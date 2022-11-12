  • Home
Zen Deli - Fort Myers 15880 San Carlos Boulevard #135

No reviews yet

15880 San Carlos Boulevard #135

Fort Myers, FL 33908

Order Again

Appetizers

Vietnamese Egg Rolls (5)

Vietnamese Egg Rolls (5)

$6.95
Dumplings (5)

Dumplings (5)

$6.95
Shrimp Rolls (5)

Shrimp Rolls (5)

$6.95
Crab Rangoons (8)

Crab Rangoons (8)

$6.95Out of stock
Strawberry Rangoons (8)

Strawberry Rangoons (8)

$6.95
Eggroll Bites (12)

Eggroll Bites (12)

$6.95

Contains Pork and Shrimp

Cheesy Bread

$5.95

Salads

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$7.95
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.95
Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.95
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.95

Soups

Lobster Bisque

$4.95+

Chicken Noodle

$4.95+

Gnocci Chicken

$4.95+Out of stock

Vegan Chili

$4.95+

Vegan Sweet Potato

$4.95+Out of stock

Vegan Pozole

$4.95+Out of stock

Butternut Squash

$4.95+

Beef Stroganoff

$4.95+Out of stock

White Cheddar Steak

$4.95+Out of stock

Sandwiches

Zen Special

$11.95

New Yorker

$11.95

Pastrami On Rye

$11.95

Reuben

$11.95

Turkey Reuben

$11.95

All American

$7.95+

BBQ Steak House

$7.95+

Club House

$7.95+

Harmonie Club

$7.95+

Secret Garden

$7.95+

Sriracha Turkey

$7.95+

The Italian

$7.95+

Tranquil Turkey

$7.95+

Zen Combination

$8.95

Zen Veggie

$8.95

Tofu Delight

$8.95

Zen Grilled Chicken

$8.95

Zen Grilled Pork

$8.95

Ham and Cheese

$5.95

Turkey and Cheese

$5.95

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Sliced Marble Rye

$11.95

Sliced Vegan Multi-Grain

$12.95

Sliced Gluten Free

$15.95

6" White Sub

$7.95

6" Wheat Sub

$7.95

6" Vegan Sub

$8.95

6" Gluten Free Sub

$9.95

12" White Sub

$12.95

12" Wheat Sub

$12.95

12" Vegan Sub

$13.95

12" Gluten Free Sub

$16.95

Rice Plates

Orange Chicken

$11.95

General Tso's Chicken

$11.95

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$11.95

A La Carte Sides

Bag of Chips

$2.00

Potato Salad

$2.95

Cole Slaw

$2.95

Garlic Bread Loaf

$3.95

Seafood Salad

$3.95

Cup of White Rice

$2.95

Boba Tea

Fruit Tea

$4.75+

Milk Tea

$5.25+

Slushee

$4.95+

Smoothie

$5.45+

Protein Smoothie

$6.25+

Others

Unsweet Jasmine Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Cup of Water

$0.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coca Cola

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

15880 San Carlos Boulevard #135, Fort Myers, FL 33908

Directions

