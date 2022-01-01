Zeppole Bakery - Downtown
217 N. 8th St
Boise, ID 83702
Popular Items
Pastries
Banana Bread
Pumpkin
Available September through February by the slice or 24 ounce loaf.
Chocolate Chip Brookie
Double Chocolate Brownie
Our Brownie features two delicious chocolates and a hint of decaffeinated espresso.
Croissant
A selection of Butter, Ham & Cheese, Almond or Berry Croissant.
Lemon Bar
A tangy all-natural lemon flavor atop a shortbread base
Raspberry Oat Bar
Our traditional oat bars are topped with Raspberry preserves
Scottish Shortbread
Zeppole owner Alison was born and raised in Scotland. These delicious traditional Scottish “cookies” are made from Alison’s family recipe. Also available as a special order mixed with Cranberries.
Irish Soda Bread
Traditional Irish Soda Bread with golden raisins.
Muffins
Morning Glory
Zeppole’s most popular muffin is the Morning Glory. The Morning Glory muffin contains Whole Wheat Flour, Carrots, Apples, Raisins, Coconut, Sunflower Seeds, Flax, Millet, Cinnamon, and Eggs.
Banana Walnut
Traditional banana muffin topped with walnut chunks.
Blueberry
Traditional banana muffin topped mixed with blueberries
Black Bottom
A Chocolate Muffin with a Cream Cheese Filling.
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip
Our Pumpkin Bread topped with Chocolate Chips.
Coffee Cake
Cranberry Orange
Scones
Cookies
Hot and Cold Sandwiches
Turkey and Provolone
Turkey and Provolone on Village Loaf
Roast Beef and Cheddar
Roast Beef and Cheddar on Village Loaf
Ham and Swiss
Ham and Swiss on Village Loaf.
Chicken Salad and Provolone
Chicken Salad and Provolone served on a Challah Bun
Tuna Salad and Cheddar
Tuna Salad and Cheddar served on a Challah Bun.
Roasted Red Pepper
Roasted Red Peppers, Olives, Feta, Lettuce, Provolone, and Spinach on Village Loaf.
Ham And Brie
Ham and Brie served on French Baguette.
Tuna Melt
Our house-made Tuna Salad, topped with Cheddar Cheese and grilled on our sliced Sourdough.
Chips
Original, Salt and vinegar, Jalapeno, BBQ, Maui Onion
Extra Dressing
Soup
Grilled Cheese
Classic
Classic grilled cheese. Cheddar cheese on our sourdough bread. Includes chips and a cup of soup.
TableRock
Grilled Cheese with Cheddar and Pesto on Sourdough Bread.
Northender
Grilled Cheese with Pesto, Tomato, and fresh Mozzarella on Sourdough.
Lolo
Grilled Cheese with Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone, fresh Mozzarella and a drizzle of Honey on Sourdough
Jalapeno Popper
Grilled Cheese with Cream Cheese, Cheddar, Jalapenos, and Bacon on Sourdough.
Boise
Grilled Cheese with Cheddar, Bacon, and tomato on sourdough.
Add Bacon, Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef
Salads
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Chicken, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Ceaser Dressing.
Garden Salad
Mixed green salad with carrots, peppers, and cucumbers.
Four Seasons Salad
Chicken, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts, Blue Cheese Crumbles.
Chinese Chicken
Chinese Noodles, Sliced almonds, Chicken, Mandarin Oranges, Asian Sesame Dressing.
Chicken Salad Salad
Garden Salad with a cup of Chicken Salad.
Tuna Salad Salad
Garden Salad with a cup of Tuna Salad
Cup of Tuna Salad
Pasta Salad
Our tasty, house-made pasta salad.
Extra Dressing
Combinations
Cold Case
Coffee
Doppio
Drip 12oz
Drip 16oz
Cafe Au Lait 12 Oz
Cafe Au Lait 16 Oz
Cappuccino
Macchiato
Latte 12 oz
Latte 16 oz
Flavored Latte 12 oz
Flavored Latte 16 oz
Mocha 12 oz
Mocha 16 oz
White Chocolate Mocha
Mexican Mocha 12 oz
Mexican Mocha 16 oz
Breve 12 oz
Breve 16 oz
Americano 12 oz
Americano 16 oz
Chai Tea Latte 12 Oz
Chai Tea Latte 16 Oz
Dirty Chai
Shot in the Dark 12 oz
Shot in the Dark 16 oz
Extra Shot
Alt Milk
Extra Flavor
Sourdough
Whole Wheat Sourdough
Levain is bread made by the natural “wild yeast” sourdough method, levain being the French word for sourdough. It is a dense bread made with local whole wheat flour, which shows complex flavors, and textures. The crush is thicker and chewier than other yeasted breads, and the sourdough flavor is milder than the American counterpart. Wheat Levain is excellent as toast and for sandwiches.
Demi Sourdough
A Smaller version on our Sourdough Batard.
Sourdough Round
Our Sourdough Round is leavened solely with a natural “wild yeast” Levain Sourdough starter, with a long cold fermentation to enhance flavor. The crust is crunchy and slightly sweet, enveloping a moist and delicious crumb with a distinctive sour flavor. Zeppole Sourdough Bâtard is our most traditional European-style bread. Sourdough Round is excellent served as table bread when used for dipping, as well as for sandwiches.
Sourdough Batard
A bâtard is a shorter version of the popular baguette. Our Sourdough Bâtard is leavened solely with a natural “wild yeast” Levain Sourdough starter, with a long cold fermentation to enhance flavor. The crust is crunchy and slightly sweet, enveloping a moist and delicious crumb with a distinctive sour flavor. Zeppole Sourdough Bâtard is our most traditional European-style bread. Sourdough Bâtard is excellent served as table bread when used for dipping, as well as for sandwiches. This bread is also available in a convenient Demi loaf, ideal for single households.
Sourdough Baguette
Village Dough Breads
Village Loaf
Zeppole’s Village Loaf is made from a very wet dough that is mixed the day before baking to allow an overnight fermentation, resulting in a light open crumb with rich flavor. The Village Loaf is basted with olive oil and dusted with salt prior to baking. Most of the well-known Zeppole sandwiches are served on this bread. Village Loaf is large, measuring approximately fourteen inches square, and can be purchased as a whole, half or quarter loaf. Village Loaf is excellent used for sandwiches and burgers and to mop up flavorful juices from your favorite dishes.
Ossa De Morti Bones
The English translation for Ossa Dei Morti is “Bones of the Dead,” the nickname coined for this bread, which resembles a femur bone. “Bones” are made from the same dough as the Village Loaf but are not basted with olive oil, which creates a crispier crust than that of their square-shaped counterpart. Beneath the crust is an airy, light, soft, chewy and slightly sweet crumb that is excellent as an accompaniment to any food.
Village Round
Our very popular Village Loaf also comes in a convenient round, perfect as a table bread with spaghetti, stew, soup and other hearty dishes. It’s light and airy, with a delicious crust that has been basted with olive oil and lightly dusted with salt before baking. It has a light, open texture.
Sandwich Loaves
Pane Toscano
This bread is wonderful for sandwiches or toast, with a crisp crust and a soft, porous texture. It’s made of the best ingredients, including unbleached white flour, semolina flour, water, salt and yeast.
Sourdough Sandwich Loaf
This naturally leavened bread is cold-fermented to enhance the flavor, which comes from a natural “wild yeast” Levain Sourdough starter. It’s a taste treat for toast, and it makes fantastic sandwiches.
Rustic Wheat
This loaf is a dense mixed flour loaf containing organic whole wheat, unbleached wheat and rye. This bread is very popular with our European customers, who say it reminds them of bread from their native countries. It’s delicious for sandwiches, or toasted and served with butter and jam.
Honey Multigrain
Pure honey, rolled oats, 10 stone-ground whole grains and sunflower seeds equal natural goodness in this hearty bread. Use it for sandwiches that won’t be easily forgotten.
Double Sourdough
Daily Special
Monday-New York Rye
Friday-Braided Challah
Best known as the traditional Sabbath bread of the Jewish faith, this beautiful braided loaf has become a mainstream bread. It is slightly sweet in flavor and is delicious with butter or preserves. It makes a very good sandwich, and it’s perfect for French toast. We bake these loaves on Friday only.
Buns and Rolls
Brutti Rolls
Made of the same dough that we use for our well-known Village Loaf, these rolls are light and airy, with a wonderful crust and rich flavor. They’re ideal for any kind of sandwich. Now also available in a “Hoagie” size.
Challah Buns 4-Pack
One of our most popular products, our Challah Buns have the same slightly sweet flavor and appealing soft texture as our Challah bread. In fact, Boise Weekly awarded Zeppole’s Challah Buns “Boise’s Best Buns” in 2008. They’re perfect for sandwiches and burgers, giving them extra flavor.
Misc. Artisan Breads
Christmas Holiday Breads
Fri Chocolate Sourdough Fri 12/24 Pick-up
A unique holiday bread, crafted with Ghiradelli semi-sweet chocolate morsels, espresso, cocoa and a sourdough starter. Excellent with coffee, as a dessert served with a vintage port, or toasted and served buttered with whipped cream.
Wed Chocolate Sourdough Wed 12/22 Pick-up
A unique holiday bread, crafted with Ghiradelli semi-sweet chocolate morsels, espresso, cocoa and a sourdough starter. Excellent with coffee, as a dessert served with a vintage port, or toasted and served buttered with whipped cream.
Thurs Chocolate Sourdough Thurs 12/23 Pick-up
A unique holiday bread, crafted with Ghiradelli semi-sweet chocolate morsels, espresso, cocoa and a sourdough starter. Excellent with coffee, as a dessert served with a vintage port, or toasted and served buttered with whipped cream.
Fri Cranberry Levain Fri 12/24 Pick-up
Zeppole Pain au Levain laced with sweetened dried cranberries.
Fri Dresden Stollen Fri 12/24 Pick-up
The Traditional Christmas bread in Germany and Switzerland. A rich sweet dough with rum, sultanas, candied fruit and almonds, and lightly dusted with confectioner's sugar.
Tues Dresden Stollen Tues 12/21 Pick-up
The Traditional Christmas bread in Germany and Switzerland. A rich sweet dough with rum, sultanas, candied fruit and almonds, and lightly dusted with confectioner's sugar.
Wed Dresden Stollen Wed 12/22 Pick-up
The Traditional Christmas bread in Germany and Switzerland. A rich sweet dough with rum, sultanas, candied fruit and almonds, and lightly dusted with confectioner's sugar.
Thurs Dresden Stollen Thurs 12/23 Pick-up
The Traditional Christmas bread in Germany and Switzerland. A rich sweet dough with rum, sultanas, candied fruit and almonds, and lightly dusted with confectioner's sugar.
Fri Buttermilk Dinner Rolls Fri 12/24 Pick-up
Delicious, melt in your mouth dinner rolls that are lightly dusted with flour.
Thurs Cranberry Walnut Levain Thurs 12/23 Pick-up
Our Pain au Levain laced with walnuts and sweetened dried cranberries.
Fri Cranberry Walnut Levain Fri 12/24 Pick-up
Our Pain au Levain laced with Walnuts and dried Cranberries.
Wed Cranberry Walnut Levain Wed 12/22 Pick-up
Our Pain au Levain laced with Walnuts and dried Cranberries.
Wed Hot Cross Buns Wed 12/22 Pick-up
Tasty buns that are lightly spiced with cinnamon and cloves, and filled with raisins and lemon zest. They are slashed on top in the form of a cross, and brushed with an apricot glaze.
Thurs Hot Cross Buns Thurs 12/23 Pick-up
Tasty buns that are lightly spiced with cinnamon and cloves, and filled with raisins and lemon zest. They are slashed on top in the form of a cross, and brushed with an apricot glaze.
Fri Hot Cross Buns Fri 12/24 Pick-up
Tasty buns that are lightly spiced with cinnamon and cloves, and filled with raisins and lemon zest. They are slashed on top in the form of a cross, and brushed with an apricot glaze.
Thurs Buttermilk Dinner Rolls
Delicious, melt in your mouth dinner rolls that are lightly dusted with flour.
Wed Buttermilk Dinner Rolls Wed 12/22 Pick-up
Delicious, melt in your mouth dinner rolls that are lightly dusted with flour.
Thurs Cranberry Levain Thurs 12/23 Pick-up
Zeppole Pain au Levain laced with sweetened dried cranberries.
Wed Cranberry Levain Wed 12/22 Pick-up
Zeppole Pain au Levain laced with sweetened dried cranberries.
Box Lunches
Box Lunch
Box Lunch includes your choice of sandwich, chips, cookie and a drink.
Box Lunch No Cookie
Your choice of sandwich, chips, and a drink.
Box Lunch No Drink
Your choice of sandwich, chips, and a cookie.
Salad Box Lunch
Your choice of a salad, chip, cookie, and a drink.
Executive Lunches
Breakfast Platter
Catering Fee
