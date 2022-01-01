Zen Japanese Grill and Sushi
1785 Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard
Houma, LA 70360
Popular Items
Appetizers
Birds Nest
2 avocado halves stuffed with special crab mix. Topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo.
Alaskan Mix
Baked crab mix wrapped in Atlantic Salmon. Topped with Eel sauce and seeds
Beef Asparagus Maki
Asparagus wrapped in NY strip. Served with teriyaki, sesame seeds, chives
Takoyaki
6pc Octopus dumpling topped with kewpie mayo, okonomiyaki sauce, bonito flakes
Salted Edamame
Flavored Zenmame
Gyoza
6pc Pork Gyoza with sweet chili, sesame seeds, and chives
Harumaki
(deep fried) crab mix, avocado, boiled shrimp, cream cheese, plum sauce
Pork Belly Fresh Roll
(rice paper) pork belly, cucumber, spring mix, slaw, sesame dressing
Shrimp Vegetable Tempura
Tempura fried shrimp, carrot, zucchini, onion, served with seafood sauce
Bao Buns
OMG - steak, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo Shrimp- cucumber, jalapeno, eel sauce, masago Pork Belly - pickles, slaw Bang Bun - fried crawfish, cucumber, slaw
Veggie Gyoza
J Poppers
6 pc jalapeno halves stuffed with spicy tuns, crab mix, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sesame seeds
Soups + Salads
House Soup
Miso Soup
House Salad
Crab Salad
crab mix, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo, snow sauce, masago
Seaweed Salad
Squid Salad
Ceviche Salad
An awesome mixture of fresh sashimi, veggies, ponzu and sriracha
Seared Tuna Salad
spring mix, seared tuna, tomato, avocado, masago, fried onions, sesame dressing, sesame seeds
Tuna Poke Bowl
rice, spring mix, or both. tuna, avocado, crab mix, edamame, seaweed salad, poke sauce
Salmon Poke Bowl
rice, spring mix, or both salmon, crab mix, avocado, mango, seaweed salad
Pint House
Quart House
Pint Miso
Quart Miso
1/2 Seaw 1/2 Squid
Zen Specialties
Bento Box
(choose 2) fried rice, noodles, white rice, veggies (choose 1) house salad, house soup, miso soup Your choice of any 2 select sides
Fried rice
Your choice of either steak, chicken, shrimp, pork belly, seafood, or combination
Zen Noodles
Udon
Sauteed Udon noodles with veggies and your choice of protein.
Tataki
Kimchi Fries
Veggie Bowl
Sides
Bowl Fried Rice
Bowl Noodles
Bowl Veggies
Bowl white rice
Bowl Sushi Rice
Side Kimchi
Side of Avocado
Side Of Masago
Side Fries
Ginger dressing
Ginger 8oz
Sesame dressing
Ranch
Spicy Mayo
Eel sauce
Snow sauce
Wasabi Mayo
Ponzu
Sriacha
Plum
Sweet Chili
Seafood Sauce
Terryaki
Crunchy Garlic
Flamin' Hot Cheetos
Crunchy Flakes
Italian
Fully Cooked
BLT
(rice paper) crab mix, spring mix, tomato, avocado, panko fried bacon, red onion, served with yuzu mayo
cucumber wrap
crab mix, avocado, boiled shrimp, snow sauce (wrapped in cucumber)
fleur de lis
(seaweed) shrimp tempura, cucumber, crab mix, salmon, avocado, parmesan, eel sauce, wasabi cream, jalapeno
KAMIKAZE
(soy) coconut shrimp, cream cheese, cucumber, crab mix, kiwi, strawberry, plum sauce
KRISPY KREME
(soy) boiled shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, crab mix, panko fried snapper, wasabi mayo, eel sauce, sriracha, crunchy
mad dawg
(seaweed) (deep fried) crab mix, cream cheese, shrimp tempura, spicy salmon, crawfish, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, wasabi mayo, habanero masago
omg
(seaweed) shrimp tempura, cream cheese, jalapeno, omg steak, lava, eel sauce, sesame seeds, chives
the rainmaker
(soy) crab mix, cucumber, shrimp tempura, scallops, spicy mayo, eel sauce, fried onions, green onions
rock n roll
(seaweed) shrimp tempura, cucumber, crab mix, avocado, eel sauce, sriracha, masago, crunchy
SHRIMP PO BOY
(soy) crab mix, shrimp tempura, avocado, tomato, spring mix, spicy mayo, mustard, cheese, fried onions
spicy saints
(seaweed) crawfish, cucumber, boiled shrimp, avocado, crunchy garlic, spicy mayo
stop & geaux
(nori paper) cream cheese, fuji apple, kani, OMG steak, bacon jam, spicy mayo, eel sauce, habanero masago
SUNSHINE
(soy paper) (no rice) (panko fried) crab mix, avocado, jalapeno, cream cheese, spicy mayo
Open Minded
buddha
(seaweed) crab mix, shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, avocado, eel sauce, sesame seeds
jaguar
(seaweed) crab mix, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, spicy tuna, jalapeno, spicy mayo, eel sauce, masago
PHOENIX
(soy) spicy crab, jalapeno, asparagus, avocado, torched salmon, parmesan, spicy mayo, yuzu topiko, flamin hot cheetos, ponzu
SEXY SALMON
(soy) shrimp tempura, cream cheese, apple, asparagus, crab mix, salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunchy
sexy tuna
(seaweed) shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, crab mix, tuna, avocado, tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunchy
RISING SUN
muse
Lucha
Eat it Raw
911
(seaweed) spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, sriracha, chili oil, sesame seeds
dragon
(seaweed) crab mix, cucumber, tuna, masago, chives, sesame seeds
GEAUX-TO
(soy) crab mix, jalapeno, tuna, yellowtail, smoked salmon, spicy mayo, sriracha, yuzu topiko
MARGARITA
(soy) crab mix, asparagus, tuna, yellowtail, avocado, lime, ponzu, sriracha, sea salt
NAKED
(rice paper) (no rice) tuna, salmon, escolar, crab mix, avocado, asparagus, crunchy, spicy mayo, snow sauce
tokyo city
(seaweed) salmon, yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, seared tuna, spicy mayo, ponzu, green onions, fried onions
Tuna Box
(box sushi) crab mix, tuna, avocado
Salmon Box
(box sushi) crab mix, salmon, avocado
Rainbow
(seaweed) crab mix, cucumber, tuna, salmon, escolar, masago, chives, sesame seeds
senjo
Traditional
avocado roll
(nori paper) avoado
california
(nori) crab stick, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds, masago
crawdaddy
(nori) crawfish, avocado, spicy mayo, sesame seeds
Crunchy
(nori paper) crab mix, avocado, eel sauce, crunchy
Crunchy Shrimp
(nori paper) tempura shrimp, avocado, eel sauce, crunchy
eel roll
(nori paper) your choice of cucumber or avocado, eel, eel sauce, sesame seeds
HOUMA
(soy) crab mix, avocado, boiled shrimp, asparagus, spicy mayo
philly roll
(nori paper) cream cheese, avocado, smoked salmon, sesame seeds
MLK roll
(soy paper) shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, masago
snow crab
(nori paper) crab mix, avocado, furikake
spicy roll
(nori paper) your choice of either tuna, salmon, or dynamite, with avocado, spicy mayo, sesame seeds
spider roll
(nori paper) soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, masago
tekkamaki
(nori paper) your choice of tuna, salmon, or yellowtail
TEMPURA
(soy paper) (deep fried) crab mix, avocado, shrimp tempura, eel sauce
vegan roll
(nori paper) cucumber, avocado, asparagus, carrot
Dessert
Hibachi Add-Ons
Ancient rolls
Beverages
Fountain Drinks
Ramune
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Half &Half Tea
Voss
Big Melon Ramune
Lemonade
Hot tea
Coffee
Japanese Soda
Flavored Syrup
N/C Water
Arnold Palmer
Bottled Coke
Orange Juice
Pinneapple Juice
Strawberry Lemonade
Cranberry Juice
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
