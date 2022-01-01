Zephyr's Street Pizza imageView gallery
Pizza

Zephyr's Street Pizza 968R Farmington Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

968R Farmington Avenue

West Hartford, CT 06107

Popular Items

Classic Cheese
Bella Roni
Caesar Salad

Pizza

Abeets Mascolo

$22.00

red, meatball, fontina, pepperoncini, parm

Bella Roni

$22.00

Pepperoni. This is a pepperoni pizza. So classic cheese and sauce and pepperoni.

Brace Lot Groove

$25.00

White, mozz, sweet maple sausage, braised fennel, mystic cheese co "cachalot" (chedder like) scallion

Cinco Queso

$25.00

white, fontina, shredded mozz, goat cheese, parm, ricotta, lemon, basil

Classic Cheese

$20.00

Red, shredded mozz, parm, dry oregano

Inferno Hot

$27.00

White, fontina, goat, nduja, subedge sarit gat pepper, SE pickled buena milatta pepper, honey siracha, cilantro

Tourtiere (DINNER ONLY)

$30.00Out of stock

Brasied beef, pork, meatball, carrot, subedge, potato, confit duck gravy, phyllo

Kurts

$18.00

Red sauce, garlic, basil, parm, dry oregano

Meat Sweats

$28.00

red, braised beef, pepperoni, nduja, bacon, sausage, parm

Truffle 3.0

$32.00

White, mozz, exotic mushroom medley, lemon ricotta, basil, truffle sauce

OG Street Taco

$25.00

Silly Cheese Steak

$24.00

white, onion, provolone, green pepper, shredded napa, lime crème fraiche

Yard Bird

$23.00

white, braised chicken thigh, fontina, Calabrian breadcrumbs, honey siracha, pickle relish

**Gluten Free Small**

Crust Dippers (Grab a Side to Dip!)

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Caesar

$0.50

Grams Red Win Vin

$0.50

Honey Sriracha

$1.50

Lime Cream Fraiche

$1.00

Nutella

$3.00

Ranch

$1.00

Crust Dipper Softserve

$3.00Out of stock

Truffle

$8.00Out of stock

Garbage Sauce

$1.00

CD Agave Sriracha

$1.50

CD Voodoo

$1.50Out of stock

Slices

Slice Cheese

$3.40

Slice RONI

$3.70

Red, shredded mozz, parm, dry oregano

Slice Oregon Trail

$4.20Out of stock

Slice Abeets Mascolo

$5.10

Slice Meatsweats

$6.10Out of stock

Slice Reggie

$4.25Out of stock

Slice Vegan Veggie

$4.20Out of stock

Slice Tatanka

$5.00Out of stock

Slice White Veggie

$4.20Out of stock

Slice Brace Lot

$5.50Out of stock

Chicken Bacon Slice

$5.00Out of stock

Slice Inferno Hot

$5.10Out of stock

Salads

Burrata

$15.00Out of stock

Be back Next week.

Casa Salad

$9.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Sub Edge Greens

$10.00Out of stock

Currently featuring kale and spigarillo. Certified organic and none gmo from our friends at Sub Edge Farm

Third Salad

$13.50

Starters

Chips

$1.00

Mystic Cheese Co. cheese plate

$14.00Out of stock

Melinda mea (briIsh) and Cahalot (chedderish) local honey comb, pickled veg, toasted pita.

Plain Hot Dog

$4.00

Z Dog

$6.75

Vegan Plain Dog

$6.25

Vegan Zdog

$2.00

Italian Beef Banger

$15.00Out of stock

8 hot dogs with red, yellow, and relish. Fun to share or if one eater can finish in under 10 minutes its on us!

Bridgewater Chocolate Smores Kit

$16.00

Poutine

$14.00Out of stock

Subedge farm duck-fat fried chips, confit duck gravy, Bridport Creamery cheese curds

Split Pea Soup

$6.00

Traditional Canadian yellow pea, Nodines Smoke House "tasso" ham

Canned Cocktails

Spa Water

$11.00

Vodka, cucumber, mint, lemon

Oaxacan

$11.00

Mezcal, passion fruit, lime, clementine, agave

Strawberry Fields

$11.00

Vodka, strawberry, rhubarb, lemon, sage, agave

Papaya

$11.00

Rum, papaya, lime, coconut, agave

Crown Royal Peach Tea

$6.50

High Noon

$4.00Out of stock

Liquor

Shot Tequila

$3.50

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Titos And Topo Chico

$9.00

Jager Shots

$5.00

Wednesday $5 Aperol

$5.00

Canned Beer

Bud Light (Bottles)

$3.00

Bud Light (Cans)

Budweiser

$5.00

Can N/A

$5.00

Lawson's Sip of Sunshine

$9.00

Long Trail Pale Ale

$7.00

Down East Unfiltered Cider

$3.00

Beverages

Btl Water Saratoga

$2.00

Boylan's

$3.25

Can of soda

$2.00

Cbd Seltzer

$3.25

Mini Topo

$2.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Super Fun Pizza Joint

Location

968R Farmington Avenue, West Hartford, CT 06107

Directions

Gallery
Zephyr's Street Pizza image

