A map showing the location of Zeno's Whiteville View gallery

Zeno's Whiteville

review star

No reviews yet

1732 S Jk Powell Blvd - unit( 150 ) 

Whiteville, NC 28472

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

Small French Fries

Small French Fries

$1.99
Large French Fries

Large French Fries

$3.99
Pizza Fries

Pizza Fries

$7.99
Chicken Tenders 4

Chicken Tenders 4

$7.99
Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$7.25
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.25

The Sampler

$9.25

No substitutions on sampler!!

Bread Sticks

Bread Sticks

$6.25
Ruann Bread

Ruann Bread

$5.50
Mozzeralla Sticks

Mozzeralla Sticks

$6.99
Garlic bread/cheese

Garlic bread/cheese

$4.99

Fresh Salads

Grilled Shrimp Salad

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$12.99

15 grilled shrimp

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99
Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.99
Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$10.99
House Salad

House Salad

$8.99
Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.99

Stromboli

Zenos Stromboli

Zenos Stromboli

$10.99
Steak Stromboli

Steak Stromboli

$11.99

Steak Special Stromboli

$12.99

New York Stromboli

$10.99

Chicken Stromboli

$11.99

Chicken Special Stromboli

$12.99

Add Ranch

$0.99

Add Marinra

$0.99

No Marinara ranch instead

Ham Stromboli

$9.99

Pepperoni Stromboli

$9.99

Vegetable stromboli

$10.99

Sausage Stromboli

$9.99

Cheese Stromboli

$9.99

Meat Lovers Strombolli

$13.99

Supreme Stromboli

$13.99

Hamurger Stromboli

$9.99

Wings

5 Wings

5 Wings

$6.99
10 Wings

10 Wings

$12.99

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$9.99

Meat Calzone

$11.99

Sausage, Pepperoni & Ham Calzone

$13.99

Chicken Calzone

$11.99

Steak Calzone

$11.99

Ham Calzone

$10.99

Pepperoni Calzone

$10.99

Extra Marinara

$0.99

No Marinara Ranch

Meat Lovers Calzone

$14.99

No Ricotta

Extra Ricotta

$1.99

Vegetable Calzone

$13.99

Supreme Calzone

$14.99

Hamburger Calzone

$10.99

Sausage Calzone

$10.99

Pizza

Medium 12" Cheese

Medium 12" Cheese

$8.99
Med 12" Zenos Supreme

Med 12" Zenos Supreme

$13.99
Med12" Meat Lovers

Med12" Meat Lovers

$13.99

Med 12" 1/2 Supreme 1/2 Meat Lovers

$13.99

Large 14" Cheese

$10.99

Large 14" Zenos Supreme

$16.99

Large 14" Meat Lovers

$16.99

Medium 12' Veggie Pizza

$13.99

Large 14" Veggie Pizza

$16.99

Large 14" 1/2 Supreme 1/2 Meat Lovers

$16.99

Kids Menu

Kids Pizza W/ Pepperoni

Kids Pizza W/ Pepperoni

$5.99
Kids Pizza w/ Cheese

Kids Pizza w/ Cheese

$5.25
Kids Chicken Tenders W/ French Fries

Kids Chicken Tenders W/ French Fries

$5.99

Desserts

Chocolate Overload Cake

Chocolate Overload Cake

$6.99
Lemoncellio Cake

Lemoncellio Cake

$6.99
NY Style Cheese Cake

NY Style Cheese Cake

$6.99
Pumpkin Cheese Cake

Pumpkin Cheese Cake

$5.99
Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.99
Tiramisu cake

Tiramisu cake

$6.99
Truffle Mousse Cake

Truffle Mousse Cake

$7.99

Coupon Specials

7 Wing Combo

$11.99

3 pc Tender Meal Combo

$10.99

Large 1 Topping Pizza Combo

$11.99

2 Large 1 Topping Pizza Combo

$19.99

Large 1 Topping

$9.99

1 Large Supreme Pizza w/ 10 Wings

$24.99

1 Large Meat Lovers w/ 10 Wings

$24.99

Beverages

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Bottle Water

$1.50

Pepsi

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Mt. Dew

$2.25

Sierra Mist

$2.25

Sunkist

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Diet Mt Dew

$2.25

Dr Pepper

$2.25

2 Liter Pepsi

$3.99

2 Liter Mt Dew

$3.99

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$3.99

Extra Dressings/Extra Sauces

Ranch Instead Of Marinara

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Oil and Vinegar

$0.50

Fat Free Italian

$0.50

Creamy Italian

$0.50

Creamy French

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

Marinara Sauce

$0.75

Wing Hot Sauce

$0.75

Wing Mild Sauce

$0.75

Wing BBQ

$0.75

Garlic Sauce

$0.50

Creamy Casear

$0.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1732 S Jk Powell Blvd - unit( 150 ) , Whiteville, NC 28472

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Ritchie's General Store and Eatery - 4117 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
4117 Main Street Loris, SC 29569
View restaurantnext
ZENOS ITALIAN RESTAURANT - 1925 N Roberts Ave
orange star4.3 • 686
1925 N Roberts Ave Lumberton, NC 28358
View restaurantnext
AJ's Kitchen - 1808 N Pine Street
orange starNo Reviews
1809 N Pine Street Lumberton, NC 28358
View restaurantnext
Miyabi Jr. Express - Lumberton, NC
orange starNo Reviews
3101 Fayetteville Rd., Suite A Lumberton, NC 28358
View restaurantnext
La Patrona Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2950 West 5th St Lumberton, NC 28360
View restaurantnext
Lucca Italian Chop House - Shallotte - 4924-2 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
4924-2 Main Street Shallotte, NC 28470
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Whiteville
Lumberton
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Supply
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
North Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Conway
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Leland
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Wilmington
review star
Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)
Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Southport
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Carolina Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston