Zen Japanese Grill and Sushi

review star

No reviews yet

1785 Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard

Houma, LA 70360

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Bento Box
Crunchy
Birds Nest

Appetizers

Birds Nest

Birds Nest

$13.95

2 avocado halves stuffed with special crab mix. Topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo.

Alaskan Mix

Alaskan Mix

$13.95

Baked crab mix wrapped in Atlantic Salmon. Topped with Eel sauce and seeds

Beef Asparagus Maki

$11.45Out of stock

Asparagus wrapped in NY strip. Served with teriyaki, sesame seeds, chives

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$13.00

6pc Octopus dumpling topped with kewpie mayo, okonomiyaki sauce, bonito flakes

Salted Edamame

$6.20
Flavored Zenmame

Flavored Zenmame

$7.20
Gyoza

Gyoza

$7.20

6pc Pork Gyoza with sweet chili, sesame seeds, and chives

Harumaki

Harumaki

$12.95Out of stock

(deep fried) crab mix, avocado, boiled shrimp, cream cheese, plum sauce

Pork Belly Fresh Roll

$11.95

(rice paper) pork belly, cucumber, spring mix, slaw, sesame dressing

Shrimp Vegetable Tempura

$11.45

Tempura fried shrimp, carrot, zucchini, onion, served with seafood sauce

Bao Buns

Bao Buns

$10.95

OMG - steak, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo Shrimp- cucumber, jalapeno, eel sauce, masago Pork Belly - pickles, slaw Bang Bun - fried crawfish, cucumber, slaw

Veggie Gyoza

$9.59Out of stock

J Poppers

$13.95

6 pc jalapeno halves stuffed with spicy tuns, crab mix, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sesame seeds

Soups + Salads

House Soup

$3.20

Miso Soup

$3.95

House Salad

$3.95
Crab Salad

Crab Salad

$12.95

crab mix, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo, snow sauce, masago

Seaweed Salad

$6.75

Squid Salad

$7.20
Ceviche Salad

Ceviche Salad

$15.95

An awesome mixture of fresh sashimi, veggies, ponzu and sriracha

Seared Tuna Salad

$15.20

spring mix, seared tuna, tomato, avocado, masago, fried onions, sesame dressing, sesame seeds

Tuna Poke Bowl

Tuna Poke Bowl

$17.20

rice, spring mix, or both. tuna, avocado, crab mix, edamame, seaweed salad, poke sauce

Salmon Poke Bowl

$17.20

rice, spring mix, or both salmon, crab mix, avocado, mango, seaweed salad

Pint House

$7.20

Quart House

$12.00

Pint Miso

$8.00

Quart Miso

$12.00

1/2 Seaw 1/2 Squid

$7.20

Zen Specialties

Bento Box

Bento Box

$15.20

(choose 2) fried rice, noodles, white rice, veggies (choose 1) house salad, house soup, miso soup Your choice of any 2 select sides

Fried rice

$9.95

Your choice of either steak, chicken, shrimp, pork belly, seafood, or combination

Zen Noodles

$9.95

Udon

$9.95

Sauteed Udon noodles with veggies and your choice of protein.

Tataki

Tataki

$14.75
Kimchi Fries

Kimchi Fries

$14.95

Veggie Bowl

$9.95

Hibachi

Lunch Hibachi

Lunch Hibachi

$10.95

Dinner Hibachi

$14.75

Sides

Bowl Fried Rice

$5.95

Bowl Noodles

$6.40

Bowl Veggies

$5.95

Bowl white rice

$4.15

Bowl Sushi Rice

$6.95

Side Kimchi

$5.95

Side of Avocado

$2.20

Side Of Masago

$2.00

Side Fries

$4.95

Ginger dressing

$0.75

Ginger 8oz

$5.00

Sesame dressing

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Spicy Mayo

$0.75

Eel sauce

$0.75

Snow sauce

$0.75

Wasabi Mayo

$0.75

Ponzu

$0.75

Sriacha

$0.75

Plum

$0.75

Sweet Chili

$0.75

Seafood Sauce

$0.75

Terryaki

$0.75

Crunchy Garlic

$1.95

Flamin' Hot Cheetos

$0.50

Crunchy Flakes

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Fully Cooked

BLT

BLT

$14.95

(rice paper) crab mix, spring mix, tomato, avocado, panko fried bacon, red onion, served with yuzu mayo

cucumber wrap

cucumber wrap

$12.95

crab mix, avocado, boiled shrimp, snow sauce (wrapped in cucumber)

fleur de lis

fleur de lis

$14.95

(seaweed) shrimp tempura, cucumber, crab mix, salmon, avocado, parmesan, eel sauce, wasabi cream, jalapeno

KAMIKAZE

$14.95

(soy) coconut shrimp, cream cheese, cucumber, crab mix, kiwi, strawberry, plum sauce

KRISPY KREME

$14.95

(soy) boiled shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, crab mix, panko fried snapper, wasabi mayo, eel sauce, sriracha, crunchy

mad dawg

mad dawg

$17.95

(seaweed) (deep fried) crab mix, cream cheese, shrimp tempura, spicy salmon, crawfish, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, wasabi mayo, habanero masago

omg

$15.95

(seaweed) shrimp tempura, cream cheese, jalapeno, omg steak, lava, eel sauce, sesame seeds, chives

the rainmaker

the rainmaker

$15.95

(soy) crab mix, cucumber, shrimp tempura, scallops, spicy mayo, eel sauce, fried onions, green onions

rock n roll

rock n roll

$13.95

(seaweed) shrimp tempura, cucumber, crab mix, avocado, eel sauce, sriracha, masago, crunchy

SHRIMP PO BOY

SHRIMP PO BOY

$16.95

(soy) crab mix, shrimp tempura, avocado, tomato, spring mix, spicy mayo, mustard, cheese, fried onions

spicy saints

$13.95

(seaweed) crawfish, cucumber, boiled shrimp, avocado, crunchy garlic, spicy mayo

stop & geaux

stop & geaux

$15.95Out of stock

(nori paper) cream cheese, fuji apple, kani, OMG steak, bacon jam, spicy mayo, eel sauce, habanero masago

SUNSHINE

$12.95

(soy paper) (no rice) (panko fried) crab mix, avocado, jalapeno, cream cheese, spicy mayo

Open Minded

buddha

buddha

$14.95

(seaweed) crab mix, shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, avocado, eel sauce, sesame seeds

jaguar

jaguar

$14.95

(seaweed) crab mix, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, spicy tuna, jalapeno, spicy mayo, eel sauce, masago

PHOENIX

$14.95

(soy) spicy crab, jalapeno, asparagus, avocado, torched salmon, parmesan, spicy mayo, yuzu topiko, flamin hot cheetos, ponzu

SEXY SALMON

SEXY SALMON

$15.20

(soy) shrimp tempura, cream cheese, apple, asparagus, crab mix, salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunchy

sexy tuna

$15.20

(seaweed) shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, crab mix, tuna, avocado, tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunchy

RISING SUN

$15.95Out of stock

muse

$15.25

Lucha

$16.95

Eat it Raw

911

911

$12.95

(seaweed) spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, sriracha, chili oil, sesame seeds

dragon

$13.95

(seaweed) crab mix, cucumber, tuna, masago, chives, sesame seeds

GEAUX-TO

GEAUX-TO

$15.95

(soy) crab mix, jalapeno, tuna, yellowtail, smoked salmon, spicy mayo, sriracha, yuzu topiko

MARGARITA

MARGARITA

$15.95

(soy) crab mix, asparagus, tuna, yellowtail, avocado, lime, ponzu, sriracha, sea salt

NAKED

$15.25

(rice paper) (no rice) tuna, salmon, escolar, crab mix, avocado, asparagus, crunchy, spicy mayo, snow sauce

tokyo city

tokyo city

$15.20

(seaweed) salmon, yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, seared tuna, spicy mayo, ponzu, green onions, fried onions

Tuna Box

$12.95

(box sushi) crab mix, tuna, avocado

Salmon Box

$12.95

(box sushi) crab mix, salmon, avocado

Rainbow

$13.95

(seaweed) crab mix, cucumber, tuna, salmon, escolar, masago, chives, sesame seeds

senjo

$15.95

Traditional

avocado roll

$4.00

(nori paper) avoado

california

$6.20

(nori) crab stick, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds, masago

crawdaddy

$8.95

(nori) crawfish, avocado, spicy mayo, sesame seeds

Crunchy

$7.20

(nori paper) crab mix, avocado, eel sauce, crunchy

Crunchy Shrimp

$7.95

(nori paper) tempura shrimp, avocado, eel sauce, crunchy

eel roll

$7.95

(nori paper) your choice of cucumber or avocado, eel, eel sauce, sesame seeds

HOUMA

$10.95

(soy) crab mix, avocado, boiled shrimp, asparagus, spicy mayo

philly roll

$7.95

(nori paper) cream cheese, avocado, smoked salmon, sesame seeds

MLK roll

$11.20

(soy paper) shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, masago

snow crab

$6.95

(nori paper) crab mix, avocado, furikake

spicy roll

$7.95

(nori paper) your choice of either tuna, salmon, or dynamite, with avocado, spicy mayo, sesame seeds

spider roll

$11.20

(nori paper) soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, masago

tekkamaki

$6.25

(nori paper) your choice of tuna, salmon, or yellowtail

TEMPURA

$11.20

(soy paper) (deep fried) crab mix, avocado, shrimp tempura, eel sauce

vegan roll

$6.95

(nori paper) cucumber, avocado, asparagus, carrot

sushi + sashimi

sushi

$4.00

sashimi

$5.95

sushi sampler

$25.95
sashimi sampler

sashimi sampler

$27.95

Dessert

SWEETHEART ROLL

SWEETHEART ROLL

$13.95
FRUITTI PEBBLE

FRUITTI PEBBLE

$15.95

Fried ice cream

$9.95

Vanilla Scoop

$5.95

Demon Slayer Snacks

$2.48

Hibachi Add-Ons

Chicken

$5.95

Steak

$6.95

Filet

$10.95

Shrimp

$6.95

Salmon

$6.95

Pork Belly

$6.95

Combo

$6.95

Seafood

$6.95

Kids

Kids Hibachi

$8.45

Chicken Nuggets

$8.20

Ancient rolls

ATTITUDE ROLL

$16.00

baked salmon

$13.95

BIG EASY

$15.95

CRABSHACK

$15.95Out of stock

hawaiin roll

$14.25

PHANTOM ROLL

$15.20

tiger roll

$13.95

viva las vegas

$14.95

WHO DAT

$14.25

zen roll

$13.95

Beverages

Fountain Drinks

$3.00

Ramune

$4.95

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Half &Half Tea

$3.00

Voss

$3.00

Big Melon Ramune

$3.99Out of stock

Lemonade

$3.00

Hot tea

$4.95

Coffee

$2.25

Japanese Soda

$3.95Out of stock

Flavored Syrup

$0.50

N/C Water

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Bottled Coke

$4.00

Orange Juice

$2.95

Pinneapple Juice

$2.95

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1785 Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Houma, LA 70360

Directions

Gallery
Zen Japanese Grill and Sushi image
Zen Japanese Grill and Sushi image
Zen Japanese Grill and Sushi image

