Zen Curry San Diego

7309 Clairemont Mesa Blvd

San Diego, CA 92111

Popular Items

Chicken Katsu Curry
Zen Special
Pork Katsu Curry

Utensils and Radish available upon request

Utensils and Radish available upon request. Please indicate how many

Utensil

Please indicate how many utensils you would like

Radish

Please indicate if you would like any red radish with your order

Specials

Karaage Curry

$13.00

5-6pcs of Japanese fried chicken over curry rice

APP

Edamame

$3.00

Steamed and lightly salted

Plain Naan Bread

$3.00+

Plain naan bread toasted with butter

Garlic Naan Bread

$3.50+

Garlic naan bread toasted with butter

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$4.00

Seaweed, kikurage mushrooms and sesame seed

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00

Crispy French fries with choice of sauce

Vegetarian Eggrolls

$5.00

Fried harumaki egg rolls with sweet & sour sauce, 4pcs

Onion Rings

$5.00

Beer battered onion rings with choice of sauce

Fried Gyoza

Fried Gyoza

$6.00

Pork and vegetable filled dumplings with housemate gyoza sauce, 5pcs

Shrimp Shumai

$6.00

Deep fried shumai with shrimp and pork filling, 5pcs

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$7.00

Japanese fried chicken- marinated chicken thigh with side of sriracha aioli

Fried Oysters

Fried Oysters

$7.00

Deep fried Takanobu soapberry oysters, 5pcs

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$7.00

Popular Japanese street food originated in Osaka. Ball-shaped dumpling with bits of octopus, 5pcs

CURRY

Curry Rice

$8.00

Curry and rice only

Curry Udon

$10.00

Curry cooked with onions and dashi stock with side of udon noodles topped with green onions

Chicken Katsu Curry

$14.50

Crispy panko chicken cutlet over curry rice

Pork Katsu Curry

$14.00

Crispy panko pork cutlet over curry rice

Stewed Beef Curry

$14.00

Slow-cooked diced beef simmered with curry sauce, over rice

Karaage Curry

$14.00

5-6pcs marinated and fried chicken over curry rice

Gyoza Curry

$13.00

5pcs fried pork and vegetable filled dumplings over curry rice

Steamed Chicken Curry

$11.00

Steamed chicken simmered with curry, over rice

Tofu Katsu Curry

$13.00

4pcs breaded and fried tofu over curry rice

Croquette Curry

$13.00

2pcs potato croquette over curry rice

Sausage Curry

$12.00

5pcs kurobuta sausages over curry rice

Spam Katsu Curry

$13.00

4pcs panko crusted spam over curry rice

Shrimp Katsu Curry

$13.00

3pcs ebi fry (breaded and fried shrimp) over curry rice

Oyster Katsu Curry

$15.00

5 pcs kaki fry (breaded and deep fried oysters) over curry rice

COMBO

Zen Special

Zen Special

$17.00

Our most popular choice! Chicken katsu curry with side of kurobuta sausage (2pcs) topped with Mozzarella cheese

Ono Combo

$16.50

Pork katsu curry with side of spam katsu (2pcs) and fried egg

Vegetarian Combo

Vegetarian Combo

$14.50

Tofu katsu curry with minced spinach, topped with garlic chips

Beef Combo

$16.50

Stewed beef curry with golden potato and steamed mushroom

Zen Fries

$13.50

Choice of chicken, pork or tofu katsu over French fries, topped with fried egg and Mozzarella cheese

Curry Moco

Curry Moco

$13.00

Hawaiian Loco Moco inspired dish. Beef patty and fried egg over rice, with mushroom curry

Brisket Curry

Brisket Curry

$16.50

4 thick slices of slow-simmered beef brisket over curry rice topped with green onion

RICE BOWLS

Katsudon

$14.00

Choice of chicken, pork or tofu katsu simmered with onions, egg and sweet/savory stock over bed of rice. Topped with green onions and nori

Oyakodon

$13.00

Steamed chicken simmered with onions, egg, sweet/savory stock over bed of rice, topped with green onions and nori

Pork Belly Bowl

$15.00

Seared and slow-cooked pork belly in sweet/savory sauce over bed of rice, topped with fried egg, green onion and nori

Karaage Bowl

$14.00

8pcs Japanese fried chicken over bed of rice topped with fried egg, green onion, kewpie mayo and sweet/savory sauce

Unagi Bowl

Unagi Bowl

$15.00

Glazed unagi (eel) over rice, with ajitama egg, cucumber, green onion and nori

Brisket Bowl

Brisket Bowl

$14.00Out of stock

Limited time only! Brisket cooked with sweet soy, and fried egg over bed of rice topped with nori and green onion

Milk Tea

Zen Milk Tea

Zen Milk Tea

$4.50

Classic milk tea made with Assam black tea and non-dairy creamer

Golden Milk Tea

Golden Milk Tea

$4.50

Assam black milk tea with chocolate/hazelnut flavor

Thai Milk Tea

Thai Milk Tea

$4.50

Strongly brewed Thai milk tea made with non-dairy creamer

Wintermelon Milk Tea

Wintermelon Milk Tea

$4.50

Butterscotch flavor milk tea made with non-dairy creamer

Royal Milk Tea

Royal Milk Tea

$4.50Out of stock

Mix of black and green tea, nutty and rich flavor milk tea

Okinawa Milk Tea

Okinawa Milk Tea

$4.50

Brown sugar milk tea

Mango Green Tea

Mango Green Tea

$3.50

Jasmine green tea with mango juice

Jasmine Green Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$3.00

Iced jasmine green tea, sweetened

Barley Tea

Barley Tea

$3.00

Iced barley tea/ mugicha. No calories, no sugar added

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Freshly squeezed lemon and strawberry jam

Dalgona Coffee

Dalgona Coffee

$4.00+

Whipped coffee on top of lactose-free milk (*sweetness cannot be adjusted)

Strawberry Dalgona

Strawberry Dalgona

$4.00+

Creamy strawberry cream on top of Lactaid milk (*sweetness cannot be adjusted)

Cream Soda Float

$6.00

Creamy soda float

Melon Cream Soda Float

Melon Cream Soda Float

$6.00

Melon soda float topped with vanilla ice cream and cherry

Hot Hojicha Tea

$2.00

Roasted and smoky green tea

Hot Genmai Tea

$2.00

Toasted rice green tea

Soft Drink

Coke

Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Calpico

Calpico

$2.00

Side Order

Extra Fukujinzuke

$0.50

XXXTRA Fukujinzuke

$4.50

Extra White Rice

$2.00

Extra Brown Rice

$2.50

Kimchi

$2.00

Ajitama Egg

$2.50Out of stock

Steamed Vegetables

$3.00

Potato Croquette (1pc)

$2.50

Shrimp Croquette (1pc)

$3.00

Creamy Crab Croquette (1pc)

$3.00

Kabocha Croquette (1pc)

$3.00

Kurobuta Sausage (2pcs)

$3.00

Spam Katsu (2pcs)

$3.50

Tofu Katsu (2pcs)

$3.50

Shrimp Katsu (2pcs)

$4.00

Steamed Chicken

$3.00

Chicken katsu

$6.50

Pork Katsu

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Authentic Japanese curry with customizable spice levels and over 30 toppings to choose from!

Location

7309 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92111

