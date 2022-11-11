Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zeppe’s Pizzeria Middlefield

15065 Kinsman Rd

Middlefield, OH 44062

Build-Your-Own Pizza
Garden Salad
1lb of Boneless Wings

Starters

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.99

Served With Ranch Dressing

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Hand-battered. Choice of sauce

French Fries

$3.99

Available as regular or cajun.

Garlic Bread

$5.99

Served with marinara sauce on the side. Add provolone + mozzarella cheese for 99 cents.

Garlic Twists

$5.99

Twisted dough with Aglio E Olio garlic butter. Served with marinara sauce on the side.

Provolone Wedges

$7.99

Served with marinara sauce

Side of Salad Dressings

Side Of Sauce

Tater Tots

$4.99

Choice of lightly salted or Cajun.

Zepperoni Rolls

$5.99

Mini dough rolls stuffed with provolone + mozzarella cheeses and your choice of either pepperoni or ricotta cheese. Served with marinara sauce on the side.

Zucchini Fries

$9.99

Served with Ranch dressing + marinara sauce.

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99

Boneless wings, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, provolone + mozzarella + cheddar cheeses, lettuce.

Chef Salad

$10.99

Lettuce, roasted turkey, ham, hard boiled egg, black olives, onions, croutons and topped with cheddar, provolone + mozzarella cheeses.

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, black olives, hard-boiled egg, lettuce, creamy avocado ranch dressing.

Garden Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions, mozzarella + provolone cheeses, croutons.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Lettuce, chicken, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions, croutons and topped with a three cheese blend.

Zeppe's Antipasto Salad

$10.99

Salami, capicola, ham, pepperoni, onions, tomatoes, black olives, banana peppers, provolone and mozzarella cheeses on lettuce.

Side Salad

$3.49

Side salad with tomatoes, black olives, and cheese. Comes with choice of dressing.

Wings

Traditional Wings

$14.99

8 Jumbo Wings with choice of Sauce.

1/2lb of Boneless Wings

$7.99

We serve only the best wings available!

1lb of Boneless Wings

$12.99

We serve only the best wings available!

Catering: Boneless Wings (4lbs)

$54.99

We serve only the best wings available!

Subs + Wraps

Chicken Italiano

$10.99

Breaded chicken with marinara, aglio + mozzarella & provolone cheeses.