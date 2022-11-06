Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zenwich X Elite Boba Wicker Park

review star

No reviews yet

1415 North Milwaukee Avenue

Chicago, IL 60622

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Spicy Garlic Shrimp
Chicken Teriyaki Katsu
Korean Cheese Steak

Sandwich

Spicy Garlic Shrimp

Spicy Garlic Shrimp

$14.00

Lightly crispy shrimp, baby arugula, cilantro with homemade sweet & spicy aioli and topped with garlic crunch.

Korean Cheese Steak

Korean Cheese Steak

$13.00

Grilled soy and ginger marinated brisket, green onion, caramelized onion and mushroom with mozzarella cheese.

Thai BBQ Pork Belly (Mu Ping)

Thai BBQ Pork Belly (Mu Ping)

$13.00

BBQ pork belly, shredded carrot, cucumber, red onion, Jalapeno and cilantro with homemade tangy sweet aioli.

Chicken Teriyaki Katsu

Chicken Teriyaki Katsu

$12.00

Panko-crusted chicken breast with coleslaw and lettuce topped with Teriyaki sauce.

Basil Crab Cake

Basil Crab Cake

$12.00

Panko-crusted homemade basil crab cake and arugula topped with homemade garlic basil aioli.

The Mad Monk

The Mad Monk

$11.00

Veggie tempura patties, arugula, Teriyaki sauce.

Personalization

Personalization

$10.00

As you Wich.

Side

Crispy Chicken Gyoza

Crispy Chicken Gyoza

$5.00
Veggie Tempura Teriyaki

Veggie Tempura Teriyaki

$5.00
Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$5.00
Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$4.00
Sea Salt Fries

Sea Salt Fries

$4.00
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$4.00
Sunomono

Sunomono

$4.00
Chips

Chips

$2.00
Sweet Spicy Aioli

Sweet Spicy Aioli

$1.00
Garlic Baril Aioli

Garlic Baril Aioli

$1.00
Sweet Tangy Mayo

Sweet Tangy Mayo

$1.00
Teriyaki Sauce

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Signature Elite Boba

Signature Boba Milk Tea (Vegan)

Signature Boba Milk Tea (Vegan)

$6.00

Ceylon black tea, boba. Vegan

Signature Milk Tea with Agar Crystal, Grass Jelly, Coconut Pudding

Signature Milk Tea with Agar Crystal, Grass Jelly, Coconut Pudding

$6.50
Brown Sugar Boba Milk Tea (Vegan)

Brown Sugar Boba Milk Tea (Vegan)

$6.00

Brown sugar, Oolong tea, boba. Vegan

Matcha with Boba and Cheese Top

Matcha with Boba and Cheese Top

$6.50
Rose Milk Tea with Boba and Cheese Top

Rose Milk Tea with Boba and Cheese Top

$6.50
Strawberry Matcha

Strawberry Matcha

$6.00
Mango smoothie

Mango smoothie

$5.50
The Flamingo

The Flamingo

$5.50

Fresh cut watermelon, with a hint of passion fruit.

Fresh Brewed Tea

Ceylon Black Tea

Ceylon Black Tea

$5.00
Peach Black Tea

Peach Black Tea

$5.00Out of stock
Roasted Mountain Oolong Tea

Roasted Mountain Oolong Tea

$5.00
Jasmine Green Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$5.00
White Peach Oolong Tea

White Peach Oolong Tea

$5.00
Rose Tea

Rose Tea

$5.00

Fresh Fruit Tea

Passion Fruit with Lemon

Passion Fruit with Lemon

$5.50

Water based drink, with a hint of passion fruit and lemon Kumquat.

Grapefruit Green Tea

Grapefruit Green Tea

$5.50
Flamingo

Flamingo

$5.50
Orange Green Tea

Orange Green Tea

$5.50

Green tea, with fresh orange.

Pineapple Orange Green Tea

Pineapple Orange Green Tea

$5.50

Green tea, with orange and pineapple.

Kumquat Meet Lemon

Kumquat Meet Lemon

$5.00

Water based drink with lemon, tangerine, topped with dried plum.

Fruit Combo Green Tea

Fruit Combo Green Tea

$6.00

Green tea, watermelon, strawberry, with a hint of passion fruit.

Fresh Fruit Smoothies

Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.50
Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$5.50Out of stock
Peach & Strawberry Smoothie

Peach & Strawberry Smoothie

$5.50
Lychee Smoothie

Lychee Smoothie

$5.50
Pineapple & Mango Smoothie

Pineapple & Mango Smoothie

$5.50

Flavored Milk (No caffeine)

Brown Sugar Milk

Brown Sugar Milk

$5.00
Strawberry Milk

Strawberry Milk

$5.00
Mango Milk

Mango Milk

$5.00Out of stock
Taro Milk

Taro Milk

$5.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Zenwich X Elite Boba

Website

Location

1415 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622

Directions

Gallery
Zenwich X Elitea image
Zenwich X Elitea image
Zenwich X Elitea image
Zenwich X Elitea image

Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Oak Park