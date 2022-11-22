Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen
Mediterranean

Zen Box Izakaya

937 Reviews

$$

602 South Washington Ave

Minneapolis, MN 55415

Popular Items

TONKOTSU RAMEN
AGE GYOZA
TORI TANTANMEN

<< PLEASE READ ABOUT 18% SURCHARGE >>

18% SURCHARGE ADDED

An 18% surcharge is added to all orders to support fair wages and benefits for our entire Team. Pursuant to Minn. Stat. §177.23, Subd. 9, this charge is not a gratuity for employee service. 100% of this surcharge is distributed to every hourly team-mate contributing to your dine-in or take-out experience. This extra 18% has allowed us to raise the hourly wages as well as provide healthcare for all full-time staff. For more info, please visit zenbox.com. Thank you for your support.

NO UTENSILS REQUIRED

No Utensils or Napkins required

No Utensils or Napkins required

If you're eating at home, let's not waste disposables! Add this to your cart to opt for no utensils & napkins.

🍡SNACKS

AGE GYOZA

AGE GYOZA

$7.50

deep-fried dumplings / shoga niniku tare (our famous kamikaze sauce) / chicken or veggie (Vegan)

GRILLED BEEF SHORT RIBS

GRILLED BEEF SHORT RIBS

$16.00

grilled bone-in beef short ribs / pickled daikon

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$8.50

ginger tare / crispy shallots (Vegan)

CHICKEN KARAAGE

CHICKEN KARAAGE

$9.50

japanese-style boneless fried chicken / shoga niniku tare (our famous kamikaze sauce)

GRILLED SALMON

GRILLED SALMON

$16.00

pickled mushrooms / bonito / teriyaki

MISO SOUP

MISO SOUP

$5.50

vegan dashi / shiro miso / aburaage / shiitake mushroom / green onions (Vegan)

N.H.K. (NIPPON HOT KARAAGE)

N.H.K. (NIPPON HOT KARAAGE)

$10.00

fried boneless chicken / housemade gochu sauce

PORK KATSU

PORK KATSU

$9.50

panko pork cutlet / bulldog katsu sauce / spicy mustard

TAKOYAKI

TAKOYAKI

$9.00

battered octopus / japanese mayo / bulldog katsu sauce / bonito / benishoga

ABURI SALMON

ABURI SALMON

$13.00

torched salmon sashimi / ponzu / yellow onion / togarashi / house seasoned salt

EDAMAME

EDAMAME

$5.50

house seasoned salt / served chilled (Vegan)

JAPANESE POTATO SALAD

JAPANESE POTATO SALAD

$5.50

japanese-style potato salad / cucumber / carrots / pickled mustard seeds / kewpie mayo

SEAWEED SALAD

SEAWEED SALAD

$7.50

seaweed / english cucumber / pickles / sesame vinaigrette (Vegan)

HIYASHI SOBA SALAD

HIYASHI SOBA SALAD

$10.50

buckwheat soba noodles / edamame / tomato / greens / miso sesame tare (vegan, not gluten free)

TSUKEMONO

TSUKEMONO

$7.50

housemade assorted seasonal pickles (Vegan)

🍔SANDWICH

PORK KATSU SANDO

PORK KATSU SANDO

$13.00

panko pork cutlet / fine shredded cabbage / spicy mayo / katsu sauce / shoyu pickled cukes / brioche bun

SPICY KARAAGE SANDO

SPICY KARAAGE SANDO

$13.00

fried whole chicken thigh / asian slaw / housemade gochu sauce / pickled cukes / shaved onion / brioche bun

TOFU SANDO

TOFU SANDO

$12.00

Fried Tofu / Roasted Tomato Jam / Bread & Butter Pickled Takuan / Carrots / Cabbage / Mustard Tofu Spread / Vegan Brioche Bun (Vegetarian - Contains Soy, Gluten, Dairy) **Can be prepared Vegan by request**

🍜ZEN RAMEN

TONKOTSU RAMEN

TONKOTSU RAMEN

$16.00

heritage pork bone broth / sun noodle classic wavy ramen noodles / pork chashu / kikurage / menma / ajitama* / mayu (*Consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meats, poultry or seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.)

KIMCHI RAMEN

KIMCHI RAMEN

$16.00

heritage pork bone broth / kimchi / sun noodle classic wavy ramen noodles / pork chashu / kikurage / menma / ajitama* / mayu (*Consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meats, poultry or seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.)

MAPO TOFU MAZEMEN (Vegan)

MAPO TOFU MAZEMEN (Vegan)

$15.00

brothless ramen / sun noodle temomi ramen noodles / mushroom blend / eggplant / tofu / doubanjian / szechuan peppercorns (No Pork / Vegan)

TORI TANTANMEN

TORI TANTANMEN

$15.00

ginger chicken creamy paitan / sun noodle temomi ramen noodles / szechuan spice ground chicken / kikurage/ shredded cucumber / ajitama* / scallions / goma doubanjiang tare / szechuan chili oil / temomi ramen noodle (No Pork) (*Consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meats, poultry or seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness)

🍱ZEN BENTO

CHICKEN KARAAGE BENTO

CHICKEN KARAAGE BENTO

$15.00

Set includes japanese fried chicken / salad / edamame / age gyoza

ATSUAGE TOFU BENTO (Vegan)

ATSUAGE TOFU BENTO (Vegan)

$13.00

Set includes grilled tofu / teriyaki / salad / edamame / veggie age gyoza (Vegan)

CHICKEN TERIYAKI BENTO

CHICKEN TERIYAKI BENTO

$15.00

Set includes grilled chicken thigh / teriyaki / salad / edamame / age gyoza

BEEF SHORT RIBS BENTO

BEEF SHORT RIBS BENTO

$20.00

Set includes grilled bone-in beef short ribs / salad / edamame / age gyoza

SALMON TERIYAKI BENTO

SALMON TERIYAKI BENTO

$19.00

Set includes grilled salmon / teriyaki / salad / edamame / age gyoza

🍛CURRY & RICE BOWLS

CHICKEN KARAAGE CURRY

CHICKEN KARAAGE CURRY

$16.00

japanese style curry / chicken karaage / potato / onion / carrot / fukujinzuke pickles

TOFU CURRY (Vegan)

TOFU CURRY (Vegan)

$14.00

japanese style curry / tofu / potato / onion / carrot / fukujinzuke pickles (Vegan)

PORK KATSU CURRY

PORK KATSU CURRY

$16.00

japanese style curry / panko pork cutlet / potato / onion / carrot / fukujinzuke pickles

CHICKEN TERIYAKI DONBURI

CHICKEN TERIYAKI DONBURI

$14.00

grilled chicken thigh / teriyaki / greens / pickles

TOFU TERIYAKI DONBURI (Vegan)

TOFU TERIYAKI DONBURI (Vegan)

$12.00

tofu steak / teriyaki / greens / pickles (Vegan)

PLAIN CURRY (Vegan)

$11.00

japanese style curry / potato / onion / carrot / fukujinzuke pickles

GLUTEN FREE OPTIONS

NOTE: Zen Box is NOT a gluten-free establishment, therefore there is a chance of gluten cross-contamination on all menu items. We cannot guarantee that some menu items are 100% gluten free. Guests are encouraged to consider this information in light of their Individual dietary needs.

GF GRILLED SALMON APPETIZER

$16.00

pickled mushrooms / bonito / GF teriyaki. NOTE: Zen Box is NOT a gluten-free establishment, therefore there is a chance of gluten cross-contamination on all menu items. We cannot guarantee that some menu items are 100% gluten free. Guests are encouraged to consider this information in light of their Individual dietary needs.

GF CHICKEN TERIYAKI DONBURI

$14.00

grilled chicken thigh / GF teriyaki / greens / pickles (choice of white or brown rice) NOTE: Zen Box is NOT a gluten-free establishment, therefore there is a chance of gluten cross-contamination on all menu items. We cannot guarantee that some menu items are 100% gluten free. Guests are encouraged to consider this information in light of their Individual dietary needs.

GF TOFU TERIYAKI DONBURI (Vegan)

$12.00

tofu steak / GF teriyaki / greens / pickles (choice of white or brown rice) (Vegan) NOTE: Zen Box is NOT a gluten-free establishment, therefore there is a chance of gluten cross-contamination on all menu items. We cannot guarantee that some menu items are 100% gluten free. Guests are encouraged to consider this information in light of their Individual dietary needs.

🍰SWEETS

GREEN TEA TIRAMISU

GREEN TEA TIRAMISU

$9.50Out of stock

HOUSE-MADE GREEN TEA TIRAMISU: matcha-soaked lady fingers, mascrapone, matcha powder (no alcohol, contains raw egg* ) *Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

🍟SIDES & PANTRY

ZEN BOX CHILI CRISP (6 OZ JAR)

ZEN BOX CHILI CRISP (6 OZ JAR)

$8.50

Our home-made chili crisp (6oz Jar) is an excellent condiment to add a kick of tingly spice and crunchy texture to ramen, donburi, pizza, ice cream, just a bowl of rice, or anything. IT'S THAT GOOD.

CRIMINI MUSHROOM PICKLES - HALF PINT

$6.00

House-made Garlic Shoyu Crimini Mushroom Pickles

SIDE OF SEASONED FRIES (Vegan, not GF)

$5.00

french fries / aonori / togarashi / sea salt

SIDE OF KIMCHI

$4.50

Allergen: contains shrimp

SIDE OF WHITE RICE

$3.50

SIDE OF BROWN RICE

$3.50

SIDE SALAD

$5.50

MIXED GREENS / CABBAGE / CARROT / CUCUMBER / CHERRY TOMATO / ZEN DRESSING

KAMIKAZE SAUCE - ONE PINT (BULK)

$6.00

Our Kamikaze Sauce is so addictive with our Age Gyoza & Chicken Karaage that our customers are requesting it by the pint! It's also a great dipping sauce or marinade for your grilled meats or vegetables!

ZEN SALAD DRESSING - ONE PINT (BULK)

$6.00

Our Famous Zen Salad Dressing is now available in a pint! This dressing is so versatile for any cabbage or mixed greens salad (or even on your grilled chicken!)

TOGARASHI BOTTLE (15g BTL)

TOGARASHI BOTTLE (15g BTL)

$4.00

Now you can have a bottle of our favorite Togarashi Powder for your pantry at home. Nanami Togarashi is a spicy powdered assortment of dried chili peppers and other seasonings, a perfect condiment for Ramen, or any other dish that needs an extra spice!

🥤NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

RAMUNE SODA - ORIGINAL

RAMUNE SODA - ORIGINAL

$4.00

A Classic Japanese Soda in Original Lemonade flavor. This refreshing soda from Sangaria is always fun to open when you pop the marble down, making it all the more satisfying to drink!

RAMUNE SODA - STRAWBERRY

RAMUNE SODA - STRAWBERRY

$4.00

A Classic Japanese Soda in Strawberry flavor. This refreshing soda from Sangaria is always fun to open when you pop the marble down, making it all the more satisfying to drink!

RAMUNE SODA - PEACH

RAMUNE SODA - PEACH

$4.00Out of stock

A Classic Japanese Soda in Peach flavor. This refreshing soda from Sangaria is always fun to open when you pop the marble down, making it all the more satisfying to drink!

RAMUNE SODA - MELON

RAMUNE SODA - MELON

$4.00

A fruity sweet Japanese Melon flavor. This refreshing soda from Sangaria is always fun to open when you pop the marble down, making it all the more satisfying to drink!

RAMUNE SODA - ORANGE

RAMUNE SODA - ORANGE

$4.00

A Classic Japanese Soda in Orange flavor. This refreshing soda from Sangaria is always fun to open when you pop the marble down, making it all the more satisfying to drink!

ITOEN UNSWEETENED GREEN TEA BOTTLE

ITOEN UNSWEETENED GREEN TEA BOTTLE

$4.50

Oi Ocha Unsweetened Green Tea - Unsweetened and zero calories by Ito En. (16.9 fl oz Bottle)

CLASSIC COKE - 20 OZ BOTTLE

CLASSIC COKE - 20 OZ BOTTLE

$4.00
DIET COKE - 20 OZ BOTTLE

DIET COKE - 20 OZ BOTTLE

$4.00
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markQR Codes
check markOnline Ordering
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Ramen-centric Izakaya owned by Chef & Wife, in DT Minneapolis, Mill District. Follow us on Instagram + Facebook + Twitter @zenboxizakaya

