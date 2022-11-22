Zen Box Izakaya

18% SURCHARGE ADDED

An 18% surcharge is added to all orders to support fair wages and benefits for our entire Team. Pursuant to Minn. Stat. §177.23, Subd. 9, this charge is not a gratuity for employee service. 100% of this surcharge is distributed to every hourly team-mate contributing to your dine-in or take-out experience. This extra 18% has allowed us to raise the hourly wages as well as provide healthcare for all full-time staff. For more info, please visit zenbox.com. Thank you for your support.