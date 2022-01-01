- Home
- /
- Boca Raton
- /
- Zen Sushi - 9690 Glades Rd Suite 400
Zen Sushi 9690 Glades Rd Suite 400
No reviews yet
9690 Glades Rd Suite 400
Boca Raton, FL 33434
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Online Appetizers
Age Nasu
Fried Eggplant Topped With Sweet Miso Sauce
Age Tofu
Fried Tofu With Tempura Sauce
Beef Yukke
scallions, masago mixed with spicy sauce
Beef Tataki
Seared Beef With Ponzu Sauce
Campachi
Thin Sliced Japanese Yellow Tail Mixed In Spicy Sauce
Dragon Buns
Ground Pork Homemade Wrappers (6 Pieces))
Edamame
steamed with sea salt
Fire Dance
Baked scallops in a shell with miso, mayo, and cheese
Full Hole in One
avocado stuffed with spicy chopped tuna with masago
Gyoza
Pork dumpling fried or steamed
Half Hole in One
avocado stuffed with spicy chopped tuna with masago
Hamachi Kama
Grilled yellowtail collar with ponzu sauce
Hiyayako
Cold tofu topped with ginger
Miso Sea Bass
Grilled sea bass marinated with miso sauce
Nam Sod
Minced chicken, ginger, onions, peanuts tossed in a spicy lemon grass dressing served on a bed of salad
Oshitashi
Boiled spinach topped with sesame sauce
Pan Fried Chicken Dumpling
6 pieces
Steamed Veggie Dumpling
6 Pieces
Pork Shumai
fried or steamed
Sashimi Appetizer
9 pieces of assorted fish of the day
Satay (Chicken)
Grilled skewered chicken, marinated in yellow curry and coconut milk
Seafood Dumplings
Shrimp, lobster and scallops with dumpling wrapped
Shrimp Dumplings
Shrimp with dumpling wrapped – (6 Pieces))
Shrimp Eggplant
4 Pieces
Shrimp Shumai
fried or steamed
Shrimp Tempura Appetizer
Shrimp and vegetables tempura
Soft Shell Crab
Crispy fried over rice noodles with ponzu sauce
Spring Roll
Crispy rolls stuffed with fresh vegetables
Summer Roll
Fresh rice paper wrappers stuffed with shrimp, cucumber, lettuce, carrots, and rice noodles)
Sunomono
Choice of Shrimp, Krab, Octopus, Conch or Mixed with cucumber in sweet rice vinegar
Sushi Appetizer
5 sushi pieces and Tuna Roll
The Ring
Calamari lightly fried, served with sweet sauce
Tiger’s Eye
Baked squid stuffed with salmon, masago and asparagus with eel sauce
Tofu Steak
Fried tofu with garlic sauce
Tuna Tataki
Seared tuna in sesame-ponzu sauce
Tuna Yukke
scallions, masago mixed with spicy sauce
Vegetable Tempura Appetizer
Assorted vegetables tempura
Winter Shrimp
Golden blankets stuffed with shrimp and minced chicken - 6 pieces
Yum Woon Sen
Clear noodles salad with shrimp, minced chicken, onions, and scallions
Zen Tofu
Lightly Fried Tofu, Served With Our Special Sauce
Soups
Chicken Noodles Soup
Chicken with rice noodles, scallions
King of the Sea
Assorted seafood, lemon grass, lime juice and mushrooms prepared in a spicy broth
Miso Soup
Soy-based soup with scallions, tofu, and seaweed
Tom Kar Gai
Chicken, mushrooms, lime juice, and galangal cooked in coconut milk
Tom Kar Shrimp
Shrimp, mushrooms, lime juice, and galangal cooked in coconut milk
Tom Yam Gai
Chicken, lime juice, mushrooms, lemon grass, Thai herbs, simmered in spicy broth
Tom Yam Goong
Spicy soup with shrimp, lime juice, mushrooms, lemon grass and Thai herbs
Vegetable Miso Soup
Mixed vegetables in soy-based soup
Vegetable Soup
Mixed vegetables simmered in broth
Veggie Tom Kar
Mixed vegetable, mushrooms, lime juice, and galangal cooked in coconut milk
Veggie Tom Yom
Spicy soup with vegetable, lime juice, mushrooms, lemon grass and Thai herbs
Wonton Soup
Chicken dumplings with bean sprouts and scallions
Salads
Green Salad
Iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, carrots with ginger dressing
Hiyashi Wakame
Seaweed salad
Sashimi Salad
Mix of raw fish, conch and vegetables topped with special dressing
Scott Salad
Spicy krab, chopped tuna tataki, avocado, orange, tomatoes, cucumber, scallions
Seafood Salad
Boiled shrimp, krab sticks and seaweed salad with vegetables
Shrimp Salad
Shrimp, onion and scallions tossed in a spicy lemon grass dressing
Spicy Beef Salad
Grilled beef marinated in spices and tossed with tomatoes, onions, scallions, and cucumbers
Spicy Conch Salad
Conch, orange, tomatoes, cucumber, scallions and masago with spicy sauce
Spicy Krab Salad
Spicy krab, orange, tomato, cucumber, scallions and masago with spicy sauce
Spicy Tuna Salad
Tuna, orange, tomatoes, cucumber, scallions with special sauce
Cucumber Wraps
K.C. Roll
Salmon, krab sticks and cream cheese rolled in paper-thin cucumber with ponzu sauce) | 16
Kani-Su
Krab sticks, avocado and masago rolled in paper-thin cucumber with rice vinegar and steamed shrimp on side
Naruto Hamachi
Japanese yellowtail, avocado with ponzu sauce
Naruto Maki
Krab sticks, avocado rolled in paper-thin cucumber with miso sauce
Naruto Salmon
Avocado with ponzu sauce
Naruto Tuna
Avocado with ponzu sauce
Japanese Dinners
L - Chicken Teriyaki
Boneless and skinless chicken breast with vegetables and teriyaki sauce
Lobster Teriyaki
Two Florida lobster tails
L - Salmon Teriyaki
Grill fresh salmon with veggie and teriyaki sauce
Sea Bass Teriyaki
With steamed vegetables and teriyaki sauce
Shrimp Teriyaki
With steamed vegetables and teriyaki sauce
L - Steak Teriyaki
With steamed vegetables and teriyaki sauce
Japanese Dinner Combos
A. 3 Sushi & 6 Sashimi & California Roll & Shrimp Tempura
All Japanese Dinner combos come with miso soup or salad
B. 3 Sushi & 6 Sashimi & California Roll & Chicken Teriyaki
All Japanese Dinner combos come with miso soup or salad
C. 3 Sushi & 6 Sashimi & California Roll & Steak Teriyaki
All Japanese Dinner combos come with miso soup or salad
D. 3 Sushi & 6 Sashimi & California Roll & Lobster Teriyaki
All Japanese Dinner combos come with miso soup or salad
E. Shrimp Tempura & Chicken Teriyaki
All Japanese Dinner combos come with miso soup or salad
F. Shrimp Tempura & Steak Teriyaki
All Japanese Dinner combos come with miso soup or salad
G. Shrimp Tempura & Lobster Teriyaki
All Japanese Dinner combos come with miso soup or salad
H. Steak Teriyaki & Chicken Teriyaki
All Japanese Dinner combos come with miso soup or salad
I. Steak Teriyaki & Lobster Teriyaki
All Japanese Dinner combos come with miso soup or salad
Tempura
Katsu
Noodles
Nabeyaki Udon
Udon with shrimp tempura, chicken, krab sticks, eggs vegetables in hot soup
Seafood Udon
Udon with shrimp, scallops, mussels, scallions, napa and carrots
Tempura Udon
Udon with shrimp tempura in hot soup
Udon
Thick white noodle in hot soup
Yakisoba
Sautéed noodles with vegetables)
Fried Rice
Beef Fried Rice
Thai jasmine rice with eggs, peas, carrots
Chicken Fried Rice
Thai jasmine rice with eggs, peas, carrots
Mixed Vegetable Fried Rice
Thai jasmine rice with eggs, peas, carrots, vegetables
Shrimp Fried Rice
Thai jasmine rice with eggs, peas, carrots
Special Fried Rice
Thai jasmine rice, shrimp, chicken, beef with eggs, peas, carrots
Zen Fried Rice
Shrimp, chicken, beef, cashew nut and pineapple peas, carrots
Vegetables & Tofu
Clear Noodles with Mixed Vegetables
Clear noodles stir fried with eggs and mixed vegetables
L - Mixed Vegetables
Sautéed mixed fresh vegetables
Tofu Curry
Tofu, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, pineapple, and basil, simmered in red curry coconut milk
Tofu with Cashew Nuts
Tofu sautéed with mushrooms, bell peppers, water chestnuts and scallions
Tofu with Ginger
Tofu sautéed with ginger, mushrooms, bell peppers, onion, and scallions
Vegetable Curry
Mixed vegetables, simmered in red curry
Vegetable Pad Thai
Stir fried rice noodles with mixed vegetables, eggs, scallions, and bean sprouts
The World of Seafood
Steamed shrimp, lobster tail, scallops, squid, mussels and krab sticks served on a bed of mixed vegetables
Seafood in the Red Sea
Shrimp, lobster tail, scallops, squid, mussels, sweet potatoes, onion, simmered in red curry and coconut milk
Lobster Ginger
Lobster tail sautéed with ginger, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and scallions
Volcano Lobster
Lobster tempura topped with chili sauce, served with mixed vegetables
Lobster Curry
Lobster tail with sweet peas, pineapple, bell peppers, simmered in red curry and coconut mild
Chicken with Chili Paste
Fried chicken breast sautéed with eggs, ginger, scallions, chili, and bell peppers
Beef Panang Curry
Chicken or beef in a rich Thai curry with snow peas, zucchini, and bell peppers
Scallops in the Red Sea
Scallops, bamboo shoots, bell peppers and bail, simmered in red curry and coconut mild
Volcano Jumbo Shrimps
Grilled jumbo shrimp topped with chili sauce, served on a bed of mixed vegetables
Volcano Chicken
Fried or grilled chicken breast tenders topped with chili sauce served on a bed of mixed vegetables
Jumbo Shrimp with Chili Paste
Jumbo shrimp sautéed with eggs, ginger, scallions, chili bell peppers
Zen Noodle
Egg noodles stir fried with chicken and shrimp, bean sprouts, cabbage and eggs
L - Chicken Pad Thai
Stir fried rice noodles, eggs, scallions, and bean sprouts
Thai Noodles
L - Chicken Pad Thai
Stir fried rice noodles, eggs, scallions, and bean sprouts
Seafood Pad Thai
Stir fried rice noodles, eggs, scallions, and bean sprouts
L - Shrimp Pad Thai
Stir fried rice noodles, eggs, scallions, and bean sprouts
Zen Noodle
Egg noodles stir fried with chicken and shrimp, bean sprouts, cabbage and eggs
Thai House Specialties
The World of Seafood
Steamed shrimp, lobster tail, scallops, squid, mussels and krab sticks served on a bed of mixed vegetables
Seafood in the Red Sea
Shrimp, lobster tail, scallops, squid, mussels, sweet potatoes, onion, simmered in red curry and coconut milk
Lobster Ginger
Lobster tail sautéed with ginger, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and scallions
Volcano Lobster
Lobster tempura topped with chili sauce, served with mixed vegetables
Lobster Curry
Lobster tail with sweet peas, pineapple, bell peppers, simmered in red curry and coconut mild
Chicken with Chili Paste
Fried chicken breast sautéed with eggs, ginger, scallions, chili, and bell peppers
Chicken Panang Curry
Chicken or beef in a rich Thai curry with snow peas, zucchini, and bell peppers
Beef Panang Curry
Chicken or beef in a rich Thai curry with snow peas, zucchini, and bell peppers
Masaman Curry
Scallops in the Red Sea
Scallops, bamboo shoots, bell peppers and bail, simmered in red curry and coconut mild
Volcano Jumbo Shrimps
Grilled jumbo shrimp topped with chili sauce, served on a bed of mixed vegetables
Volcano Chicken
Fried or grilled chicken breast tenders topped with chili sauce served on a bed of mixed vegetables
Jumbo Shrimp with Chili Paste
Jumbo shrimp sautéed with eggs, ginger, scallions, chili bell peppers
Thai Dinners
Basil Sauce
Sautéed with basil, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, hot chili, and onions
L - Cashew Nuts
Sautéed with cashew nuts, bell peppers, celery, mushrooms, carrots, water chestnuts and scallions
Clear Noodles
Sautéed with clear noodles, eggs and mixed vegetables
L - Red Curry
Simmered in red curry with coconut milk, bell peppers, bamboo shoots and basil)
L - Garlic Sauce
Sautéed with garlic, black pepper, and sherry wine, served on a bed of steamed vegetables
Ginger Sauce
Sautéed fresh ginger, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and scallions
L - Green Curry
Simmered in green curry with coconut milk, bell peppers, bamboo shoots and basil
Fish
Mermaid in the Red Sea
Deep fried red snapper filleted, cooked in red curry sauce
Volcano Mermaid
Whole snapper-deep fried, topped with chili sauce
Ginger Snapper
Whole snapper-deep fried, topped with ginger, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and scallions
Garlic Snapper
Whole snapper-deep fried with garlic sauce
Duck
Kids Menu
Chicken Katsu Kids
with fries, cheese maki
Chicken Teriyaki Kids
with fries, cheese maki
Salmon Teriyaki Kids
with fries, cheese maki
Shrimp Katsu Kids
with fries, cheese maki
Steak Teriyaki Kids
with fries, cheese maki
Sushi Kids Krab Roll, Tamago
Sweet Egg Roll and Cucumber Roll
Special Maki Rolls
* Spider Roll
Soft shell crab, avocado, asparagus and masago topped with eel sauce
* Super Crunch
Salmon, krab sticks, eel, cream cheese, avocado, scallions and tempura-style with eel sauce on top
* Sushi Bomb
Tuna, salmon, snapper, avocado, asparagus, scallions and tempura-style with tiger sauce on top
* Uptown Boca Roll
Salmon, krab sticks, avocado, tempura-style with eel sauce on top
American Dream
Shrimp tempura, lettuce, avocado and baked conch with avocado and eel sauce on top
Boca Roll
Shrimp, krab sticks, mango, papaya, avocado, masago with mango sauce on top
Celebration Roll
Shrimp tempura, eel, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, tempura flake and eel sauce on top
Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, cream cheese with avocado on top
French Roll
Steamed shrimp, krab sticks, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese and masago wrapped in a crepe
Green Dragon Roll
Eel, avocado, asparagus, cream cheese with avocado on top
Hot Tuna Sandwich
Tuna, scallions, carrots, spicy mayo and masago
Key West Roll
Shrimp tempura, eel, krab sticks, avocado, asparagus, masago, spicy mayo with eel sauce on top)
Lobster Bomb
Lobster tempura, avocado, asparagus, scallions and masago with tiger sauce on top
Mexican Roll
Shrimp tempura, lettuce, chopped onions, avocado, spicy mayo, masago and topped with ell sauce
Orange Dragon
Shrimp, krab sticks, cream cheese, avocado, asparagus, and salmon on top
Red Dragon Roll
Shrimp, krab sticks, cream cheese, avocado, asparagus, and red tuna on top
Volcano Roll
California roll topped with dynamite and eel sauce
Zen Roll
Tuna, hamachi, squid, Japanese pickles, avocado, scallions and masago
Sushi or Sashimi
Ama Ebi (Sweet Shrimp)
Asparagus
Avocado
Conch
Escolar
Hamachi (Japanese Yellow tail)
Hokkigai
Ikura
Krab Stick
Masago (Roe)
Octopus
Saba
Salmon
Scallop
Sea Eel (2 Pieces)
Shrimp
Spinach
Squid
Tamago (Sweet egg)
Tuna
Unagi (Eel)
Wahoo
Temaki – Hand Rolls
Boston Temaki
Shrimp, lettuce, avocado, cucumber and mayo
California Temaki
Krab stick, avocado, cucumber and masago
Dynamite Temaki
Mixed seafood baked with spicy mayo
J.B. Temaki
Salmon, cream cheese and scallions
Negi Hama Temaki
(Japanese yellowtail and scallions
Salmon Skin Temaki
Grilled salmon skin and scallions
Spicy Tuna Temaki
Mixed Tuna with spicy mayo and scallions
Spider Temaki 2
Soft shell crabs, avocado, asparagus, masago and scallions
Tuna Temaki
Tuna and scallions
Unagi Temaki
Grilled eel and cucumber
Vegetable Temaki
Assorted vegetables
Makizushi – Rolls
* Avocado Roll
* Boston Roll
Shrimp, avocado, cucumber, lettuce and mayo
* Daimyo Roll
Tuna, hamachi, salmon, avocado, asparagus, masago, scallions
* Dynamite Roll
Mixed seafood baked in spicy mayo topped with eel sauce
* Futomaki
Krab sticks, tamago, kampyo, asparagus, cucumber, spinach and masago
* JB Roll
Salmon, cream cheese and scallions
* Krab Roll
* Negihama Roll
Japanese yellowtail and scallions
* Salmon Crunch
Salmon, krab sticks, asparagus tempura style (no rice)
* Tuna Roll
with scallions
* Vegetable Roll
Assorted vegetables
Asparagus Roll
Beauty & Beast Roll
Half tuna and half eel, avocado and asparagus
California Roll
Krab sticks, avocado, cucumber and masago, sesame seed
Chicken Katzu Roll
Fried chicken with rice outside
Chicken Teriyaki Roll
Grilled chicken with rice outside
Crazy Roll
Grill eel, salmon skin, avocado, asparagus, scallions and masago with eel sauce on top
Cucumber Roll
Dancing Eel
California roll with grilled eel on top
Eel Roll
Grilled eel and cucumber
Escolar Roll
with scallions
Madonna Roll
Grilled eel, asparagus, and avocado, wrapped in crepe
Miami Roll
Fried snapper, avocado, cucumber, scallions, mayo, masago and eel sauce
Rainbow Roll
California roll with rainbow of fish on top
Salmon Roll
with scallions
Salmon Skin Roll
Fried salmon skin, scallions with eel sauce
Shrimp Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, masago, scallions
Spicy Krab Roll
Krab sticks, avocado and spicy mayo
Spicy Salmon Roll
Mixed salmon with spicy mayo, cucumber, scallions, masago
Spicy Tuna Roll
Mixed tuna with spicy mayo, cucumber, scallions, sesame seed
Tanzana Roll
Japanese Yellowtail, avocado, asparagus, scallions and masago
Sushi & Sashimi Combos
Sushi Boat Combos
Boat for Three
California Roll, JB Roll, Sushi Bomb, 20 sashimi pieces and 15 sushi pieces)
Boat for Two
California Roll, JB Roll, 16 sashimi pieces and 10 sushi pieces
Boat of Four
California Roll, JB Roll, Sushi Bomb, Super Crunch, 26 sashimi pieces and 20 sushi pieces
Mini Single
Rainbow Roll, 6 sashimi pieces and 3 sushi pieces
Single
California Roll, 12 sashimi pieces and 6 sushi pieces
Titanic
California Roll, JB Roll, Sushi Bomb, Super Crunch, Dragon Roll, 30 sashimi and 25 sushi pieces
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
9690 Glades Rd Suite 400, Boca Raton, FL 33434