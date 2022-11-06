Zenwich X Elite Boba Wicker Park
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Zenwich X Elite Boba
Location
1415 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cracked: The Egg Came First - Cracked on Milwaukee
5.0 • 7
1359 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurant