Zeppole Bakery - Downtown

review star

No reviews yet

217 N. 8th St

Boise, ID 83702

Popular Items

Northender
Boise
Tomato Soup

Pastries

Banana Bread

$3.25+

Pumpkin

$3.25+

Available September through February by the slice or 24 ounce loaf.

Chocolate Chip Brookie

$2.95Out of stock

Double Chocolate Brownie

$2.95

Our Brownie features two delicious chocolates and a hint of decaffeinated espresso.

Croissant

$2.75+

A selection of Butter, Ham & Cheese, Almond or Berry Croissant.

Lemon Bar

$2.75

A tangy all-natural lemon flavor atop a shortbread base

Raspberry Oat Bar

$2.75

Our traditional oat bars are topped with Raspberry preserves

Scottish Shortbread

$2.75

Zeppole owner Alison was born and raised in Scotland. These delicious traditional Scottish “cookies” are made from Alison’s family recipe. Also available as a special order mixed with Cranberries.

Irish Soda Bread

$6.99

Traditional Irish Soda Bread with golden raisins.

Muffins

Morning Glory

$2.75Out of stock

Zeppole’s most popular muffin is the Morning Glory. The Morning Glory muffin contains Whole Wheat Flour, Carrots, Apples, Raisins, Coconut, Sunflower Seeds, Flax, Millet, Cinnamon, and Eggs.

Banana Walnut

$2.75

Traditional banana muffin topped with walnut chunks.

Blueberry

$2.75

Traditional banana muffin topped mixed with blueberries

Black Bottom

$2.75Out of stock

A Chocolate Muffin with a Cream Cheese Filling.

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip

$2.75Out of stock

Our Pumpkin Bread topped with Chocolate Chips.

Coffee Cake

$2.75Out of stock

Cranberry Orange

$2.75Out of stock

Scones

Raspberry White Chocolate

$2.95

Lemon Blueberry

$2.95

Cranberry Orange Walnut

$2.95

Maple Walnut

$2.95

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$1.95

Peanut Butter

$1.95

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip

$1.95

Oatmeal Raisin

$1.95

Frosted Sugar Cookie

$2.29

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.99

Breakfast sandwich served on a panini roll with egg, cheese, and sausage.

Breakfast Panini

$6.99

Breakfast Panini served on a brutti roll with spinach, tomato, onion, egg, and spinach artichoke spread.

Add Bacon, Ham, Sausage

$1.75

Sausage, bacon, or ham.

Hot and Cold Sandwiches

Turkey and Provolone

$5.79+

Turkey and Provolone on Village Loaf

Roast Beef and Cheddar

$5.79+

Roast Beef and Cheddar on Village Loaf

Ham and Swiss

$5.79+

Ham and Swiss on Village Loaf.

Chicken Salad and Provolone

$5.79+

Chicken Salad and Provolone served on a Challah Bun

Tuna Salad and Cheddar

$5.79+

Tuna Salad and Cheddar served on a Challah Bun.

Roasted Red Pepper

$5.79+

Roasted Red Peppers, Olives, Feta, Lettuce, Provolone, and Spinach on Village Loaf.

Ham And Brie

$6.49+Out of stock

Ham and Brie served on French Baguette.

Tuna Melt

$6.99+

Our house-made Tuna Salad, topped with Cheddar Cheese and grilled on our sliced Sourdough.

Chips

$1.25

Original, Salt and vinegar, Jalapeno, BBQ, Maui Onion

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Soup

Tomato Soup

$4.79+

Monday-Thai Chicken And Rice

$4.79+

Tuesday-Poblano and White Cheddar

$4.79+

Wednesday- Clam Chowder

$4.79+

Thursday-Broccoli Cheddar

$4.79+

Wednesday-French Onion

$4.79+Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

Classic

$7.49+

Classic grilled cheese. Cheddar cheese on our sourdough bread. Includes chips and a cup of soup.

TableRock

$6.49+

Grilled Cheese with Cheddar and Pesto on Sourdough Bread.

Northender

$7.49+

Grilled Cheese with Pesto, Tomato, and fresh Mozzarella on Sourdough.

Lolo

$7.49+

Grilled Cheese with Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone, fresh Mozzarella and a drizzle of Honey on Sourdough

Jalapeno Popper

$7.49+

Grilled Cheese with Cream Cheese, Cheddar, Jalapenos, and Bacon on Sourdough.

Boise

$6.99+

Grilled Cheese with Cheddar, Bacon, and tomato on sourdough.

Add Bacon, Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef

$1.75

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$7.49

Romaine Lettuce, Chicken, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Ceaser Dressing.

Garden Salad

$6.79

Mixed green salad with carrots, peppers, and cucumbers.

Four Seasons Salad

$7.99

Chicken, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts, Blue Cheese Crumbles.

Chinese Chicken

$7.49

Chinese Noodles, Sliced almonds, Chicken, Mandarin Oranges, Asian Sesame Dressing.

Chicken Salad Salad

$7.49

Garden Salad with a cup of Chicken Salad.

Tuna Salad Salad

$7.49

Garden Salad with a cup of Tuna Salad

Cup of Tuna Salad

$2.75

Pasta Salad

$2.59Out of stock

Our tasty, house-made pasta salad.

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Combinations

Half Sandwich and Soup

$6.49+

Your choice of half and sandwich and soup.

Whole Sandwich and Soup

$8.49+

Your choice of a whole sandwich and soup.

Brown Bag

$7.99+

Combination that includes a full Sandwich, a bag of chips, and a drink.

Salad & Soup

$9.49+

Your Choice of Salad and a cup or bowl of Soup.

Cold Case

Hot Tea

$2.00

Bottled Soda

$1.75

Soda Can

$1.25

Spring Water

$0.94

Dasani Water

$1.49

Perrier Water

$1.99

Assorted Juices

$2.19

Peace Tea

$1.99

Kombucha

$4.00

Monster Energy

$2.99

Milk

$2.25

Hot Chocolate 12 Oz

$2.75

Hot Chocolate 16 Oz

$3.50

Italian Soda 12oz

$3.00

Italian Soda 16oz

$3.50

Diet Coke Can

$1.25

Coffee

Doppio

$2.25

Drip 12oz

$2.00

Drip 16oz

$2.50

Cafe Au Lait 12 Oz

$2.50

Cafe Au Lait 16 Oz

$3.00

Cappuccino

$3.50

Macchiato

$2.50

Latte 12 oz

$3.25

Latte 16 oz

$3.75

Flavored Latte 12 oz

$3.75

Flavored Latte 16 oz

$4.25

Mocha 12 oz

$3.50

Mocha 16 oz

$4.25

White Chocolate Mocha

$3.50+

Mexican Mocha 12 oz

$3.75

Mexican Mocha 16 oz

$4.50

Breve 12 oz

$4.00

Breve 16 oz

$4.75

Americano 12 oz

$2.50

Americano 16 oz

$3.00

Chai Tea Latte 12 Oz

$3.75

Chai Tea Latte 16 Oz

$4.25

Dirty Chai

$4.50+

Shot in the Dark 12 oz

$2.50

Shot in the Dark 16 oz

$3.00

Extra Shot

$0.50

Alt Milk

$0.75

Extra Flavor

$0.50

Sourdough

Whole Wheat Sourdough

$5.19

Levain is bread made by the natural “wild yeast” sourdough method, levain being the French word for sourdough. It is a dense bread made with local whole wheat flour, which shows complex flavors, and textures. The crush is thicker and chewier than other yeasted breads, and the sourdough flavor is milder than the American counterpart. Wheat Levain is excellent as toast and for sandwiches.

Demi Sourdough

$3.19

A Smaller version on our Sourdough Batard.

Sourdough Round

$5.15

Our Sourdough Round is leavened solely with a natural “wild yeast” Levain Sourdough starter, with a long cold fermentation to enhance flavor. The crust is crunchy and slightly sweet, enveloping a moist and delicious crumb with a distinctive sour flavor. Zeppole Sourdough Bâtard is our most traditional European-style bread. Sourdough Round is excellent served as table bread when used for dipping, as well as for sandwiches.

Sourdough Batard

$4.99

A bâtard is a shorter version of the popular baguette. Our Sourdough Bâtard is leavened solely with a natural “wild yeast” Levain Sourdough starter, with a long cold fermentation to enhance flavor. The crust is crunchy and slightly sweet, enveloping a moist and delicious crumb with a distinctive sour flavor. Zeppole Sourdough Bâtard is our most traditional European-style bread. Sourdough Bâtard is excellent served as table bread when used for dipping, as well as for sandwiches. This bread is also available in a convenient Demi loaf, ideal for single households.

Sourdough Baguette

$3.79

Village Dough Breads

Village Loaf

$7.49+

Zeppole’s Village Loaf is made from a very wet dough that is mixed the day before baking to allow an overnight fermentation, resulting in a light open crumb with rich flavor. The Village Loaf is basted with olive oil and dusted with salt prior to baking. Most of the well-known Zeppole sandwiches are served on this bread. Village Loaf is large, measuring approximately fourteen inches square, and can be purchased as a whole, half or quarter loaf. Village Loaf is excellent used for sandwiches and burgers and to mop up flavorful juices from your favorite dishes.

Ossa De Morti Bones

$4.99

The English translation for Ossa Dei Morti is “Bones of the Dead,” the nickname coined for this bread, which resembles a femur bone. “Bones” are made from the same dough as the Village Loaf but are not basted with olive oil, which creates a crispier crust than that of their square-shaped counterpart. Beneath the crust is an airy, light, soft, chewy and slightly sweet crumb that is excellent as an accompaniment to any food.

Village Round

$4.99

Our very popular Village Loaf also comes in a convenient round, perfect as a table bread with spaghetti, stew, soup and other hearty dishes. It’s light and airy, with a delicious crust that has been basted with olive oil and lightly dusted with salt before baking. It has a light, open texture.

Sandwich Loaves

Pane Toscano

$4.59

This bread is wonderful for sandwiches or toast, with a crisp crust and a soft, porous texture. It’s made of the best ingredients, including unbleached white flour, semolina flour, water, salt and yeast.

Sourdough Sandwich Loaf

$5.25

This naturally leavened bread is cold-fermented to enhance the flavor, which comes from a natural “wild yeast” Levain Sourdough starter. It’s a taste treat for toast, and it makes fantastic sandwiches.

Rustic Wheat

$5.19

This loaf is a dense mixed flour loaf containing organic whole wheat, unbleached wheat and rye. This bread is very popular with our European customers, who say it reminds them of bread from their native countries. It’s delicious for sandwiches, or toasted and served with butter and jam.

Honey Multigrain

$5.49

Pure honey, rolled oats, 10 stone-ground whole grains and sunflower seeds equal natural goodness in this hearty bread. Use it for sandwiches that won’t be easily forgotten.

Double Sourdough

$8.49Out of stock

Daily Special

Monday-New York Rye

$5.49Out of stock

Friday-Braided Challah

$5.19Out of stock

Best known as the traditional Sabbath bread of the Jewish faith, this beautiful braided loaf has become a mainstream bread. It is slightly sweet in flavor and is delicious with butter or preserves. It makes a very good sandwich, and it’s perfect for French toast. We bake these loaves on Friday only.

Buns and Rolls

Brutti Rolls

$0.90+

Made of the same dough that we use for our well-known Village Loaf, these rolls are light and airy, with a wonderful crust and rich flavor. They’re ideal for any kind of sandwich. Now also available in a “Hoagie” size.

Challah Buns 4-Pack

$3.29

One of our most popular products, our Challah Buns have the same slightly sweet flavor and appealing soft texture as our Challah bread. In fact, Boise Weekly awarded Zeppole’s Challah Buns “Boise’s Best Buns” in 2008. They’re perfect for sandwiches and burgers, giving them extra flavor.

Misc. Artisan Breads

Pane Rustica

$4.99

Pane Rustica is a dense mixed-flour loaf containing wheat, white and rye. Pane Rustica has a semi-thick crust and is delicious as toast or for sandwiches.

Christmas Holiday Breads

Fri Chocolate Sourdough Fri 12/24 Pick-up

$6.75Out of stock

A unique holiday bread, crafted with Ghiradelli semi-sweet chocolate morsels, espresso, cocoa and a sourdough starter. Excellent with coffee, as a dessert served with a vintage port, or toasted and served buttered with whipped cream.

Wed Chocolate Sourdough Wed 12/22 Pick-up

$6.75Out of stock

A unique holiday bread, crafted with Ghiradelli semi-sweet chocolate morsels, espresso, cocoa and a sourdough starter. Excellent with coffee, as a dessert served with a vintage port, or toasted and served buttered with whipped cream.

Thurs Chocolate Sourdough Thurs 12/23 Pick-up

$6.75Out of stock

A unique holiday bread, crafted with Ghiradelli semi-sweet chocolate morsels, espresso, cocoa and a sourdough starter. Excellent with coffee, as a dessert served with a vintage port, or toasted and served buttered with whipped cream.

Fri Cranberry Levain Fri 12/24 Pick-up

$5.79Out of stock

Zeppole Pain au Levain laced with sweetened dried cranberries.

Fri Dresden Stollen Fri 12/24 Pick-up

$12.95Out of stock

The Traditional Christmas bread in Germany and Switzerland. A rich sweet dough with rum, sultanas, candied fruit and almonds, and lightly dusted with confectioner's sugar.

Tues Dresden Stollen Tues 12/21 Pick-up

$12.95Out of stock

The Traditional Christmas bread in Germany and Switzerland. A rich sweet dough with rum, sultanas, candied fruit and almonds, and lightly dusted with confectioner's sugar.

Wed Dresden Stollen Wed 12/22 Pick-up

$12.95Out of stock

The Traditional Christmas bread in Germany and Switzerland. A rich sweet dough with rum, sultanas, candied fruit and almonds, and lightly dusted with confectioner's sugar.

Thurs Dresden Stollen Thurs 12/23 Pick-up

$12.95Out of stock

The Traditional Christmas bread in Germany and Switzerland. A rich sweet dough with rum, sultanas, candied fruit and almonds, and lightly dusted with confectioner's sugar.

Fri Buttermilk Dinner Rolls Fri 12/24 Pick-up

$6.49+Out of stock

Delicious, melt in your mouth dinner rolls that are lightly dusted with flour.

Thurs Cranberry Walnut Levain Thurs 12/23 Pick-up

$6.29Out of stock

Our Pain au Levain laced with walnuts and sweetened dried cranberries.

Fri Cranberry Walnut Levain Fri 12/24 Pick-up

$6.29Out of stock

Our Pain au Levain laced with Walnuts and dried Cranberries.

Wed Cranberry Walnut Levain Wed 12/22 Pick-up

$6.29Out of stock

Our Pain au Levain laced with Walnuts and dried Cranberries.

Wed Hot Cross Buns Wed 12/22 Pick-up

$8.59+Out of stock

Tasty buns that are lightly spiced with cinnamon and cloves, and filled with raisins and lemon zest. They are slashed on top in the form of a cross, and brushed with an apricot glaze.

Thurs Hot Cross Buns Thurs 12/23 Pick-up

$8.59+Out of stock

Tasty buns that are lightly spiced with cinnamon and cloves, and filled with raisins and lemon zest. They are slashed on top in the form of a cross, and brushed with an apricot glaze.

Fri Hot Cross Buns Fri 12/24 Pick-up

$8.59+Out of stock

Tasty buns that are lightly spiced with cinnamon and cloves, and filled with raisins and lemon zest. They are slashed on top in the form of a cross, and brushed with an apricot glaze.

Thurs Buttermilk Dinner Rolls

$6.49+Out of stock

Delicious, melt in your mouth dinner rolls that are lightly dusted with flour.

Wed Buttermilk Dinner Rolls Wed 12/22 Pick-up

$6.49+Out of stock

Delicious, melt in your mouth dinner rolls that are lightly dusted with flour.

Thurs Cranberry Levain Thurs 12/23 Pick-up

$5.79Out of stock

Zeppole Pain au Levain laced with sweetened dried cranberries.

Wed Cranberry Levain Wed 12/22 Pick-up

$5.79Out of stock

Zeppole Pain au Levain laced with sweetened dried cranberries.

Box Lunches

Box Lunch

$8.99Out of stock

Box Lunch includes your choice of sandwich, chips, cookie and a drink.

Box Lunch No Cookie

$7.99Out of stock

Your choice of sandwich, chips, and a drink.

Box Lunch No Drink

$8.49Out of stock

Your choice of sandwich, chips, and a cookie.

Salad Box Lunch

$9.19Out of stock

Your choice of a salad, chip, cookie, and a drink.

Executive Lunches

Executive Lunch

$8.49Out of stock

Executive Lunch Tax Exempt

$8.49Out of stock

Executive Lunch No Cookie

$7.49Out of stock

Executive Lunch No Drink

$7.99Out of stock

Breakfast Platter

Breakfast Platter/person

$4.99

Salads

Indvidual Salad No Chicken

$1.50

Indvidual Salad With Chicken

$1.95

Catering Fee

Delivery Fee

$5.00

Retail Items

Waterwheel Gardens Jam

$8.00

Assorted flavors.

Honey 6oz

$7.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

217 N. 8th St, Boise, ID 83702

Directions

