sweet Chili Shrimp Poke

Sweet Chili Shrimp Poke

$13.99

3 scoops of Shrimp, Hijiki Seaweed, Scallion, Sweet Onion, Edamame, avocado, shred crab, Poke Sauce and Spice Mayo.

ASIAN KITCHEN

Appetizers - Khai Vị

Eggrolls (3)

Eggrolls (3)

$4.99

Pork, Shrimp with carrots, noodles, onions & mushrooms, wrapped in wonton paper and deep-fried. Served with mixed picked vegetables & fish dipping sauce.

Spring Rolls (2)

Spring Rolls (2)

$4.99

Shrimp, Pork, rice noodles, lettuce, carrot wrapped in rice paper, served with peanut dipping sauce

Edamame

Edamame

$5.99

Steamed edamame in cajun seasoning

Crab Rangoon (6)

Crab Rangoon (6)

$7.99

a dish consisting of deep-fried wontons filled with a mixture of crab meat and cream cheese.

Tempura Shrimps (7)

Tempura Shrimps (7)

$8.99

Deep-fried shrimp sered on a bed of lettuce with traditional soy sauce or sweet'n sour sauce

Tempura Shrimps Basket (6) with French Fry

$9.99
Shrimp Torpedo (6)

Shrimp Torpedo (6)

$9.99

Deep fried Large Shrimp, cream cheese wrapped in wonton wrapper, dip with a special sauce.

Dumpling (7)

$7.99

Chicken Nuggets (6) with choice of French Fried or Onion Ring Basket

$7.99

Chicken Tenders (3) with choice of French Fried or Onion Ring Basket

$8.99

Zucchini Sticks

$5.99

Onion Ring

$3.99

French Fry

$3.99

Fried Okra

$5.99

Fried Calamari

$9.99

Pho - The Best, Healthy Pho

Pho is a delicate broth infused with herbs, onions & beef bones, it is usually served with rice noodles with bean sprouts, basil leaves, limes and jalapenos on the side. In our culture, Pho is our "anytime meal" in Viet Nam, served day or night. Through a 16 hour cooking process. Relax with this comfort food and enjoy a soothing meal.

Phở Tái (M)- Noodle soup with rare eye round Steak

$12.99

Phở Tái Nạm (M) - Noodle soup w/ rare eye round Steak & Brisket

$12.99

Phở Bò viên (M) - Noodle soup with beef meatballs

$12.99

Phở Tái, Bò viên ̣(M) - Noodle soup with rare round Steak & Meat ball

$13.99
Phở Đặc Biệt ̣(M) - Noodle soup with combo three type of beef

Phở Đặc Biệt ̣(M) - Noodle soup with combo three type of beef

$13.99
Phở Gà (M) - Noodle soup with chicken

Phở Gà (M) - Noodle soup with chicken

$12.99

Phở Tôm (M) - Noodle soup with shrimps

$13.99

Phở Tofu Rau Cải (M) - Noodle soup with Tofu & vegile

$12.99

Phở Đồ Biển (M) - Noodle soup with Seafood Combination

$14.99

Special Rice Plates

Korean BBQ Beef Ribs Sườn Bò Đại hàn

Korean BBQ Beef Ribs Sườn Bò Đại hàn

$15.99

White rice with Korean BBQ Rid with fresh salad, tomato, cucumber, sour carrot and daikon, special fish sauce

Shaken Beef - Bò Lúc lắc

Shaken Beef - Bò Lúc lắc

$16.99

Slice chicken, bell pepper, onion, scallion with special sauce. Served with steamed rice or brown rice

Shaken Chicken - Gà Lúc lắc

Shaken Chicken - Gà Lúc lắc

$13.99

Curry Chicken - Gà Cari

$13.99

Shaken Salmon - Cá Salmon Lúc lắc

$15.99

Cơm đĩa - Rice Plates

Plate of white rice served with lettuce, slice cucumbers & tomatoes. Recommended with traditional mixed fish sauce or soy sauce. Optional topped with a pan fired egg.
Cơm thịt nướng - White Rice w/ Grilled Pork

Cơm thịt nướng - White Rice w/ Grilled Pork

$12.99

Plate of white rice served with lettuce, sliced cucumbers & tomatoes. Recommended with traditional mixed fish sauce or soy sauce topped with a pan-fried egg.

Cơm sườn nướng - White Rice w/ Grilled Pork Chop

$12.99

Plate of white rice served with lettuce, sliced cucumbers & tomatoes. Recommended with traditional mixed fish sauce or soy sauce topped with a pan-fried egg.

Cơm Gà nướng - White Rice w/ Grilled Chicken

$12.99

Plate of white rice served with lettuce, sliced cucumbers & tomatoes. Recommended with traditional mixed fish sauce or soy sauce topped with a pan-fried egg.

Cơm Tôm nướng - White Rice w/ Grilled Shrimp

$13.99

Plate of white rice served with lettuce, sliced cucumbers & tomatoes. Recommended with traditional mixed fish sauce or soy sauce topped with a pan-fried egg.

Cơm Bò nướng - White Rice w/ Grilled Beef

$13.99

Plate of white rice served with lettuce, sliced cucumbers & tomatoes. Recommended with traditional mixed fish sauce or soy sauce topped with a pan-fried egg.

Cơm Đậu hủ, rau cải - White Rice w/ Tofu & Veggies

Cơm Đậu hủ, rau cải - White Rice w/ Tofu & Veggies

$12.99

Stir fry with Tofu, Napa, Carrot & Broccoli with special sauce.

Cơm Cary Gà - White Rice Chicken Curry

$13.99

Bún - Vermicelli

Each noodle bowl is served with your choice of grilled meat over a bed of vermicelli, lettuce ̃ bean sprouts topped with pickled daikon, carrots, peanuts ̃ sauteed green onions, Served with a tuna fish sauce - light ̃ delicious!

Vermicelli Grilled Pork Eggroll - Bún thịt nướng Chả giò

$12.99

Vermicelli Grilled Chicken Eggrolls - Bún Gà nướng chả giò

$12.99

Vermicelli Grilled Shrimp Eggroll - Bún Tôm nướng chả giò

$13.99

Vermicelli Grilled Beef Eggroll - Bún Bò nướng chả giò

$13.99

Vermicelli Egg Roll - Bún Chả giò

$12.99

Fried Rice - Cơm Chiên

Fried Rice - Cơm Chiên

Fried Rice - Cơm Chiên

$13.99

Choice of Beef / Chicken / Shrimp

Crawfish Spicy Cajun Fried Rice - Cơm Chiên Crawfish Cay

Crawfish Spicy Cajun Fried Rice - Cơm Chiên Crawfish Cay

$14.99

Pineapple Fried Rice Choice of Chicken, Beef or Shrimp - Cơm Chiên Thơm

$14.99

Combination: Beef, Shrimp & Chicken Fried Rice

$14.99

Combination Seafood: Shrimp, Squid, Fish Ball & Imitation Crab Fried Rice

$15.99

Fried Rice Side order - Cơm chiên thêm

$5.99

Stir Fried - Mì, Hủ Tiếu Xào

Stir Fried with vegetable

Crispy Noodle - Mì Xào Dòn

$14.99

Lo Mein - Mì Xào

$14.99
Pad Thai Noodle

Pad Thai Noodle

$14.99

Udon Noodle Vegetable - Bánh canh xào rau cải

$14.99

Flat Noodle - Hủ Tiếu Xào

$14.99

Stir Fried w/ White Rice Plate

Beef Stir Fried - rice

$14.99

Chicken Stir Fried - rice

$14.99

Shrimp Stir Fried - rice

$14.99

Tofu & Vegies - rice

$14.99

Combination: Beef, Shrimp & Chicken - rice

$16.99

Combination Seafood: Shrimp, Squid Fish balls & Imitation Crab - rice

$17.99

Spicy Curry

Chicken Curry Noodles - Phở Cary Gà

$12.99

Beef Curry Noodles - Phở Cary Bò

$13.99

Shrimp Curry Noodles - Phở Cary Tôm

$13.99

Seafood Curry Noodles - Phở Cary Đồ biển

$14.99

Tofu & Vegie Noodles - Phở Cary Đậu hủ, rau cải

$12.99

Chicken Curry w/ vermicelli - Bún Cary Gà

$12.99

Beef Curry w/ vermicelli - Bún Cary Bò

$13.99

shrimp Curry w/ vermicelli - Bún Cary Tôm

$13.99

Seafood Curry w/ vermicelli - Bún Cary Đồ biển

$14.99

Tofu & Vegie w/ vermicelli - Bún Cary Đậu hủ, rau cải

$13.99

Asian Fusion

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$13.99

Breaded chicken tossed in red tangy sauce with pineapple chunks

Orange Chicken

$13.99

Breaded chicken stir fried with orange peel spicy brown sauce

Sesame Chicken

$13.99

Breaded chicken stir fried with sweet sesame Spice brown sauce

Chicken Broccoli

$13.99

Stir fried with broccolli in brown sauce

Beef Broccoli

$14.99

Stir fried with broccolli in brown sauce

Shirmp Broccoli

$14.99

Stir fried with broccolli in brown sauce

Mongolian Beef

$14.99

Stir fried with white & green onions in spicy brown sauce

Kung Pao Chicken

$13.99

Stir fried mixed garden vegetables in brown sauce

Kung Pao Beef

$14.99

Kung Pao Shrimp

$14.99

Breaded Shrimp tossed in red tangy sauce with pineapple chunks

Kung Pao Totu

$13.99

Peppered Chicken

$13.99

Peppered Beef

$14.99

Stir fried with broccolli, carrot in garlic sauce

Peppered Shrimp

$14.99

Stir fried mixed garden vegetables in brown sauce

Peppered Tofu

$13.99

Kids Meal

Cơm chiên trẻ em - Kid Chicken Fried rice

$7.99

Phở trẻ em - Kid Phở Eye-round steak

$7.99

Chicken Nuggets (6) with choice of French Fried or Onion Ring Basket

$7.99

Chicken Tenders (3) with choice of French Fried or Onion Ring Basket

$8.99

Side Order

Fried Rice

$6.00

Steam Rice

$3.00

Extra sauce

$2.00

Drink

Cold Drink

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Minumate

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sunkist

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Bottle Water

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.99

Lemonade Green Tea

$3.99

Lemonade Strawberry

$3.99

Lemonade Kumquat

$3.99

Lemonade Passionfruit

$3.99

Hot Drink

Jasmine Green Tea

$3.50

Assam Black Tea

$3.50

Oolong Tea

$3.50

French Rose Vanilla Tea

$3.50

Rose Garden Fruity Tea

$3.50

Butterfly Pea Flower Tea

$3.50

Ginger Tea

$3.50

Lavender Tea

$3.50

Ginger Lemon Tea

$3.50

Coffee

Viet Coffee Condenser milk w/ ice

$4.95

Viet Coffee Condenser milk hot

$4.95

Viet Coffee w/ ice

$4.95

Viet Coffee black hot

$4.95

Double Shot Coffee w Cheese form

$4.95

Caffè Americano

$4.95

Retail

Key Chain

Key Chain

$5.95

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
2851 Matlock Road Ste 408, Mansfield, TX 76063

