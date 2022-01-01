Restaurant header imageView gallery
Zen Hen

20 Reviews

$$$

1794 Asheville Highway

Hendersonville, NC 28791

Popular Items

Buddha Bowl Chicken
Buddha Bowl Veggie
Buddha Bowl Seafood

Rotisserie

Quarter Dark Plate

$10.99

Leg and Thigh quarter, 2 bases, 1 sauce

Quarter White Plate

$12.49

Breast and Wing quarter, 2 bases , 1 sauce

Half Bird Plate

$15.99

Half Rotisserie, 2 bases, 1 sauce

Whole Bird Dinner

Whole Bird Dinner

$32.99

Entire Bird, large salad, large potatoes, large slaw, 2 sauces

Quarter Dark ONLY

Quarter Dark ONLY

$4.89
Quarter White ONLY

Quarter White ONLY

$6.09

Half Bird ONLY

$8.89
Whole Bird ONLY

Whole Bird ONLY

$12.99

Add a Sauce (Family Size)

$4.99

just rotisserie large 12oz

$11.99

pulled and shredded- white and dark meat rotisserie chicken

just rotisserie small 8 oz

$7.99

pulled and shredded- white and dark meat rotisserie chicken

just salmon 4 oz

$8.59

just ahi 4 oz

$8.59

Whole Bird with Rice and Beans

$24.97

Includes Whole Rotisserie Chicken Large Black Beans, Large Rice Sauce NOT included

Signature Bowls

Garden Bowl

Garden Bowl

$10.59

organic baby spinach, brown rice, organic black beans, roasted sweet pototoes, cukes, shredded carrots, bell peppers, sweet ginger miso sauce

Paleo-So-Good

Paleo-So-Good

$14.99

Organic spinach, rotisserie cabbage, blackened Scottish salmon, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, julienned egg, bacon, spicy lemon cashew

Zen Hen Cobb

Zen Hen Cobb

$12.29

mixed greens, cukes, carrots, rotisserie chicken, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, julienned egg, bacon, sweet onion balsamic

Chimichurri Chicken

Chimichurri Chicken

$12.29

brown rice, rotisserie chicken, red cabbage cherry tomatoes, chili-lime corn jalapenos, chimichurri sauce

Sesame Ahi Bowl

Sesame Ahi Bowl

$14.99

organic baby spinach, white rice, sesame ahi tune (RARE), spiced chickpeas, carrots, pineapple, jalapeno, umami sauce

Spicy Thai

Spicy Thai

$12.29

white rice, spicy chicken carrots, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, bean sprouts, chili garlic peanut sauce

Build Your Own Bowl

Buddha Bowl Veggie

Buddha Bowl Veggie

$10.59

choice of up to two bases, protein, 4 toppings and 1 sauce

Buddha Bowl Chicken

Buddha Bowl Chicken

$12.29

choice of up to two bases, protein, 4 toppings and 1 sauce

Buddha Bowl Seafood

Buddha Bowl Seafood

$14.99

choice of up to two bases, protein, 4 toppings and 1 sauce

Jr. Bowls

Teriyaki Jr. Bowl

$8.39

white rice, pineapple, peppers, rotisserie chicken, teriyaki sauce

Chicken and Potatoes Jr. Bowl

$8.39

rotisserie chicken, roasted potaotes, creamy garlic sauce

Add a topping jr bowl

Add a topping jr bowl

SOUP

Cup of Soup

$3.99

African Peanut Soup: Chicken, sweet potatoes, curry, coconut milk, ginger, garlic, tomatoes, peanuts

Bowl of Soup

$5.59

African Peanut Soup: Chicken, sweet potatoes, curry, coconut milk, ginger, garlic, tomatoes, peanuts

Jr Combo Cup

$11.59

Includes a Cup of our Signature Soup: African Peanut- and a Jr. Bowl

Jr Combo Bowl

$12.59

Includes a Bowl of our Signature Soup: African Peanut- and a Jr. Bowl

Indulge

Pineapple

Pineapple

$2.99

fresh cut pineapple

Sweet Street Marshmallow Treat

Sweet Street Marshmallow Treat

$2.99

Chewy Marshmallow treat with Brown Butter and Sea Salt and Yes its Gluten Free.

David's Chocolate Chip Brownie (GF, DF)

David's Chocolate Chip Brownie (GF, DF)

$4.00

gluten, nut, and dairy FREE

Macaroons

Macaroons

$3.75

chocolate dipped coconut (GF) 3 pieces

Chocolate-Banana Blondie

Chocolate-Banana Blondie

$3.75

house-made blondie (GF) contains peanuts and eggs

Sweet Street Brownie

Sweet Street Brownie

$3.75

Gluten Free Honduran Chocolate

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$4.99

Sides

Small Side

$3.99

Generous portion of our house made vegetables, greens and grains

Large Side

$5.99

large portion (feeds 2-3) of our house made, vegetables, greens or grains

Large Green Salad

$9.99

mixed greens, cukes, carrots, carrots (Feeds 6-8) (include Sweet Onion Balsamic)

Add a Sauce

$1.29

Add a Protein -Veggie

$3.49

Add a Protein -Chicken

$4.49

Add a Protein -Seafood

$6.29
Add a BASE

Add a BASE

$1.89
Add a Topping

Add a Topping

$0.69

Family Bowls

Family Bowl Veggie

Family Bowl Veggie

$44.99

includes 2 bases, 1 protein, 4 toppings, 2 sauces (Feeds 4-6)

Family Bowl Chicken

$57.99

includes 2 bases, 1 protein, 4 toppings, 2 sauces (Feeds 4-6)

Family Bowl Seafood

$68.99

includes 2 bases, 1 protein, 4 toppings, 2 sauces (Feeds 4-6)

Add a Sauce (Family Size)

$4.99
Add a Topping (Family Size)

Add a Topping (Family Size)

$2.49

Beverage

Iced Tea (fresh, unsweet)

$1.79
Sweet Tea Bottled (18 oz)

Sweet Tea Bottled (18 oz)

$2.09
Blueberry Ginger Lemonade

Blueberry Ginger Lemonade

$1.79

house made: blueberries, fresh ginger, lemon juice, water, truvia

Flavored Water

Flavored Water

$1.79

cucumber-mint or seasonal/daily selection

Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.89

Naked Coconut Water

$3.49

San Pellegrino

$3.69

Natural Sparkling Spring Water

Bottled Water

$1.79

Starbucks Mocha Frapp (9.5 oz)

$2.79Out of stock

La Croix (12 oz can)

$1.69
Coke (16.9 oz)

Coke (16.9 oz)

$1.99
Diet Coke (16.9oz)

Diet Coke (16.9oz)

$1.99

Half Gallon Beverage

Price shown upon selection.

Raw Kombucha (GT's Synergy - Gingerade)

$4.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Zen Hen - a Fresh Casual Restaurant serving Healthy, Delicious Food, fast and affordably. We are a local independent restaurant. Our Menu is taste-driven and health-centered.

Location

1794 Asheville Highway, Hendersonville, NC 28791

Directions

