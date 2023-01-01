Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zep's Epiq Sandwiches BallPark

review star

No reviews yet

1601 19th street

Denver, CO 80202

Sandwiches

Red Rocks Chicken

$13.95Out of stock

Buttermilk fried chicken coated in Nashville Hot Sauce, apple jalapeño slaw, pickles, mayo on a brioche bun

Epiq Italian

$13.95

Pepperoni, salami, capicola, shaved ham, mozzarella, Kalamata olives, spicy cherry peppers, red onion, tomato, arugula, house vinaigrette on a baguette

Trailhead

$12.95

Turkey, maple glazed bacon, avocado mash, red onion, tomato, romaine, chipotle ranch on a baguette

Double-Diamond Cheesesteak

$15.95

Grilled steak, sautéed onions, sautéed green peppers, American cheese, house made queso on a baguette

Palisade Brie

$13.95

Boulderite (Served Cold)

$11.50

Crispy falafel, feta, hummus, roasted red peppers, cucumber, tomato, romaine, minted yogurt sauce on a baguette

Southwest Cobb Wrap

$13.95

$7 Sandwich

$7.00

Salads

Salad

$13.95

Sides

Chips - Original

$2.95

Chips - Salt & Vin

$2.95

Apple Jalepeno Slaw

$3.50

Drinks

Coke 20oz

$3.45

Diet Coke 20oz

$3.45

Sprite 20oz

$3.45

Bottle Water

$3.45

Dessert

Cookie

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
ZEPS EPIQ SANDWICHES: PROUDLY COLORADO We’re adventurers, hikers, bikers, home brewers, & above all we see possibility in everything that we do. We are flavor frontier seekers, constantly challenging ourselves to meet a higher standard of deliciousness. Bring on the hand crafted sauces, the house roasted meats and killer flavor combinations & top it off with a cold Colorado craft beer at the Mile Post Zero Bar When you walk through our doors prepare yourself for an elevated sandwich experience.!

