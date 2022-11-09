Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zen Deli - Cape Coral 1847 NE Pine Island Rd. #650

review star

No reviews yet

1847 NE Pine Island Rd. #650

Cape Coral, FL 33909

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Italian
Tranquil Turkey
Reuben

Appetizers

Vietnamese Egg Rolls (5)

Vietnamese Egg Rolls (5)

$6.95
Dumplings (5)

Dumplings (5)

$6.95
Shrimp Rolls (5)

Shrimp Rolls (5)

$6.95
Crab Rangoons (8)

Crab Rangoons (8)

$6.95Out of stock
Strawberry Rangoons (8)

Strawberry Rangoons (8)

$6.95Out of stock
Eggroll Bites (12)

Eggroll Bites (12)

$6.95

Contains Pork and Shrimp

Cheesy Bread

$5.95

Salads

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$7.95
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.95
Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.95
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.95

Soups

Lobster Bisque

$4.95+

Chicken Noodle

$4.95+

Gnocci Chicken

$4.95+Out of stock

Vegan Chili

$4.95+

Vegan Sweet Potato

$4.95+Out of stock

Vegan Pozole

$4.95+Out of stock

Butternut Squash

$4.95+

Beef Stroganoff

$4.95+Out of stock

White Cheddar Steak

$4.95+Out of stock

Chicken Bacon Corn Chowder

$4.95+

Sandwiches

Zen Special

$11.95

New Yorker

$11.95

Pastrami On Rye

$11.95

Reuben

$11.95

Turkey Reuben

$11.95

All American

$7.95+

BBQ Steak House

$7.95+

Club House

$7.95+

Harmonie Club

$7.95+

Secret Garden

$7.95+

Sriracha Turkey

$7.95+

The Italian

$7.95+

Tranquil Turkey

$7.95+

Zen Combination

$8.95

Zen Veggie

$8.95

Tofu Delight

$8.95

Zen Grilled Chicken

$8.95

Zen Grilled Pork

$8.95

Ham and Cheese

$5.95

Turkey and Cheese

$5.95

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Sliced Marble Rye

$11.95

Sliced Vegan Multi-Grain

$12.95

Sliced Gluten Free

$15.95

6" White Sub

$7.95

6" Wheat Sub

$7.95

6" Vegan Sub

$8.95

6" Gluten Free Sub

$9.95

12" White Sub

$12.95

12" Wheat Sub

$12.95

12" Vegan Sub

$13.95

12" Gluten Free Sub

$16.95

Rice Plates

Orange Chicken

$11.95

General Tso's Chicken

$11.95

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$11.95

A La Carte Sides

Bag of Chips

$2.00

Potato Salad

$2.95

Cole Slaw

$2.95

Garlic Bread Loaf

$3.95

Seafood Salad

$3.95

Cup of White Rice

$2.95

Boba Tea

Fruit Tea

$4.75+

Milk Tea

$5.25+

Slushee

$4.95+

Smoothie

$5.45+

Protein Smoothie

$6.25+

Others

Unsweet Jasmine Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Coca Cola

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Cup of Water

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Soups, Sandwiches, and Boba Teas

Location

1847 NE Pine Island Rd. #650, Cape Coral, FL 33909

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Zen Deli - Cape Coral image

Similar restaurants in your area

Misto Bar and Grill - 231 Del Prado Blvd S
orange starNo Reviews
231 Del Prado Blvd S Cape Coral, FL 33990
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Cape Coral FL (North Cape/Del Prado)
orange star3.9 • 554
2481 Del Prado Blvd N Cape Coral, FL 33909
View restaurantnext
Anthony's on the BLVD
orange star3.7 • 458
1303 Del Prado Blvd S Cape Coral Centr, FL 33990
View restaurantnext
Citano's Cafeteria
orange starNo Reviews
30 Hancock Bridge Pkwy W #101 Cape Coral, FL 33991
View restaurantnext
The Standard Restaurant at Sabal Springs - Sabal Springs
orange starNo Reviews
3410 Clubview Drive North Fort Myers, FL 33917
View restaurantnext
Steve's Place
orange starNo Reviews
5781 Bayshore Road Ft Myers, FL 33917
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cape Coral

Beef 'O' Brady's - Cape Coral FL (Coral Shores/Pine Island)
orange star4.1 • 1,281
2514 Santa Barbara Blvd Cape Coral, FL 33914
View restaurantnext
Monarca's Authentic Mexican Cuisine - Cape Coral
orange star4.1 • 485
1604 SE 46th St Cape Coral, FL 33904
View restaurantnext
Life - The Vegan Drive Thru
orange star4.8 • 276
3310 Del Prado Blvd Cape Coral, FL 33904
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cape Coral
Fort Myers
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Fort Myers Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Captiva
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Estero
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Lehigh Acres
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Bonita Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (23 restaurants)
Port Charlotte
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston