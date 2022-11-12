ZENOS ITALIAN RESTAURANT 1925 N Roberts Ave
686 Reviews
$$
1925 N Roberts Ave
Lumberton, NC 28358
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizer
Mozzarella Sticks
MADE FROM CREAMY MOZZARELLA CHEESE AND COATED IN A CRISPY, FLAVORFUL BATTER
The Sampler
2 Chicken tenders, 3 mozzarella sticks & 5 fried mushrooms
Fried Mushrooms
WHOLE MUSHROOM BREADED
Onion Rings
SWEET YELLOW ONIONS DIPPED IN LIGHT GOLDEN BATTER WITH A SIDE OF RANCH
Fried Pickles
BREADED DILL PICKLE SPEARS
Pizza Fries
Bacon & melted mozzarella cheese With Side ranch dressing
Fried Okra
Homemade Chips
Large French Fries
Small French Fries
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Nuggets 10 PCS
Garlic Bread With Cheese
Freshly toasted Italian bread with roasted garlic & mozzarella cheese
Ruann Bread
FRESHLY TOASTED ITALIAN BREAD WITH ROASTED GARLIC & MOZZARELLA CHEESE AND BACON
Bread Sticks
Buffalo Wings
Salad & Soup
Grilled Chicken Salad
Marinated chicken on a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, pineapple & cucumbers
Crispy Chicken Salad
Marinated Crispy chicken on a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, pineapple & cucumbers
Grilled Shrimp Salad
12 grilled shrimp on a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, green peppers & pineapple
Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomato, Cucumber, onion, green peppers, banana peppers, black olives, feta cheese & Italian spices
Chef Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, cucumbers, ham, turkey, provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese & boiled egg
House Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, cucumbers & cheese
Side Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers & cheddar cheese.
MINESTRONE SOUP
Pasta
Fettuccine Alfredo
Grilled Chicken Alfredo
Fried Chicken Alfredo
Shrimp Alfredo
Ribeye Steak Alfredo
Eggplant Parmigiana
Eggplant Manicotti
Cheese Ravioli
Vegetable Angel Hair
Tomatoes, broccoli, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives & fresh garlic
Vegetable Spaghetti
Tomatoes, broccoli, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives & fresh garlic
Angel Hair
Ziti Alla Sicilian
ham, mushrooms, pink Alfredo sauce & mozzarella cheese
Vegetable Ziti
Tomatoes, broccoli, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives & fresh garlic
Baked Ziti
With creamy ricotta and Mozzarella
Spaghetti
Zeno’s Spaghetti
With garlic, olive oil & mushrooms | Add meat or tomato sauce, $1.00
Meat Lasagna
Ziti
Chicken Plate
Chicken Broccoli Stir Fry
Marinated grilled chicken with broccoli cooked in olive oil & served on a bed of rice
Super Chicken Broccoli
Marinated grilled chicken served with broccoli, mushrooms, onions and green peppers over a bed of rice
Grilled Chicken Plate
Marinated grilled chicken served with spaghetti & your choice of tomato or meat sauce
Chicken Parmigiana
Fried chicken served over spaghetti topped with mozzarella cheese & your choice of tomato or meat sauce
Chicken Portabella
Marinated grilled chicken sautéed with onions, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms and garlic, cooked in olive oil. Served with your choice of tomato or meat sauce
Sierra Chicken
Marinated grilled chicken sautéed with onions, mushrooms and broccoli and cooked in olive oil with garlic. Topped with mozzarella cheese and served with spaghetti & your choice of tomato or meat sauce
Steak & Shrimp Plate
Sierra Ribeye Steak
grilled ribeye steak sautéed with onions, mushrooms, broccoli and garlic cooked in olive oil, topped with mozzarella cheese, served with spaghetti & your choice of tomato or meat sauce
Ribeye Steak & Broccoli Stir Fry
Marinated grilled ribeye steak with broccoli cooked in olive oil & served on a bed of rice
Ribeye Steak & Shrimp & Chicken Broccoli Stir Fry
Marinated grilled ribeye steak & marinated grilled shrimp & Marinated grilled chicken with broccoli cooked in olive oil & served on a bed of rice
Shrimp & Broccoli Stir Fry
15 marinated grilled shrimp with broccoli cooked in olive oil & served on a bed of rice
Sierra Shrimp
15 marinated grilled shrimp sautéed with onions, mushrooms, broccoli and garlic cooked in olive oil, topped with mozzarella cheese, served with spaghetti & your choice of tomato or meat sauce
Grilled Shrimp Plate
25 grilled shrimp & one side item
Subs On the Grill
Ribeye Steak Sub
angus ribeye steak cut up With your Cheese Choice
Cheesesteak
super thinly steak with American cheese
Cheeseburger
(1/2 Ib ANGUS BEEF) with lettuce, tomato, onions & pickle.
Mushroom Burger
(1/2 Ib ANGUS BEEF) with sautéed mushrooms, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions & pickle.
Grilled Chicken Sub
Marinated chicken, lettuce, tomato, onions & cheese.
Veggie Sub
tomatoes, onions, lettuce, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, mozzarella or American cheese, eggplant & banana peppers.
Beef Gyro
Beef with lettuce, tomato, onions & cucumber sauce
Chicken Gyro
marinated chicken with lettuce, tomato, onions & cucumber sauce.
Italian Sub
Ham & pepperoni with provolone and Lettuce , tomato, onions
Ham & Cheese Sub
Ham with provolone and Lettuce , tomato, onions
Turkey Sub
Turkey with provolone and Lettuce , tomato, onions
Turkey Special Sub
Turkey & Ham with provolone and Lettuce , tomato, onions
Parmigiana Subs
Meat Ball Parm Sub
Beef meatballs, covered in our signature marinara sauce and topped with melting Mozzarella cheese.
Eggplant Parm Sub
Eggplant covered in our signature marinara sauce and topped with melting Mozzarella cheese.
Chicken parmesan Sub
Hand breaded chicken covered in our signature marinara sauce and topped with melting Mozzarella cheese.
Sausage Parm Sub
Beef Sliced Italian sausage covered in our signature marinara sauce and topped with melting Mozzarella cheese.
Pizza
Stromboli
Small Zeno's Stromboli
Pizza dough folded up with ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese & pizza sauce
Large Zeno's Stromboli
Pizza dough folded up with ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese & pizza sauce
Small Steak Stromboli
Pizza dough folded up with Steak and mozzarella cheese
Large Steak Stromboli
Pizza dough folded up with Steak and mozzarella cheese
Small Chicken Stromboli
Pizza dough folded up with Chicken and mozzarella cheese
Large Chicken Stromboli
Pizza dough folded up with Chicken and mozzarella cheese
Small Steak Special Stromboli
Pizza dough folded up with Steak , mushrooms, green peppers, onions and mozzarella cheese
Large Steak Special Stromboli
Pizza dough folded up with Steak , mushrooms, green peppers, onions and mozzarella cheese
Small Chicken Special Stromboli
Pizza dough folded up with Chicken , mushrooms, green peppers, onions and mozzarella cheese
Large Chicken Special Stromboli
Pizza dough folded up with Chicken , mushrooms, green peppers, onions and mozzarella cheese
Small New York Stromboli
Ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce, fresh tomatoes & Italian spices
Large New York Stromboli
Ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce, fresh tomatoes & Italian spices
Small Vegetable Stromboli
Mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, eggplant, fresh tomatoes and mozzarella cheese
Large Vegetable Stromboli
Mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, eggplant, fresh tomatoes and mozzarella cheese
Small Cheese Stromboli
Pizza dough folded up with mozzarella cheese
Large Cheese Stromboli
Pizza dough folded up with mozzarella cheese
Small Pepperoni Stromboli
Pizza dough folded up with pepperoni, mozzarella cheese
Large Pepperoni Stromboli
Pizza dough folded up with pepperoni, mozzarella cheese
Calzones
Small Cheese Calzone
Pizza dough folded up with ricotta & mozzarella cheese
Large Cheese Calzone
Pizza dough folded up with ricotta & mozzarella cheese
Small Pepperoni Calzone
Pizza dough folded up with ricotta , Pepperoni & mozzarella cheese
Large Pepperoni Calzone
Pizza dough folded up with ricotta , Pepperoni & mozzarella cheese
Small Chicken Calzone
Ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese & grilled chicken
Large Chicken Calzone
Ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese & grilled chicken
Small Meat Calzone
Hamburger, meatballs, mozzarella cheese & meat sauce
Large Meat Calzone
Hamburger, meatballs, mozzarella cheese & meat sauce
Small Sausage , Pepperoni , Ham Calzone
Sausage , Pepperoni , Ham With Ricotta Cheese
Large Sausage , Pepperoni , Ham Calzone
Sausage , Pepperoni , Ham With Ricotta Cheese
Small Steak Calzone
Pizza dough folded up with mozzarella cheese & steak
Large Steak Calzone
Pizza dough folded up with mozzarella cheese & steak
Small Vegetable Calzone
Mushrooms, green peppers, black olives eggplant, fresh tomatoes & mozzarella cheese
Large Vegetable Calzone
Mushrooms, green peppers, black olives eggplant, fresh tomatoes & mozzarella cheese
Kid’s Menu
Desserts
Extra Dressing
Beverages
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
1/2 Tea 1/2 Unsweet
1/2 Tea 1/2 Lemonade
Cup Of Ice
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Mello Yellow
Lemonade
Dr. Pepper
Orange fanta
Fruit Punch
Coffe
Hot Tea
Tap Water
2 Liter Coke
2 Liter Sprite
1/2 Gallon Sweet Tea
1/2 Gallon Unsweet Tea
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1925 N Roberts Ave, Lumberton, NC 28358