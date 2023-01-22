Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zen Dog

review star

No reviews yet

11175 Los Osos Valley Road

San Luis Obispo, CA 93405

Popular Items

Fries
Vegetarian
Classic Dog

Choice of Dog

Classic Dog

Classic Dog

$6.00

100% Beef hotdog on a locally made brioche bun

Stadium Dog

Stadium Dog

$8.00

Smoked 1/4lb. Hotdog

Frankfurter

$7.00

Smoked Pork Sausage

Bacon Wrapped

Bacon Wrapped

$7.00

Crispy Bacon Wrapped

Vegetarian

$9.00

Vegan Hot Italian sausage

Sides

Garlic Fries

$5.00

Roasted Garlic Aioli, Crispy Fried Garlic And Rosemary

Kale Salad

$5.00

Manchego Cheese, Pumpkin Seeds, Cranberry

Fries

$4.00

Ricotta Beignets

$6.00

Chips

$1.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Ranchero Dog

$3.00

Drinks

Meyer Lemon Arnold Palmer Small

$4.00

Preserved lemon with local black tea

Soft Drinks

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Meyer Lemon Arnold Palmer Large

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Bacon wrapped bliss!

11175 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405

Directions

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

