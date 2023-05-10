- Home
Zero Gravity Beer
716 Pine Street
Burlington, VT 05401
Popular Items
Gold Star Burger
La Platte Angus beef, american cheese, special sauce, crunchy lettuce, pickles, and onion. Served with choice of fries or greens.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Napa slaw, sweet chili aioli, soft roll. Served with choice of fries or greens.
The Rice Bowl
Choose crispy chicken or tofu. Ginger braised veggies, pickled chilies, house ferments, furikake peanuts, hoisin sauce.
Veggies
Baby Greens
Apple cider vinaigrette, micro greens, spiced nuts, cured veggies. (GF)
Chopped Kale Salad
Herby-lemon vinaigrette, crunchy veggies, chickpeas, fried shallot, cranberries.
Old School Caesar
Romaine, croutons, lemon wedge and shaved Parmigiano Reggiano.
Green State Grain Bowl
Red quinoa, sweet potato, beets, cured veggies, toasted pepitas, apricots, maple miso dressing. (GF)
Snacks
Bread and Butter
Baguette by August First with Ploughgate Creamery butter.
Chicken Wings
House buffalo sauce, blue cheese drizzle, chili crisp. (GF)
Katsu Cauliflower Wings
(VEGAN) House buffalo sauce, chili aioli, chili crisp.
Basket of Fries
Fresh cut Belgian-style with fresh garlic aioli. (GF)
Clam Chowder
Maine clams, house bacon, potato, leeks, sauce supreme
Lettuce Wraps
Crispy Korean-style bbq pork or Seitan, crunchy veggies, house ferments, sesame mix.
Dirty Fries
Crispy smoked pork, sweet chili aioli, Pitchfork ferments, house relish. (GF)
Vegan Dirty Fries
(VEGAN) Crispy seitan, sweet chili aioli, house pickles.
Crispy Cheese Curds
Bridport Creamery cheddar with spicy apple cider jelly dipper.
Cauliflower Nuggets
with honey mustard dipper
Sandwiches
Gold Star Burger
La Platte Angus beef, american cheese, special sauce, crunchy lettuce, pickles, and onion. Served with choice of fries or greens.
VEGGIE Burger
(VEGAN) House made vegan patty, special sauce, crunchy lettuce, pickles and onions. Served with your choice of fries or greens.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Napa slaw, sweet chili aioli, soft roll. Served with choice of fries or greens.
Fried Katsu Cauliflower Sandwich
(VEGAN) Napa slaw, sweet chili aioli, soft roll. Served with your choice of fries or greens.
Tuna Melt
Line-caught tuna, Stony Pond melty cheese, crunchy lettuce and pickles on grilled bread.
Frank's Dry Aged Steak Sandwich
30 day dry aged beef, peppers, Champlain Valley Creamery cheese sauce, saffron aioli, miso onion, on August First sesame roll served with bone broth
Banh Mi
Roasted eggplant, tofu spread, crunchy veg, cilantro.
Not Sandwiches
The Rice Bowl
Choose crispy chicken or tofu. Ginger braised veggies, pickled chilies, house ferments, furikake peanuts, hoisin sauce.
Single Detroit-Style Coney Dog
Choose beef and pork or vegan. Detroit-style with chili, raw onion and yellow mustard.
Double Detroit-Style Coney Dogs
Choose beef and pork or vegan. Detroit-style with chili, raw onion and yellow mustard.
Bratwurst
House made with pork or mushroom and koji. Caramelized onion, dijon mustard and house kraut.
Chickpea Fritters
Cured veggies, micro greens, house ferments, house sourdough pita, herb-yogurt dipping sauce.
Sides
Non Alcoholic Drinks
Aqua Vitea Peach Out Kombucha
Aqua Vitea Pineapple Lemonade
Aqua Vitea Elderberry
Bitter Bubble
Bitters & Soda made in VT!
Arnold Palmer
Guinep Sparkling Mineral Water
Hydrate yourself with this local sparkling mineral water from our neighbors at Alice & The Magician. Using obscure citrus Guinep as well as monk fruit extract, this water has to be tasted to be believed. Truly unique!
Beer RETAIL
Green State Lager 4 Pack
16oz 4-pack. A crisp, easy drinking Pilsner beer. Noble hops in perfect balance with only the finest Pilsner malt provide a clean and satisfying brew that is as welcoming as the Green State itself.
Conehead 4 Pack
16oz 4-pack. All Citra-Hopped IPA brewed with Pilsner Malt and American Wheat. Pours a Beautiful Golden Haze and is Bright and Juicy on the palate. This Beer might just be your Rushmore.
Madonna 4 Pack
16oz 4-pack. Generously hopped Vermont Double IPA made with pilsner malt and American wheat. Balanced, bright and highly satisfying.
Mclighty's 4 Pack
This American light lager is a bubbly, golden nectar that will quench any thirst. It is malty and crisp on the palate, a finely balanced flavor profile that is perfectly refreshing. 3.2% ABV
Variety 12 Pack
3 Green States, 3 Coneheads, 3 Little Wolfs, and 3 Madonnas, all in 12oz cans
Green State Lager 12 Pack
12oz 12-pack. A crisp, easy drinking Pilsner beer. Noble hops in perfect balance with only the finest Pilsner malt provide a clean and satisfying brew that is as welcoming as the Green State itself.
Conehead 12 Pack
12oz 12-pack. All Citra-Hopped IPA brewed with Pilsner Malt and American Wheat. Pours a Beautiful Golden Haze and is Bright and Juicy on the palate. This Beer might just be your Rushmore.
Little Wolf 4 Pack
16oz 4-pack. Named for the translation of the hop plant species “Humulus Lupulus” which got its name because it was small but feisty. We think this beer fits that description pretty well. This Pale Ale was brewed with barley, oats, and a fine blend of hops featuring Horizon, Citra and Mosaic.
McLighty's 12 Pack
This American light lager is a bubbly, golden nectar that will quench any thirst. It is malty and crisp on the palate, a finely balanced flavor profile that is perfectly refreshing.
Cote De Champlain Bottle
500mL bottle. Hop-forward golden ale inspired by the Trappist Brasserie d’Orval. Styrian Goldings and Mandarina Bavaria Hops work with Brettanomyces to create an effervescent, dry and funky Belgian offering.
Apres Vous Bottle
A special and complex Saison aged in Caledonia Spirits Tom Cat gin barrels. The barrel aging process results in a wonderfully complex and unique offering.
Bobolink Bottle
This dry and effervescent farmhouse ale was brewed to support the The Bobolink Odyssey; an ongoing research project studying the nesting and migrating habits of the Bobolink that has led to innovative ways to balance the birdsʼ needs with Vermontʼs agricultural industry.
Funkytown Bottle
This sour red ale features a Vienna malt base, fermented with Brettanomyces wild yeast. It was conditioned on cherries in Pinot Noir barrels to create a beautiful balance of tart funkiness and malty sweetness.
Bretthead Bottle
An all Citra IPA that is fermented with Brettanomyces wild yeast giving a new twist on a classic. This beer stands right at the crossroads of hoppy and funky.
Wood Aged Bottle
A classically crisp and clean pilsner that has a refined sophistication from American oak and sugar maple. The time aging on oak lends tannic balance to the subtle sweetness from the sugar maple. Collaborative, Cordial, Wise.
Bear Snores On Bottle
This complex and dark Russian Imperial Stout was aged in whiskey barrels. Brewed with an extensive malt bill, it’s surprisingly smooth on the palate and features strong notes of chocolate and dark fruit. This is the perfect beer to take into hibernation.
Rescue Club Pilsner 6 Pack
A non-alchoholic Pilsner that hits all the right notes. German hops and malts give this golden lager the classic crisp and quenching qualities that you know and love. A clean and malt forward delight, with just a touch of noble hop character. Immensely refreshing, and perfectly balanced.
Rescue Club IPA 6 Pack
This non-alcoholic beer brings you the IPA flavor profile you love, without the buzz. Citra and Motueka hops give this IPA aromas of citrus, pine, and just a touch of tropical fruit. Soft on the palate with a slightly dry finish, Rescue Club IPA bursts with citrus fruit flavor. Bright and refreshing, you can always reach for a Rescue Club!
Mellie 4 Pack
This saison dances with notes of Italian orange soda, lemon curd, banana bread, clove, and white pepper. Just a hint of cherry and coriander seed finish out this beautifully nuanced delight. Brewed as a part of this year's Pink Boots Collaboration Day and named for the first female brewmaster in modern American history, we hope you'll enjoy this special beer.
Frankie 4 Pack
Yuzu Lager 4 Pack
16oz Nitro Cans! A porter that is inspired by the flavor profile of Irish cream. The dark and roasty malt is perfectly balanced by sweet additions of cacao nibs and Tahitian vanilla. A toasty, smooth, creamy treat! *contains lactose*
Frankie Variety Pack
Original Recipe 4 Pack
Put A Lime In It 4 Pack
Bing Bing 4 Pack
4pack - Brewed with pilsner malt, oats, and American Wheat. A fine blend of Sabro, Mosaic, and El Dorado hops create an exceptionally smooth and tropical delight.
Cocktails
Sweatshirts
ZG Black Zip
Cotton/poly french terry blend Thumbholes at cuffs Slim fit, unisex sizing Look like a part of the crew
GSL Crew
82% cotton 18% polyester Unisex sizing, oversized fit Rep the best beer in the world
Madonna Pull Over
Pullover hoodie with drawstring hood Mid-weight cotton blend Unisex sizing
Moonshadow Crew
• Embroidered front logo + mushroom sleeve detail • Back Moonshadow ZG Print • 100% Cotton • Very Comfy
T-Shirts
Green State Lager
100% Cotton Unisex sizing Crew neck
Grey Logo
Tri-blend Unisex sizing Crew neck Your new go-to
Lavender Tee
-Pre-shrunk 100% Cotton -Unisex sizing -Crew neck
White Logo Tee
-Pre-shrunk 100% Cotton -Unisex sizing -Crew neck
Blue Pocket Tee
-100% Cotton -Unisex sizing -Crew neck
Little Wolf - Navy
-Tri-blend -Unisex sizing -Crew neck
Keep Vermont Green
100% Certified Organic Cotton Made in the USA Unisex sizing Crew neck
Good Buds Long Sleeve
• Unisex Sizing • Crew Neck • Elastic Cuffs
Pride Long Sleeve
-100% Cotton -Printing on both sleeves and front -Show your pride, loud and proud!
Pepper Long Sleeve
Simple Zero Gravity logo on front, full branded logo on the back Pepper colored shirt with cream print Pre-shrunk durable material
Frankie Tee Pink
Frankie Tee Green
Men's MTB Jersey
Women's MTB Jersey
Glassware
Hats
Powder Jones Hat
ZG Powder Jones Patch 100% Nylon Snapback
Little Wolf Hat
Heavy duty wool Adjustable snap closure Flatbrim Gluten reduced
Nylon Bird Logo
• Nylon, moisture-wicking material • Braided rope feature • Adjustable snapback
GSL Can Hat
• Embroidered GSL Can on front panel • Organic Cotton Blend • Adjustable clasp closure
Surfer Hat
Rescue Club Snapback
Hummingbird Trucker
Salmon Script Hat
• Braided rope feature • Adjustable snapback • The newest addition to your collection
Conehead White Hat
• Breathable, durable mesh top • Adjustable snapback closure • Navy rope
Conehead Fleece Hat
-Fleece hat with adjustable snapback -Rubber Conehead patch
Green State Pom Beanie
Very good pom pom Hummingbird Tag Warm
ZG Pom Beanie
Very good pom pom Hummingbird Tag Warm
McLighty Pom Beanie
Very good pom pom “The World Knows None Lighter” Tag Warm
Pisolino Hat
Pisolino patch on front panel 100% cotton Adjustable clasp closure Olive green(!)
Madonna Hat
-Adjustable snap closure -Flat brim -Yellow rope
ZG Beanie
Purple or Green Waffle Knit, Blue or Salmon Classic Knit Embroidered ZG Logo Patch Adjustable Cuff
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Your Zero Gravity and The Great Northern favorites, all accessible online.
716 Pine Street, Burlington, VT 05401