Ramen
Mediterranean
Zen Box Izakaya
937 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Ramen-centric Izakaya owned by Chef & Wife, in DT Minneapolis, Mill District. Follow us on Instagram + Facebook + Twitter @zenboxizakaya
Location
602 South Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55415
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Afro Deli & Grill- Downtown Mpls
No Reviews
705 Marquette Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurant
Afro Deli & Grill - Stadium Village
No Reviews
720 WASHINGTON AVE South East Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Minneapolis
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurant
More near Minneapolis