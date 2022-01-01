Pizza
Zephyr's Street Pizza 968R Farmington Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Super Fun Pizza Joint
Location
968R Farmington Avenue, West Hartford, CT 06107
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Square Peg Pizzeria Newington/Montana Knights
No Reviews
80 Fenn Road Newington, CT 06111
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in West Hartford
More near West Hartford