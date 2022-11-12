Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

ZENOS ITALIAN RESTAURANT 1925 N Roberts Ave

686 Reviews

$$

1925 N Roberts Ave

Lumberton, NC 28358

Popular Items

Chicken Broccoli Stir Fry
Grilled Chicken Alfredo
Cheesesteak

Appetizer

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.62

MADE FROM CREAMY MOZZARELLA CHEESE AND COATED IN A CRISPY, FLAVORFUL BATTER

The Sampler

$10.49

2 Chicken tenders, 3 mozzarella sticks & 5 fried mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$7.88

WHOLE MUSHROOM BREADED

Onion Rings

$7.34

SWEET YELLOW ONIONS DIPPED IN LIGHT GOLDEN BATTER WITH A SIDE OF RANCH

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.39

BREADED DILL PICKLE SPEARS

Pizza Fries

$8.39

Bacon & melted mozzarella cheese With Side ranch dressing

Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$7.34

Homemade Chips

$6.29

Large French Fries

$5.24

Small French Fries

$3.14

Chicken Tenders

$9.44

Chicken Nuggets 10 PCS

$6.82

Garlic Bread With Cheese

$6.29

Freshly toasted Italian bread with roasted garlic & mozzarella cheese

Ruann Bread

$7.34

FRESHLY TOASTED ITALIAN BREAD WITH ROASTED GARLIC & MOZZARELLA CHEESE AND BACON

Bread Sticks

$7.34

Buffalo Wings

5 Pieces

$7.88

10 Pieces

$15.74

20 Pieces

$31.50

Salad & Soup

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.02

Marinated chicken on a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, pineapple & cucumbers

Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.02

Marinated Crispy chicken on a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, pineapple & cucumbers

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$15.74

12 grilled shrimp on a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, green peppers & pineapple

Greek Salad

$11.02

Lettuce, tomato, Cucumber, onion, green peppers, banana peppers, black olives, feta cheese & Italian spices

Chef Salad

$11.02

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, cucumbers, ham, turkey, provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese & boiled egg

House Salad

$8.39

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, cucumbers & cheese

Side Salad

$4.19

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers & cheddar cheese.

MINESTRONE SOUP

$6.29

Pasta

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.74

Grilled Chicken Alfredo

$18.89

Fried Chicken Alfredo

$18.89

Shrimp Alfredo

$20.48

Ribeye Steak Alfredo

$25.19

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.79

Eggplant Manicotti

$17.06

Cheese Ravioli

$13.64

Vegetable Angel Hair

$15.74

Tomatoes, broccoli, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives & fresh garlic

Vegetable Spaghetti

$15.74

Tomatoes, broccoli, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives & fresh garlic

Angel Hair

$9.98

Ziti Alla Sicilian

$16.54

ham, mushrooms, pink Alfredo sauce & mozzarella cheese

Vegetable Ziti

$15.74

Tomatoes, broccoli, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives & fresh garlic

Baked Ziti

$13.39

With creamy ricotta and Mozzarella

Spaghetti

Zeno’s Spaghetti

$13.64

With garlic, olive oil & mushrooms | Add meat or tomato sauce, $1.00

Meat Lasagna

$13.64

Ziti

$10.24

Chicken Plate

Chicken Broccoli Stir Fry

Chicken Broccoli Stir Fry

$13.64

Marinated grilled chicken with broccoli cooked in olive oil & served on a bed of rice

Super Chicken Broccoli

$16.79

Marinated grilled chicken served with broccoli, mushrooms, onions and green peppers over a bed of rice

Grilled Chicken Plate

$16.79

Marinated grilled chicken served with spaghetti & your choice of tomato or meat sauce

Chicken Parmigiana

$16.79

Fried chicken served over spaghetti topped with mozzarella cheese & your choice of tomato or meat sauce

Chicken Portabella

Chicken Portabella

$18.89

Marinated grilled chicken sautéed with onions, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms and garlic, cooked in olive oil. Served with your choice of tomato or meat sauce

Sierra Chicken

$18.89

Marinated grilled chicken sautéed with onions, mushrooms and broccoli and cooked in olive oil with garlic. Topped with mozzarella cheese and served with spaghetti & your choice of tomato or meat sauce

Steak & Shrimp Plate

Sierra Ribeye Steak

$28.34

grilled ribeye steak sautéed with onions, mushrooms, broccoli and garlic cooked in olive oil, topped with mozzarella cheese, served with spaghetti & your choice of tomato or meat sauce

Ribeye Steak & Broccoli Stir Fry

$23.09

Marinated grilled ribeye steak with broccoli cooked in olive oil & served on a bed of rice

Ribeye Steak & Shrimp & Chicken Broccoli Stir Fry

$28.34

Marinated grilled ribeye steak & marinated grilled shrimp & Marinated grilled chicken with broccoli cooked in olive oil & served on a bed of rice

Shrimp & Broccoli Stir Fry

$23.09

15 marinated grilled shrimp with broccoli cooked in olive oil & served on a bed of rice

Sierra Shrimp

$23.09

15 marinated grilled shrimp sautéed with onions, mushrooms, broccoli and garlic cooked in olive oil, topped with mozzarella cheese, served with spaghetti & your choice of tomato or meat sauce

Grilled Shrimp Plate

$24.14

25 grilled shrimp & one side item

Subs On the Grill

Ribeye Steak Sub

$15.74

angus ribeye steak cut up With your Cheese Choice

Cheesesteak

$9.72

super thinly steak with American cheese

Cheeseburger

$9.72

(1/2 Ib ANGUS BEEF) with lettuce, tomato, onions & pickle.

Mushroom Burger

$9.98

(1/2 Ib ANGUS BEEF) with sautéed mushrooms, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions & pickle.

Grilled Chicken Sub

$9.72

Marinated chicken, lettuce, tomato, onions & cheese.

Veggie Sub

$10.49

tomatoes, onions, lettuce, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, mozzarella or American cheese, eggplant & banana peppers.

Beef Gyro

$10.49

Beef with lettuce, tomato, onions & cucumber sauce

Chicken Gyro

$10.49

marinated chicken with lettuce, tomato, onions & cucumber sauce.

Italian Sub

$9.72

Ham & pepperoni with provolone and Lettuce , tomato, onions

Ham & Cheese Sub

$9.44

Ham with provolone and Lettuce , tomato, onions

Turkey Sub

$9.44

Turkey with provolone and Lettuce , tomato, onions

Turkey Special Sub

$9.72

Turkey & Ham with provolone and Lettuce , tomato, onions

Parmigiana Subs

Meat Ball Parm Sub

$9.72

Beef meatballs, covered in our signature marinara sauce and topped with melting Mozzarella cheese.

Eggplant Parm Sub

$9.72

Eggplant covered in our signature marinara sauce and topped with melting Mozzarella cheese.

Chicken parmesan Sub

$9.72

Hand breaded chicken covered in our signature marinara sauce and topped with melting Mozzarella cheese.

Sausage Parm Sub

$9.72

Beef Sliced Italian sausage covered in our signature marinara sauce and topped with melting Mozzarella cheese.

Pizza

Hand Tossed pizza

Small 10"

$9.44

Medium 12"

$11.54

Large 14"

$12.59

Thick & Round

$14.69

Stromboli

Pizza dough folded up

Small Zeno's Stromboli

$10.49

Pizza dough folded up with ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese & pizza sauce

Large Zeno's Stromboli

$16.79

Pizza dough folded up with ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese & pizza sauce

Small Steak Stromboli

$11.54

Pizza dough folded up with Steak and mozzarella cheese

Large Steak Stromboli

$16.79

Pizza dough folded up with Steak and mozzarella cheese

Small Chicken Stromboli

$11.54

Pizza dough folded up with Chicken and mozzarella cheese

Large Chicken Stromboli

$16.79

Pizza dough folded up with Chicken and mozzarella cheese

Small Steak Special Stromboli

$13.64

Pizza dough folded up with Steak , mushrooms, green peppers, onions and mozzarella cheese

Large Steak Special Stromboli

$17.84

Pizza dough folded up with Steak , mushrooms, green peppers, onions and mozzarella cheese

Small Chicken Special Stromboli

$13.64

Pizza dough folded up with Chicken , mushrooms, green peppers, onions and mozzarella cheese

Large Chicken Special Stromboli

$17.84

Pizza dough folded up with Chicken , mushrooms, green peppers, onions and mozzarella cheese

Small New York Stromboli

$11.54

Ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce, fresh tomatoes & Italian spices

Large New York Stromboli

$17.84

Ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce, fresh tomatoes & Italian spices

Small Vegetable Stromboli

$11.54

Mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, eggplant, fresh tomatoes and mozzarella cheese

Large Vegetable Stromboli

$17.84

Mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, eggplant, fresh tomatoes and mozzarella cheese

Small Cheese Stromboli

$10.49

Pizza dough folded up with mozzarella cheese

Large Cheese Stromboli

$16.79

Pizza dough folded up with mozzarella cheese

Small Pepperoni Stromboli

$10.49

Pizza dough folded up with pepperoni, mozzarella cheese

Large Pepperoni Stromboli

$16.79

Pizza dough folded up with pepperoni, mozzarella cheese

Calzones

Pizza dough folded up

Small Cheese Calzone

$10.49

Pizza dough folded up with ricotta & mozzarella cheese

Large Cheese Calzone

$16.79

Pizza dough folded up with ricotta & mozzarella cheese

Small Pepperoni Calzone

$11.54

Pizza dough folded up with ricotta , Pepperoni & mozzarella cheese

Large Pepperoni Calzone

$17.84

Pizza dough folded up with ricotta , Pepperoni & mozzarella cheese

Small Chicken Calzone

$11.54

Ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese & grilled chicken

Large Chicken Calzone

$17.84

Ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese & grilled chicken

Small Meat Calzone

$11.54

Hamburger, meatballs, mozzarella cheese & meat sauce

Large Meat Calzone

$17.84

Hamburger, meatballs, mozzarella cheese & meat sauce

Small Sausage , Pepperoni , Ham Calzone

$12.59

Sausage , Pepperoni , Ham With Ricotta Cheese

Large Sausage , Pepperoni , Ham Calzone

$18.89

Sausage , Pepperoni , Ham With Ricotta Cheese

Small Steak Calzone

$11.54

Pizza dough folded up with mozzarella cheese & steak

Large Steak Calzone

$17.84

Pizza dough folded up with mozzarella cheese & steak

Small Vegetable Calzone

$12.59

Mushrooms, green peppers, black olives eggplant, fresh tomatoes & mozzarella cheese

Large Vegetable Calzone

$18.89

Mushrooms, green peppers, black olives eggplant, fresh tomatoes & mozzarella cheese

Kid’s Menu

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.29

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$6.29

Kids Spaghetti

$5.78

Baby Zeno's Stromboli

$6.56

Baby Ham Stromboli

$6.04

Baby Cheese Stromboli

$5.78

Baby Pepperoni Stromboli

$6.04

Baby Pizza

$5.52

Baby Zeno's Supreme

$8.66

Baby Meat Lovers

$8.66

Baby Veggie Lovers

$9.72

Baby Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$9.72

Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.82

our creamy New York-syle cheesecake

Tiramisu

$6.82

delicious coffee-flavoured Italian dessert

Truffle Mousse Cake

Truffle Mousse Cake

$6.82

combining a layer each of creamy dark chocolate and white chocolate mousse floating between three layers of marbled dark chocolate and white cake

Extra Dressing

Ranch

$0.78

Fat Free Ranch

$0.78Out of stock

Blue Cheese

$0.78

Thousand Island

$0.78

Creamy Italian

$0.78

Fat Free Italian

$0.78

Creamy French

$0.78

Honey Mustard

$0.78

Oil & Vinegar

$0.78

Caesar

$0.78

BBQ Sauce

$0.78

Marinara sauce

$1.00

Meat Sauce

$2.00

16Oz Cup Of Ranch

$5.00

1/2 Gallon Of Ranch

$10.00

Beverages

Sweet Tea

$3.06

Unsweet Tea

$3.06

1/2 Tea 1/2 Unsweet

$3.06

1/2 Tea 1/2 Lemonade

$3.06

Cup Of Ice

$0.30

Coke

$3.06

Diet Coke

$3.06

Sprite

$3.06

Mello Yellow

$3.06

Lemonade

$3.06

Dr. Pepper

$3.06

Orange fanta

$3.06

Fruit Punch

$3.06

Coffe

$2.39

Hot Tea

$2.39

Tap Water

2 Liter Coke

$4.79

2 Liter Sprite

$4.79

1/2 Gallon Sweet Tea

$4.79

1/2 Gallon Unsweet Tea

$4.79
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
1925 N Roberts Ave, Lumberton, NC 28358

