- Home
- /
- Middlefield
- /
- Zeppe’s Pizzeria Middlefield
Zeppe’s Pizzeria Middlefield
No reviews yet
15065 Kinsman Rd
Middlefield, OH 44062
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Starters
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Served With Ranch Dressing
Chicken Tenders
Hand-battered. Choice of sauce
French Fries
Available as regular or cajun.
Garlic Bread
Served with marinara sauce on the side. Add provolone + mozzarella cheese for 99 cents.
Garlic Twists
Twisted dough with Aglio E Olio garlic butter. Served with marinara sauce on the side.
Provolone Wedges
Served with marinara sauce
Side of Salad Dressings
Side Of Sauce
Tater Tots
Choice of lightly salted or Cajun.
Zepperoni Rolls
Mini dough rolls stuffed with provolone + mozzarella cheeses and your choice of either pepperoni or ricotta cheese. Served with marinara sauce on the side.
Zucchini Fries
Served with Ranch dressing + marinara sauce.
Salads
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Boneless wings, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, provolone + mozzarella + cheddar cheeses, lettuce.
Chef Salad
Lettuce, roasted turkey, ham, hard boiled egg, black olives, onions, croutons and topped with cheddar, provolone + mozzarella cheeses.
Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, black olives, hard-boiled egg, lettuce, creamy avocado ranch dressing.
Garden Salad
Lettuce, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions, mozzarella + provolone cheeses, croutons.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Lettuce, chicken, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions, croutons and topped with a three cheese blend.
Zeppe's Antipasto Salad
Salami, capicola, ham, pepperoni, onions, tomatoes, black olives, banana peppers, provolone and mozzarella cheeses on lettuce.
Side Salad
Side salad with tomatoes, black olives, and cheese. Comes with choice of dressing.