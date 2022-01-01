Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zeppe’s Pizzeria Green

review star

No reviews yet

3333 Massillon Rd

Akron, OH 44312

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build-Your-Own Pizza
Zepperoni Rolls
Chicken Tenders

Starters

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.99

Served With Ranch Dressing

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Hand-battered. Choice of sauce

French Fries

French Fries

$3.99

Available as regular or cajun.

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$5.99

Served with marinara sauce on the side. Add provolone + mozzarella cheese for 99 cents.

Garlic Twists

Garlic Twists

$5.99

Twisted dough with Aglio E Olio garlic butter. Served with marinara sauce on the side.

Provolone Wedges

Provolone Wedges

$7.99

Served with marinara sauce

Side of Salad Dressings

Side of Salad Dressings

Side Of Sauce

Side Of Sauce

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$4.99

Choice of lightly salted or Cajun.

Zepperoni Rolls

Zepperoni Rolls

$5.99

Mini dough rolls stuffed with provolone + mozzarella cheeses and your choice of either pepperoni or ricotta cheese. Served with marinara sauce on the side.

Zucchini Fries

Zucchini Fries

$9.99

Served with Ranch dressing + marinara sauce.

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99

Boneless wings, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, provolone + mozzarella + cheddar cheeses, lettuce.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$10.99

Lettuce, roasted turkey, ham, hard boiled egg, black olives, onions, croutons and topped with cheddar, provolone + mozzarella cheeses.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, black olives, hard-boiled egg, lettuce, creamy avocado ranch dressing.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions, mozzarella + provolone cheeses, croutons.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Lettuce, chicken, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions, croutons and topped with a three cheese blend.

Zeppe's Antipasto Salad

Zeppe's Antipasto Salad

$10.99

Salami, capicola, ham, pepperoni, onions, tomatoes, black olives, banana peppers, provolone and mozzarella cheeses on lettuce.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.49

Side salad with tomatoes, black olives, and cheese. Comes with choice of dressing.

Wings

Traditional Wings

Traditional Wings

$14.99

8 Jumbo Wings with choice of Sauce.

1/2lb of Boneless Wings

1/2lb of Boneless Wings

$7.99

We serve only the best wings available!

1lb of Boneless Wings

1lb of Boneless Wings

$12.99

We serve only the best wings available!

Catering: Boneless Wings (4lbs)

Catering: Boneless Wings (4lbs)

$54.99

We serve only the best wings available!

Subs + Wraps

Chicken Italiano

Chicken Italiano

$10.99

Breaded chicken with marinara, aglio + mozzarella & provolone cheeses.

Classic Club

Classic Club

$10.99

Turkey, ham, crispy bacon, melted provolone + mozzarella cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo.

Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$10.99

Breaded chicken I your choice of sauce with provolone + mozzarella cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes and your choice of Italian roll or wrap.

Meatball Melt

Meatball Melt

$10.99

Italian meatballs, marinara sauce, provolone + mozzarella cheeses, choice of Italian roll or wrap.

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.99

Shredded steak, sautéed mushrooms, onions and green peppers, melted provolone + mozzarella cheeses, horseradish aioli, choice of Italian roll or wrap

Zeppe's Original

Zeppe's Original

$10.99

Genoa salami, capicola, ham, provolone + mozzarella cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, banana peppers, onions, Italian dressing, choice of Italian roll or wrap.

Pizzas

Build-Your-Own Pizza

Build-Your-Own Pizza

Starting at $9.99. Traditional Pizza's come with homemade red sauce or Aglio E Olio (white sauce) and are topped with mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Pizza Of The Month: Zig Zag or thin crust, Buffalo sauce, chicken, banana peppers, jalapenos, blue cheese crumbles, provolone + mozzarella cheeses

Dawg Bone Pizza

Dawg Bone Pizza

$28.99
12" Gluten Free Pizza

12" Gluten Free Pizza

$17.99

12" Gluten free pizza. The only toppings we can guarantee to be gluten free without cross-contamination are cheese, pepperoni, and sausage

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

Zig Zag or thin crust, spicy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, green peppers, onions, provolone + mozzarella + cheddar cheeses.

Californian Pizza

Californian Pizza

Zig Zag or thin crust, Aglio E Olio white sauce, broccoli, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, onions, provolone + mozzarella cheeses.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Zig Zag or thin crust, buttermilk ranch, grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, onions, provolone + mozzarella cheeses.

Chicken Philly Pizza

Zig Zag or thin crust, Aglio E Olio white sauce, grilled chicken, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, provolone + mozzarella cheeses, drizzled with Philly sauce.

Deluxe Pizza

Deluxe Pizza

Zig Zag or thin crust, traditional red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, provolone + mozzarella cheeses.

Double Down Pizza

Double Down Pizza

Zig Zag or thin crust, traditional red sauce, double pepperoni, double provolone + mozzarella cheeses.

Hawaiian Pizza

Hawaiian Pizza

Zig Zag or thin crust, traditional red sauce, bacon, ham, pineapples, provolone + shredded mozzarella cheeses.

Joey's Original Clevelander

Joey's Original Clevelander

Zig Zag or thin crust, Aglio E Olio white sauce, Genoa salami, capicola, ham, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, provolone + mozzarella cheeses, drizzled with Italian dressing.

Loaded Baked Potato Pizza

Zig Zag or thin crust, Garlic White Sauce, tater tots, bacon, drizzled with ranch dressing cheddar + provolone + mozzarella cheeses

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

Thin crust, Aglio E Olio white sauce, tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella + provolone + shredded mozzarella cheeses.

Meatball Pepperoni Parmesan

Meatball Pepperoni Parmesan

Zig Zag or thin crust, marinara sauce, Italian meatballs, pepperoni, ricotta cheese, chopped garlic, provolone + mozzarella cheeses.

Meaty Extravaganza

Meaty Extravaganza

Zig Zag or thin crust, traditional red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, ham, ground beef, provolone + mozzarella cheeses.

Supreme Pizza

Supreme Pizza

Zig Zag or thin crust, traditional red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, ground beef, mushrooms, onions, black olives, green peppers, banana peppers, provolone + mozzarella cheeses.

Veggie Pizza

Veggie Pizza

Zig Zag or thin crust, traditional red sauce, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, black olives, banana peppers, green peppers, provolone + mozzarella cheeses.

The Trifecta

The Trifecta

$31.99

Your choice of any three 6-cut build-your-own or specialty pizzas (Maximum of 5 toppings).

Calzone

Build-Your-Own Calzone

Build-Your-Own Calzone

$7.99

Ricotta + provolone + mozzarella cheeses I add any pizza topping for $1.79.

Zeppe Calzone

Zeppe Calzone

$9.99

Genoa salami, capicola, ham, tomatoes, onions, ricotta + provolone + mozzarella cheeses, Italian dressing.

Pasta

Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$14.99

Riccotta + mozzarella + provolone + Romano cheeses, side salad and garlic twists

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$15.99

Breaded chicken breast, marinara sauce, provolone + mozzarella cheeses, linguini or penne, side salad, garlic twists.

Pasta Aglio E Olio

Pasta Aglio E Olio

$11.99

Choice of penne or linguini pasta with whipped butter, olive oil, garlic, and basil. Served with warm garlic twists.

Pasta Marinara

Pasta Marinara

$11.99

Choice of penne or linguini pasta with homemade marinara sauce, a side salad and warm garlic twists

Sides

Side Of Dressing

Side Of Dressing

Side Of Sauce

Side Of Sauce

Desserts

Apple Turnover

Apple Turnover

$4.99

Puff pastry stuffed with apples & cinnamon sugar.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.99
Cinnamon Twists with Icing

Cinnamon Twists with Icing

$5.99

Fried dough topped with cinnamon sugar and icing.

Beverages

Pepsi 20 oz

$2.79

Aquafina 20 oz

$2.79

Diet Pepsi 20 oz

$2.79

Dr. Pepper 20 oz

$2.79

Mountian Dew 20 oz

$2.79

Sierra Mist 20 oz

$2.79

Diet Pepsi 2 Liter

$3.99

Dr. Pepper 2 Liter

$3.99

Mountain Dew 2 Liter

$3.99

Mug Rootbeer 2 Liter

$3.99

Pepsi 2 Liter

$3.99

Sierra Mist 2 Liter

$3.99

Boxed Meals

Calzone Boxed Meal

Calzone Boxed Meal

$12.99

Served individually packaged in a 12” pizza box! Calzone meal served with choice of one topping, house made marinara, house garden salad with choice of dressing + chocolate chip cookie.

Zepperoni Roll Boxed Meal

Zepperoni Roll Boxed Meal

$12.99

Served individually packaged in a 12” pizza box! Two Zepperoni Rolls (choice of pepperoni or ricotta cheese) served with house made marinara, house garden salad with choice of dressing + chocolate chip cookie.

Chicken Tender Boxed Meal

$12.99

Family Meals

Chicken Parmigiana Family Meal

Chicken Parmigiana Family Meal

$44.99

Four hand-breaded chicken breasts topped with provolone + mozzarella cheese, 40oz of your choice of penne or linguini pasta with marinara sauce, large house garden or Caesar salad and eight garlic twists.

Four Cheese Ravioli Family Meal

Four Cheese Ravioli Family Meal

$44.99

32 four-cheese raviolis served with marinara sauce, large house garden or Caesar salad and eight garlic twists.

Pizza, Pasta + Meatballs Family Meal

Pizza, Pasta + Meatballs Family Meal

$44.99

12” 8-cut pizza with your choice of one topping, 20 oz of your choice of penne or linguini pasta with marinara sauce and four meatballs, large house garden or Caesar salad and eight garlic twists.

Pizza + Chicken Tender Family Meal

$44.99

Catering

Catering Bone in Wings (40)

$59.99

Catering Tater Tots (3 Lbs)

$19.99
Catering: Boneless Wings (4lbs)

Catering: Boneless Wings (4lbs)

$54.99

We serve only the best wings available!

Catering: Chicken Tenders (20)

Catering: Chicken Tenders (20)

$44.99
Catering: Garlic Twist Tray (24)

Catering: Garlic Twist Tray (24)

$15.99

24 Pieces of homemade dough twisted and baked with garlic white sauce. Served with homemade marinara sauce on the side.

Catering: Onion Rings

Catering: Onion Rings

$34.99
Catering: Provolone Wedges (20)

Catering: Provolone Wedges (20)

$29.99
Catering: Zepperoni Roll Tray (20)

Catering: Zepperoni Roll Tray (20)

$34.99

20 Zepperoni Rolls with Your choice of Extra Thick Pepperoni, Savory Italian or Ricotta Cheese layered with garlic white sauce and gooey cheese. Comes with marinara sauce.

Catering Combo: Chicken Parmigiana

$119.99

Catering Combo: Pizza + Pasta

$119.99
Catering Combo: Pasta Party

Catering Combo: Pasta Party

$119.99

Catering Combo: Pizza + Tenders

$119.99
Catering: Boneless Wings (4lbs)

Catering: Boneless Wings (4lbs)

$54.99

Breaded premium all white chicken tossed in your choice of 12 flavors

Catering: Chicken Tenders (20)

Catering: Chicken Tenders (20)

$44.99

Catering Bone in Wings (40)

$59.99
Catering: Pasta Tray

Catering: Pasta Tray

$25.99
Catering: Cheese Ravioli Tray

Catering: Cheese Ravioli Tray

$46.99
Catering: Chicken Parmesan Tray

Catering: Chicken Parmesan Tray

$59.99
Catering: House Garden Salad Tray

Catering: House Garden Salad Tray

$29.99

Hard-boiled egg, roma tomatoes, black olives, onions and croutons topped with provolone and mozzarella cheeses on a bed of romaine lettuce.

Catering: Grilled Chicken Salad Tray

Catering: Grilled Chicken Salad Tray

$39.99

Grilled chicken, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions and croutons topped with provolone, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses on a bed of romaine lettuce.

Catering: Antipasto Salad Tray

Catering: Antipasto Salad Tray

$39.99

Genoa salami, capicola, ham and pepperoni with tomatoes, black olives and banana peppers topped with provolone and mozzarella cheeses on a bed of romaine lettuce.

Catering: Chef Salad Tray

Catering: Chef Salad Tray

$39.99

Oven roasted turkey, deli sliced ham, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions and croutons topped with provolone, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses on a bed of romaine lettuce.

Catering: Cobb Salad Tray

Catering: Cobb Salad Tray

$44.99

Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, black olives, hard-boiled egg, romaine lettuce, creamy avocado ranch dressing.

Catering: Buffalo Chicken Salad Tray

Catering: Buffalo Chicken Salad Tray

$39.99

Boneless wings tossed in mild sauce with black olives, green peppers, and tomatoes topped with provolone, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses on a bed of romaine lettuce.

Catering: BYO Sheet Pizza

Catering: BYO Sheet Pizza

Build-Your-Own Pizza

Catering: Clevelander Sheet Pizza

Catering: Clevelander Sheet Pizza

Genoa salami, capicola, ham, tomatoes, onions and banana peppers over garlic white sauce, drizzled with Italian dressing and topped with provolone and mozzarella cheeses.

Catering: Deluxe Sheet Pizza

Catering: Deluxe Sheet Pizza

Pepperoni, mild Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions & green peppers topped with provolone and mozzarella cheeses.

Catering: Supreme Sheet Pizza

Catering: Supreme Sheet Pizza

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, ground beef, onion, mushrooms, banana peppers, olives and green peppers topped with provolone and mozzarella cheeses.

Catering: Californian Sheet Pizza

Catering: Californian Sheet Pizza

Roma tomatoes, onions, broccoli and artichoke hearts over garlic white sauce, topped with provolone and mozzarella cheeses.

Catering: Chicken Bacon Ranch Sheet Pizza

Catering: Chicken Bacon Ranch Sheet Pizza

Chicken, bacon, tomatoes and onions over creamy ranch dressing topped with provolone, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, topped with provolone and mozzarella cheeses.

Catering: Margherita Sheet Pizza

Catering: Margherita Sheet Pizza

On our Zig Zag half sheet crust with chopped Garlic. Basil, Sliced Tomatoes, Zeppe's Shredded Cheese & Fresh Mozzarella On Aglio E Olio Sauce.

Catering: Meaty Extravaganza Sheet Pizza

Catering: Meaty Extravaganza Sheet Pizza

Thick pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, crispy bacon and ground beef topped with provolone and mozzarella cheeses

Catering: Veggie Sheet Pizza

Catering: Veggie Sheet Pizza

Zig Zag or thin crust, traditional red sauce, double pepperoni, double provolone + mozzarella cheeses.

Catering: Meatball Pepperoni Parm Sheet Pizza

Catering: Meatball Pepperoni Parm Sheet Pizza

Meatballs and thick pepperoni with ricotta cheese and garlic over homemade marinara sauce, topped with provolone, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses.

Catering: Double Down Sheet Pizza

Catering: Double Down Sheet Pizza

Zig Zag or thin crust, traditional red sauce, double pepperoni, double provolone + mozzarella cheeses.

Catering: Hawaiian Sheet Pizza

Catering: Hawaiian Sheet Pizza

Traditional red sauce, bacon, ham, pineapples, provolone + shredded mozzarella cheeses.

Catering: BBQ Chicken Sheet Pizza

Catering: BBQ Chicken Sheet Pizza

Zig Zag or thin crust, spicy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, green peppers, onions, provolone + mozzarella + cheddar cheeses.

Sub or Wrap Platter

Sub or Wrap Platter

$54.99

Mix and match toasted subs for your platter! 8 subs cut into 24 pieces. Choose from our Zeppe's Original Sub, Classic Club Sub, and/or Crispy Chicken Sub

Catering: Cinnamon Twists

Catering: Cinnamon Twists

$16.99

Fried dough topped with cinnamon sugar and icing. (24 PC).

Catering: Chocolate Chip Cookies

Catering: Chocolate Chip Cookies

$16.99
Catering: Apple Turnovers

Catering: Apple Turnovers

$39.99

Specials

WEB932: GO BROWNS! 1 Topping Dawg Bone Pizza

WEB932: GO BROWNS! 1 Topping Dawg Bone Pizza

$29.99
WEB933: 12” 8-cut pizza with one topping & 8 traditional jumbo wings

WEB933: 12” 8-cut pizza with one topping & 8 traditional jumbo wings

$25.99

2 8-cut 1 Topping Pizzas For 18.99

Two 12" 8-cut pizzas with one topping on each for $16.99

Two-Timin' Tuesday

$18.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3333 Massillon Rd, Akron, OH 44312

Directions

Gallery
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Green image
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Green image
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Green image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sunrise Social
orange starNo Reviews
3875 Massillon Rd. Uniontown, OH 44685
View restaurantnext
Papa Gyros - Green
orange star4.6 • 2,341
3939 Massillon Road Uniontown, OH 44685
View restaurantnext
The Town Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
1840 town park blvd Uniontown, OH 44685
View restaurantnext
Crazy Chicken - 790 Arlington Ridge Unit 100
orange starNo Reviews
3190 S Arlington Rd Akron, OH 44312
View restaurantnext
The Neon Lime
orange starNo Reviews
4401 Shriver Rd Uniontown, OH 44685
View restaurantnext
The Upper Deck
orange starNo Reviews
357 W Turkeyfoot Lake Rd Akron, OH 44319
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Akron

EuroGyro - Akron
orange star4.1 • 10,974
444 East Exchange St Akron, OH 44304
View restaurantnext
Papa Gyros - Akron
orange star4.6 • 2,201
1 N. Hawkins Ave. Akron, OH 44313
View restaurantnext
Ido Bar & Grill
orange star4.4 • 1,058
1537 S Main St Akron, OH 44301
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - Akron
orange star4.6 • 1,037
782 West Market Square Akron, OH 44303
View restaurantnext
Bricco - Akron
orange star4.2 • 952
1 W EXCHANGE ST Akron, OH 44308
View restaurantnext
Valley Cafe - Akron
orange star4.5 • 881
1212 Weathervane Ln Akron, OH 44313
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Akron
Cuyahoga Falls
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Barberton
review star
No reviews yet
Stow
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Kent
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Uniontown
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Wadsworth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Brecksville
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Twinsburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston