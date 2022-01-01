Zeppe’s Pizzeria Chardon
110 Cherry Ave
Chardon, OH 44024
Starters
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Served With Ranch Dressing
Chicken Tenders
Hand-battered. Choice of sauce
French Fries
Available as regular or cajun.
Garlic Bread
Served with marinara sauce on the side. Add provolone + mozzarella cheese for 99 cents.
Garlic Twists
Twisted dough with Aglio E Olio garlic butter. Served with marinara sauce on the side.
Provolone Wedges
Served with marinara sauce
Side of Salad Dressings
Side Of Sauce
Tater Tots
Choice of lightly salted or Cajun.
Zepperoni Rolls
Mini dough rolls stuffed with provolone + mozzarella cheeses and your choice of either pepperoni or ricotta cheese. Served with marinara sauce on the side.
Zucchini Fries
Served with Ranch dressing + marinara sauce.
Salads
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Boneless wings, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, provolone + mozzarella + cheddar cheeses, lettuce.
Chef Salad
Lettuce, roasted turkey, ham, hard boiled egg, black olives, onions, croutons and topped with cheddar, provolone + mozzarella cheeses.
Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, black olives, hard-boiled egg, lettuce, creamy avocado ranch dressing.
Garden Salad
Lettuce, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions, mozzarella + provolone cheeses, croutons.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Lettuce, chicken, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions, croutons and topped with a three cheese blend.
Zeppe's Antipasto Salad
Salami, capicola, ham, pepperoni, onions, tomatoes, black olives, banana peppers, provolone and mozzarella cheeses on lettuce.
Side Salad
Side salad with tomatoes, black olives, and cheese. Comes with choice of dressing.
Wings
Subs + Wraps
Chicken Italiano
Breaded chicken with marinara, aglio + mozzarella & provolone cheeses.
Classic Club
Turkey, ham, crispy bacon, melted provolone + mozzarella cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo.
Crispy Chicken
Breaded chicken I your choice of sauce with provolone + mozzarella cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes and your choice of Italian roll or wrap.
Meatball Melt
Italian meatballs, marinara sauce, provolone + mozzarella cheeses, choice of Italian roll or wrap.
Philly Cheesesteak
Shredded steak, sautéed mushrooms, onions and green peppers, melted provolone + mozzarella cheeses, horseradish aioli, choice of Italian roll or wrap
Zeppe's Original
Genoa salami, capicola, ham, provolone + mozzarella cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, banana peppers, onions, Italian dressing, choice of Italian roll or wrap.
Pizzas
Build-Your-Own Pizza
Starting at $9.99. Traditional Pizza's come with homemade red sauce or Aglio E Olio (white sauce) and are topped with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Pizza Of The Month: Zig Zag or thin crust, Buffalo sauce, chicken, banana peppers, jalapenos, blue cheese crumbles, provolone + mozzarella cheeses
Dawg Bone Pizza
12" Gluten Free Pizza
12" Gluten free pizza. The only toppings we can guarantee to be gluten free without cross-contamination are cheese, pepperoni, and sausage
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Zig Zag or thin crust, spicy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, green peppers, onions, provolone + mozzarella + cheddar cheeses.
Californian Pizza
Zig Zag or thin crust, Aglio E Olio white sauce, broccoli, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, onions, provolone + mozzarella cheeses.
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Zig Zag or thin crust, buttermilk ranch, grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, onions, provolone + mozzarella cheeses.
Chicken Philly Pizza
Zig Zag or thin crust, Aglio E Olio white sauce, grilled chicken, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, provolone + mozzarella cheeses, drizzled with Philly sauce.
Deluxe Pizza
Zig Zag or thin crust, traditional red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, provolone + mozzarella cheeses.
Double Down Pizza
Zig Zag or thin crust, traditional red sauce, double pepperoni, double provolone + mozzarella cheeses.
Hawaiian Pizza
Zig Zag or thin crust, traditional red sauce, bacon, ham, pineapples, provolone + shredded mozzarella cheeses.
Joey's Original Clevelander
Zig Zag or thin crust, Aglio E Olio white sauce, Genoa salami, capicola, ham, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, provolone + mozzarella cheeses, drizzled with Italian dressing.
Loaded Baked Potato Pizza
Zig Zag or thin crust, Garlic White Sauce, tater tots, bacon, drizzled with ranch dressing cheddar + provolone + mozzarella cheeses
Margherita Pizza
Thin crust, Aglio E Olio white sauce, tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella + provolone + shredded mozzarella cheeses.
Meatball Pepperoni Parmesan
Zig Zag or thin crust, marinara sauce, Italian meatballs, pepperoni, ricotta cheese, chopped garlic, provolone + mozzarella cheeses.
Meaty Extravaganza
Zig Zag or thin crust, traditional red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, ham, ground beef, provolone + mozzarella cheeses.
Supreme Pizza
Zig Zag or thin crust, traditional red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, ground beef, mushrooms, onions, black olives, green peppers, banana peppers, provolone + mozzarella cheeses.
Veggie Pizza
Zig Zag or thin crust, traditional red sauce, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, black olives, banana peppers, green peppers, provolone + mozzarella cheeses.
The Trifecta
Your choice of any three 6-cut build-your-own or specialty pizzas (Maximum of 5 toppings).
Calzone
Pasta
Cheese Ravioli
Riccotta + mozzarella + provolone + Romano cheeses, side salad and garlic twists
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded chicken breast, marinara sauce, provolone + mozzarella cheeses, linguini or penne, side salad, garlic twists.
Pasta Aglio E Olio
Choice of penne or linguini pasta with whipped butter, olive oil, garlic, and basil. Served with warm garlic twists.
Pasta Marinara
Choice of penne or linguini pasta with homemade marinara sauce, a side salad and warm garlic twists
Desserts
Beverages
Boxed Meals
Calzone Boxed Meal
Served individually packaged in a 12” pizza box! Calzone meal served with choice of one topping, house made marinara, house garden salad with choice of dressing + chocolate chip cookie.
Zepperoni Roll Boxed Meal
Served individually packaged in a 12” pizza box! Two Zepperoni Rolls (choice of pepperoni or ricotta cheese) served with house made marinara, house garden salad with choice of dressing + chocolate chip cookie.
Chicken Tender Boxed Meal
Family Meals
Chicken Parmigiana Family Meal
Four hand-breaded chicken breasts topped with provolone + mozzarella cheese, 40oz of your choice of penne or linguini pasta with marinara sauce, large house garden or Caesar salad and eight garlic twists.
Four Cheese Ravioli Family Meal
32 four-cheese raviolis served with marinara sauce, large house garden or Caesar salad and eight garlic twists.
Pizza, Pasta + Meatballs Family Meal
12” 8-cut pizza with your choice of one topping, 20 oz of your choice of penne or linguini pasta with marinara sauce and four meatballs, large house garden or Caesar salad and eight garlic twists.
Pizza + Chicken Tender Family Meal
Catering
Catering Bone in Wings (40)
Catering Tater Tots (3 Lbs)
Catering: Boneless Wings (4lbs)
We serve only the best wings available!
Catering: Chicken Tenders (20)
Catering: Garlic Twist Tray (24)
24 Pieces of homemade dough twisted and baked with garlic white sauce. Served with homemade marinara sauce on the side.
Catering: Onion Rings
Catering: Provolone Wedges (20)
Catering: Zepperoni Roll Tray (20)
20 Zepperoni Rolls with Your choice of Extra Thick Pepperoni, Savory Italian or Ricotta Cheese layered with garlic white sauce and gooey cheese. Comes with marinara sauce.
Catering Combo: Chicken Parmigiana
Catering Combo: Pizza + Pasta
Catering Combo: Pasta Party
Catering Combo: Pizza + Tenders
Catering: Pasta Tray
Catering: Cheese Ravioli Tray
Catering: Chicken Parmesan Tray
Catering: House Garden Salad Tray
Hard-boiled egg, roma tomatoes, black olives, onions and croutons topped with provolone and mozzarella cheeses on a bed of romaine lettuce.
Catering: Grilled Chicken Salad Tray
Grilled chicken, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions and croutons topped with provolone, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses on a bed of romaine lettuce.
Catering: Antipasto Salad Tray
Genoa salami, capicola, ham and pepperoni with tomatoes, black olives and banana peppers topped with provolone and mozzarella cheeses on a bed of romaine lettuce.
Catering: Chef Salad Tray
Oven roasted turkey, deli sliced ham, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions and croutons topped with provolone, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses on a bed of romaine lettuce.
Catering: Cobb Salad Tray
Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, black olives, hard-boiled egg, romaine lettuce, creamy avocado ranch dressing.
Catering: Buffalo Chicken Salad Tray
Boneless wings tossed in mild sauce with black olives, green peppers, and tomatoes topped with provolone, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses on a bed of romaine lettuce.
Catering: BYO Sheet Pizza
Build-Your-Own Pizza
Catering: Clevelander Sheet Pizza
Genoa salami, capicola, ham, tomatoes, onions and banana peppers over garlic white sauce, drizzled with Italian dressing and topped with provolone and mozzarella cheeses.
Catering: Deluxe Sheet Pizza
Pepperoni, mild Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions & green peppers topped with provolone and mozzarella cheeses.
Catering: Supreme Sheet Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, ground beef, onion, mushrooms, banana peppers, olives and green peppers topped with provolone and mozzarella cheeses.
Catering: Californian Sheet Pizza
Roma tomatoes, onions, broccoli and artichoke hearts over garlic white sauce, topped with provolone and mozzarella cheeses.
Catering: Chicken Bacon Ranch Sheet Pizza
Chicken, bacon, tomatoes and onions over creamy ranch dressing topped with provolone, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, topped with provolone and mozzarella cheeses.
Catering: Margherita Sheet Pizza
On our Zig Zag half sheet crust with chopped Garlic. Basil, Sliced Tomatoes, Zeppe's Shredded Cheese & Fresh Mozzarella On Aglio E Olio Sauce.
Catering: Meaty Extravaganza Sheet Pizza
Thick pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, crispy bacon and ground beef topped with provolone and mozzarella cheeses
Catering: Veggie Sheet Pizza
Catering: Meatball Pepperoni Parm Sheet Pizza
Meatballs and thick pepperoni with ricotta cheese and garlic over homemade marinara sauce, topped with provolone, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses.
Catering: Double Down Sheet Pizza
Zig Zag or thin crust, traditional red sauce, double pepperoni, double provolone + mozzarella cheeses.
Catering: Hawaiian Sheet Pizza
Traditional red sauce, bacon, ham, pineapples, provolone + shredded mozzarella cheeses.
Catering: BBQ Chicken Sheet Pizza
Zig Zag or thin crust, spicy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, green peppers, onions, provolone + mozzarella + cheddar cheeses.
Sub or Wrap Platter
Mix and match toasted subs for your platter! 8 subs cut into 24 pieces. Choose from our Zeppe's Original Sub, Classic Club Sub, and/or Crispy Chicken Sub
Catering: Cinnamon Twists
Fried dough topped with cinnamon sugar and icing. (24 PC).
Catering: Chocolate Chip Cookies
Catering: Apple Turnovers
Specials
2 8-cut 1 Topping Pizzas For 18.99
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
110 Cherry Ave, Chardon, OH 44024