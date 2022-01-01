Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zero Zero

4,747 Reviews

$$

826 Folsom Street

San Francisco, CA 94107

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Zero Zero opened in 2010 inspired by Chef Bruce Hill's dedication to farm driven ingredients, combined with his love for wood-fired pizzas. In addition to pizza, our menu showcases housemade pastas, a variety of market-fresh antipasti & salads, and artisan soft serve. We also have a full bar with a selection of seasonal house cocktails, beers, and 10 wines on tap.

826 Folsom Street, San Francisco, CA 94107

