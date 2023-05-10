Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Zero Gravity Beer

review star

No reviews yet

716 Pine Street

Burlington, VT 05401

Popular Items

Gold Star Burger

Gold Star Burger

$16.00

La Platte Angus beef, american cheese, special sauce, crunchy lettuce, pickles, and onion. Served with choice of fries or greens.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Napa slaw, sweet chili aioli, soft roll. Served with choice of fries or greens.

The Rice Bowl

The Rice Bowl

$17.00

Choose crispy chicken or tofu. Ginger braised veggies, pickled chilies, house ferments, furikake peanuts, hoisin sauce.


Veggies

Baby Greens

Baby Greens

$13.00

Apple cider vinaigrette, micro greens, spiced nuts, cured veggies. (GF)

Chopped Kale Salad

Chopped Kale Salad

$13.00

Herby-lemon vinaigrette, crunchy veggies, chickpeas, fried shallot, cranberries.

Old School Caesar

Old School Caesar

$14.00

Romaine, croutons, lemon wedge and shaved Parmigiano Reggiano.

Green State Grain Bowl

Green State Grain Bowl

$13.00

Red quinoa, sweet potato, beets, cured veggies, toasted pepitas, apricots, maple miso dressing. (GF)

Snacks

Bread and Butter

Bread and Butter

$6.00

Baguette by August First with Ploughgate Creamery butter.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$17.00

House buffalo sauce, blue cheese drizzle, chili crisp. (GF)

Katsu Cauliflower Wings

Katsu Cauliflower Wings

$17.00

(VEGAN) House buffalo sauce, chili aioli, chili crisp.

Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$10.00

Fresh cut Belgian-style with fresh garlic aioli. (GF)

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$14.00

Maine clams, house bacon, potato, leeks, sauce supreme

Lettuce Wraps

Lettuce Wraps

$15.00

Crispy Korean-style bbq pork or Seitan, crunchy veggies, house ferments, sesame mix.

Dirty Fries

Dirty Fries

$16.00

Crispy smoked pork, sweet chili aioli, Pitchfork ferments, house relish. (GF)

Vegan Dirty Fries

Vegan Dirty Fries

$16.00

(VEGAN) Crispy seitan, sweet chili aioli, house pickles.

Crispy Cheese Curds

Crispy Cheese Curds

$12.00

Bridport Creamery cheddar with spicy apple cider jelly dipper.

Cauliflower Nuggets

Cauliflower Nuggets

$16.00

with honey mustard dipper

Sandwiches

Gold Star Burger

Gold Star Burger

$16.00

La Platte Angus beef, american cheese, special sauce, crunchy lettuce, pickles, and onion. Served with choice of fries or greens.

VEGGIE Burger

VEGGIE Burger

$16.00

(VEGAN) House made vegan patty, special sauce, crunchy lettuce, pickles and onions. Served with your choice of fries or greens.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Napa slaw, sweet chili aioli, soft roll. Served with choice of fries or greens.

Fried Katsu Cauliflower Sandwich

Fried Katsu Cauliflower Sandwich

$15.00

(VEGAN) Napa slaw, sweet chili aioli, soft roll. Served with your choice of fries or greens.

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$16.00

Line-caught tuna, Stony Pond melty cheese, crunchy lettuce and pickles on grilled bread.

Frank's Dry Aged Steak Sandwich

Frank's Dry Aged Steak Sandwich

$18.00

30 day dry aged beef, peppers, Champlain Valley Creamery cheese sauce, saffron aioli, miso onion, on August First sesame roll served with bone broth

Banh Mi

Banh Mi

$15.00

Roasted eggplant, tofu spread, crunchy veg, cilantro.

Not Sandwiches

The Rice Bowl

The Rice Bowl

$17.00

Choose crispy chicken or tofu. Ginger braised veggies, pickled chilies, house ferments, furikake peanuts, hoisin sauce.

Single Detroit-Style Coney Dog

Single Detroit-Style Coney Dog

$7.00

Choose beef and pork or vegan. Detroit-style with chili, raw onion and yellow mustard.

Double Detroit-Style Coney Dogs

Double Detroit-Style Coney Dogs

$13.00

Choose beef and pork or vegan. Detroit-style with chili, raw onion and yellow mustard.

Bratwurst

Bratwurst

$12.00

House made with pork or mushroom and koji. Caramelized onion, dijon mustard and house kraut.

Chickpea Fritters

Chickpea Fritters

$17.00

Cured veggies, micro greens, house ferments, house sourdough pita, herb-yogurt dipping sauce.

Sides

Side Fries (GF)

Side Fries (GF)

$6.00
Side Greens (GF)

Side Greens (GF)

$6.00
Smashed Potatoes (GF)

Smashed Potatoes (GF)

$10.00

with aioli and Furikake

Side Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Side Garlic Aioli

$1.00

Side Blue Cheese

$1.00
Side Rice

Side Rice

$5.00

Kids

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$6.00
Kid's Burger

Kid's Burger

$12.00

with cheese

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Aqua Vitea Peach Out Kombucha

Aqua Vitea Peach Out Kombucha

$4.00
Aqua Vitea Pineapple Lemonade

Aqua Vitea Pineapple Lemonade

$4.00

Aqua Vitea Elderberry

$4.00
Bitter Bubble

Bitter Bubble

$5.00

Bitters & Soda made in VT!

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Guinep Sparkling Mineral Water

$5.00

Hydrate yourself with this local sparkling mineral water from our neighbors at Alice & The Magician. Using obscure citrus Guinep as well as monk fruit extract, this water has to be tasted to be believed. Truly unique!

Beer RETAIL

Green State Lager 4 Pack

Green State Lager 4 Pack

$9.99

16oz 4-pack. A crisp, easy drinking Pilsner beer. Noble hops in perfect balance with only the finest Pilsner malt provide a clean and satisfying brew that is as welcoming as the Green State itself.

Conehead 4 Pack

Conehead 4 Pack

$10.99

16oz 4-pack. All Citra-Hopped IPA brewed with Pilsner Malt and American Wheat. Pours a Beautiful Golden Haze and is Bright and Juicy on the palate. This Beer might just be your Rushmore.

Madonna 4 Pack

Madonna 4 Pack

$13.99

16oz 4-pack. Generously hopped Vermont Double IPA made with pilsner malt and American wheat. Balanced, bright and highly satisfying.

Mclighty's 4 Pack

Mclighty's 4 Pack

$7.99

This American light lager is a bubbly, golden nectar that will quench any thirst. It is malty and crisp on the palate, a finely balanced flavor profile that is perfectly refreshing. 3.2% ABV

Variety 12 Pack

Variety 12 Pack

$17.99

3 Green States, 3 Coneheads, 3 Little Wolfs, and 3 Madonnas, all in 12oz cans

Green State Lager 12 Pack

Green State Lager 12 Pack

$15.99

12oz 12-pack. A crisp, easy drinking Pilsner beer. Noble hops in perfect balance with only the finest Pilsner malt provide a clean and satisfying brew that is as welcoming as the Green State itself.

Conehead 12 Pack

Conehead 12 Pack

$17.99

12oz 12-pack. All Citra-Hopped IPA brewed with Pilsner Malt and American Wheat. Pours a Beautiful Golden Haze and is Bright and Juicy on the palate. This Beer might just be your Rushmore.

Little Wolf 4 Pack

Little Wolf 4 Pack

$9.99

16oz 4-pack. Named for the translation of the hop plant species “Humulus Lupulus” which got its name because it was small but feisty. We think this beer fits that description pretty well. This Pale Ale was brewed with barley, oats, and a fine blend of hops featuring Horizon, Citra and Mosaic.

McLighty's 12 Pack

McLighty's 12 Pack

$14.99

This American light lager is a bubbly, golden nectar that will quench any thirst. It is malty and crisp on the palate, a finely balanced flavor profile that is perfectly refreshing.

Cote De Champlain Bottle

Cote De Champlain Bottle

$9.99

500mL bottle. Hop-forward golden ale inspired by the Trappist Brasserie d’Orval. Styrian Goldings and Mandarina Bavaria Hops work with Brettanomyces to create an effervescent, dry and funky Belgian offering.

Apres Vous Bottle

Apres Vous Bottle

$9.99Out of stock

A special and complex Saison aged in Caledonia Spirits Tom Cat gin barrels. The barrel aging process results in a wonderfully complex and unique offering.

Bobolink Bottle

Bobolink Bottle

$9.99

This dry and effervescent farmhouse ale was brewed to support the The Bobolink Odyssey; an ongoing research project studying the nesting and migrating habits of the Bobolink that has led to innovative ways to balance the birdsʼ needs with Vermontʼs agricultural industry.

Funkytown Bottle

Funkytown Bottle

$12.99

This sour red ale features a Vienna malt base, fermented with Brettanomyces wild yeast. It was conditioned on cherries in Pinot Noir barrels to create a beautiful balance of tart funkiness and malty sweetness.

Bretthead Bottle

Bretthead Bottle

$9.99

An all Citra IPA that is fermented with Brettanomyces wild yeast giving a new twist on a classic. This beer stands right at the crossroads of hoppy and funky.

Wood Aged Bottle

Wood Aged Bottle

$9.99

A classically crisp and clean pilsner that has a refined sophistication from American oak and sugar maple. The time aging on oak lends tannic balance to the subtle sweetness from the sugar maple. Collaborative, Cordial, Wise.

Bear Snores On Bottle

Bear Snores On Bottle

$12.99

This complex and dark Russian Imperial Stout was aged in whiskey barrels. Brewed with an extensive malt bill, it’s surprisingly smooth on the palate and features strong notes of chocolate and dark fruit. This is the perfect beer to take into hibernation.

Rescue Club Pilsner 6 Pack

Rescue Club Pilsner 6 Pack

$12.99

A non-alchoholic Pilsner that hits all the right notes. German hops and malts give this golden lager the classic crisp and quenching qualities that you know and love. A clean and malt forward delight, with just a touch of noble hop character. Immensely refreshing, and perfectly balanced.

Rescue Club IPA 6 Pack

Rescue Club IPA 6 Pack

$12.99

This non-alcoholic beer brings you the IPA flavor profile you love, without the buzz. Citra and Motueka hops give this IPA aromas of citrus, pine, and just a touch of tropical fruit. Soft on the palate with a slightly dry finish, Rescue Club IPA bursts with citrus fruit flavor. Bright and refreshing, you can always reach for a Rescue Club!

Mellie 4 Pack

Mellie 4 Pack

$12.99

This saison dances with notes of Italian orange soda, lemon curd, banana bread, clove, and white pepper. Just a hint of cherry and coriander seed finish out this beautifully nuanced delight. Brewed as a part of this year's Pink Boots Collaboration Day and named for the first female brewmaster in modern American history, we hope you'll enjoy this special beer.

Frankie 4 Pack

$11.99
Yuzu Lager 4 Pack

Yuzu Lager 4 Pack

$12.99

16oz Nitro Cans! A porter that is inspired by the flavor profile of Irish cream. The dark and roasty malt is perfectly balanced by sweet additions of cacao nibs and Tahitian vanilla. A toasty, smooth, creamy treat! *contains lactose*

Frankie Variety Pack

$18.99

Original Recipe 4 Pack

$12.99

Put A Lime In It 4 Pack

$12.99

Bing Bing 4 Pack

$12.99

4pack - Brewed with pilsner malt, oats, and American Wheat. A fine blend of Sabro, Mosaic, and El Dorado hops create an exceptionally smooth and tropical delight.

Cocktails

Pre-mixed. Pour over ice. Enjoy the moment.

Barr Hill Gin & Tonic

$13.00

Sweatshirts

ZG Black Zip

ZG Black Zip

$45.00

Cotton/poly french terry blend Thumbholes at cuffs Slim fit, unisex sizing Look like a part of the crew

GSL Crew

GSL Crew

$55.00

82% cotton 18% polyester Unisex sizing, oversized fit Rep the best beer in the world

Madonna Pull Over

Madonna Pull Over

$45.00

Pullover hoodie with drawstring hood Mid-weight cotton blend Unisex sizing

Moonshadow Crew

Moonshadow Crew

$55.00

• Embroidered front logo + mushroom sleeve detail • Back Moonshadow ZG Print • 100% Cotton • Very Comfy

T-Shirts

Green State Lager

Green State Lager

$20.00

100% Cotton Unisex sizing Crew neck

Grey Logo

Grey Logo

$20.00

Tri-blend Unisex sizing Crew neck Your new go-to

Lavender Tee

Lavender Tee

$20.00

-Pre-shrunk 100% Cotton -Unisex sizing -Crew neck

White Logo Tee

White Logo Tee

$20.00

-Pre-shrunk 100% Cotton -Unisex sizing -Crew neck

Blue Pocket Tee

Blue Pocket Tee

$20.00

-100% Cotton -Unisex sizing -Crew neck

Little Wolf - Navy

Little Wolf - Navy

$20.00

-Tri-blend -Unisex sizing -Crew neck

Keep Vermont Green

Keep Vermont Green

$20.00

100% Certified Organic Cotton Made in the USA Unisex sizing Crew neck

Good Buds Long Sleeve

Good Buds Long Sleeve

$30.00

• Unisex Sizing • Crew Neck • Elastic Cuffs

Pride Long Sleeve

Pride Long Sleeve

$30.00

-100% Cotton -Printing on both sleeves and front -Show your pride, loud and proud!

Pepper Long Sleeve

Pepper Long Sleeve

$30.00

Simple Zero Gravity logo on front, full branded logo on the back Pepper colored shirt with cream print Pre-shrunk durable material

Frankie Tee Pink

$20.00

Frankie Tee Green

$20.00
Men's MTB Jersey

Men's MTB Jersey

$45.00
Women's MTB Jersey

Women's MTB Jersey

$45.00

Glassware

10oz Belgian Tulip

10oz Belgian Tulip

$7.00
16oz Belgian Tulip

16oz Belgian Tulip

$7.00
16oz ZG Pilsner

16oz ZG Pilsner

$7.00
Rescue Club Pint Glass

Rescue Club Pint Glass

$7.00

-12oz Glass -Perfect size for a single Rescue Club IPA

10oz ZG Pilsner

10oz ZG Pilsner

$7.00
Oktoberfest Stein (1 Liter)

Oktoberfest Stein (1 Liter)

$10.00
Loral Lager/ Color Pils

Loral Lager/ Color Pils

$7.00

-17oz -Loral Lager Branding

Hats

Powder Jones Hat

Powder Jones Hat

$25.00

ZG Powder Jones Patch 100% Nylon Snapback

Little Wolf Hat

Little Wolf Hat

$25.00

Heavy duty wool Adjustable snap closure Flatbrim Gluten reduced

Nylon Bird Logo

Nylon Bird Logo

$25.00

• Nylon, moisture-wicking material • Braided rope feature • Adjustable snapback

GSL Can Hat

GSL Can Hat

$25.00

• Embroidered GSL Can on front panel • Organic Cotton Blend • Adjustable clasp closure

Surfer Hat

Surfer Hat

$25.00
Rescue Club Snapback

Rescue Club Snapback

$25.00
Hummingbird Trucker

Hummingbird Trucker

$25.00
Salmon Script Hat

Salmon Script Hat

$25.00

• Braided rope feature • Adjustable snapback • The newest addition to your collection

Conehead White Hat

Conehead White Hat

$25.00

• Breathable, durable mesh top • Adjustable snapback closure • Navy rope

Conehead Fleece Hat

Conehead Fleece Hat

$25.00

-Fleece hat with adjustable snapback -Rubber Conehead patch

Green State Pom Beanie

Green State Pom Beanie

$25.00

Very good pom pom Hummingbird Tag Warm

ZG Pom Beanie

ZG Pom Beanie

$25.00

Very good pom pom Hummingbird Tag Warm

McLighty Pom Beanie

McLighty Pom Beanie

$25.00

Very good pom pom “The World Knows None Lighter” Tag Warm

Pisolino Hat

Pisolino Hat

$25.00

Pisolino patch on front panel 100% cotton Adjustable clasp closure Olive green(!)

Madonna Hat

Madonna Hat

$25.00

-Adjustable snap closure -Flat brim -Yellow rope

ZG Beanie

ZG Beanie

$25.00

Purple or Green Waffle Knit, Blue or Salmon Classic Knit Embroidered ZG Logo Patch Adjustable Cuff

Miscellaneous Merch

Grand Royal Slip Mat

Grand Royal Slip Mat

$15.00
Tin Tacker

Tin Tacker

$25.00

Aluminum tin tacker Embossed full color logo 17.5” diameter

PIN

PIN

$4.00

Black and White enamel pin Rubber clutch closure 0.5” wide x 2.25” tall

Oktoberfest Tote Bag

Oktoberfest Tote Bag

$15.00

Double Sided Print Here just in time for our favorite season

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your Zero Gravity and The Great Northern favorites, all accessible online.

Website

Location

716 Pine Street, Burlington, VT 05401

Directions

Gallery
Zero Gravity image
Zero Gravity image
Zero Gravity image
Zero Gravity image

